Legislative Round-Up June 30th, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. FY24 Appropriations bills

3. FY 24 NDAA

4. Hearings & Events

5. Media & Reports

6. Members on the Record (Israel/Palestine)

7. Members on the Record (Iran & other Mideast countries)



New from FMEP:

6/28/23 – new episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thought podcast, “Minimizing Privilege” – A Conversation with Anti-Zionist Activist Jonathan Pollak on Solidarity & His Impending Trial, ft. FMEP non-resident fellow Peter Beinart in conversation with Jonathan Pollack

ft. FMEP non-resident fellow in conversation with 6/23/23 – new episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, The Nakba is Our Framework: Framing and Understanding Palestine, ft. FMEP 2023 non-resident fellow Rabea Eghbariah speaking to award-winning writer and journalist Mohammed El Kurd.

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE TO PREVENT NUCLEAR IRAN) H. Res. 559 (pdf): Introduced 6/24/23 by McCaul (R-TX) and 7 bipartisan cosponsor, “Declaring it is the policy of the United States that a nuclear Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable.” Per the resolution’s resolved clauses, the House declares it to be US policy that: “(1) that a nuclear Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable; (2) that Iran must not be able to obtain a nuclear weapon under any circumstances or conditions; (3) to use all means necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon; and (4) to recognize and support the freedom of action of partners and allies, including Israel, to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Also see:

(AMCITS HELD HOSTAGE) HR 4388: Introduced 6/28/23 by Reschenthaler (R-PA) and 6 bipartisan cosponsors, “To amend the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act to require the Secretary of State to submit to Congress information relating to cases of United States nationals detained abroad in which the Secretary has not made a determination or has determined that there is not credible information that the individuals are being detained unlawfully or wrongfully.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(MINORITIES IN IRAQ) H. Res. 554: Introduced 6/23/23 by Slotkin (D-MI) and 7 bipartisan cosponsors, “Affirming the nature and importance of the support of the United States for the religious and ethnic minority survivors of genocide in Iraq.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(PROTECTING SANCTIONS EVASION WHISTLEBLOWERS) HR 4234 and S. 2066: Introduced 6/21/23 (not previously reported in the Round-Up) in the House by Wilson (R-SC) and Phillips (D-MN), and in the Senate by Risch (R-ID) and Whitehouse (D-RI), “A bill to amend the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 to authorize rewards under the Department of State’s rewards program relating to information regarding individuals or entities engaged in activities in contravention of United States or United Nations sanctions, and for other purposes“, aka the “Sanctions Evasion Whistleblower Rewards Act.” Also see Whitehouse press release 6/21/23: Whitehouse, Risch, Wilson, and Phillips Lead Introduction of Bill to Improve Sanctions Enforcement, which quotes Wilson saying: “This bill was inspired by Bassam Barabandi, a former Syrian diplomat, who defected and provided critical information to the United States on the Assad regime’s illegal activities and human rights abuses. Those seeking to circumvent sanctions and threaten U.S. national security need to know that the United States will pursue violators and impose penalties for doing business with terrorists and dictators.”

Letters

(NO CODIFICATION OF IHRA DEFINITION) Schakowsky-led letter to UN Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield: On 6/23/23, Rep. Schakowsky (D-IL) led a letter, cosigned by 21 House colleagues (all Democrats), to to UN Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, and cc’d to the State Department’s Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt. The letter commends the Biden Administration for its new national strategy to counter antisemitism and applauds the administration’s for its “decision not to codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in this strategy and to instead look to several definitions of antisemitism.” The letter explains: “Together, these definitions serve as a valuable tool to raise awareness and increase understanding of antisemitism. We believe the U.S. National Strategy properly uses all tools at the Administration’s disposal while maintaining a focus on specific and direct actions to counter antisemitism. We hope this inclusive and effective model to counter antisemitism will be used across the globe. The gold standard set by the National Strategy should set the tone for the United States’ policies abroad and, as the United Nations develops its own plan to combat antisemitism, we urge you to push for the UN to implement a similar comprehensive, nuanced and action-based approach.” Also see: Schakowsky Tweet announcing the letter

***UPDATE**** (GET READY FOR SNAPBACK) Spanberger/Crenshaw-led letter to POTUS: On 6/22/23, Reps. Spanberger (D-VA) and Crenshaw (R-TX) led a letter, cosigned by 247 fellow House members (bipartisan) to President Biden encouraging him to “coordinate with our allies to implement the snapback mechanism embedded in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231 should Iran advance its uranium enrichment past the 90% weapons–grade threshold. We believe that this coordination with our allies would send a powerful message of our unified commitment to deterring Iran’s nuclear program. We also believe it would convey the message to Iran that they will not be able to reap the benefits of international sanctions relief if they decide to operate outside of their nuclear commitments.” As a reminder, this letter was launched during AIPAC’s policy conference earlier this month and reportedly was one of the key asks of AIPAC groups lobbying the Hill as part of that conference, was led by Spanberger (D-VA) and Crenshaw (R-TX).

