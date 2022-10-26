Post Israeli Election Analysis: A Webinar with Dahlia Scheindlin

Join Americans for Peace Now in partnership with the Progressive Israel Network (PIN) for an analysis of Israel’s Knesset elections on Friday, November 4th, at 11:00 Eastern Time.

In a conversation with three experts on Israel and its relations with the United States, pollster and political analyst Dahlia Scheindlin will assess the election results, their possible impact on Israeli public life and on Israel’s relations with the US and other allies.

Dr. Scheindlin is a public opinion expert and strategic consultant with over twenty years of experience, specializing in liberal and progressive social causes. In conversation with her will be Libby Lenkinsky, Vice President for Public Engagement at the New Israel Fund, J Street’s President Jeremy Ben-Ami, and Americans for Peace Now President and CEO Hadar Susskind.

The Progressive Israel Network (PIN) brings together ten organizations representing Americans who are committed to pursuing democracy, equality, and peace in Israel.

Register HERE: