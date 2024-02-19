Legislative Round-Up- February 16, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace. Views and positions expressed here are those of the writer, and do not necessarily represent APN's views and policy positions.

1. Bills, Resolutions

2. Letters

3. Massive Supplemental Aid for Israel Takes Center Stage

4. Hearings & Markups

5. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements

NIAC webinar 2/15/24, The War in Gaza and the Prospect of Regional War, ft. Lara Friedman (FMEP) Daniel Levy (US/MEP), Barbara Slavin (Stimson Center), Jim Zogby (AAI), and Jamal Abdi (NIAC)

New episode of FMEP's Occupied Thoughts podcast 2/12/24 – Israel's War on Gaza: Implications & Impacts on Saudi Policies & Politics, ft. FMEP's Lara Friedman in conversation with Saudi researcher and analyst of Saudi foreign policy Aziz Alghashian about the impact of Israel's now more than 4-month-long war on Gaza on the political calculations and policies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1. Bills & Resolutions



(MASSIVE EMERGENCY SUPPLEMENTAL AID FOR ISRAEL, ETC) HR 815: On 2/13/24 the Senate passed the massive Israel (and Ukraine) emergency supplemental aid bill by a vote of 70-29. The bill was then sent to the House, where its fate (as of this writing) remains in question. See section 3, below, for full details.

(MASSIVE EMERGENCY SUPPLEMENTAL AID FOR ISRAEL, ETC) HR 7372: Introduced 2/15/24 by Fitzpatrick (R-PA) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors — Golden (D-ME), Bacon (R-NE), Case (D-HI), Lawler (R-NY) and Perez (D-WA) — the “Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act,” aka, “Making emergency supplemental appropriations to provide defense support to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, to require the Secretary of Homeland Security to suspend the entry of inadmissible aliens, and for other purposes.” Also see: press release summarizing what the bill’s sponsors see as the highlights of the bill. Referred to the Committees on Appropriations and the Budget. NOTE: This bill is in effect a rejection of the Senate-passed emergency supplemental (HR 815) currently awaiting House action (or non-action). A key difference – HR 7372 re-inserts border policy language. Also, like the other versions it includes massive funding for Israel with zero conditions/restrictions/accoutability. It includes no funding that could be made available for Palestinians in Gaza (in contrast to the Senate bill, which contains not a single dollar hard earmarked for Palestinains in Gaza, but includes substantial funding that may be used for humanitarian needs, including in Gaza). Indeed, the words “Gaza” and “Palestinians” do not appear anywhere in the bill. Also see: House lawmakers to offer their own Ukraine and border bill – Several members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus argued any legislation should prioritize border security and contain offsets for foreign aid. (Politico 2/14/24); Bipartisan group of House moderates to propose slimmed down foreign aid package (Jewish Insider 2/16/24)

(THE RETURN OF THE ISRAEL ANTI-BOYCOTT ACT) HR 3016: Introduced by Lawler (R-NY) and Gottheimer (D-NJ), 4/28/23, “To amend the Anti-Boycott Act of 2018 to apply the provisions of that Act to international governmental organizations,” aka, the “IGO Anti-Boycott Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Passed by the House 2/13/24 by voice vote. Key things to know about HR 3106:

While the bill doesn’t mention Israel, HR 3016 is the latest iteration of legislation known previously as the “Israel Anti-Boycott Act” , which was promoted repeatedly in the past, in various forms, by AIPAC. For background see: S. 720/HR 1697 (2017); HR 5595 (2020), HR 6940 (2022).

, which was promoted repeatedly in the past, in various forms, by AIPAC. For background see: S. 720/HR 1697 (2017); HR 5595 (2020), HR 6940 (2022). Making this crystal clear, the lead sponsor of the bill told Jewish Insider: “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan piece of legislation aimed at preventing international governmental organizations from discriminating against our allies…This has been spurred on by bad actors that have sought to embargo Israel using BDS, which is an absurd and antisemitic policy.” Also: “AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told JI that the group supports the bill “to combat international attempts to isolate and delegitimize America’s ally, Israel.”