Also see:

2. FY24 Appropriations bills



FY24 SFOPS – House

State-of-play: On 6/22/23, the House Appropriations Committee released the base text of the FY24 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill. On 6/23/23, the full Appropriations Committee met to markup (and amend) the bill. Next up: debate/amendments on the House floor (stay tuned)/

Important Background to Understand this bill: It is clear that Republicans did not draft this bill with any expectation that it would attract bipartisan support in the House, or that Senate Democrats would permit it to pass into law [House Democrats on the committee immediately denounced it – see press release/analysis, Republicans 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Bill Threatens National Security]. Rather, it appears that this bill is part of a Republican strategy that aims to exploit FY24 bills for political grandstanding, with the goal from the start being deadlock (i.e., a failure to pass appropriations bills). This deadlock will force Congress to rely on Continuing Resolutions to keep the government open, triggering an automatic 1% across-the-board cut on all discretionary spending (that Republicans welcome), under the terms of the debt limit legislation (HR 3746).

The Middle East in the House FY24 SFOPS bill: Bearing in mind that this bill is centered on grandstanding and that, totally unrelated to Israel/Middle East provisions, it is improbable in the extreme that Democrats would agree to pass it into law, the standard fine-tooth-comb analysis that the Round-Up normally provides of the annual SFOPS bill and report texts is arguably not worth the time/effort/misery (though perhaps when this bill is done with floor amendments I’ll decide to do it anyway, just for giggles). For now, some general observations:

This bill is a declaration of war on funding for the State Department and Foreign Operations. It would impose a huge cut in funding for the bill overall, by massively reducing funding for programs related to US diplomacy, multilateral diplomacy, and programs related to soft power, all while leaving in place funding for military sales. This approach, if it were to pass into law, would represent a massive step toward the wholesale militarization of U.S. foreign policy .

With respect to the Middle East, this bill in an expression of both unwavering support for Israel and, relatedly, pathological antipathy toward any program, agency, body, government, funding, or office that Israel objects to or that in any way is viewed as critical of Israel or supportive of the Palestinians (and it should be noted that in adopting this approach, Republicans are standing on the shoulders of Democrats who have for years used this exact same framing in their own pro-Israel grandstanding). This approach, if it were to pass into law, would represent the most openly anti-Palestinian, anti-UN, anti-diplomacy, pro-Israeli impunity U.S. foreign policy in history .

For details of this bills approach on Israel and the Middle East, see the summary that accompanied the bill (before it was marked up in the Full Committee. Per that summary (which clearly includes provisions in the Report, which as of this writing is not available), the bill:

Provides “unwavering support for Israel by including $3.3 billion in Foreign Military Financing Program;

Fully supports “other key allies in the Middle East, such as Egypt and Jordan”

Eliminates funding for United Nations’ regular budget.

Terminates UNESCO funding

Prohibits funding for special envoys who are not confirmed by the Senate, including (explicitly) the Special Representative for Palestinian Affairs

“Supports Israel and Addresses Hostile Nations in the Region” – specifically: Fully funds the US-Israel MOU at $3.3 billion. Bars $$ “to implement or enforce any agreement with Iran regarding its nuclear program or a renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.” Provides no $$ for the Palestinian Authority — while leaving in place layer upon layer of conditions/restrictions/vetting/oversight requirements “to ensure taxpayer funds are not being directed to terrorists or paying prisoners for acts of terrorism.” “Expands and strengthens vetting related to the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement and engagement in political advocacy.” “Cracks down on United Nation’s Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) rampant anti-Semitism through a new certification requirement and higher standards of accountability.“ “Prohibits funding for the UN Commission of Inquiry against Israel.” “Implements new conditionality on anti-Israel actions taken at the International Court of Justice to undermine Israel’s security needs and direct negotiations to resolve final status issues.“ “Prohibits funds from being used to revoke the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.” “Ensures that no funding may be made available to any organization or entity in Iraq controlled by, or an affiliate of, the Badr Organization or similar entities that are proxies of Iran.”



Also see:

FY24 Defense Appropriations – House

Following action in the House Appropriations Committee, on 6/27/23 Calvert (R-CA) introduced HR 4365, the FY23 Defense Appropriations bill. Next stop: debate/amendments on the House floor. Middle East-related provisions in the bill text and in the accompanying Report are as follows:

Countering Islamic State in Iraq and Syria : $397,950,000, with loads of conditions and restrictions

: $397,950,000, with loads of conditions and restrictions Funding for Israel (Sec. 8086) : $500 million for the “Israeli Cooperative Programs” (Sec. 8068), of which: $80 million is for Iron Dome procurement; $127 million is for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD) program; $40 million is for “co-production activities of SRBMD systems in the United States and in Israel“; $80 million is for “co-production activities of Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems in the United States and in Israel“; and $173 million is for the Arrow System Improvement Program.

