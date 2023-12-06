Legislative Round-Up- June 10, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. Hearings & Events

3. Media & Reports

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (other Mideast countries)

NOTE: AIPAC is on the Hill this week lobbying a number of pieces of legislation and letters. For a summary of all the AIPAC agenda items being lobbied (as far as I know), see Section 2 (for the purposes of this Round-Up I’m treating the AIPAC lobby days as an “event”). For details of new bills/legislation/letters that are included on that agenda, see Section 1. For statements made by members related to the AIPAC lobby days and lobbying agenda items, see Sections 5 and 6.

NOT GREAT NEWS: Well, we knew it was coming — Twitter has finally gone through with its plans to make it impossible for regular people to easily research tweets — as in, the wonderful tool I was using to help me compile the weekly “Members on the Record” officially stopped working on 6/9/23 (and no, FMEP – a non-profit organization – is not going to pay Twitter exorbitant monthly fees for the privilege of being able to conduct research for the Round-Up, which is public service/informational free resource). So going foward the On the Record section is going to go back to what it used to be (as in, much leaner).

New from FMEP:

New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast: Palestinian Rights, the IHRA Definition, & the Battle Around Biden’s Antisemitism Strategy, ft. FMEP President Lara Friedman in conversation with Yousef Munayyer (Arab Center Washington DC) & Emma Saltzberg (Diaspora Alliance), in the context of the newly-release US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism (released by the White House May 25, 2023) and the its implications for both the fight against antisemitism and the ongoing, related fight against the use of antisemitism accusations to delegitimize criticism of the state of Israel and its policies and objections to the political ideology of Zionism, as well as to attack and to silence critics of Israel and advocates for Palestinian history, identity, and rights.

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

a. Israel-related legislation

**AIPAC AGENDA ITEM** (EXPAND THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS VIA MORE US-ISRAEL COOPERATION & MORE NORMALIZATION SUPPORT!) HR 3792 (text): [mentioned in last week’s Round-Up but more info has come out since then, so covering again this week] Introduced 6/1/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors (as of 6/9/23, up to 36 cosponsors), “To modify and extend certain authorities relating to cooperation between the United States and Israel, expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

Also see:

(MORE US $$ TO SUPPORT ISRAEL/NORMALIZATION) HR 3907 (pdf): Introduced 6/7/23 by Frankel (D-FL) and Wilson (R-SC), and no other cosponsors, “to authorize appropriations for certain cooperative projects among the United States, Israel, and developing countries, and for other purposes,” aka the “United States-Israel International Development Cooperation Act of 2023.” Frankel and Weber (R-TX) previously introduced a different version of this bill in 2019 (HR 1820), attracting only 1 cosponsor (Rice, D-NY) and going nowhere.

Also see:

(TARGETING PALESTINIAN PRISONER PAYMENTS) HR XXXX: On 6/9/23, Jewish Insider reported: “Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and 16 co-sponsors, including Democrats Juan Vargas (D-CA) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), reintroduced legislation targeting banks that facilitate Palestinian Authority ‘pay-to-slay’ payments.” This legislation, known as the “Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act” (which does not appear in the Congressional Record as of 6/9/23) is yet an effort to further effort to use social welfare payments to families of people killed or imprisoned by Israel as a weapon to attack and undermine the Palestinian Authority – in effect doubling down on the law known as the “Taylor Force Act.” That legislation and this follow-up effort are predicated on the idea that these payments – which have existed for decades, long before they were seized on as a hook to attack the PA/PLO – in effect incentivize Palestinians to attack Israelis, in effect rejecting the idea that Palestinian attacks on Israelis could actually be linked to Israeli violating Palestinian rights.

Also see:

Last week’s Round-Up for coverage of the SFRC hearing in which Cruz (R-TX) heavily hinted at plans to double down on the Taylor Force Act

My (entirely still relevant) 2017 analysis in The Nation: Cutting Off Payments to Palestinian Families Won’t Stop Terrorism

b. Iran-related Legislation

***AIPAC AGENDA ITEM**** (MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) S. 1829: Introduced 6/6/23 by Rubio (R-FL), Hassan (D-NH) and Rosen (D-NV), “A bill to impose sanctions with respect to persons engaged in the import of petroleum from the Islamic Republic of Iran, and for other purposes,” aka the “Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act” (SHIP Act). Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. NOTE: This is a Senate companion version of HR 3774, which is part of the agenda AIPAC is lobbying this week on the Hill – see details in Section 2, below]. Rubio press release – Rubio, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Establish Additional Sanctions on Iranian Regime

c. Other issues

(NO TAX BENEFITS FOR SAUDI-OWNED PGA) HR 3908: Introduced 6/7/23 by Garamendi (D-CA), Tlaib (D-MI) and Brownley (D-CA), the “No Corporate Tax Exemption for Professional Sports Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means. NOTE: Steube (R-FL) introduced a similar bill back on 1/26/23 – HR 578; that bill has not gone anywhere.

Also see:

(REPEAL AUMF) S. 1872: Introduced 6/8/23 by Paul (R-KY) and 3 Republican cosponsors, “A bill to repeal the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force,” aka, the “End Endless War Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations. Also see: press release – Senators Continue Efforts to Return War Powers to Congress, Introduce the End Endless Wars Act

Letters

(SANCTION CUNY FOR ALLOWING STUDENT TO CRITICIZE ISRAEL) Gottheimer letter to Dept of Ed: On 6/6/23, Rep. Gottheimer (D-NY) sent a letter to Catherine Lhamon, Assistant Secretary in the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, urging DOE to investigate CUNY for “yet another example of campus antisemitism, hate speech, and vitriolic anti-Israel rhetoric.” He is talking of course about the graduation speech delivered last month at CUNY Law school, which included harsh criticism of the state of Israel and its policies. Or as mis-characterized by Gottheimer: “a hateful, dangerous, and antisemitic speech“. Gottheimer states: “I am appalled by the persistent attacks against Jewish and pro-Israel students that have emanated from CUNY recently, including this speech, and I urge your office to investigate whether these incidents and CUNY’s administration’s response, or lack thereof, constitute a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI) jeopardizing the school’s eligibility for federal funding.” In making his claim that a student’s criticism of the state of Israel and its policies constitutes antisemitism, Gottheimer notes: “Guidance put out by the Department clearly explains that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism should be applied when analyzing instances of antisemitism. It also includes as an example of a violation ‘denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.‘” [Note: this is a reference to a document issued by the Department of Education on 1/19/22 – the last full day of the Trump presidency – giving guidance on Trump’s Exective Order on Antisemitism, the central purpose of which was to adopt and enforce the IHRA definition with respect to Title VI].

