Legislative Round-Up- August 26, 2022

(SANCTION ARGENTINE VP) Cruz letter to Blinken: On 8/25/22, Sen. Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to SecState Blinken calling on him to impose sanctions on the vice president of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her immediate family members because (among other things) “she is deeply implicated in the 2015 death of Argentine Special Prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was found shot in his apartment the day before he was set to present evidence to the Argentine Congress that would have proved Fernández de Kirchner colluded with Iran to cover up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) in Buenos Aires, the worst terrorist attack in Argentina’s history.” Also see: press release

(BRIEF CONGRESS RE: IRAN TALKS) McCaul letter to Biden: On 8/23/22, Rep. McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to President Biden to express “strong concerns” that “as your administration reaches the conclusion of over 16 months of negotiations on a new Iran nuclear deal, Congress is not being properly updated on the proposals being set forth.” The letter goes on: “Moreover, a White House official recently made concerning comments, published in Politico, indicating that the administration does not plan to offer another briefing to Members of Congress unless a deal is reached. This directly contradicts Secretary Antony Blinken’s testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on March 10, 2021, where he said, ‘We’re determined to consult on the takeoff, not on the landing, across the board. But, yes, particularly when it comes to Iran.’” Also see: press release; McCaul tweet

(ACCUSING BIDEN ADMIN OF OPENING DOOR FOR IRGC MEMBERS TO IMMIGRATE TO US) Hagerty et al letter to Biden Admin: On 8/23/22, Sen. Hagerty (R-TN) led a letter, co-signed by 9 fellow Senate Republicans, to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and SecState Blinken (and cc’d to Treasury Secretary Yellen and Attorney General Garland) opening with: “On June 8, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of State determined that they will no longer bar individuals who provide ‘insignificant material support’ or ‘limited material support’ to terrorist organizations from admission into the United States (“June 8 Determination”). We write because the American people deserve an explanation regarding the broad, open-ended nature of this authority for exempting individuals who would otherwise be barred from immigration to the United States for supporting a terrorist organization.” The letter goes on to suggest that this policy, while aimed at aiding vulnerable Afghans, could open the door for allowing immigration by “current or former members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and IRGC-linked entities, which are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.” The letter goes on to demand information from the Administration about the policy by 9/12/22. Also see: press release.

(US IN KURDISTAN) McCaul letter to Blinken: On 8/19/22, Rep. McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to SecState Blinken to express concern that “ongoing disputes between the Government of Iraq (GOI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) across a range of issues are undermining Iraq’s stability and economic development.” The letter urges the Administration “to engage with counterparts in Baghdad and Erbil to identify a way forward on these issues for the benefit of the Iraqi people.” Also see: McCaul’s 8/22/22 press release. NOTE: This letter comes on the heels of a similar letter sent 8/15/22 by Sens. Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ) (covered in last week’s Round-Up).

FMEP's Lara Friedman Twitter thread 8/24/22: "A quick thread re: AIPAC/UDP & yesterday's NY-10 primary defeat of candidate Yuh-Line Niou. (pulling together some thoughts/tweets from last night). It was known that New York Progressive, Inc. – a new PAC whose positions quite openly aligned with AIPAC/UDP – had put big money into defeating Yuh-Line Niou in the NY-10 primary (see: here, here, here). But until Daniel Goldman declared victory, it wasn't known that AIPAC/UDP was using NY Progressive Inc as a pass-through – i.e., AIPAC/UDP was the money behind this brand-new PAC that was created to defeat Niou (see: here, here). So what is going on here? In races AIPAC/UDP previously targeted, it largely hid its pro-Israel agenda, pouring money into attack ads that didn't even mention Israel. In NY-10, it hid its role altogether. These tactics, together, underscore the fact that it is absurd for AIPAC (or anyone) to suggest that the results of these races reflect anything about voters' views on Israel. Remember: AIPAC called its PAC "United Democracy Project" (no mention of Israel). It hid its pro-Israel agenda in previous races. And in NY-10 it hid its involvement altogether. Very hard to avoid the conclusion that AIPAC – from the start – recognized that making Democratic primaries referendums on hard-line pro-Israel policies would not deliver the results it wants. Moreover, AIPAC's decision to hide its involvement in NY-10, on the heels of its decision to NOT get involved in MN-5 (Ilhan Omar's race) suggests that AIPAC recognizes its engagement in primaries may have become actively counterproductive…Especially when AIPAC wants to support a white/male/establishment candidate over a female/POC candidate who enjoys local popularity/credibility."

Haaretz 8/25/22: The First Gen Z-er Set for Congress Has Some Surprising Views on Israel ["With endorsements from the likes of Bernie Sanders, Floridian Democrat Maxwell Frost was regarded as a classic young progressive. Then he released his position paper on the Israel-Palestine issue"] Also see tweet from Haaretz's Ben Samuels (who wrote the article): "Maxwell Frost allegedly backed cutting U.S. military aid to Israel and BDS. The progressive Florida Democrat set to become the first Gen Z'er in Congress, however, evolved on Israel-Palestine after speaking with J Street and Democratic Majority for Israel"

Common Dreams 8/19/22: Tlaib Says Biden Must 'Hold Israel Accountable' for Raid on Palestinian Rights Groups

Coons (D-DE) 08/22/2022: Retweet of @usembassytunis – “U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Rob Portman (R-OH), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and David Price (D-NC) led a congressional delegation on a visit to Tunisia on August 21-22. Full readout: U.S. Embassy Tunis… | bit.ly Link to image”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 08/22/2022: Retweet of @AssyrianPolicy – “The API welcomes a Congressional letter spearheaded by Rep. @janschakowsky and @RepBarbaraLee raising concerns about the expropriation of Assyrian lands in Iraq. Other signatories include @RepJoshHarder, @RepAnnaEshoo, and @RepAndyLevin. Read the letter: Link to PDF | bit.ly Link to image”

Cruz (R-TX) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “An incredibly important statement and a sign of seismic shifts across the Arab world. Heartened to see this unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack on Rushdie. Muslim World League chief says Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam… | english.alarabiya.net”

Rubio (R-FL) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “American families like the Foleys, Muellers, and many others have suffered unimaginably after losing their loved ones to ISIS terrorism. Sen. Rubio is grateful to see justice served, and will continue to work to ensure accountability for those who kidnap and kill Americans. Link to quoted tweet”

Hassan (D-NH) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. will always hold terrorists accountable. My prayers today are with the families of James, Peter, Steven, and Kayla. Islamic State ‘Beatle’ El Shafee Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages – The Boston Globe”

Shaheen (D-NH) 08/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Today is an emotional day for the Foleys, Muellers, Kassigs & Sotloffs, but it is one they have fought hard for. My thoughts are with them & their loved ones – especially for the Foleys as the sentencing of James’ murderer comes on the 8-year anniversary of his death. Link to quoted tweet Ensuring that James, Kayla, Peter and Steven’s killers face the full weight of the U.S. justice system has long been a top priority for me. This sentencing is an important step forward, but our work to ensure all who’ve committed these heinous crimes pay a price goes on.”