HR 3016 seeks to amend/expand current US anti-boycott law. That law is based on the idea of preventing US citizens from being **compelled or coerced** into boycotting Israel as a condition for doing business abroad under the Arab League Boycott of Israel (which included coercive secondary sanctions). HR 3016, like previous versions of the IABA, seeks to extend this law to also cover US citizens who boycott Israel &/or settlements NOT because they are being compelled/coerced, but because it reflects their own values/political views, including support for intl law — with the hook being the EU’s policy urging companies to differentiate between Israel and settlements, and the UN’s database of companies working in settlements. As a reminder, the EU policy nor the UN database are entirely informational/advisory; neither one includes any enforcement or accountability mechanism of any kind. Under HR 3016, anyone who violates or “abets” what would thus be a ban on VOLUNTARY, VALUES-BASED decisions to boycott Israel or settlements, grounded in Americans’ personal and political views &/or informed by respect for international law— could face massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES . What do I mean by “massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES”? I mean up to $1 MILLION in fines or up to 20 YEARS IN PRISON. Think I’m exaggerating? Read the legislation that it would amend.

. What do I mean by “massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES”? I mean up to $1 MILLION in fines or up to 20 YEARS IN PRISON. Think I’m exaggerating? Read the legislation that it would amend. NOTE: On 2/12/24, the ACLU sent a letter to House members urging them to vote against HR 3016 , noting, among other things, “ it unconstitutionally targets political boycotts for criminal penalties. Although the ACLU does not take a position on particular boycotts of foreign countries, we stand firmly against any infringement of fundamental First Amendment rights, including the right to boycott. If the bill were to pass and take effect, we would consider challenging it in court. “

, noting, among other things, “ “ For further background/analysis on this legislation see this collection of resources.

Also see: US anti-boycott act raises freedom of expression concerns (The New Arab 2/15/24);

(BIDEN: IT’S TOTALLY COOL IF YOU WANT TO DECLARE WAR ON GAZA!) S. Con. Res. 28: Introduced 2/13/24 by Scott (R-SC) and Wicker (R-MS), “A concurrent resolution expressing the sense of Congress regarding the authority of the President to use appropriate and necessary force to liberate United States citizens being held by Hamas.“ Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: Senators Scott, Wicker, Cotton: President Biden has Authority to Use Military Force to Secure Release of American Hostages in Gaza

(TARGETING UNRWA) HR 7392: Introduced 2/15/24 by Steube (R-FL) and 5 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To reprogram Federal funds appropriated for UNRWA to construct the southwest border wall and to prohibit future funding for UNRWA.“ Referred to the Committees on Appropriations and on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Rep. Steube announces legislation to stop funding UNRWA after reports on agency’s ties to Hamas

(TARGETING UNRWA) HR 7206: Introduced 2/1/24 (not previously reported in the Round-Up – yeah, sorry, I missed this one) by Ogles (R-AZ) and 2 cosponsors (both Republicans), the “UNRWA FTO Designation Act” aka “To designate the United Nations Relief and Works Agency as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary. NOTE: Under US law, Congress does not have the authority to designate FTOs.

(HUMANITARIAN AID FOR GAZA) S. Res. XXX (pdf): On 2/9/24, Sen. Welch (D-VT) issued a press release announcing the introduction of a resolution “Calling for the urgent delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to address the needs of civilians in Gaza.” Per that press release, the resolution “calls on the Administration, on an urgent basis, and working with allies and partners within the international community, to help facilitate the humanitarian aid needed to prevent starvation and disease in Gaza by: Streamlining the inspection of trucks entering Gaza; Increasing the access points for aid deliveries into Gaza; Ensuring the distribution of adequate fuel to hospitals and humanitarian organizations in Gaza; Ensuring the ability of humanitarian organizations to deliver aid safely and urgently in Gaza; Expanding the number of safe shelters and food distribution locations for displaced people in Gaza; Supporting efforts to restore water supply lines; and Working to secure the additional funding necessary to support the humanitarian response. ” The press release also notes that, “The resolution is supported by CARE, Catholic Relief Services, J Street, Church World Service, Mennonite Central Committee, Project HOPE, Mercy Corps, and ANERA.” NOTE: As of this writing the resolution does not appear in the Congressional Record (does not appear to have actually been introduced).