$80 million is for Iron Dome procurement; $127 million is for the Short Range Ballistic Missile Defense (SRBMD) program; $40 million is for “co-production activities of SRBMD systems in the United States and in Israel“; $80 million is for “co-production activities of Arrow 3 Upper Tier systems in the United States and in Israel“; and $173 million is for the Arrow System Improvement Program. Funding for regional partners & specifically for Jordan (Sec. 8108) : $410 million “ to reimburse Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman under section 1226 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 (22 U.S.C. 2151 note), for enhanced border security, of which not less than $150,000,000 shall be for Jordan“

: $410 million to reimburse Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman under section 1226 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 (22 U.S.C. 2151 note), for enhanced border security, of which not less than $150,000,000 shall be for Jordan“ Funding for regional partners (S ec. 8114) : $15 million “ for payments to reimburse key cooperating nations for logistical, military, and other support, including access, provided to United States military and stability operations to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria” subject to a bunch of conditions

: $15 million for payments to reimburse key cooperating nations for logistical, military, and other support, including access, provided to United States military and stability operations to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria” subject to a bunch of conditions No $$ For Military Action in Syria (Sec. 8119) : Bars funding under this Act from being used “w ith respect to Syria in contravention of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1541 et seq.), including for the introduction of United States armed or military forces into hostilities in Syria, into situations in Syria where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, or into Syrian territory, airspace, or waters while equipped for combat, in contravention of the congressional consultation and reporting requirements of sections 3 and 4 of that law (50 U.S.C. 1542 and 1543).“

ith respect to Syria in contravention of the War Powers Resolution (50 U.S.C. 1541 et seq.), including for the introduction of United States armed or military forces into hostilities in Syria, into situations in Syria where imminent involvement in hostilities is clearly indicated by the circumstances, or into Syrian territory, airspace, or waters while equipped for combat, in contravention of the congressional consultation and reporting requirements of sections 3 and 4 of that law (50 U.S.C. 1542 and 1543).“ No $$ for US Bases in Iraq or US Control over Iraqi Oil (Sec. 8120) : Bars funding under this Act from being used “to establish any military installation or base for the purpose of providing for the permanent stationing of United States Armed Forces in Iraq” or “to exercise United States control over any oil resource of Iraq or Syria.“

establish any military installation or base for the purpose of providing for the permanent stationing of United States Armed Forces in Iraq” or “to exercise United States control over any oil resource of Iraq or Syria.“ More $$ for Jordan (Sec. 8122): Up to $500 million “ may be used to provide assistance to the Government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.”

may be used to provide assistance to the Government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.” Report text – Israel: “The Committee understands the Government of Israel intends to recapitalize its tanker aircraft fleet with the KC-46, with deliveries planned for 2025. Due to increased hostilities in the region, it is important that Israeli operators are expeditiously trained to use these new aircraft prior to their delivery. The Committee urges the Secretary of the Air Force to consider the training and operational benefits of deploying KC- 46s to Israel to help train Israeli operators, support United States Central Command operations, and deter Iran’s malign activities in the region.”

“The Committee understands the Government of Israel intends to recapitalize its tanker aircraft fleet with the KC-46, with deliveries planned for 2025. Due to increased hostilities in the region, it is important that Israeli operators are expeditiously trained to use these new aircraft prior to their delivery. The Committee urges the Secretary of the Air Force to consider the training and operational benefits of deploying KC- 46s to Israel to help train Israeli operators, support United States Central Command operations, and deter Iran’s malign activities in the region.” Report text – Syria: “The Committee recommendation continues support for the Iraqi Security Forces, Kurdish Peshmerga, and the Syrian Democratic Forces to participate in activities to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. [the text goes on at length from there…]

FY24 Energy & Water Development and Related Agencies Bill – House



On 6/22/23, the full House Appropriations Committee marked up and passed the FY24 Energy and Water Security Appropriations Act (bill text, report). The Report includes: “Within International Affairs, the recommendation includes $2,000,000 for the Israel Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation and $4,000,000 to continue the U.S. Israel Center of Excellence in Energy Engineering and Water Technology.” Also see AIPAC Tweet 6/24/23: “US-Israel cooperation benefits all Americans, helping to advance our energy & water security. Thank you @HouseAppropsGOP @AppropsDems for passing funding for energy & water innovation. We look forward to final passage of these & other mutually beneficial US-Israel programs“

3. FY24 NDAA

FY24 NDAA – House



Last week week the House Armed Services completed its consideration/amendment process of the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act, aka, the NDAA — see last week’s Round-Up for details of the base text; final text coming out of committee is here.

