Legislative Round-Up- August 26, 2022

8/30/22: Israel, Palestine, & Take-Aways from the 2022 Democratic Party Primaries, ft. Rania Batrice (Communications and Legislative strategist), Lara Friedman (FMEP) and Dr. Yousef Munayyer (Arab Center DC), in conversation with Dr. Maha Nassar (Professor, University of Arizona and 2022 FMEP Non-resident Fellow)
8/25/22: "Israeli Raids on Palestinian Civil Society Organizations — The Costs of International Inaction" – featuring representatives of the 6 targeted Palestinian NGOs, moderated by Raed Jarrar (DAWN), and with moderators/discussants Zaha Hassan (Carnegie Endowment), Khaled Elgindy (Middle East Institute) and Lara Friedman (FMEP). Co-convened by the Middle East Institute, Foundation for Middle East Peace, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, DAWN, the International Crisis Group, Century International and USMEP.
8/23/22: "Israel's Unrelenting Campaign against Palestinian NGOs and the US Response" – Arab Center Washington DC video conversation featuring Jonathan Kuttab (Arab Center Washington DC), Susan Power (Al Haq), and Lara Friedman (FMEP), in conversation with Khalil Jahshan (Arab Center Washington DC).
Media re: attacks on Palestinian NGOs (citing FMEP)
- US gives green light to Israel’s attacks on human rights groups (Electronic Intifada) (8/26/22)
- As Israel Raids Palestinian Human Rights Groups, US Response Is Muted (Jewish Currents 8/23/22)
- Israel’s assault on Palestinian NGOs is shutting off access to international community (Middle East Eye 8/23/22)
- CIA unable to corroborate Israel’s ‘terror’ label for Palestinian rights groups (The Guardian 8/22/22)
1. Bills, Resolutions & Letters
(SANCTION ARGENTINE VP) Cruz letter to Blinken: On 8/25/22, Sen. Cruz (R-TX) sent a letter to SecState Blinken calling on him to impose sanctions on the vice president of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her immediate family members because (among other things) “she is deeply implicated in the 2015 death of Argentine Special Prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was found shot in his apartment the day before he was set to present evidence to the Argentine Congress that would have proved Fernández de Kirchner colluded with Iran to cover up Iran’s role in the 1994 bombing of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) in Buenos Aires, the worst terrorist attack in Argentina’s history.” Also see: press release
(BRIEF CONGRESS RE: IRAN TALKS) McCaul letter to Biden: On 8/23/22, Rep. McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to President Biden to express “strong concerns” that “as your administration reaches the conclusion of over 16 months of negotiations on a new Iran nuclear deal, Congress is not being properly updated on the proposals being set forth.” The letter goes on: “Moreover, a White House official recently made concerning comments, published in Politico, indicating that the administration does not plan to offer another briefing to Members of Congress unless a deal is reached. This directly contradicts Secretary Antony Blinken’s testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on March 10, 2021, where he said, ‘We’re determined to consult on the takeoff, not on the landing, across the board. But, yes, particularly when it comes to Iran.’” Also see: press release; McCaul tweet
(ACCUSING BIDEN ADMIN OF OPENING DOOR FOR IRGC MEMBERS TO IMMIGRATE TO US) Hagerty et al letter to Biden Admin: On 8/23/22, Sen. Hagerty (R-TN) led a letter, co-signed by 9 fellow Senate Republicans, to Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and SecState Blinken (and cc’d to Treasury Secretary Yellen and Attorney General Garland) opening with: “On June 8, 2022, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Department of State determined that they will no longer bar individuals who provide ‘insignificant material support’ or ‘limited material support’ to terrorist organizations from admission into the United States (“June 8 Determination”). We write because the American people deserve an explanation regarding the broad, open-ended nature of this authority for exempting individuals who would otherwise be barred from immigration to the United States for supporting a terrorist organization.” The letter goes on to suggest that this policy, while aimed at aiding vulnerable Afghans, could open the door for allowing immigration by “current or former members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and IRGC-linked entities, which are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. service members in Iraq and Afghanistan.” The letter goes on to demand information from the Administration about the policy by 9/12/22. Also see: press release.
(US IN KURDISTAN) McCaul letter to Blinken: On 8/19/22, Rep. McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to SecState Blinken to express concern that “ongoing disputes between the Government of Iraq (GOI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) across a range of issues are undermining Iraq’s stability and economic development.” The letter urges the Administration “to engage with counterparts in Baghdad and Erbil to identify a way forward on these issues for the benefit of the Iraqi people.” Also see: McCaul’s 8/22/22 press release. NOTE: This letter comes on the heels of a similar letter sent 8/15/22 by Sens. Risch (R-ID) and Menendez (D-NJ) (covered in last week’s Round-Up).
Media & Members – Elections
General
Jerusalem Post 8/26/22: In ridiculous claim, left-wing Jewish group calls AIPAC ‘antisemitic’ [response to IfNotNow tweet following AIPAC attack on Soros for donation to J St PAC – “AIPAC is the antisemitic far right.They are not a Jewish org, nor claim to be one.By working with synagogues and Jewish youth, AIPAC paints the picture that they represent Jews.So long as our community works with AIPAC, they will keep using the confusion to their advantage. https://t.co/qjcdXfYQCa”
Jewish News Syndicate 8/25/22: AIPAC Attacks J Street for Financial Backing from Billionaire George Soros
Jerusalem Post 8/25/22: $1m. to super PACs: Robert Kraft to AIPAC, George Soros to J Street [“‘George Soros has a long history of backing anti-Israel groups. Now he’s giving $1 million to help @jstreetdotorg support anti-Israel candidates and attack pro-Israel Democrats,’ the group tweeted Wednesday. ‘AIPAC works to strengthen pro-Israel mainstream Democrats. J Street & Soros work to undermine them.’”]
Jewish Exponent 8/24/22: AIPAC Needs to Rethink Its Strategy Before It Does Any More Damage
LA Jewish Journal/David Suissa 8/24/22: Suggesting a Truce in the Pro-Israel Community [“…But what do these issues, from the left or right, have to do with the key question: Who’s better for Israel, candidate A or candidate B?”] NOTE: This post appears to have been unpublished, but the cached version is still available (linked here)
Haaretz 8/23/22: George Soros Donates $1 Million to J Street’s Super PAC
Haaretz 8/22/22: Trump Ally Robert Kraft Gave $1 Million to AIPAC’s Super PAC [“Robert Kraft donated the money to AIPAC’s United Democracy Project in July. The super PAC spent over $26 million on Democratic races during primary season”]
New York
New York Post 8/25/22: Jewish group hails wins for pro-Israel Goldman, Maloney in NY Democratic primaries
Jewish News Syndicate 8/25/22: Anti-Israel candidate loses in New York primary; Nadler gets 16th term, defeating Maloney
Jerusalem Post 8/25/22: Jewish candidate who led Trump impeachment trial wins NY Dem. primary
Bowman (D-NY-16) 08/25/2022: Retweet of @jstreetdotorg – “@JamaalBowmanNY Let’s keep the momentum rolling! Congratulations again to @JamaalBowmanNY and his team. Link to video”
FMEP’s Lara Friedman Twitter thread 8/24/22: “A quick thread re: AIPAC/UDP & yesterday’s NY-10 primary defeat of candidate Yuh-Line Niou. (pulling together some thoughts/tweets from last night). It was known that New York Progressive, Inc. – a new PAC whose positions quite openly aligned with AIPAC/UDP – had put big money into defeating Yuh-Line Niou in the NY-10 primary (see: here, here, here). But until Daniel Goldman declared victory, it wasn’t known that AIPAC/UDP was using NY Progressive Inc as a pass-through – i.e., AIPAC/UDP was the money behind this brand-new PAC that was created to defeat Niou (see: here, here). So what is going on here? In races AIPAC/UDP previously targeted, it largely hid its pro-Israel agenda, pouring money into attack ads that didn’t even mention Israel. In NY-10, it hid its role altogether. These tactics, together, underscore the fact that it is absurd for AIPAC (or anyone) to suggest that the results of these races reflect anything about voters’ views on Israel. Remember: AIPAC called its PAC “United Democracy Project” (no mention of Israel). It hid its pro-Israel agenda in previous races. And in NY-10 it hid its involvement altogether. Very hard to avoid the conclusion that AIPAC – from the start – recognized that making Democratic primaries referendums on hard-line pro-Israel policies would not deliver the results it wants. Moreover, AIPAC’s decision to hide its involvement in NY-10, on the heels of its decision to NOT get involved in MN-5 (Ilhan Omar’s race) suggests that AIPAC recognizes its engagement in primaries may have become actively counterproductive…Especially when AIPAC wants to support a white/male/establishment candidate over a female/POC candidate who enjoys local popularity/credibility.”
The New Arab 8/23/22: Redistricting and BDS takes central stage in New York’s Democratic primaries
Washington Post 8/22/22: Why a New York primary [Nadler v Maloney] hasn’t turned into a super PAC showdown [“…tomorrow’s Democratic primaries in New York show that when it comes to the opposing sides of the Israeli lobby, what will trigger a primary showdown is more complicated than it appears.“]
The Jewish Chronicle 8/22/22: The clash that could remove New York’s last Jewish Congressman
Jewish Insider 8/22/22: NY-10 Democratic primary enters home stretch [after a leading candidate expressed support for BDS, “backlash from Jewish leaders, pro-Israel advocates and elected officials — one of whom withdrew his endorsement — was as fierce as it was immediate.“]
Haaretz 8/21/22: NY Democratic Primaries Feature BDS Battles & pro-Israel Funding [“Progressive vote splitting could allow Levi Strauss heir Dan Goldman to win Democratic nod in 10th district, while J Street has backed Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a surprisingly competitive race”]
Mondoweiss 8/20/22: Will BDS factor into New York’s 10th district race?
The Forward 8/18/22: New group targets leading progressive candidate in race for Brooklyn-Manhattan seat [“In a new mailer targeting Jewish voters in the district, the group highlighted Niou’s defense of the BDS movement, calling her positions ‘dangerous, reckless.’“]
***For Israel-focused PAC spending, see: New York Progressives Inc’s expenditures ($405,001 targeting Yuh-Line Niou in NY-10) & DMFI PAC expenditures ($53,434 supporting Sean Maloney in NY-18)***
Florida
Haaretz 8/25/22: The First Gen Z-er Set for Congress Has Some Surprising Views on Israel [“With endorsements from the likes of Bernie Sanders, Floridian Democrat Maxwell Frost was regarded as a classic young progressive. Then he released his position paper on the Israel-Palestine issue”] Also see tweet from Haaretz’s Ben Samuels (who wrote the article): “Maxwell Frost allegedly backed cutting U.S. military aid to Israel and BDS. The progressive Florida Democrat set to become the first Gen Z’er in Congress, however, evolved on Israel-Palestine after speaking with J Street and Democratic Majority for Israel”
Wisconsin
Washington Free Beacon 8/22/22: Mandela Barnes Talks Up Support for Israel on the Campaign Trail. He Doesn’t Mention His Membership in a Vocal Anti-Israel Group.