Also see:

semitic commencement speech. If the speech violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, then CUNY could forfeit their right to receive federal funding. This language was clearly hate speech.” Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 06/07/2023: Twitter thread – “I’m calling on @usedgov to investigate CUNY School of Law’s anticommencement speech. If the speech violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, then CUNY could forfeit their right to receive federal funding. This language was clearly hate speech.”



(SUPPORT DHS $$ FOR ISRAEL) Crane-Menendez letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas: On 6/5/23, Rep. Crane (R-AZ) and Rep. Menendez (D-NJ) set a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas in support of The BIRD-Homeland Security Program (related to “developing first responder technologies“) and the the U.S.-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation Program (“authorized in the FY22 NDAA to promote collaboration on improving the security and resilience of critical infrastructure“). The letter urges DHS to “commit to working with Congress to fulfill congressional intent and fully fund these programs in FY24.”

Also see:

(TUNISIA AID CONDITIONS MUST NOT HURT TUNISIAN PEOPLE/CIVIL SOCIETY) Phillips-Wilson letter: From Al-Monitor 5/31/23: “‘…The Biden administration has rightfully chosen to send a message of concern to the Tunisian government about democratic backsliding since July 2021 by limiting direct bilateral assistance to government institutions,’ the group of 10 lawmakers [ led by Rep. Phillips (D-MN) and Wilson (R-SC) said in their letter to Reps. Mario Diaz-Balar (R-Fla.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), chair and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations. However, we must ensure cuts to US assistance do not occur at the expense of the Tunisian people and civil society…” Also see: Phillips (D-MN) 6/1/23: Tweet – “As the Tunisian people face democratic backsliding and severe economic instability, US assistance must directly support citizens and preserve rapidly diminishing civic space. That’s why I’ve written a letter with MENACA Subcommittee Chair @RepJoeWilson urging swift action.“

(PRESSING FOR IRAN SANCTIONS SNAPBACK) Three letters:



2. Hearings & Events

June 13-14 & June 21, 2023: The House Armed Services Committee will hold 7 subcommittee markups of sections of the FY24 NDAA, followed by a full committee mark-up of the bill on 6/21/23.

June 13, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing entitled, “Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for Near Eastern Affairs.” Scheduled witnesses are: Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and Ms. Jeanne Pryor Deputy Assistant USAID Administrator in the Middle East Bureau Jeanne Pryor United States Agency for International Development [for a reminder of how this same hearing went in the Senate, and how these two witnesses performed, see last week’s edition of the Round-Up].

June 8, 2023: The Center for New American Security (CNAS) hosted a panel (as part of a wider conference) entitled “After the Defend Act: The Future of the Abraham Accords.” Panelists included: Sen. Rosen (D-NV), Rep. Schneider (D-IL), Barak Ravid (an Israeli journalist), and Jonathan Lord (CNAS).

June 7, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing entitled, State Department Services for the American People: An Overview of Consular Affairs and Programs. The sole witness was Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter (testimony). Full hearing video is here. Notably, the issue of Israel’s potential entry into the Visa Waiver Program came up twice during the hearing, in exchanges with Van Hollen (D-MD) and Hagerty (R-TN).

First, here is the full exchange with Van Hollen, which starts at 47:24 in the vide0:

Van Hollen: …I want to ask you madam assistant secretary about a letter uh that Senator Schatz myself and 14 others sent to Secretary Blinken and and Mayorkus. We sent it two weeks ago expressing our support for Israel’s admission into our Visa Waiver Program so long as they meet the requirements of U.S law regarding reciprocal and equal treatment of all U.S citizens regardless of race religion or national origin so I have a simple question here too: do you agree that the condition of reciprocity and equal treatment must be met before admission into the Visa waiver program?

Bitter: Yes.

Van Hollen: So we asked in that letter that we have a chance to meet with members of the administration from the State Department and Homeland Security. Obviously your portfolio is very involved with this issue. We asked for a meeting within two weeks – that was two weeks ago. Can you commit to us today that you will meet with us within the next two weeks at the latest?

Bitter: Yes.

Van Hollen: Thank you. Now in that letter we pointed to a number of statements that exist today on the government of Israel’s foreign Ministry website and other official websites that by their own terms would effectively discriminate against certain Americans based on national origin. Would you agree that we could not move forward with even a trial period unless those clearly discriminatory guidelines are eliminated?

Bitter: Yes. And if I may — you know this is an issue that we take really seriously. The Visa Waiver Program as you know is an interagency program designed to increase law enforcement cooperation information sharing. And there’s a threshold question of Visa refusal rates but there are many many steps that a government has to meet before…it can enter the program. And reciprocity is one of them and this is an issue that we’re watching closely. We take it very seriously and we’re keenly aware of the challenges that certain American citizens have had at Israel’s borders and checkpoints. We’ve made very clear to the Israeli government that in order to meet its VW – Visa waiver – program requirements that it’s going to have to treat all U.S citizens and nationals the same regardless of national origin. You’ll have heard I’m certain Ambassador Nides talk about “blue is blue.” If you have a blue passport, you have a blue passport, and we would expect for all Americans to be treated the same.