Next up: consideration/amendments on the House floor (in the annual exercise I call “amendments-palooza”) — with amendments due in the Rules Committee by 4pm on 6/30/23 (there are always some late ones too). The Rules Committee notice advises that “The Committee on Rules may meet the week of July 10th to provide for floor consideration of H.R. 2670, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024.” Middle East-related amendments submitted to the Rules Committee so far (as of 6/30/23 at 2pm – covering Amdts. 1-469) are:

FY24 NDAA – Senate

On 6/23/23 the Senate Armed Services completed its markup of its version of the FY23 NDAA (press release). As of this writing the text of the bill has not been made public, but the Executive Summary released by the Committee lays out the following things that the bill does:

Directs a briefing on DOD progress toward establishing an air and missile defense architecture for the Middle East to counter threats from Iran and Iranian-linked groups. [an expansion on the DEFEND Act]

Requires the Air Force to make accommodations to prioritize training Israelis on the KC-46 [see Kelly (D-AZ) press release) “Includes Kelly provision to accelerate training of Israeli Air Force pilots and crew on KC-46 next-generation air refueling aircraft also known as tankers, which they plan to acquire from the U.S. to bolster defense capabilities; the legislative provision also supports a review of opportunities to rotationally deploy U.S. tankers to the region until delivery, authorizes new spaces for IAF members in the USAF Military Personnel Exchange program, and requires updates on timing for delivery of KC-46 aircraft to Israel and any actions to accelerate delivery.”]

Kelly (D-AZ) press release) “Includes Kelly provision to accelerate training of Israeli Air Force pilots and crew on KC-46 next-generation air refueling aircraft also known as tankers, which they plan to acquire from the U.S. to bolster defense capabilities; the legislative provision also supports a review of opportunities to rotationally deploy U.S. tankers to the region until delivery, authorizes new spaces for IAF members in the USAF Military Personnel Exchange program, and requires updates on timing for delivery of KC-46 aircraft to Israel and any actions to accelerate delivery.”] Supports cooperation with Israel to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Extends the authority to continue cooperation with Israel to improve anti-tunneling

technologies.

technologies. Directs an assessment of the benefits that Iran may be garnering by assisting Russia in

waging war on Ukraine.

waging war on Ukraine. Extends the DOD’s authority to provide assistance to Iraq to counter the Islamic State of

Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Extends the DOD’s authority to provide training and equipping to vetted Syrian groups.

Authorizes increased funding for a number of initiatives and technologies, including…Military cyber cooperation activities with the Kingdom of Jordan

Directs a strategy for improved maritime domain awareness and interdiction capabilities

to counter seaborne threats in the Middle East. [the MARITIME Act – also see Rosen (D-NV) press release]

to counter seaborne threats in the Middle East. [the MARITIME Act – also see Rosen (D-NV) press release] Requires a strategy for improved regional cybersecurity cooperation between the

United States and Middle Eastern allies and partners.

Also see:

Jewish Insider 6/26/23: Senate NDAA includes MARITIME Act, Mideast cyber cooperation, training for Israel on air refueling tankers [“The bill advances a number of bills pushed by the Abraham Accords Caucus, as well as provisions aimed at countering Iran’s nuclear program through support for Israel”]

Senate NDAA includes MARITIME Act, Mideast cyber cooperation, training for Israel on air refueling tankers [“The bill advances a number of bills pushed by the Abraham Accords Caucus, as well as provisions aimed at countering Iran’s nuclear program through support for Israel”] Ernst (R-IA) press release 6/28/23: ICYMI: Ernst Provisions Included in SASC-Passed Defense Bill

4. Hearings & Events



July 13, 2023: The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a business meeting that, among other things, will include a markup of: S. 2006, the “Safeguarding Tunisian Democracy Act“; and S. Con. Res. 2, “A concurrent resolution commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 133 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”

July 11, 2023: The Senate Homeland Security Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hold a hearing entitled, “The PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia’s Influence in the United States.” No witnesses have yet been announced but reminder: Sens. Johnson and Blumenthal Invite PGA Tour, LIV Golf, and the Saudi Public Investment Fund to Testify at Hearing on Proposed Agreement (6/21/23)

5. Media & Reports

J Street Memo 6/29/23: J Street’s Iran-Related Legislation Key — Current legislation that pro-diplomacy lawmakers should oppose

Jewish Insider 6/29/23: Carper’s retirement could send McCollum bill supporter to the Senate [“Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) co-sponsored legislation calling to restrict military aid to Israel, but a pro-Israel supporter described her views on the Jewish state as more nuanced“]

State Department 6/29/23: Report to Congress on A Written Strategy to Disrupt and Dismantle Narcotics Production and Trafficking and Affiliated Networks Linked to the Regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria Sec. 1238(c) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, P.L. 117-263

The Forward 6/29/23: House and Senate invite Israeli president Isaac Herzog to speak to Congress

JTA 6/29/23: House and Senate invite Israeli president Isaac Herzog to speak to Congress

Foundation for Defense of Democracies 6/28/23: Memo – How Congress Should Respond to an Interim Iran Deal

Jewish News Syndicate 6/27/23: Netanyahu talks Iran, AI with US lawmakers

Jewish News Syndicate 6/27/23: Gallant lauds visiting congressmen for commitment to defense ties [“Rep. Doug Lamborn: ‘I will never waver from my commitment.’“]

Iran International 6/27/23: Lawmakers Fight Back Against Biden’s Iran Plans

Arutz Sheva 6/27/23: Bipartisan Congressional delegation meets with PM Netanyahu in Jerusalem [“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with bipartisan US Congressional delegation under the Auspices of AIPAC to discuss Iran threat.“]

Al Monitor 6/27/23: New Congressional task force to take on US foreign arms sales process [“A bipartisan task force launched by House Foreign Affairs panel chair Rep. Michael McCaul follows internal reviews at the Pentagon and the State Department on steps to speed up the foreign arms sale process.”]