Common Dreams 8/19/22: Tlaib Says Biden Must ‘Hold Israel Accountable’ for Raid on Palestinian Rights Groups
Middle East Eye 8/19/22: Congresswoman [McCollum] calls on White House to condemn Israeli closures of Palestinian NGOs
Members on the Record
Israeli Assault on Palestinian NGOs
Twitter thread launched by FMEP’s Lara Friedman 8/23/22 tracking statements/tweets by members of Congress concerning the assault on Palestinian NGOs.
Lynch (D-MA-8) 08/24/2022: Twitter thread – “1/2 I am deeply concerned by the lack of transparency and abrupt nature of the raids and forced closures of 7 Palestinian humanitarian NGOs by Israeli soldiers. Palestinian Rights Groups Raided by Israeli Soldiers… | nytimes.com 2/2 This military action against Defense of Children – Palestine and others has been sharply criticized by international human rights organizations including the United Nations. The @StateDept should demand answers.”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “IDF attacks on organizations aiding Palestinian children and advocating for human rights cannot stand. The Biden Administration must stand up for the rights of these advocacy organizations. Congresswoman calls on White House to condemn Israeli closures of Palestinian NGOs… | middleeasteye.net”
Bush (D-MO-1) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The Israeli army’s recent attack on Palestinian human rights groups is horrifying and part of a prolonged attempt to silence orgs documenting Israel’s violence against Palestinians. @POTUS must immediately condemn this latest repression of Palestinian civil society. Link to quoted tweet”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 08/19/2022: Retweet of @RepPressley – “Weeks ago, I led a letter to the @StateDept on Israel’s criminalization of 6 Palestinian human rights orgs. Today they were senselessly raided & shuttered. Baseless accusations have serious consequences, & the U.S. must urge Israel to reverse course. U.S. says Israeli info on Palestinian NGOs not enough, ‘concerned’ over raids… | haaretz.com” Also re-tweeted by Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14)
McGovern (D-MA-2) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “I’m deeply disturbed by Israeli authorities’ pre-dawn raid & shut down of 7 Palestinian NGOs, including Defense of Children-Palestine. The @StateDept must unambiguously condemn this latest persecution of human rights & humanitarian groups in the West Bank. Palestinian Rights Groups Raided by Israeli Soldiers… | nytimes.com”
Pocan (D-WI-2) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “I’m with the nine countries in the EU on this. The US should condemn this action as well. They have not proven anything but the fact they can stifle free speech. And that can have risky side effects making conditions less safe for everyone in Israel and Palestine. Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/19/2022: Retweet of @commondreams – ““The silence by our country is enabling more death and violence,” said @RepRashida. Tlaib Says Biden Must ‘Hold Israel Accountable’ for Raid on Palestinian Rights Groups… | cdreams.news”
Accountability for Shireen Abu Akleh Killing
Jayapal (D-WA-7) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The family of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh — killed while reporting 100 days ago today — deserves answers. We must uphold press freedom everywhere and demand accountability and #JusticeForShireen.”
Newman (D-IL-3) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while reporting. It’s unacceptable that @SecBlinken and @POTUS have yet to launch a US investigation 100 days later. My colleagues and I will continue to press until accountability and #JusticeForShireen is realized. Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/19/2022: Retweet of @RepMarieNewman – “Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed while reporting. It’s unacceptable that @SecBlinken and @POTUS have yet to launch a US investigation 100 days later. My colleagues and I will continue to press until accountability and #JusticeForShireen is realized. Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-13) 08/19/2022: Retweet of @LinaAbuAkleh – “It’s been 100 days since my beloved aunt Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli soldier. It’s been 100 days without meaningful action from the US government. My family’s demands remain the same: launch a US investigation that leads to accountability. #JusticeForShireen Link to video”
Israel & Iran Negotiations
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/25/2022: Retweet of @FoxNews – “Israeli spy chief reportedly slams Iran Deal as ‘strategic disaster’ Israeli spy chief reportedly slams Iran Deal as ‘strategic disaster’… | fxn.ws”
Donalds (R-FL-19) 08/26/2022: Tweet – “Iran must never get their hands on the ability to create nuclear weapons. The Iran Nuclear Deal is BAD for America, Israel, and the world. Biden and the Democrats are putting America LAST by bending the knee to the Iranian regime. Link to quoted tweet”
Green (R-TN-7) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “Iran is building its nuclear arsenal to threaten our American way of life and wipe Israel off the map. President Biden would be foolish to follow through with the Iran Nuclear Deal.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “U.S. and Iran’s path to a nuclear deal is edging closer but Israel’s prime minister says the agreement gives Tehran a route to a nuclear weapon U.S., Iran Edge Toward Nuclear Deal as Israel Warns It Cedes Too Much to Tehran… | wsj.com via @WSJ”
Scott (R-FL) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “.@JoeBiden is willing to abandon Israel to make a failed & dangerous deal with Iran. Iran chants “Death to America” and wants to destroy Israel. We cannot let Biden turn his back on our great ally to appease a murderous regime. Kirby pressed on Israel’s concerns over nuclear deal, says Biden ‘understands’ but plans to move forward… | foxnews.com”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “Israelis press U.S. not to rejoin Iran nuclear deal Israelis press U.S. not to rejoin Iran nuclear deal… | politi.co via @politico”
Israel – General
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “Mr. Kothari’s comments — from a member of the @UN Commission of Inquiry into Israel — reflecting both an abhorrent, deep-seated antisemitism and a rejection of the very legitimacy of the State of Israel, warrant universal condemnation. Bipartisan Group in Congress Calls for UN Commission of Inquiry to Be Disbanded… | jewishlink.news”
Weber (R-TX-14) 08/23/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@IDF Keeping Israel safe at twice the pace!”
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 08/19/2022: Twitter thread – “After recent antisemitic comments by a member of the United Nations Commission of Inquiry into Israel, I’m urging for the Commission to be defunded and for the @UN to revoke antisemitism within its system. Bipartisan group in Congress calls for UN Commission of Inquiry to be disbanded… | jns.org These comments should have no place at the United Nations and clearly demonstrate the lack of impartiality and disproportionate focus on Israel by the COI.”
Scott (R-FL) 08/19/2022: Twitter thread – “.@RogerWaters is set to perform in Miami, but we won’t ignore his long history of gross anti-semitism and hatred for Israel. Floridians stand with our Jewish community, and no one, including rock stars, should be surprised when we are disgusted by such hateful rhetoric. The Florida Holocaust Museum Criticizes Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters for Antisemitism – The Florida Holocaust Museum”
Syria
Murphy (D-CT) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “If President Biden believed this strike was essential to protect our troops, I trust him. But yes, I also believe our military presence is too thinly spread in the Middle East. Last year, I wrote this about the need for a new Gulf security policy:America’s Middle East Policy Is Outdated and Dangerous… | foreignaffairs.comLink to quoted tweet”
Omar (D-MN-5) 08/25/2022: Retweet of @connorobrienNH – “Of note from Sen. Chris Murphy’s statement on US strikes against Iran-backed forces in Syria: “It is past time for a rethink about the wisdom of having so many Americans so thinly spread across the region.”Link to image”
Bowman (D-NY-16) 08/24/2022: Retweet of @demandprogress – “Yet another US airstrike in the never-ending tit for tat between US forces & militias in Syria. @POTUS has NOT received congressional authorization to continue this engagement in hostilities in Syria, but has instead relied on a faulty interpretation of Article IILink to quoted tweet”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “Nine years ago, more than 1,400 Syrians — many of them children —were killed in a chemical attack by the Assad regime in Ghouta. As we remember this horrific attack, we must honor the victims by pushing to hold Bashar Assad and his regime accountable for their war crimes.”
Risch (R-ID) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “8 years after James Foley’s horrific death, his murderer has finally been held accountable and sentenced. The U.S. will continue to advocate for #pressfreedom abroad and accountability for the brutal #Assad regime. Ex-Briton ‘Isis Beatle’ sentenced to life in prison… | bbc.com”
Syria Air Strikes & Iran
Scott (R-FL) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “As Biden doubles down on Iran Deal negotiations, Iran-backed military groups are attacking and injuring our American soldiers. Iran cannot be trusted, and Biden’s failed nuclear deal will be a disaster for U.S. national security. This can’t happen.3 U.S. service members injured in Iran-backed rocket attacks in Syria… | politico.com”
Hoyer (D-MD-5) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “Read my full statement on Tuesday’s air strikes in Syria:Link to image”
Menendez (D-NJ) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “I strongly support @POTUS’ actions to respond to aggression by Iran & its proxies against US Forces in Syria. Iran must have no doubt that the US will defend its service members, citizens & interests anywhere Iran threatens them.3 U.S. service members injured in Iran-backed rocket attacks in Syria… | politico.com”
Cramer (R-ND) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “This Administration is using our troops as pawns to preserve what’s left of a worthless Iran nuclear deal. I wish the @SecDef would stand up for his service members.3 U.S. service members injured in Iran-backed rocket attacks in Syria… | politico.com”
Green (R-TN-7) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “The last straw. President Biden should walk away from the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal and make clear the U.S. will not tolerate Iran-backed attacks on our service members.3 U.S. service members injured in Iran-backed rocket attacks in Syria… | politico.com”
Iran
Babin (R-TX-36) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “How many times does Iran have to prove it has zero intention of upholding any agreement with America? Biden’s falling for lies – the rest of us will pay for his foolishness.Joe Biden inches closer to nuclear deal with Iran… | m.washingtontimes.com”
Fallon (R-TX-4) 08/26/2022: Retweet of @LibertyIranian – “Earlier this year, we proudly hosted our friend @RepPatFallon. During our meeting with him, he said: “Someday the Iranian people will be free.” We are thankful to have friends in Congress like you, Pat! @Bryan_E_LeibLink to video”
Grassley (R-IA) 08/26/2022: Tweet – “Q&A at Natural Products in Grinnell 33ppl issues: student loan cancellation term limits sustainable aviation fuel workforce mental health “sustainable farming” Iran Deal oppose 87000 new IRS agents etc #99countymeetingsLink to image”
Mast (R-FL-18) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “We’re heading into a crisis more dangerous than the Cuban Missile Crisis, and yet the Biden Administration is busy trying to make deals with Iran and China. He should be holding them accountable. You can watch the full interview here:Rep. Mast: There was NO PLAN for the largest military operation… | youtu.beLink to video”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “Another reason why the proposed deal with Iran would harm US interests: lifting sanctions on Iran provides Russia a perfect “Plan B” path to sell their embargoed oil. @POTUS must stand firm. Appeasement never works!Russia eyes Iran as sanctions-busting backdoor for oil sales… | ow.ly”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “The Tehran Regime is attacking Americans, yet President Biden has NO plan or intention to hold Iran accountable. President Raisi should NOT be allowed to have a seat at the UN’s General Assembly & we must reject any “deals” with Iran. It won’t end well.It’s time to make Iran think twice about harming US citizens… | ow.ly”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Retweet of @TwitchyTeam – “Sen. Ted Cruz calls the State Department’s defense of the Iran nuclear deal ‘complete horse manure’Sen. Ted Cruz calls the State Department’s defense of the Iran nuclear deal ‘complete horse manure’… | twitchy.com”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Retweet of @BreitbartNews – “Sen. Ted Cruz: “A year ago, Joe Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban. Now he intends to give a nuclear arsenal to Iran.”Ted Cruz Blasts Potential Iran Nuclear Deal, Vows to Reverse… | trib.al”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “I just heard that the Ayatollah has piled on yet another demand. Now he is saying Biden has to forgive 10,000 rials off the loans of every IRGC terrorist who studied at Tehran University.Link to quoted tweet”
Ernst (R-IA) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “And, this so-called “deal” could finance Iran’s mission to assassinate Mike Pompeo and other senior US national security leaders.Link to quoted tweet”
Green (R-TN-7) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “The draft Iran Nuclear Deal essentially hands Iran billions of dollars to develop their nuclear capabilities. The only place it belongs is in the trash!”
Johnson (R-OH-6) 08/24/2022: Twitter thread – “Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of every major foreign policy decision of the last several decades. Now he wants to revive the dangerous Iran Deal that President Trump thankfully ended. We are even relying on of all people – the Russians – to be the intermediary between us and Iran – who let’s not forget is the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.”
Long (R-MO-7) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “The United States should not be trying to renter [sic] the failed Iran Nuclear Deal. It didn’t work the first time and won’t this time either.Link to quoted tweet”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “ICYMI: Watch Michael on Newsmax discussing Biden’s dangerous push to revive the Iran nuclear deal.Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Revived Nuclear Deal Would Make Iran a Global Power… | newsmax.com”
Murphy (D-CT) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “Iran is a malevolent actor. They support terrorism. They target Americans. This isn’t a argument against the nuclear deal. It’s an argument FOR the deal. Why would we choose to pursue a policy that makes a nation as dangerous as Iran a nuclear weapons power?”
Rogers (R-AL-3) 08/25/2022: Retweet of @DylanSmithAL – “According to @RepMikeRogersAL, leader of @HASCRepublicans, a GOP-majority Congress would derail the Biden administration’s efforts to strike another nuclear agreement with the Islamic regime.U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers: Biden-Iran nuclear deal will be ‘dead on arrival’ in GOP-majority Congress… | yellowhammernews.com”
Scott (R-FL) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “In the past month, Iran renewed their death threats on former admin officials, and Joe Biden’s response is to make a deal with them?! Iran cannot be trusted. Not now, not ever.Biden admin continues negotiating with Iran despite plans to kill high-level American politicians… | foxnews.com”
Scott (R-FL) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “Ebrahim Raisi violently murdered some 30,000 political prisoners and their families in the 1988 Massacre in Iran. The American people will not tolerate such an injustice. It’s time he answers for his repulsive behavior.Link to quoted tweet”
Steube (R-FL-17) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Admin’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal left $84 billion worth of military equipment & weapons in the hands of terrorists. To make matters worse, there’s now a possibility that those weapons could end up being given to China & Iran. I joined Victory News to discuss.Link to video” Also on GETTR
Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “The Iranian Regime has broken promise after promise. From assassination plots of U.S. presidents, officials, citizens, & journalists to secretly building a nuclear weapon in violation of the last deal, what makes the Biden Admin think this nuclear deal will be different?Link to video”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/25/2022: Retweet of @HeshmatAlavi – “@michaelgwaltz Actually this nuclear deal is somewhat different. Obama allowed Iran access to $152 billion in credit & cash. Biden is on course to allow Iran access to $1 trillion.Link to image”
Weber (R-TX-14) 08/24/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@AlexEpstein Exactly! & pro-environment. Fossil fuels aren’t the enemy. GHG’s are. We produce cleaner energy than China, Russia, India, Venezuela, Iran, Mexico & many others. We can help undeveloped countries develop their energy to help them develop, cleanly, too. & maintain our freedom!”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “The Biden Administration is recklessly finalizing a disastrous Iran nuclear deal without approval from Congress as required by law. Meanwhile, the terrorist regime in Tehran has ramped up attacks by proxy in the region & continues to threaten the safety of Americans & our allies.”