Second, this exchange with Hagerty, starting at around 57:02 in the video (Hagerty also tweeted video of the exchange, which was retweeted with praise by AIPAC):

Hagerty: …I’d also just like to reiterate the point that Senator Van Hollen made about Israel and their ability to get into the Visa waiver program. I think the relationship that we have with Israel is absolutely critical. There’s an aim for visa for I’m sorry for Israel to meet the Visa waiver program requirements by September of this year and I’ve seen some some analysis that suggest that if Israel were able to participate in the program it would result in 450,000 additional visitors coming from Israel to the United States over a three-year period. If you think about that in terms of economic benefit that would be $3.6 billion dollars, roughly, of economic benefit to the United States and it would support roughly 6,000 jobs. So I have a real interest in seeing that sort of economic engagement as a benefit of this program and it certainly sounds to me that you’re committed to working on this. I understand the reciprocity issues that you and Senator Von Holland discussed. I just want to make certain that you’re willing and will make every effort to work with Israel in helping them comply with whatever requirements may exist and stand in the way.

Bitter: Thank you Senator. It’s – that is something that we work very closely with the Department of Homeland Security on and our colleagues there. And are – we’re all very engaged on this. So thank you for raising it. We’ll continue to work.

Hagerty: Thank you. I’d very much like to see the Visa Waiver Program put in place with our ally Israel.

This week: AIPAC Policy Conference: This week was the AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC, including hundreds of lobby meeting on Capitol Hill. Their lobby agenda reportedly include:

Israel-focused agenda items:

Iran-focused agenda items:

3. Media & Reports

Jewish Insider 6/9/23: Lawmakers predict ‘overwhelming majority’ of Congress would support Saudi-Israel normalization deal [“Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Brad Schneider said that most lawmakers would support a deal despite potential conditions that might be worrying to some lawmakers“]

Jewish Insider 6/8/23: Lawmakers pushing ahead on Abraham Accords naval cooperation bill despite U.S.-UAE friction

Jewish News Syndicate 6/7/23: Herzog says he plans to address Congress soon

The Algemeiner 6/7/23: Sarah Idan, Former Miss Iraq and Ardent Zionist, Runs For Congress to be ‘Voice of Reason’ in Democratic Party [“‘I want to be the voice of reason and I hate how ‘The Squad,’ whenever anyone questions them, [like] when they attack Israel, they always [claim] ‘I’m being targeted because I’m a Muslim, a woman of color.’ I just feel like we need someone like me who can literally say, ‘No, this is not why. I’m an Arab, Muslim, immigrant woman of color and I do not share your ideology or agenda.‘”]

Tablet 6/7/23: America’s Most Israeli Politician [“I like Ted Cruz. Why?”]

Jewish Insider 6/8/23: Menendez dismisses reports that U.S. pursuing an interim nuclear deal with Iran

Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod 6/7/23: Tweet – “Spotted earlier in the Senate basement, heading toward the Senate offices: Israeli MK Simcha Rothman. Not clear who he’s meeting with. Rothman is a leading proponent of the Israeli judicial reform effort.”

Jewish Insider 6/7/23: Phoenix congressional candidate Raquel Terán faces scrutiny for voting record on antisemitism [“Terán was one of nine Democratic state senators who voted against a bill requiring Arizona’s Department of Public Safety to collect information on criminal offenses motivated by antisemitism“] NOTE: This is a gross misrepresentation of the bill Terán voted against, the purpose of which is to legislate/enforce the IHRA definition of antisemitism as part of AZ’s hate crimes law — and not merely for the purposes of collecting information but also to require enhanced sentencing. For example, law if in the course of a hypothetical protest against, say, the visit of a former IDF officer to an AZ campus, if police were target protesters with some category of felony charges, under this law the courts could find that the protesters are guilty in effect of a hate crime – for example, for calling Israeli an apartheid state – and face harsh sentencing as a result. THAT’s what this candidate voted against. And note that this legislation was opposed by the ACLU, among others. Also NOTE: this attack on Terán mirrors the playbook used against GA state Rep/candidate for Gov Stacey Abrams in 2017, when her vote against GA’s anti-BDS law (because she recognized it as undermining the right to political free speech/protest) was weaponized against her.

Jewish Insider 6/7/23: Rhode Island Democrat looks to parlay high-profile connections towards a seat in Congress [“He declined to elaborate on how Congress should approach Israel, but when asked whether he would support U.S. military assistance to Israel, Amo said yes. He also said he is ‘not supportive’ of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel. Amo traveled to Israel several years ago on a Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies-sponsored trip for alumni of the Truman and Marshall Scholarships.”]

Washington Free Beacon 6/6/23: Biden’s Ambassador to Israel Approved Grant Aimed at Delegitimizing Israel, Emails Show [“The ambassador’s involvement in the funding effort is certain to attract congressional scrutiny as Israel’s defenders on Capitol Hill worry the Biden administration is alienating the Jewish State.“]

Middle East Eye 6/6/23: US senator says Shireen Abu Akleh report ‘does not shed new light’ on killing

The Hill 6/5/23: Democratic senator (Van Hollen) calls for Biden to release report on Israeli shooting death of American journalist

The Hill (Op-ed by Doug Schoen & Saul Mangel) 6/5/23: How the far-left threatens Biden’s ability to combat antisemitism [specifically attacking Reps. Tlaib (D-MI) and Omar (D-MN)

Jewish Insider 6/5/23: Lawler centers Abraham Accords in approach to Middle East, antisemitism

National Review 6/5/23: What Would Happen If We Defunded Antisemitic Schools? [“Lawler’s “Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act,” would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to add that an institution cannot “authorize, facilitate, provide funding for, or otherwise support” antisemitic campus events, using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism. The definition includes examples of anti-Israel bigotry such as denyings Jews the right to self-determination, applying double standards to Israel’s behavior, and likening Israel to the Nazi regime. It has faced backlash from progressives, who pressured the Biden administration to reject the definition in its national antisemitism strategy.”]

Jewish Insider 6/5/23: Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge expanding Abraham Accords into Africa

Al Jazeera 6/3/23: Change is coming to Capitol Hill and Israel won’t like it [“A recent event marking the Nakba at the US Congress shows Palestinians can no longer be silenced in Washington.”]