(NO NORMALIZING ASSAD REGIME!) HR 3202: Introduced 5/11/23 by Wilson (R-SC), “To prohibit any official action to recognize or normalize relations with any Government of Syria that is led by Bashar al-Assad.” Passed by the House 2/14/24 under suspension of the rules by a vote of 389-32 (“no” votes came from 4 Republicans and 28 Democrats. Also see: Tough Anti-Assad Bill Advances on Bipartisan Vote in House (Foundation for Defense of Democracies 2/16/24)

(CONDEMNING RAPE/SEXUAL VIOLENCE BY HAMAS) H. Res. 966: Introduced 1/16/24 by Frankel (D-FL) and having 200 cosponsors (bipartisan), “Condemning rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas in its war against Israel.” Passed by the House 2/14/24 under suspension of the rule by a vote of 418 – 0, with 1 voting “present”. The one “present” vote was Rep. Tlaib (D-MI), who delivered a powerful floor statement articulating her concerns: “…all acts of sexual violence are horrific. We should all be fighting to end it here at home and all around the world. So, while the resolution on the floor today rightfully denounces any sexual violence by Hamas, I am disturbed that it completely ignores and erases any sexual violence and abuse committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians, especially children. War crimes cannot justify more war crimes. We must stand up for everyone’s safety and human rights, no matter their faith, no matter their ethnicity. There are numerous, well-documented reports of sexual violence, including rape, committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians in their custody; children detained and stripped to their underwear in public for the world to see. Mr. Speaker, I call your attention to a Haaretz article titled: ‘Cigarette Burns, Beatings, Attempted Sexual Assault: Settlers and Soldiers Abuse Palestinians…The U.N. and human rights groups have raised alarms for years, but Congress did nothing. They never cared. We all have a responsibility to denounce sexual violence in all forms, regardless of who is responsible. This resolution falls well short of that responsibility…” Full floor comments/grandstanding around this resolution is here.

(TARGETING SOUTH AFRICA) HR 7256: Introduced 2/6/24 by James (R-MI) and Moskowitz (D-FL), “To require a full review of the bilateral relationship between the United States and South Africa.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Last week I noted that while there was at that time no text available of the bill yet online, and neither James nor Moskowitz had issued a press release, it seemed there is a good chance this legislation was linked to South Africa’s case at the ICJ accusing Israel of engaging in genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Turns out it is exactly that! See James’s press release – John James Introduces U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act [“I am proud to lead the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the House with my Democrat colleague Jared Moskowitz. South Africa has been building ties to countries and actors that undermine America’s national security and threaten our way of life through its military and political cooperation with China and Russia and its support of U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas. Under this current administration, America has been put last, leaving our allies and partners beholden to dictators and despots in Beijing and Moscow for critical needs like energy. To ensure America’s energy security and national security, we must examine our alliances and disentangle from those who remain willing to work with our adversaries.”]. Also see: BREAKING: US congress receives bill to review SA relations following ‘politically motivated’ ICJ case

2. Letters



Gaza, Hostages, & Humanitarian Aid

Targeting UNRWA & Its Supporters

US $$ & Weapons to Israel



Targeting Academia/Free Speech [aka, the new McCarthyism in action!]



Speaker Johnson’s Bigoted Buddy

2/15/24: Huffman, Raskin, Pocan Decry Speaker Johnson’s Bigoted, Christian Nationalist Guest Chaplain [letter text] – “At a time of rising antisemitism, Hibbs also disparages Jews as being in a ‘stupor’ and a ‘God-given blindness,” unlike the ‘true Jews’ who worship Jesus because ‘they didn’t get bogged down in Judaism, which…cannot save you.’ He also recently argued that the Israel-Hamas war is another sign of the End Times and that Jewish people must save themselves by turning to Jesus; if they do, he urges Christians to ‘look past the sins of Israel and the sins of the Jew and give them the hope of Jesus.‘”

3. Massive Supplemental Aid for Israel Takes Center Stage



On 2/13/24 — after a long, convoluted process that started last week and continued over the weekend — the Senate passed HR 815, after first deleting the full text of the bill and replacing it with S. Amdt. 1388, the bipartisan “Emergency National Security Supplemental legislation.”

Amendments proposed to S. Amdt. 1388



As noted above, none of the amendments proposed to S. Amdt. 1388 (except for a couple of technical amendments) were passed. That said, it is still worth taking a look at Israel/Palestine/Middle East-related amendments that were offered, to get a sense of the issues Senators are focusing on (or believe it is beneficial to grandstand on) right now, and to get a preview of legislation/initiatives that are likely to come up in the future, either on their own or in efforts to attach them to other legislation. It is also worth noting that the handful of amendments seeking to block or condition military aid to Israel, while they didn’t pass or even get consideration on the Senate floor, are nonetheless remarkable. The idea that a substantial number of Democrats would cosponsor amendments of this nature is reflective of an undeniable shift in how Israel issues play in the Democratic party and in the Senate.