Hagerty (R-TN) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “And yet @POTUS Biden’s imminent agreement for an even weaker Iran nuclear deal will unleash $275 billion in sanctions relief over the next 12 months & $1 trillion in the coming years to Iran’s terrorist regime, incl. the IRGC, to target Americans.Link to quoted tweet”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul “These attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. servicemembers show why we CANNOT cut a bad nuclear deal with #Iran. The Biden administration must walk away from this bad deal that will fuel Iran’s terrorist attacks on U.S. soldiers and citizens.”Link to quoted tweet”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “It’s usually sound policy not to negotiate with terrorist states who attack our soldiers and aren’t interested in being good actors.Link to quoted tweet”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Twitter thread – “Complete horse manure. The Iran nuclear deal is designed to let the Ayatollah cheat his way to a nuclear arsenal. These so-called “most rigorous and intensive” inspections failed in the last deal – and will be even weaker this time. Let’s review the actual facts. 1/XLink to quoted tweet These “most rigorous and intensive” inspections missed that Iran was hiding a Nuclear Archive to build nuclear weapons. Israel exposed that in 2018. 2/XBreaking Up and Reorienting Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program | Institute for Science and International Security These “most rigorous and intensive” inspections missed Iran had a secret nuclear warehouse at Turquzabad. Israel exposed it, Iran sanitized it, so when the IAEA finally visited they found man-made uranium traces… 3/XIAEA confirms Netanyahu’s claim about secret Iranian nuclear site… | old.iranintl.com … though of course Iran destroyed the evidence, so these “most rigorous and intrusive” inspections never figured out where that man-made uranium came from. They do know it “must have come from another UNKNOWN location.” 4/XLink to PDF | iaea.org These “most rigorous and intensive” inspections missed that Iran had a secret nuclear site near Marivan. Again the same thing: Israel exposed it, Iran razed it, and though the IAEA still found man-made uranium traces they couldn’t prove what Iran did. 5/XNetanyahu claims Iran had secret nuclear weapons site | CNN These “most rigorous and intensive” inspections never dug into Iran’s nuclear Varamin site. They inspected it after Israel exposed the Nuclear Archive. Guess what they found? Man-made uranium traces. Maybe that’s where Turquzabad materials came from! 6/XLink to PDF | iaea.org And the new deal’s “most rigorous and intensive” inspections are even weaker! The Director General of the IAEA has already said that Iran’s nuclear progress allowed by the Biden admin this year means the Agency probably can’t verify Iran’s activities. 7/XU.N. atomic agency chief warns Iran may have dealt the nuclear deal a “fatal blow”… | cbsnews.com”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Retweet of @Jerusalem_Post – ““Thousands of people will die because of the Iranian terrorism enabled by this deal,” @TedCruz said. #Israel | #IranTed Cruz decries Iran deal revival: ‘Ayatollah wants death to Israel’… | jpost.com”
Inhofe (R-OK) 08/24/2022: Twitter thread – “If President Biden grants the Iranian regime billions in sanctions relief to rejoin a shorter and weaker nuclear deal, Republicans will strongly oppose. But this wasn’t inevitable. Biden promised a “longer and stronger” deal – and Republicans were willing to play ball. In 2020, then-candidate Biden promised to “strengthen and extend the nuclear deal’s provisions, while also addressing other issues of concern” as part of a “smarter way to be tough on Iran.”Opinion: Joe Biden: There’s a smarter way to be tough on Iran… | cnn.com After Biden won, I spoke with many of his incoming senior national security officials. They unanimously echoed this message: President Biden would pursue a deal with Iran, but emphatically — and explicitly — not the Obama one. Sadly, they backtracked almost immediately. I wanted to keep them honest. I also wanted to remind them that Republicans had torpedoed the JCPOA before, but could support a “longer and stronger” deal that broadly addressed the Iranian threat. Here’s what I wrote in @ForeignPolicy in Feb 2021 Congress Will Make It Tough for Biden on Iran… | foreignpolicy.com Short version: Rs could support a comprehensive (addresses Iran’s terror, nuke program, and missiles), inclusive (of Israel & our Arab partners), permanent (no sunsets) & transparent (stronger inspections) deal. I also said it on the Senate floor Top Armed Services Committee Republican Inhofe Warns Biden on Iran: No Bad Deal with Bad Actor… | youtube.com Then, along with the other four Republican leaders of the national security committees, I wrote a letter to President Biden urging him to seek bipartisan congressional support for US policy on Iran, and laid out principles that would win that support Do Not Repeat Past Mistakes: Risch, Inhofe, Rubio, Toomey, Portman Send Letter to President Biden Underscoring Republican Consensus on Iran Policy | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Finally, in Mar 2022, 49 R senators wrote: “We would be willing & eager to support an Iran policy that completely blocks Iran’s path to a nuclear weapons capability, constrains Iran’s ballistic missile program & confronts Iran’s support for terrorism.” U.S. Senator for Oklahoma… | inhofe.senate.gov Again: Republicans will resist President Biden’s shorter and weaker Iran deal, if he agrees to it. But also remember: Republicans repeatedly offered the President a bipartisan approach. Sadly, President Biden ignored our overtures, and broke his promise.”