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Defending Against Attacks on Student & on school for Criticism of Israel

Omar (D-MN-5) 06/06/2023: Retweet of @mehdirhasan – ““She attacked a foreign country, a foreign government, not a race or a religion… and despite accusations of antisemitism, Fatima has the backing of her fellow Jewish law students at CUNY who released a statement in solidarity with her.” My take: Link to video”

Continuing Attacks on Student & on school for Criticism of Israel

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Our Constitution guarantees people the right to say what they want, but the federal government doesn’t have to use taxpayer dollars to support it. That’s why last week I introduced H.R. 3773, the Stop Anti-Semitism on College Campuses Act. My bill to stop anti-Semitism on college campuses… | youtu.be”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “Thank you @NRO for highlighting my bill to combat anti-Semitism on college campuses. Our Constitution guarantees people the right to say what they want, but the federal government shouldn’t be using taxpayer dollars to support it. What Would Happen If We Defunded Antisemitic Schools? | National Review”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 06/03/2023: Twitter thread – “Our educational institutions have become hot beds of extreme leftist ideals and intolerance–exactly the opposite of what our kids should be learning. 1/2 CUNY brass slam student’s ‘hate speech’ address against Israel, NYPD,…… | nypost.com Until they fire these horrid Anti-Semitic faculty & offer a public apology, they shouldn’t receive a dime of taxpayer money. 2/2”

LaLota (R-NY-1) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “No taxpayer dollars should be given to public universities that provide a platform for hate speech of any kind. Antisemitism and hate speech have no place in America. #NY01 CUNY Law Alumni Condemn School’s ‘Toxic, Intolerant, and Antisemitic Environment’ | National Review”

Santos (R-NY-3) 06/02/2023: Retweet of @LeeMZeldin – “Antisemitism at CUNY is raging. Fatima Mohammed believes pro-Israel students/faculty must be removed from CUNY, and are a “genocidal” threat to her. What does taxpayer funded CUNY do in response? Give her the platform for a commencement address to spew her hate further and wider. Link to video”

Shireen Abu Akleh

Van Hollen (D-MD) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “The declassification of this important new USSC Report about the shooting death of American citizen & journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, is vital to ensuring accountability & saving innocent lives going forward — goals we should all support. My full statement: Link to image”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 06/05/2023: press release – Van Hollen Statement Calling for Declassification of USSC Summation Report on Shooting Death of Shireen Abu Akleh

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Re: Legislation & Letters and/or AIPAC

Fischer (R-NE) 06/09/2023: Twitter thread – “As a longtime supporter of our alliance with Israel, I appreciated meeting with members of @AIPAC this week to talk about ways to strengthen our bilateral relationship, prevent a nuclear Iran, and maintain global stability. I recently co-led the introduction of the U.S.-Israel Future of Warfare Act, which would ensure that U.S. & Israel can collaborate on cybersecurity and other emerging technologies that will define the future of warfare. [link to 6/9/23 press release]”

Amodei (R-NV-2) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to welcome @AIPAC advocates to my Washington, D.C. office this week to discuss the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership. Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East, and we must continue to preserve this important relationship! Link to image”

Cramer (R-ND) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Glad to see @AIPAC members stop by my office! The United States must be clear in our support of Israel and never falter on our commitment to maintain strong relationships with our democratic allies. Link to image”

Davis (D-NC-1) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Now more than ever we must demonstrate our unwavering commitment to a strong U.S.- Israel relationship. Link to image”

Kean (R-NJ-7) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Great to meet with my friends from @AIPAC yesterday. We had a productive and insightful meeting on our priority of strengthening the US-Israel relationship, enhancing regional security, and advancing our shared values. Link to image”

Kean (R-NJ-7) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @CongressmanKean! Link to quoted tweet”

Owens (R-UT-4) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “The US-Israel alliance is crucial to fostering peace in the middle east, bolstering our national security, and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region. This week, I met with @AIPAC to discuss ways to strengthen the US-Israel partnership. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Great meeting with Upstate NY @AIPAC advocates. I will always be committed to strengthening the partnership between the U.S. and Israel – our greatest ally. Link to image”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “America is blessed to have a steadfast ally in Israel. During our meeting with @AIPAC today, we discussed our shared commitment to freedom & Kenny had a chance to share his school presentation on Israel! In Congress, I will always champion a strong U.S.-Israel partnership. Link to image”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 06/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCiscomani! Link to quoted tweet”

Craig (D-MN-2) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Grateful for partners like @AIPAC in the work to create a strong, free and democratic Israel. Link to image”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Grateful to have met with pro-Israel Arizonans this morning at my office in DC. God has raised Israel up to be a light to the nations and I’m pleased of the work @AIPAC does to ensure the U.S. does it’s part in making that light burn bright. Link to image”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “The Jewish people have maintained a continuous presence in #Jerusalem for over 3,000 years. #OTD in 1967, Israel reunified Jerusalem after 19 years of the city being divided and Jews prohibited from praying at their holy sites. Today, the city is open to people of all faiths. Link to image”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Maintaining our competitive edge in the field of cybersecurity is essential, and our unique partnership with Israel advances that goal. Link to quoted tweet”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I recently had the privilege of welcoming members @AIPAC to my office to discuss the important bond between the United States and Israel. I look forward to continuing the work to “Keep Israel safe and America strong.” Link to image”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @MarioDB for your support for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! Link to video”

Fry (R-SC-7) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to meet with Ellen Thompson & Josh Ehrich from @AIPAC today. The U.S. and Israel have shared a special bond for over 75 years, and we must continue to preserve and strengthen our partnership. The U.S. and the world are more secure with a strong Israel. Link to image”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I stand unequivocally with our dear friend & ally, the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel! Always great meeting with my fellow South Floridians & tireless @AIPAC pro-Israel advocates. Link to image”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 06/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos! Link to quoted tweet”

González-Colón (R-PR-0) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I’m proud to stand with our strongest ally in the Middle East, the Jewish State of #Israel. Today I met with @AIPAC representatives from #PuertoRico to continue supporting US security to Israel, expand #AbrahamAccords and prevent a nuclear Iran. Link to image”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Great to meet with so many friends from @AIPAC here in Washington! We discussed the importance of critical security assistance to our ally Israel, preventing a nuclear Iran, restricting Iran’s oil exports, and expanding the historic Abraham Accords. Link to image”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepJoshG! Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-40) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Israel has been a steadfast ally of the United States for 75 years. I will continue working to strengthen our U.S.-Israel partnership & support Israel‘s right to defend itself. Thank you to the @AIPAC team for meeting with me! Link to image”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Today, I met with @AIPAC National Council Member, Jason Reitberger, to discuss the United States’ unwavering support for Israel. Thank you for stopping by! Link to image”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to welcome @AIPAC to our office today to discuss the importance of the America-Israel bond that is 75 years strong! Link to image”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 06/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepLangworthy! Link to quoted tweet”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I enjoyed meeting with representatives from @AIPAC at my office today. We discussed my unwavering commitment to Israel and our Jewish communities. I will never back down standing up for Israel‘s right to defend itself or denouncing anti-Semitism, whether abroad or at home. Link to image”

Lee (R-FL-15) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “It was a pleasure meeting with members of @AIPAC today to discuss the importance of the United States-Israel relationship. I look forward to our continued partnership with our strongest ally in the Middle East. Link to image”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Pleasure to meet with @AIPAC to talk about the necessity of the United States’ support for Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East. Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @SenatorMenendez for your support for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ-8) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “It is always a pleasure to meet with our friends and strong advocates from @AIPAC to discuss how we continue supporting and working with our long-time ally, Israel. And great to provide an update about my recent trip to Israel! Link to image”

Stevens (D-MI-11) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Wonderful to catch up with local friends from @AIPAC today! The U.S. — Israel partnership is critical to the economic, technological, and democratic prosperity of both countries. Proud of our continued work together to ensure the security of our ally in the Middle East. Link to image”

Thune (R-SD) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “The U.S.-Israel alliance remains deeply important. Caught up with @AIPAC members to hear more about how the U.S. and Israel can continue to work together to expand the Abraham Accords, deny Iran nuclear weapons, and build stability in the Middle East. Link to image”

Williams (D-GA-5) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Excited to meet with @AIPAC today, especially as we get closer to the re-launch of the Black-Jewish Caucus later this month. Link to image”

Womack (R-AR-3) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Today, I met with #AR3’s Robert Costrell with @AIPAC to discuss steps to prevent a nuclear Iran. Last week, I signed on to @RepMcCaul’s bill to sanction Iran’s missile and drone program. I steadfastly support Israel and their right to exist free from terror. #StandWithIsrael Link to image”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “I recently had the privilege of welcoming members of @AIPAC to my office to discuss the important bond between the United States and Israel. I look forward to continuing the work to “Keep Israel safe and America strong.” Link to image”

James (R-MI-10) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Met with the folks at @AIPAC to talk about preventing a nuclear Iran, backing efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Arab nations, and my support for U.S. security assistance to Israel. Proud to stand with one of America’s greatest allies! Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/05/2023: Retweet of @NRO – “.@lawler4ny’s legislation is only two pages long, but would put an end to much anti-Israel programming on campus because said programming is antisemitic, often characterized by vocal support for terror and antisemitic tropes. | @sahar_tartak What Would Happen If We Defunded Antisemitic Schools? | National Review”

Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “The Abraham Accords are critical to fostering multilateral partnerships. I joined several of my colleagues in urging @StateDept to expand the normalization agreements to promote stability in Africa and address the continent’s most pressing challenges. Bipartisan group of lawmakers urge expanding Abraham Accords into Africa… | ow.ly”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/02/2023: Retweet of @morganlroach – “The Abraham Accords are a great opportunity for bipartisanship. Signers include: @RepSchneider @RepAnnWagner @BradSherman @JaredEMoskowitz @CoryMillsFL @RepKeithSelf @RepMariaSalazar @RepDavidTrone @repdinatitus @RepAuchincloss @cathymcmorris @RepDonBacon & so many others! Link to quoted tweet”

Green (R-TN-7) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “The Abraham Accords didn’t just lay the foundations for a lasting peace in the Middle East, but still serves as a cornerstone for multinational partnerships and cooperation between nations. Those partnerships should be expanded to more African nations. MORE in our letter: Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 06/03/2023: Tweet – “Israel is one of our strongest partners in cyber security against Iran and other bad actors who constantly target us with cyber-attacks. That’s why I’m co-leading the effort to strengthen our network defense and cybersecurity work with Israel and the Abraham Accords countries.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 06/03/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @SenatorMenendez! Iran uses missiles and drones to attack American troops, Israeli civilians, and our other allies. This important bipartisan legislation would make it a U.S. policy priority to seek the extension of U.N. restrictions on Iran’s missile program… Show more Link to quoted tweet”

Other stuff

Frankel (D-FL-22) 06/09/2023: Tweet – “Had a great time this week celebrating Israel’s 75th Anniversary with @AmbHerzog & @IsraelinUSA. Looking forward to many more years of a strong and enduring U.S.-Israel relationship!”



Cardin (D-MD) 06/08/2023: Twitter thread – “Mark my words, these young women will be back on Capitol Hill in a few years when they are elected to office. It was an afternoon well spent meeting the ninth-graders of Bais Yaakov of Baltimore to talk about Israel, the electoral college and bipartisan relationships. Link to image I want to especially thank Bryna Wiener for her welcoming, comprehensive introduction. This generation will change the world. Link to image”

Ernst (R-IA) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “The last thing #SmallBiz needs is another @SBAgov bureaucrat who wants to increase red tape while refusing to be transparent with Congress. Top Biden nominee with anti-Israel ties expected to face Senate vote… | washingtonexaminer.com”

Graham (R-SC) 06/08/2023: Twitter thread – “Pat Robertson was a force for the faith. He used the power of television to spread the Gospel and inform the public regarding the great issues of the day. He was a Ronald Reagan national security Republican and Israel had no better friend. Link to quoted tweet He led a consequential life that positively influenced our nation. Pat Robertson will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace my friend.”

LaLota (R-NY-1) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @WithHonorAction – “.@bipartisanvets was founded to show that principled veteran leadership can bring both parties together. Hear more about how members @RepJimmyPanetta and @RepLaLota recently came together for a bipartisan trip to support our ally Israel: Veterans Discuss Their Recent Bipartisan Trip to Israel… | youtu.be”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @J_Insider – “In an interview with @marcrod97, @RepMikeLawler tied his work to his “very good relationship” with Jewish voters across the religious spectrum in his district, rising rates of antisemitism in New York in particular and his own personal convictions. Lawler centers Abraham Accords in approach to Middle East, antisemitism… | jewishinsider.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “It was a pleasure to join @IsraelinUSA for a celebration of #Israel75 last night. Israel and the United States have a special friendship and I will continue working with my colleagues to strengthen that relationship. Link to image”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Democrats’ anti-Semitism is rising up even inside the White House. The Biden Administration just gave a $1 million grant toward delegitimizing Israel. This extreme anti-Israel ideology & hate has no place in our federal government. Biden’s Ambassador to Israel Approved Grant Aimed at Delegitimizing Israel, Emails Show… | freebeacon.com”

Panetta (D-CA-19) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @WithHonorAction – “.@bipartisanvets was founded to show that principled veteran leadership can bring both parties together. Hear more about how members @RepJimmyPanetta and @RepLaLota recently came together for a bipartisan trip to support our ally Israel: Veterans Discuss Their Recent Bipartisan Trip to Israel… | youtu.be”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “A beautiful celebration of the State of Israel‘s 75th birthday with @VP, @AmbHerzog, and a mosaic of international friends. May the coming years be filled with peace, security, and opportunity for Israel and its neighbors. Link to image”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 06/06/23: press release – In Bipartisan Push, Reps. Crane and Menendez Urge DHS to Support Critical Cybersecurity Programs with Israel [covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Scott (R-FL) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “What a joke. Iran’s new leadership role on UN disarmament committee slammed by US, Israel: ‘Absurd beyond contemplation’… | foxnews.com”

Steel (R-CA-45) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Appointing Iran to the nuclear disarmament committee is like appointing a wolf to the henhouse protection committee. We need to take up and pass my bill to solidify Iran sanctions and get serious about preventing a nuclear Iran. Iran’s new leadership role on UN disarmament committee slammed by US, Israel: ‘Absurd beyond contemplation’… | foxnews.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “This is right out of the Obama playbook: make overtures to Iran, put daylight between us & Israel and undermine ties with traditional Arab Allies. This will result in increased instability in Middle East & strained relationships w/ our friends. Biden administration ramps up political disagreements with Israel, creating new Mideast headaches… | foxnews.com”

Bost (R-IL-12) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “Israel is one of our greatest allies. I was honored to speak at the International Leaders Summit today celebrating Israel‘s 75th anniversary. As we celebrate this historic milestone, let us renew our commitment to working together to build a better future for our children. Link to image”

Cardin (D-MD) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “Made my way to NYC to celebrate 75 years of Israel at @Jerusalem_Post’s annual conference. I’ll be taking the stage to discuss Israel-U.S. relations with @SenatorLankford shortly. Tune in! WATCH: How can we get more Israelis, Jews involved in int’l sports?… | jpost.com”

Cardin (D-MD) 06/05/2023: Retweet of @scottlasensky – “@SenatorLankford “Israel is a nonpartisan issue, not a bipartisan issue,” passionate, wide-ranging, faith-driven panel w/ @AviMayer and @SenatorCardin – who pleas for restoring civility and decency. Cites his commitment to Jewish values & Tikkun Olam @Jerusalem_Post #JPostAC23 Link to image”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “When does President Trump receive his Nobel Peace Prize? Hey @NobelPrize, any update on this? Link to quoted tweet”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “This afternoon I spoke to the @iLeadersSummit to commemorate Israel‘s 75th Anniversary. I’ll ALWAYS stand with our great ally, and I’m proud to do so in Congress. Link to image”

Kamlager-Dove (D-CA-37) 06/05/2023: Twitter thread – “I had a great evening celebrating art and the talent of young artists from #CA37. Haifa Maung is our District winner for the Congressional Art Competition, and I can’t wait to see her art hanging in the halls of the Capitol. Link to image I’m so glad I was able to meet with students to discuss their passion for the arts. I admire all of their hard work and look forward to seeing great things from them in the future. Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “I enjoyed sitting down with @J_Insider to discuss my efforts in the 118th Congress to combat anti-Semitism, strengthen our relationship with Israel, and deliver results for Hudson Valley families. Lawler centers Abraham Accords in approach to Middle East, antisemitism… | jewishinsider.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “The transformational Abraham Accords benefitted the U.S., Israel, & our world. As chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I’m proud to join subcommittee chair @RepJoeWilson & others in working to strengthen these historic agreements & advance peace. McCaul, Meeks, Wilson, Phillips, Baird, Allred Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Expand Abraham Accords – Committee on Foreign Affairs”

Morelle (D-NY-25) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Always a pleasure meeting with advocates from @AIPAC as we continue advancing our shared goal to preserve and strengthen the special relationship between America and Israel. Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “.@JoeBiden’s track record on foreign policy is a disaster. He appeases China and Iran while alienating our allies. Israel is our greatest ally in the Middle East. The Biden Administration should be doing everything they can to work with Israel. Biden administration ramps up political disagreements with Israel, creating new Mideast headaches… | foxnews.com”

Goldman (D-NY-10) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “It was especially meaningful to join my colleagues and New Yorkers of all backgrounds at the Israel Day Parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel‘s founding and the enduring United States-Israel relationship. Link to image”