Targeting UNRWA, THE UN &/or Aid to Gaza or Aid to Palestinians in General (aka, the cruelty is the point)



S. Amdt. 1596: Offered by Lee (R-UT), to prohibit any funds in the bill from being “made available for assistance to Gaza.” [as in, barring $$ to UNRWA isn’t enough – gotta bar ALL funds to Gaza as it is undergoing genocide and a humanitarian catastrophe]

S. Amdt. 1595: Offered by Scott (R-FL), to add a section prohibiting any US funding from this bill or prior SFOPS bills from being used for any purpose in Gaza until the President certifies that (a) no aid will go to anyone in any way tied to or “influenced”, and (2) that all hostages taken to Gaza by any FTO have been freed. So in effect, US aid to starving, displaced, sick, injured people would be contingent on (a) thorough security vetting – in a war zone – of every single needy man/woman/child — something that is quite literally impossible; and (b) Hamas et al releasing hostages – something which starving, displaced, sick civilians have no control over at all – in effect legislating US collective punishment against starving, displaced, sick, injured civilians, including children, in Gaza. The amendment would also bar US funding to Gaza through any UN entity “unless the President certifies to the congressional committees referred to in subsection (b) that such entity or office is not encouraging or teaching anti-Israel or anti-Semitic ideas or propaganda.”

S. Amdt. 1590: Offered by Scott (R-SC) and Cruz (R-TX) to bar any/all US funding to “any organ, agency, or entity of the United Nations” until (a) UNRWA is abolished, (b) the UN completes “counterterrorism vetting” of “all United Nations employees and contractors operating in the original jurisdiction of the UNRWA” and (c) the Secretary of State certifies to Congress that the UN and anybody receiving UN funding “do not teach, promote, or include in materials, such as textbooks and other instructional materials, any content that promotes antisemitism or encourages violence or intolerance toward other countries or ethnic groups.” Also requires a report to Congress on how UNRWA’s responsibilities have been “absorbed” by other UN programs/organizations; “a plan to ensure all United Nations funds, programs, specialized agencies, and organizations implement and maintain stringent counterterrorism vetting standards”; and “a plan to ensure all United Nations funds, programs, specialized agencies, and organizations implement and maintain stringent oversight of educational material and curriculum that prohibits all content that promotes antisemitism or encourages violence or intolerance toward other countries or ethnic groups.“

S. Amdt. 1544: Offered by Lee (R-UT) to bar funding for Gaza (in addition to bar on aid to UNRAWA) under other categories of US assistance that might otherwise be used to help populations undergoing humanitarian catastrophes (i.e., International Disaster Assistance, Migration and Refugee Assistance, International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement, and International Development Association)

S. Amdt. 1542: Offered by Scott (R-FL) to add a section prohibiting any US funding from this bill or prior SFOPS bills from being used for any purpose in Gaza until the President certifies that (a) no aid will go to anyone in any way tied to or “influenced”, and (2) that all hostages taken to Gaza by any FTO have been freed. So in effect, US aid to starving, displaced, sick, injured people would be contingent on (a) thorough security vetting – in a war zone – of every single needy man/woman/child — something that is quite literally impossible; and (b) Hamas et al releasing hostages – something which starving, displaced, sick civilians have no control over at all – in effect legislating US collective punishment against starving, displaced, sick, injured civilians, including children, in Gaza. The amendment would also bar US funding to Gaza through any UN entity “unless the President certifies to the congressional committees referred to in subsection (b) that such entity or office is not encouraging or teaching anti-Israel or anti-Semitic ideas or propaganda.”

S. Amdt. 1534: Offered by Blackburn (R-TN), to prohibit any assistance for Gaza “until all of the hostages taken on October 7, 2023, by Hamas have been released.” [something which starving, displaced, sick civilians have no control over at all, so in effect legislating US collective punishment against starving, displaced, sick, injured civilians, including children, in Gaza.]