Rogers (R-AL-3) 08/24/2022: Retweet of @HASCRepublicans – “The Biden admin needs to be clear eyed on Iran’s real ambitions. Iran does not want to be accepted into the international community – they want to build a nuclear arsenal capable of killing every American and wiping Israel off the map.” @RepMikeRogersALROGERS STATEMENT ON REPORTS BIDEN REVIVING NUCLEAR DEAL WITH IRAN… | republicans-armedservices.house.govLink to image”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “How is it possible we are STILL negotiating with Iran AFTER uncovering active plots against American citizens and senior US officials?? This shorter, weaker “deal” delivers NO enduring advantage to the US and will immediately supercharge Iran’s terror network with billionsLink to quoted tweet”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “The Dangerous Futility of the New Iran DealThe Dangerous Futility of the New Iran Deal – Jewish Policy Center… | jewishpolicycenter.org via @thejpc”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “Foundation for Defense of Democracies – Tehran’s $1 Trillion Deal: An Updated Forecast of Iran’s Financial Windfall From a New Nuclear Agreement @FDD | Tehran’s $1 Trillion Deal: An Updated Forecast of Iran’s Financial Windfall From a New Nuclear Agreement”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “RELEASE: Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Iran Nuclear Deal DevelopmentsLink to image”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/23/2022: Twitter thread – “A year ago, Joe Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban. Now he intends to give a nuclear arsenal to Iran. 1/x The details of this deal are only now emerging, but we already know they will be catastrophic to the national security of America and our allies, and to the safety of Americans. 2/x I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025. 3/x”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/23/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “.@SenTedCruz: “Thousands of people will die because of the Iranian terrorism enabled” by Biden’s upcoming deal with IranLink to image”
Ernst (R-IA) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “The Biden admin is willfully stumbling back into Obama’s failed fantasy, an agreement with Iran that flows billions of dollars to the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “TUNE IN NOW to see LR @RepMcCaul on @Newsmax with @SeanSpicer to discuss his Afghanistan Report, Iran negotiations and the CCP.”
Murphy (D-CT) 08/24/2022: Tweet – “How can anyone come to the conclusion that America is safer without the Iran nuclear deal? Since Trump blew it up, Iran’s breakout time to a bomb has gone from a year to weeks. WEEKS. Restarting the deal is the only way to change this catastrophic reality.”
Risch (R-ID) 08/23/2022: Retweet of @naftalibennett – “I call on @POTUS Biden & the US administration to refrain, even now at this last minute, from signing the agreement with Iran. This agreement will send approximately a quarter of a trillion dollars to the Iranian terror administration’s pocket and to its regional proxies, >>”
Banks (R-IN-3) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “Iran announced it will continue to try to murder Americans on US soil, even if Biden gives them billions in sanctions relief through a new Iran deal. You CAN’T negotiate with terrorists!Link to quoted tweet”
Banks (R-IN-3) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “President Biden can’t stop Congress nor a future GOP admin from reimposing Iran sanctions. If Iran is looking for “guarantees,” I guarantee conservatives will work to reverse any of Biden’s sanctions relief. My Max Pressure Act with over 130+ cosponsors would do just that.”
Cornyn (R-TX) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “For completeness, should include 40 year high inflation, spiking crime, open borders, fentanyl epidemic, disastrous Afghanistan exit, surrendering to Iran on nukes… .Link to quoted tweet”
Cotton (R-AR) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “Iran is trying to assassinate American officials on American soil. Yet Biden is poised to give Iran billions in sanctions relief that will be used to fund more terror. Unconscionable.”
Cruz (R-TX) 08/22/2022: Retweet of @Kredo0 – “JUST IN: Biden Sanctions Relief Will Fund Iranian Assassination Plots — Biden poised to unwind sanctions on state-funded group offering multi-million bounty on Rushdie, political opponentsBiden Sanctions Relief Will Fund Iranian Terror Plots, Former U.S. Official Says… | freebeacon.com”
Waltz (R-FL-6) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “Why are we negotiating with Iran? Especially as we uncover assassination attempts of U.S. presidents, officials, citizens, journalists, & activists by the Iranian Regime. Every time Iran comes to the table with more demands & I fear Biden will return with more concessions.Link to video”
Ernst (R-IA) 08/23/2022: Retweet of @jinsadc – ““Biden’s new Iran deal would lift sanctions on the very organizations raising bounties to kill Americans,” JINSA fellow @GLNoronha told @Kredo0 @FreeBeacon. “That will help Iran raise the funds to kill American dissidents and officials.” #JCPOABiden Sanctions Relief Will Fund Iranian Terror Plots, Former U.S. Official Says… | freebeacon.com”
McClain (R-MI-10) 08/21/2022: Tweet – “#Iran is seeking an entry visa to the US for its President Ebrahim Raisi. Iran has repeatedly called for the destruction of America & is a state sponsor of terrorism. The President of a regime seeking to assassinate Americans should NEVER be allowed to enter the U.S.”
Blackburn (R-TN) 08/20/2022: Tweet – “The Biden administration must reject any deal with the dangerous Iranian regime to signal to the world that the United States will not abide terrorism.”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/20/2022: Retweet of @AIPAC – “The 2015 Iran deal (JCPOA) didn’t permanently prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. “In [2028, 2029, 2030 Iran will] have advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium fairly rapidly, and at that point the breakout times would have shrunk almost down to zero.”-President Obama”
Levin (D-MI-9) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The world is safer without Iranian nuclear weapons. A renewed Iran nuclear deal will keep it that way. It’s time to get this done and #ReSealTheDeal!Link to quoted tweet”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 08/19/2022: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “WATCH: @RepDonBacon addresses #FreeIran2022 and supports a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Iran. #1988Massacre #HumanRights #NoVisa4RaisiDon Bacon (R-NE) Addresses the Free Iran 2022… | youtu.beLink to image”
Banks (R-IN-3) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “Iran keeps on trying to kill Americans, and the media is upset by the “new hurdles” those murder attempts have created for the Biden admin… Shameful!Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles… | apnews.com”
Tenney (R-NY-22) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The Iranians want billions in ransom payments for American hostages while refusing to stop targeting American citizens. If Biden thinks this is a good deal, we’re in trouble. Here’s a better policy: ZERO sanctions relief for a terrorist regime actively trying to kill Americans.”
Saudi Arabia
McGovern (D-MA-2) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “The #Saudi regime shows its true colors by sentencing #SalmaAlShebab to 34 years for tweeting. For Mohammed bin Salman even the most peaceful dissent equals terrorism. Hard to see how stronger relations with this brutal regime are in the U.S. interest.Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter… | theguardian.com”
Doggett (D-TX-35) 08/21/2022: Tweet – “Again, the brutality is startling. Saudi Arabia is no ally for American values. While visiting home from England, 34-year-old Saudi PhD student Salma al-Shehab was given 34 years in jail & a travel ban seemingly for tweeting in support of women’s rights.Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter… | theguardian.com”
Cohen (D-TN-9) 08/21/2022: Tweet – “He was their guy in America.When Kushner met with MBS in Saudi Arabia US embassy personnel weren’t allowed to staff him. Visiting American officials ALWAYS have embassy support.But not when Jared and MSB wanted privacy.Link to quoted tweet”
Cohen (D-TN-9) 08/21/2022: Retweet of @AdamParkhomenko – “Jake Tapper should spend more time asking Jared Kushner where Khashoggi’s body is and less time helping Jared and Ivanka sell books.”
Cohen (D-TN-9) 08/21/2022: Retweet of @MeidasTouch – “Reminder: The Saudi crown prince boasted that Jared Kushner was “in his pocket.”Link to video”
Omar (D-MN-5) 08/20/2022: Retweet of @LinaAlhathloul – “Biden’s visit emboldened Saudi Arabia to crack down on dissent—activists On our warnings – @aalodahBiden’s visit “emboldened” Saudi Arabia to crack down on dissent—activists… | newsweek.com”
Gallego (D-AZ-7) 08/19/2022: In reply to Tweet – “@malawiflames @davenewworld_2 Yep not just the Saudis too many countries are buying critical farm land.Link to reply @malawiflames @davenewworld_2 I will soon but it is a major problem. China is buying critical farmland and Saudis are buying water intensive crop land. Food security is as important as micro chips.”
Turkey
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/25/2022: Tweet – “I joined my colleagues in raising concern to @SecBlinken about reports that Turkey could acquire Russian missile defense systems. These reports are extremely alarming, specifically because of Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and Erodgan’s failure to comply with U.S. sanctions.”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/23/2022: Tweet – “Glad to see that @USTreasury is going after Turkish businesses that are helping Russia avoid sanctions. If Turkey continues to be a safe haven for Russian money, then the responsible businesses shouldn’t benefit from U.S. financial institutions and must be cut off.Link to quoted tweet”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “As Russia continues to wage a ruthless war in Ukraine, Turkey is doubling down on its support for Putin’s oppressive regime. The U.S. cannot allow Erdogan to play both sides. He has turned his back on NATO and is bankrolling Putin’s deadly campaign.Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void… | reuters.com”
Tunisia
Coons (D-DE) 08/22/2022: Retweet of @usembassytunis – “U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE), Rob Portman (R-OH), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and David Price (D-NC) led a congressional delegation on a visit to Tunisia on August 21-22. Full readout: U.S. Embassy Tunis… | bit.ly Link to image”
Iraq
Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 08/22/2022: Retweet of @AssyrianPolicy – “The API welcomes a Congressional letter spearheaded by Rep. @janschakowsky and @RepBarbaraLee raising concerns about the expropriation of Assyrian lands in Iraq. Other signatories include @RepJoshHarder, @RepAnnaEshoo, and @RepAndyLevin. Read the letter: Link to PDF | bit.ly Link to image”
Other – Middle East
Cruz (R-TX) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “An incredibly important statement and a sign of seismic shifts across the Arab world. Heartened to see this unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack on Rushdie. Muslim World League chief says Rushdie attack ‘unacceptable’ to Islam… | english.alarabiya.net”
Rubio (R-FL) 08/22/2022: Tweet – “American families like the Foleys, Muellers, and many others have suffered unimaginably after losing their loved ones to ISIS terrorism. Sen. Rubio is grateful to see justice served, and will continue to work to ensure accountability for those who kidnap and kill Americans. Link to quoted tweet”
Hassan (D-NH) 08/19/2022: Tweet – “The U.S. will always hold terrorists accountable. My prayers today are with the families of James, Peter, Steven, and Kayla. Islamic State ‘Beatle’ El Shafee Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages – The Boston Globe”
Shaheen (D-NH) 08/19/2022: Twitter thread – “Today is an emotional day for the Foleys, Muellers, Kassigs & Sotloffs, but it is one they have fought hard for. My thoughts are with them & their loved ones – especially for the Foleys as the sentencing of James’ murderer comes on the 8-year anniversary of his death. Link to quoted tweet Ensuring that James, Kayla, Peter and Steven’s killers face the full weight of the U.S. justice system has long been a top priority for me. This sentencing is an important step forward, but our work to ensure all who’ve committed these heinous crimes pay a price goes on.”