Jeffries (D-NY-8) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “President Herzog welcomed me to Israel in April to commemorate the 75th anniversary. Thousands are celebrating this milestone accomplishment in New York City today. We continue to lift up the #SpecialRelationship Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “#NY17 has one of the largest Jewish populations of any district in the country. It’s an honor to represent this community. My office will always stand up for our ally Israel and work to eliminate the scourge of anti-Semitism both at home and abroad. Lawler centers Abraham Accords in approach to Middle East, antisemitism… | jewishinsider.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/05/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@jacobkornbluh Glad to hear! They should support my bill!”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “I joined @GovKathyHochul yesterday to celebrate Israel‘s 75th anniversary by displaying our unity in a New York parade. #NY05 Link to image”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “Today and everyday, New Yorkers stand with our ally Israel. Proud to march alongside @GovKathyHochul @NewYorkStateAG @LtGovDelgado & others down 5th Avenue to celebrate our ironclad partnership. Link to image”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “Proud to march and fight for Israel‘s democracy today with @AmeinuUSA @NYJewishAgenda and UnXeptable. It is an honor to be among these outstanding allies. Link to image”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 06/04/2023: Retweet of @GovKathyHochul – “Grateful to march with New York’s Jewish community at the @CelebrateIsrael parade! New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and I’m proud to once again celebrate our special bond. Link to image”

Torres (D-NY-15) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “This weekend, I joined members of the Riverdale Jewish community and SAR Academy for this year’s @CelebrateIsrael Parade in NYC — the world’s largest expression of solidarity with the Jewish state — where I was honored to serve as an Honorary Grand Marshal! #Israel75 Link to image”

Calvert (R-CA-41) 06/03/2023: Tweet – “I’m deeply saddened to learn of the IDF soldiers who were killed and injured in defense of Israel today. My thoughts are with their families. Link to quoted tweet”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

AIPAC-backed Initiatives

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 06/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “The Iranian regime is exporting billions of dollars in oil every year, primarily to China, in flagrant violation of U.S. sanctions. Thank you @RepMoskowitz @RepMikeLawler for leading this important bipartisan legislation to cut the flow of oil money to Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “The Iranian regime is exporting billions of dollars in oil every year, primarily to China, in flagrant violation of U.S. sanctions. Thank you @RepMoskowitz @RepMikeLawler for leading this important bipartisan legislation to cut the flow of oil money to Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “.@JoeBiden is a weak appeaser who continues to put America and our national security last. It hurts us, Israel and all our Gulf partners. We will not allow any “deal” with Iran. Iran’s murderous regime cannot be trusted. Oil steady as investors weigh supply and demand drivers… | reuters.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/03/2023: Tweet – “H.R. 3774, the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) Act, which I introduced with @RepMoskowitz this week, is an important step in preventing Iran from using that partnership, especially in maritime trading with China, to benefit themselves financially. Press Releases | Congressman Mike Lawler”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/02/2023: Twitter thread – “I was proud to introduce bipartisan legislation with @RepMoskowitz to impose new sanctions on those who assist the Iranian regime in ducking U.S. sanctions. I look forward to working with my colleagues in both parties to pass H.R. 3774. Lawler, Moskowitz introduce sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports… | jewishinsider.com Link to reply @sarahraviani @RepMoskowitz Thank you!”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “Iran is part of a new axis of evil and H.R. 3774 is an important step in preventing Iran from using its partnerships to benefit themselves financially and avoid sanctions. Proud to join @JaredEMoskowitz in introducing this common sense bipartisan bill. Lawler, Moskowitz introduce sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports… | jewishinsider.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “Proud to join @RepMoskowitz on @Morning_Joe to discuss our bipartisan bill to hold Iran‘s enablers accountable. H.R. 3774, the SHIP Act, will enable us to use every tool in our titanic tool chest to sink the ambitions of China and others who help Iran cheat on sanctions. Link to video”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/08/2023: Retweet of @RepMoskowitz – “Iran is a destabilizing force in the region. I’m glad that @RepMikeLawler and I could work across the aisle to expand American sanctions and stop refineries in China and elsewhere from processing Iranian petroleum. Link to video”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “Iran is a destabilizing force in the region. I’m glad that @RepMikeLawler and I could work across the aisle to expand American sanctions and stop refineries in China and elsewhere from processing Iranian petroleum. Link to video”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 06/08/2023: Retweet of @RepMikeLawler – “Proud to join @RepMoskowitz on @Morning_Joe to discuss our bipartisan bill to hold Iran‘s enablers accountable. H.R. 3774, the SHIP Act, will enable us to use every tool in our titanic tool chest to sink the ambitions of China and others who help Iran cheat on sanctions. Link to video”

Rubio (R-FL) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Proud to introduce the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum (SHIP) Act with @SenatorHassan and @SenJackyRosen. The increase of Iranian oil sales to China’s genocidal regime must come to an end. Rubio, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Establish Additional Sanctions on Iranian Regime… | rubio.senate.gov”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 06/02/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepMikeLawler for your leadership on this important bipartisan bill with @RepMoskowitz that strengthens sanctions against ports and refineries that process Iranian oil and enrich the regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Other stuff

Graham (R-SC) 06/08/2023: Twitter thread – “Very disturbing reports that the Biden Administration may be willing to provide billions of dollars of aid to Iran for hostage releases. Biden administration under fire for Iran nuke and hostage deal that could net regime billions… | foxnews.com If this is true it would be a complete disaster in the making. The last thing the U.S. should be doing is giving money to the murderous Ayatollah and his thugs. Paying them off will only incentivize them to take more hostages.”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Iran publicly unveiled their 1st hypersonic missile, just days after being elected to BOTH the UN Security Council & UN Disarmament Committee. We must continue to implement sanctions and take strong actions to deter Iran‘s malign military ambitions. Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defenses amid tensions with US… | apnews.com”

Mace (R-SC-1) 06/08/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “Thank you @RepNancyMace for standing with Iranian Women #FreeIran Link to image”

McClain (R-MI-9) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “Iran has now created a hypersonic missile that can reach our allies in the Middle East in just under 7 minutes. It’s more important than ever to stand by our allies and push back against the draconian regime in Tehran. Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defenses amid tensions with US… | apnews.com”