Jewish Insider 6/26/23: Legislative momentum grows for Israel joining Visa Waiver Program (on Senate letter reported in last week’s Round-Up) Also see: AIPAC Twitter thread applauding the letter/thanking the Senators who led it; AIPAC tweet, “65 senators, with the majority of Democrats and Republicans, support Israel in the Visa Waiver Program. Yet J Street endorsed 17 of 20 members who joined @RashidaTlaib calling to leave Israel out. @jstreetdotorg is many things, but it’s not pro-Israel.”

Algemeiner 6/26/23: Ted Cruz Slams Biden Administration Over West Bank Research Ban

Jewish News Syndicate 6/26/23: Ted Cruz: Biden admin ‘pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel’ [“The Texas senator criticized the White House for boycotting scientific and technological cooperation with Jews in Judea and Samaria.”]

Breitbart 6/25/23: Ted Cruz Slams Biden Administration for ‘Outrageous, Antisemitic’ Discrimination Against Israel

JINSA 6/25/23: Bolstering U.S.-Israel Defense of Shared Interests: An Agenda for the Biden Administration [Key calls to Congress & Biden Admin: 1. Upgrade the Prepositioned Weapons Stockpile in Israel, 2. Accelerate Israeli Procurement of U.S. Weapons, 3. Bolster Intelligence and Technology-Sharing Ties, 4. Address the Problematic Israel-China Nexus, 5. Enhance Bilateral Defense R&D, 6. Pursue a Common Diplomatic Front with Israel, 7. Defend Continued Defense Assistance to Israel] Also see JINSA tweet 6/27/23: “Alongside efforts at FMS reform, the US should expedite delivery of KC-46A aerial refueling tankers to Israel and supply it with precision-guided munitions (PGMs).”

Haaretz 6/25/23: U.S. Democrats, Jewish Establishment Orgs Condemn Israeli Settler Violence in West Bank

Jewish News Syndicate 6/25/23: Azerbaijan gets the ‘Israel’ treatment at Congressional event [“Azerbaijan and Israel not only share a close relationship, but the secular, democratic Muslim state is subjected to vitriol that at least rhymes with the sort that is regularly lobbed at the Jewish state.“]

Jerusalem Post 6/25/23: Netanyahu calls to ‘deepen’ Israeli settlements as US harshens policy [re news that the Biden Administration was restoring US policy in place from 1967 until the Trump Administration regarding settlements, “US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused the Biden administration of “antisemitic discrimination against Israel. ‘”Joe Biden and Biden administration officials are pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel,’ Cruz said. ‘Since day one of their administration they have launched campaigns against our Israeli allies…This new boycott of Israeli Jews is yet another example…The Biden administration defends funding scientific research in Wuhan with the Chinese Communist Party, but they’re discriminating against and banning cooperation with Jews based on where they live.‘”]

Times of Israel (featured blog post) 6/24/23: The Democratic Party’s anti-Zionist wing is growing. Here’s how

Common Dreams 6/23/23: ‘This Is a Pogrom’: Omar Slams Continued US Military Aid for Israel Amid Settler Violence

The Hill/Dov Zakheim 6/23/23: An ‘understanding’ with Iran will jeopardize expanding the Abraham Accords

6. Members on the Record (Israel/Palestine)

General

D’Esposito (R-NY) 6/29/23: Tweet – “HAPPENING NOW: Joining @AJCGlobal to discuss my recent bipartisan CODEL to Israel, the importance of strengthening the United States’ relationship with Israel, and how we must stop the rise of Antisemitism in America and abroad.”



LaTota (R-NY) 6/29/23: Tweet – “It was a pleasure to be with Rabbi Marc Schneier & Hampton Synagogue this weekend. I was able to share my work on SALT, the US-Israel relationship, the debt ceiling, and education, among other important issues. I appreciated the congregation’s comments and concerns as well. #NY01“

Manning (D-NY) 6/29/23: Tweet – “Congratulations to my friend, former U.S. Amb. to Israel @DanielBShapiro on being appointed Senior Advisor for Regional Integration at the State Department. I look forward to working together to help advance the Abraham Accords and promote a more secure and peaceful region.”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) 6/28/23: Tweet – “Today our Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism met in Brussels to question top social media reps on transparency and cuts to content moderators and trust + safety teams. We’ll keep pressing for answers and action to halt the spread of antisemitism online.” NOTE: This group’s explicit focus is promoting the adoption/enforcement of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, and this specific event included – indeed, centered – the participation of Israeli extremist, supremacist politician Simcha Rothman, who is arguably the key figure leading the effort to “reform” Israel’s judiciary, and who in recent days has publicly downplayed terrorism by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. Wasserman Schultz and Schneider (D-IL) both participated in this event with Rothman and were photographed with him.

Torres (D-NY) 6/28/23: Tweet – “Denying Israelis the status of civilians means declaring them fair game for violence and terror. If a naked justification of terror against Israel is not a sign of a demonic double standard against the Jewish State, I am not sure what would be.” Linked to screenshot of DSA Palestine tweet. Also see DSA Palestine twitter thread replying to Torres, opening with, “Between good faith dialogue and bad faith attacks similar to this one, there is a need to clarify and present nuance regarding civilian designation of Israeli settlers — so let’s go ahead and do that.”

Auchinsloss (D-MA) 6/27/23: Tweet – “This morning I joined the @BostonJCRC for a terrific discussion with leaders from Greater Boston’s Jewish community. Continual dialogue with Jewish leaders is critical to me as we navigate together issues of antisemitism, social justice, democracy defense, Israel, and more.“

Targeting Rep. Jacobs (D-CA) over her comments in last week’s farce of an HFAC hearing on antisemitism :

Rabbi Shmuely Boetach 6/25/23: “ REP. SARA JACOBS USES HOUSE HEARING ON ANTISEMITISM TO ATTACK ISRAEL // @RepSaraJacob s– the youngest Jewish member of Congress – used her platform at theHouse Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on antisemitism to slam Israel for “inflammatory” rhetoric… /1 …to dilute the conversation with “racism, xenophobia, islamophobia, homophobia, and transphobia;” and to call the entire meeting “disheartening” for “undermining” the UN. /2 By libeling Israel and trashing a hearing on antisemitism, @repsarajacobs proves the toxicity of so many Israel critics – especially her former employers: the UN. [Video: House Foreign Affairs Committee/Youtube] /3 #JEW #ISRAEL #ANTISEMITISM #JEWISH #JEWISHLIFE #JUDAISM” [with video clip of part of Jacobs’ remarks]



6/25/23: “ Dr. Sara Hirschhorn 6/23/23: “ You know what’s disheartening? It’s the “well, it’s all pretty good except the #Jew hatred and #Israel -bashing bit” attitude being normalized from the hall of Congress to the remote villages where the UN does do important work. Democracies die in the shadows of : “ At House hearing on antisemitism+anti-Israel bias in UN & NGO community, Rep. Sara Jacobs questions focus on UN treatment of Israel, ‘undermining the very important work the UN does around the world.’ #antisemitism” [responding to tweet by Jacob Kornbluth : “ This entire hearing has been pretty disheartening to me as an American Jew.'”

Sinema (I-AZ) 6/26/23:press release -Sinema, Bipartisan Group of Senators Urge Departments of State & Homeland Security to Include Israel in the Visa Waiver Program [letter covered in last week’s round-up]

Smith (R-NJ) 6/22/23: Smith hearing exposes rampant antisemitism and anti-Israel bias that pervades the United Nations and international organizations around the world – Also notes antisemitic attacks at home

Members of Congress Meet with Israeli Govt Officials

McCarthy (R-CA) 6/29/23: Tweet – “In May, I became the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Israeli Knesset. Now it’s my honor to host @IsraelPresident @Isaac_Herzog for a Joint Meeting of Congress on July 19. The only other President of Israel to share this distinction is his father—President Chaim Herzog—more than 35 years ago. The world is better off when America and Israel work together.” Also see McCarthy press release



Schumer (D-NY) 6/29/23: press release – Majority Leader Schumer, Speaker McCarthy, And Congressional Leaders Announce Israel’s President To Address A Joint Meeting Of Congress

Langworthy (R-NY) 6/29/23: Tweet – “I applaud Speaker McCarthy for inviting @IsraelPresident @Isaac_Herzog to address Congress. I will always fight to ensure our special relationship with Israel remains unbreakable.“

Baird (R-IN) 6/27/23: Tweet – “Israel is one of our oldest and strongest allies; it was an honor to join this bipartisan delegation in meeting with @IsraeliPM to discuss Israel’s security and our continued partnership.“

Lamborn (R-CO) 6/27/23: Tweet – “It was an honor to join @IsraeliPM alongside my congressional colleagues to discuss our steadfast commitment to the people of Israel and their national defense. As Co-Chair of the Israel Allies caucus, I will continue to support Israel’s right to safe and secure borders.” Retweeting a thread by Israeli PM Netanyahu, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a bipartisan Congressional delegation under the auspices of AIPAC. The Prime Minister thanked the delegation members for their steadfast support of the State of Israel and their unqualified support of Israel’s security. The meeting focused on the Iranian nuclear threat & artificial intelligence technology. Also participating in the meeting were the Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Director General of the PMO and the PM’s Foreign Policy Adviser”

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant 6/26/23: Tweet – “It was a pleasure meeting a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Armed Services Committee led by @RepJimmyPanetta and @RepDLamborn. I thanked them for their commitment to ensuring the special bond between our countries and promoting critical defense and military cooperation.“

Attacking Biden Admin for Re-Instituting US settlement policy in place 1967-late Trump Admin

Cruz (R-TX) 6/27/23: Tweet – “.@JNS_org: Ted Cruz: Biden admin ‘pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel’” Linked to JNS article.