S. Amdt. 1533: Offered by Blackburn (R-TN), to bar funding in the act to the UN or any UN agency or affiliate “until Hamas, Hezbollah, and all other Iranian proxies involved in terroristic activities are included on the United Nations Security Council Consolidated List.“

S. Amdt. 1526: Offered by Tuberville (R-AL), to prohibit funding using any USAID funding in the bill for assistance to Gaza (in addition to the ban on aid to UNRWA).

S. Amdt. 1523: Offered by Tuberville (R-AL) to prohibit the use of any funding in the bill for “any organization that operates in Gaza.” [So basically, can’t use a dime for Gaza, cuz gotta work with orgs operating in Gaza to get it there but ALSO would punish orgs operating in Gaza by prohibiting US aid to them for work anywhere in the world – nice, right?]

S. Amdt. 1454: Offered by Ricketts (R-NE) and Scott (R-SC) to amend existing law to permanently bar US funding to UNRWA.

S. Amdt. 1448: Offered by Lee (R-UT) to expand the bill’s ban on aid to UNRWA to include barring funding “to any other organ, specialized agency, commission, or other formally affiliated body of the United Nations that provides funding or otherwise operates in Gaza, notwithstanding any other provision of law.“

S. Amdt. 1402: Offered by Budd (R-NC) to bar any/all humanitarian aid for Gaza until all US citizens held by Hamas have been released [something which starving, displaced, sick civilians have no control over at all, so in effect legislating US collective punishment against starving, displaced, sick, injured civilians, including children, in Gaza.]

S. Amdt. 1399: Offered by Ernst (R-IA) to bar any/all US funding for both Gaza and the West Bank until all US citizens/permanent residents held hostage in Gaza have been released and remains of all US citizens/permanent residents have been returned to their families [something which starving, displaced, sick civilians have no control over at all, so in effect legislating US collective punishment against starving, displaced, sick, injured civilians, including children, in Gaza.]

Targeting Palestinians Refugees from Gaza (again, the cruelty is the point)



S. Amdt. 1522: Offered by Tuberville (R-AL) barring the US of funds in this bill for “the transportation, acceptance, or resettlement of refugees from Gaza to the United States.“

S. Amdt. 1456: Offered by Rubio (R-FL) to make anyone implicated in the Oct 7, 2023 attacks on Israel ineligible for US immigration benefits (which to be clear is already the case under existing law).

No Recognition of Palestinian State

S. Amdt. 1524: Offered by Tuberville (R-AL) to bar the State Department from recognizing Palestine as a State [a purely grandstanding amendment, given that any such recognition would come from the President, not the State Department, and would clearly fall under the Executive’s foreign policy prerogative]

S. Amdt. 1521: Offered by Tuberville (R-AL), to require the President to use the US veto to block any effort at the UN Security Council to admit Palestine as a full member state in the UN [another purely grandstanding amendment, given that Congress does not have the authority to legislate such actions by the Executive, with actions to veto (or not) at the UNSC clearly falling under the Executive’s foreign policy prerogative]

Targeting States Supporting Palestinian Terror Orgs

S. Amdt. 1457: Offered by Rubio (R-FL) to add, a new piece of major legislation entitled, the “Hamas and Other Palestinian Terrorist Groups International Financing Prevention Act,” to impose mandatory sanctions on individuals or foreign states found to be aiding Palestinian terrorist organizations.

Keeping the Door Open for Potential Aid to UNRWA

S. Amdt. 1598: Offered by Van Hollen (D-MD) and 7 Democratic cosponsors, to replace the provision banning all aid to UNRWA with: “Sec. 614. (a) None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this division and division B of this Act and prior Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs may be made available for a contribution, grant, or other payment to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza, notwithstanding any other provision of law. (b) Certification.– (1) In general.–Subject to paragraph (2), the limitation on assistance under subsection (a) shall no longer apply if the President certifies that– (A) the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services has completed an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing by certain United Nations Relief and Works Agency employees; and (B) the United Nations has taken appropriate remedial action. (2) Notification.–Upon making a certification under paragraph (1), the President shall promptly notify the appropriate congressional committees in writing.“

Putting Down Some Red (or maybe pink) Lines for US Policy Re Gaza, Incl Day After

S. Amdt. 1612: Offered by Merkley (D-OR) & Welch (D-VT) to add: “Sec. 709. Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks from Gaza against Israel, it is the policy of the United States that– (1) Israel should be secure from terrorism and other violent attacks emanating from Gaza; (2) there should be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza; (3) Palestinians displaced during the war in Gaza since October 7, 2023, must be allowed to return to their homes; and (4) Israel should not reoccupy Gaza.“

S. Amdt. 1395: Offered by Schatz (D-HI) and 48 cosponsors to add, “Sec. __. It is the policy of the United States– (1) to support a negotiated comprehensive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side in peace, security, dignity, and mutual recognition; and (2) that such a solution must ensure the state of Israel’s survival as a secure, democratic, and Jewish state, and fulfill the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a state of their own.“

Putting Limits/Conditions on Military Aid to Israel

S. Amdt. 1462: Offered by Welch (D-VT) and 3 cosponsors, to prohibit using any funds in the bill “to support the procurement of, or for the transfer, inspection, assembly, testing, or shipment of any General Purpose Bombs (including Mk-84, Mk-83, Mk-82, BLU-113 bombs, GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs, and BLU-109 Hard Target Penetrator Bombs) for use in Gaza.” Also see Welch press release – Welch Files Amendment to National Security Supplemental Package Prohibiting Use of Taxpayer Dollars to Advance the Bombing Campaign on Gaza

S. Amdt. 1403: Offered by Warren (D-MA) and 4 cosponsors to add a new section entitled, “SEC. 709. IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CIVILIAN HARM INCIDENT RESPONSE GUIDANCE.”

S. Amdt. 1397: Offered by Merkley (D-OR) and 9 cosponsors to bar the provision of firearms to Israel unless the Secretary of State that the firearms will: be used only by active members of the IDF and police; won’t be transferred to civilians; when used by reservists, will be returned to the IDF or police when those reserves have been deactivated; will be used in accordance with US law and US Conventional Arms Transfer Policy.” Also requires a report to Congress on the transfer of firearms to Israel, including “whether the firearms…were used in documented cases of violence by Israeli settlers in the West Bank.” Also adds a new section: “Sec. 709. Following the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks from Gaza against Israel, it is the policy of the United States that– (1) Israel should be secure from terrorism and other violent attacks emanating from Gaza; (2) there should be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza; (3) Palestinians displaced during the war must be allowed to return to their homes; (4) Israel should not reoccupy Gaza; (5) there should not be any reduction of the area or land of Gaza; and (6) there should not be a blockade on Gaza.”

S. Amdt. 1391: Offered by Sanders (I-VT) and Welch (D-VT), to eliminate funding in the bill for offensive weapons for Israel.

S. Amdt. 1389: Offered by Van Hollen (D-MD) and 18 cosponsors to add text requiring “(1) Compliance with international humanitarian law and law of armed conflict.–Any defense articles or defense services provided pursuant to this Act shall be used in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law and the law of armed conflict, and United States law. (2) Compliance with prohibition on assistance to countries that restrict united states humanitarian assistance.“

Other Stuff

S. Amdt. 1444: Offered by Lee (R-UT) to add, “Sec. __. None of the amounts appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available to facilitate the use of military force against Iran, including any deployments to forward operating bases in Iraq and Syria, absent express authorization from Congress.”

S. Amdt. 1441: Offered by Lee (R-UT), to add, “Sec. __. Effective January 1, 2026, the following laws are hereby repealed: (1) The Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution of 2002 (Public Law 107-243; 116 Stat. 1498; 50 U.S.C. 1541 note). (2) The Authorization for Use of Military Force (Public Law 107-40; 50 U.S.C. 1541 note).”

4. Hearings & Markups

February 15, 2024: POSTPONED — The House Foreign Affairs Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing entitled, “The Agents of Antisemitism in Latin America.” The sole announced witness (so far) is Aaron Keyak, State Department Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

February 14, 2024: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing entitled, “Iran’s Proxy in Yemen: The Houthi Threat to Middle East Stability, Global Shipping, and U.S. Servicemembers.” Witnesses were: Simone Ledeen, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East (statement); Kenneth Pollack, Former CIA Analyst and NSC Director for the Persian Gulf (statement); and Jon Alterman, Center for Strategic and International Studies (statement). Also see: hearing video

February 14, 2024: The House Committee on Financial Services held a hearing entitled, “Oversight of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI)“. Witnesses were Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI) Brian Nelson (statement) and Director, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Andrea Gacki (statement). Also see: hearing video; Jewish Insider 2/15/24: House lawmakers press Treasury Department on actions to counter Iran and Hamas

5. Selected Media & Press releases/statements

Politics/Elex