Mills (R-FL-7) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “It’s been one week since the State Department owed my colleagues and I answers regarding expiring UN sanctions against Iran, and they have yet to respond. Under this admin, our adversaries are emboldened by American weakness. This is further proof why we NEED a strategy to… Show more”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “CHINESE SPY BASE IN CUBA The Cuban regime is auctioning off land to the Russians, hosting the Iranians, and letting the Chinese open a base to spy on the US. Just 90 miles from our coast, the dictatorship has opened the door to our greatest enemies! WSJ News Exclusive | Cuba to Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing on U.S.”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 06/08/2023: Tweet – “Not so fast @USEnvoyIran. Don’t forget: INARA requires Congress to review any agreement with Iran. And this potential “less for more” surrender to the Islamic Republic is dead on arrival in Congress. Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/07/2023: Retweet of @ArshiaSajedi – “@inventor_kevin @DonJBacon @UNHumanRights @UN @POTUS @GOP @HouseGOP @fox @CoryMillsFL @CNN Dear Congressman @DonJBacon , your support and recognizing the importance of sharing the evil brutalities committed by Islamic Republic is greatly appreciated. We need more brave politicians like you in politics to stand on the right side of history and for Freedom. Thank you… Show more”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 06/06/2023: Retweet of @inventor_kevin – “The Islamic Republic of Iran #IRGCterrorists has just been appointed Chair of the United Nations Human Rights Council 2023 Social Forum. The Islamic Republic killed the Police Officer #MansourehSagvand @UNHumanRights @UN @POTUS @GOP @HouseGOP @fox @CoryMillsFL @DonJBacon @CNN Link to quoted tweet”

Britt (R-AL) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “China continues to help Iran evade American sanctions by buying Iranian oil and helping finance the development of their nuclear program. It’s past time for the Biden Administration to hold China accountable. Sen. Britt: China must stop helping Iran work around American sanctions… | alreporter.com”

Cotton (R-AR) 06/07/2023: Tweet – “President Biden’s efforts to revive the Iranian nuclear deal haven’t just failed—they’ve made the world’s leading terror sponsor more deadly. Iran unveils what it calls a hypersonic missile able to beat air defenses amid tensions with US… | apnews.com”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “Cutting American energy production emboldens our adversaries, like Russia and Iran. We can lead the world with reliable American energy. It’s time for the Biden Administration to slash the red tape surrounding our energy permitting processes. Link to image”

Rubio (R-FL) 06/06/2023: Twitter thread – “The recent sanctions against multiple entities and individuals, including some in China, with ties to the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile program are crucial measures to counter Tehran‘s threat to our allies interests, and promote peace in the Middle East. Treasury Sanctions International Procurement Network Supporting Iran’s Missile and Military Programs… | home.treasury.gov”

Calvert (R-CA-41) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “The United States must send an unequivocal message to China and Iran that America and our allies will fully exercise and defend our rights in international waters anywhere in the world.”

Risch (R-ID) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “We’re approaching another dangerous #JCPOA sunset – the prohibitions against #Iran‘s ballistic missiles expire in October. While today’s sanctions are a start, the Biden Admin has been caught flat-footed and has failed to articulate a broader Iran strategy.”

Young (R-IN) 06/05/2023: Tweet – “Iran exports terror and instability not just across the Middle East, but throughout the world. I pressed the Biden Administration about its lack of a strategy to confront Iran and strategically compete with global challengers in the Middle East. Link to video”

Chu (D-CA-28) 06/05/2023: Retweet of @theintercept – “A wave of states are advancing legislation to restrict property ownership for foreign citizens of certain countries, including Russia, China, and Iran. Last week, @RepJudyChu and @RepAlGreen of @CAPAC introduced a new bill aimed at curbing these efforts. U.S. Lawmakers Seek to Preempt State-Level Bans on Foreigners Buying Property… | interc.pt”

Menendez (D-NJ) 06/04/2023: Retweet of @SFRCdems – “Narges Mohammadi is fearless, despite repeated arrests by the #Iranianregime. Her brave advocacy from prison, “to fight until we achieve freedom & democracy” is a model to Iranians, a message to the regime, & a reminder to the int’l community to stand w/ her & the Iranian people. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “And one that has been reportably tolerated by both the Obama & Biden Administrations. Link to quoted tweet”

Cotton (R-AR) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “As we face increasing threats from China, Russia, and Iran, we need to give our military the resources to defend us. Link to video”

Mast (R-FL-21) 06/03/2023: Tweet – “It’s been 5 years since President Trump withdrew from the disastrous Iran nuclear deal. We can’t go backwards. Five Years Since We Withdrew From Iran Nuclear Deal… | mast.house.gov”

Menendez (D-NJ) 06/04/2023: Tweet – “Narges Mohammadi is fearless, despite repeated arrests by the #Iranianregime. Her brave advocacy from prison, “to fight until we achieve freedom & democracy” is a model to Iranians, a message to the regime, & a reminder to the int’l community to stand w/ her & the Iranian people. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I applaud the recent sanctions designations of Iranian actors, including IRGC members involved in assassination plots and tech company Arvan Cloud for assisting the Iranian regime’s internet censorship. The admin must keep the pressure on.””

McClain (R-MI-9) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “Iran wants to destabilize the Middle East and team up with the likes of Russia and China. It’s vitally important the U.S. stands firmly against the dictatorial regime in Tehran and their increasingly hostile actions.”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

Jordan

Pelosi (D-CA-11) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “For decades, America and Jordan have been united by shared values and a strategic partnership. After many years of friendship, it was my honor to attend the wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in Amman. On behalf of the Congress, and personally, I extend… Show more Link to video”

Pelosi (D-CA-11) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “Today in Amman, it was my privilege to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan @AymanHsafadi, a Jordanian leader with whom I have had an ongoing working relationship. For decades, America and Jordan have been united by… Show more Link to image”

Türkiye

Risch (R-ID) 06/06/2023: Tweet – “#Sweden is an important partner of the U.S. with a strong military, democratic values, & experience dealing with #Russia. It’s past time we add Sweden to @NATO. On Sweden’s National Day, I reaffirm my support for its acceptance into the alliance. Turkey & Hungary must act.”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “Erdogan’s inflammatory attacks against the LGTBQ+ community in Turkey have serious consequences. His rhetoric has endangered countless lives and only encourages unacceptable violence and discrimination. In Turkey‘s L.G.B.T.Q. Community, ‘People Are Scared’ by Erdogan’s Attacks… | nytimes.com”