Blackburn (R-TN) 6/27/23: Tweet – “Why will the Biden administration support research in Communist China, but not Israel?“

Hagerty (R-TN) 6/27/23: Tweet – “By banning U.S. cooperation w Jews in Judea & Samaria, the Biden Administration is legitimizing the pro-BDS positions of those who wish to see Israel destroyed. The Admin is once again undermining our Ally to score points w anti-Semites on the Woke Left.“

D’Esposito (R-NY) 6/25/23: Tweet – “My statement on the Biden Administration’s decision to end American scientific and technological cooperation with Israeli-Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. — The recent move by the Biden Administration to significantly scale back American cooperation with Israeli-Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is reprehensible and threatens the generations-long special relationship between the United States and our nation’s strangest ally, Israel. Instead of issuing directives that isolate Israeli-Jewish communities in territory recovered by Israel during the 1967 war, the United States should be reaffirming our alliance with Israel – the Middle East’s lone democracy and reliable American partner.” (image)

Cruz (R-TX) 6/25/23: press release – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement after the Biden administration instated a boycott against scientific and technological cooperation with Jews living in Judea and Samaria. Sen. Cruz said: “Joe Biden and Biden administration officials are pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel. Since day one of their administration they have launched campaigns against our Israeli allies that are granular, whole of government, and done in secret. This new boycott of Israeli Jews is yet another example. The State Department is telling the entire U.S. government not to cooperate with Jews in Judea and Samaria. And of course it was sent to Congress in secret, and only revealed because reporters found out. The Biden administration defends funding scientific research in Wuhan with the Chinese Communist Party, but they’re discriminating against and banning cooperation with Jews based on where they live. I will do everything possible to reverse this decision and prohibit such antisemitic discrimination by the U.S. government in the future.” [emphasis added] Also see Tweet version.

Cruz (R-TX) 6/25/23: Tweet – “Sadly predictable but still absolutely outrageous. This is brazen, explicit, obsessive discrimination against Israeli Jews based on where they live and work. I will do everything possible to reverse this decision & prohibit such antisemitic discrimination by the U.S. government in the future.” [responding to tweet by journalist Hiba Nasr, “The State Department informed congress last Friday that they are providing guidance to US Gvt agencies that it would not be consistent with US foreign policy objectives to support cooperation with #Israel in areas beyond the green line.”]

Attacking new Biden official as antisemitic for criticism of Israel

Hagerty (R-TN) 6/29/23: Tweet – “Personnel is policy, as the saying goes. This is how @POTUS @JoeBiden’s Administration really feels about our close Ally Israel.” Linked to Free Beacon article, White House Hires Anti-Israel Professor From University Engulfed in Anti-Semitism Controversy [



Crane (R-AZ) 6/27/23: Tweet – “Despite @POTUS’s new plan to combat antisemitism, it seems like he’s letting hate prevail instead.” Connecting to tweet from Caroline Glick, “Biden hires another Jew hater. So much for fighting anti-Semitism” linked to Free Beacon article, White House Hires Anti-Israel Professor From University Engulfed in Anti-Semitism Controversy [excerpt – “The White House’s newest hire is a City University of New York (CUNY) professor who has accused Israel of “ethnic cleansing” and “systematic genocide,” a move that is raising alarms among the many people who are already concerned about the Biden administration’s failure to combat anti-Semitism on America’s college campuses.”]

Crane (R-AZ) 6/27/23: Tweet – “Why is the @WhiteHouse hiring someone who contradicts their recently released plan to combat antisemitism?” Linked to tweet from Free Beacon/Adam Kredo, “JUST IN: Biden Admin’s Newest Hire is an Anti-Israel Activist — As admin enacts boycotts against Israel, White House’s newest member is a left wing professor who has decried US support for the Jewish state“

Supporting Visa-Free Travel to the US for Israelis (racial profile of Amcits? Meh.)

Gottheimer (D-NY) 6/26/23: Tweet – “I applaud the 65 bipartisan Senators for pushing the Administration to add Israel — our key ally in the fight against terror — to the Visa Waiver Program. This move will support our economy and tourism, and the program already includes 40 of our allies. Israel is our most vital ally in the Middle East, and an indispensable partner of the United States. Support for the U.S.-Israel relationship has proven critical to America’s national security and I will continue to make sure that it remains bipartisan and durable.” Also see: AIPAC tweet praising Gottheimer for this position

Sinema (I-AZ) 6/26/23: Tweet – “Israeli citizens should be able to travel to the U.S. without a visa. It will boost economic opportunities and show the close relationship between our two countries.” Also see: Sinema press release; AIPAC Tweet praising her for this press release/tweet

That situation in the West Bank…

Bush (D-MO) 6/29/23: Tweet – “With backing from the Israeli military, mobs of armed Israeli settlers have been violently attacking and burning Palestinian cities. Our government is fueling this violence with billions in military funding to Israel every year. We must stop funding Israeli apartheid.”

Targeting Rep. Omar (D-MN) for using the word “pogrom” to describe settlers invading Palestinian villages and carrying out systematic acts of terrorism against the population:

Rabbi Shmuely Boetach 6/26/23: “ ‘THIS IS A POGROM:’ ILHAN OMAR ATTACKS JEWS WHILE IGNORING TERROR / Follow @jewdefense / @Ilhan puts another page in her hypocrisy masterclass, responding to cars being burned in Judea and Samaria by tweeting, “this is a pogrom”… /1 – a word laden with millennia of Jewish trauma. The claim came with no acknowledgement of the four Jews murdered in a terror attack the day before. /2 Fast to attack Jews who burned three buildings, @IlhanMN glorified rioters who burned nearly 200 in Minneapolis – the city she represents – calling those riots a social-justice “uprising.” [Photos: Kerem Yucel/AFP Ammar Awad/REUTERS] /3 From Jewish Defense Network”

6/26/23: “ Dr. Sara Hirschhorn, “ here“ Glad to see Representative Omar is really studying up on her Modern Jewish History these days (for the record, I argued not to use the term ‘pogrom’

Rutherford (R-NE) 6/26/23: Tweet – “Sadly, violence is again surging in the West Bank, even resulting in the death of a small child. I continue to pray for peace in the West Bank and for all those responsible for wrongful deaths to be held accountable through a thorough and unbiased investigatory process.”

Pocan (D-WI) 6/23/23: Tweet -“I fully condemn the rise of violent attacks in the West Bank in Palestine. I join the @StateDept in denouncing this violence and call on Israel and the IDF to stop the settler violence and hold those who engaged in these despicable attacks accountable.” Linked to article, Spiraling Violence in the Occupied West Bank Signals a Loss of Control (New York Times 6/22/23)

Tlaib (D-MI) 6/23/23: Tweet – “What is ethnic cleansing?” Responding to Tweet by Dr. Debra Shushan, “From illegal outpost of Evyatar, Minister Ben-Gvir calls for settlement in all of West Bank + military operation killing 1000s of Palestinians ‘if need be’ to provide settlers security. ‘This is how we will fulfill our great purpose: The Land of Israel for the people of Israel” – linked to video (with English subtitles) of Ben-Gvir making those comments

Sherman (D-CA) 6/23/23: Twitter thread – “Had a chance to speak briefly with Prime Minister @narendramodi today. We talked about the importance of the #India–#Israel relationship, especially the I2U2 Group involving India, Israel, the U.S. and UAE. 1/2 We also talked about the importance of #India opening a consulate in Los Angeles. I expect India will open one or two new consulates in the U.S, and one should be in L.A. 2/2” Also see Tweet from Modi 6/22/23: “Happy to have met you @BradSherman.”

Schakowsky (D-IL) 6/22/23: Twitter thread – “I’m horrified by the recent rise in violence in the West Bank, and condemn in the strongest possible terms the deadly Palestinian terrorism as well as the increasing frequency and intensity of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian civilians. The villages attacked by settlers include Turmus Ayya, where many of the residents are Palestinian-Americans, including some from Illinois. These attacks by settlers are completely unacceptable and I join the State Department in denouncing this violence and calling on Israel and the IDF to stop the settler violence and hold those who participated in these horrendous attacks accountable.”



Omar (D-MN) 6/22/23: Tweet – “This is a pogrom. The US provides billions in military funding to the Israeli military. How long do we have to keep demanding accountability?” Linked to article, Israeli settlers attack Palestinian town, killing one, in response to fatal shooting (PBS NewsHour)

7. Members on the Record (Iran & Other Mideast countries)

Torres (D-CA) 6/28/23: Tweet – “Jamshid Sharmahd, the father of one of my constituents, was unlawfully imprisoned in Iran for simply doing his job as an independent journalist. I call on the State Department and the White House to take swift action to free Mr. Sharmahd and ensure his safe return.”

Tenney (R-NY) 6/27/23: Tweet – “Iran is already enriching uranium at 24x the limit allowed by the JCPOA – now is the time to act. We can’t wait until Iran blows past the critical benchmark of 90% enriched uranium. Stop moving the goalposts and start increasing pressure. #snapback” Linked to article

Tenney (R-NY) 6/26/23: Twitter thread – “Threatening snapback only after Iran reaches the 90% threshold creates a new & dangerous standard that Iranian enrichment up to 89.9% is somehow acceptable. It is not. We need to stop moving the goalposts & start increasing the pressure. The time for snapback is now. (1/2) Read my full statement on recent developments at the link below (2/2)” Link to Tenney press release – Congresswoman Tenney Issues Statement Calling for Snapback Sanctions on Iran

Mast (R-FL) 6/26/23: Tweet – “Another reason that President Trump was right to pull out of the disastrous Iran Nuclear Deal. U.S. adversaries like the Ayatollah and Putin continue to prop each other up.” Linked to article, Putin talked to leaders of a few countries after the Wagner insurrection, including Iran (CNN 6/26/23)