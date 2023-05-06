Legislative Round-Up- June 2, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

HR 3773: Introduced 5/31/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and 8 Republican cosponsors, "To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to prohibit institutions of higher education that authorize Anti-Semitic events on campus from participating in the student loan and grant programs under title IV of such Act." Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. NOTE: This bill would legislate the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including its examples, into law as the basis for stripping campuses of labeling criticism of Israel as antisemitism and punishing campuses for it.

S. 1802: Introduced 6/1/23 by Peters (D-MI) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors, "A bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a fund for the conduct of collaborative defense projects between the United States and Israel in emerging technologies, and for other purposes."

HR 3792: Introduced 6/1/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and 5 bipartisan cosponsors, "To modify and extend certain authorities relating to cooperation between the United States and Israel, expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes." Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

S. 1777: Introduced 5/31/23 by Rosen (R-NV) and 4 bipartisan cosponsors, "A bill to engage in cybersecurity cooperation with Abraham Accords countries, and for other purposes." Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

HR 3774: Introduced 5/31/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and Moskowitz (D-FL), "To impose additional sanctions with respect to the importation or facilitation of the importation of petroleum products from Iran, and for other purposes." Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on the Judiciary.

H. Res. 458: Introduced 5/31/23 by Bergman (R-MI), "Requiring foreign state media outlets with credentialed members in the House news media galleries to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act by prohibiting the admission into such galleries of reporters and correspondents who are representatives of such outlets who are not in compliance with the requirements of such Act, and for other purposes." Includes a "whereas" clause stating: "Whereas the State of Qatar's State-sponsored media company, Al Jazeera, reportedly also was deployed to carry out surveillance operations targeting young pro-Israel activists at several nonprofit organizations based in Washington, DC." Referred to the Committee on Rules, and in addition to the Committee on House Administration. Also see Berman's previous version of this resolution: H. Res. 189

Letters

James-Schneider et al letter to Blinken: On 6/1/23, Reps. James (R-MI) and Schneider (D-IL) led a letter, cosigned by 23 fellow House members (bipartisan), to SecState Blinken, urging the Biden Administration to work to expand the Abraham Accords to Africa: "We believe it is in our national security interest, as well as in the interests of sustainability, for the Biden Administration to continue strengthening and expanding the Accords and to further promote normalization with Israel on the African continent." Specifically the letter urges the State Department to invite African leaders to the next Negev Forum Summit in order to use that summit as an opportunity to sell Africa on the benefits of normalizing with Israel. The letter closes with a requirement that the Secretary provide the senders with "a written response outlining the department's current and future efforts to implementing a strategy that advances Israeli normalization into Africa and grows the work of the Accords there."

Also see: press release

press release

Tweets: James (R-MI-10) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “We must strive to preserve peace with our Israel i brothers and sisters, including when it comes to our strategy in Africa. That’s why I’m advocating for the expansion of the Abraham Accords beyond the Middle East. @jinsadc @AJCGlobal @RJC Link to quoted tweet”; Self (R-TX-3) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “I am proud to co-sign @RepJames’ letter supporting the expansion of the Abraham Accords into Africa. There is ample opportunity to positively transform the region and advance peace for Israel . I look forward to the State Department’s response. Link to quoted tweet”

(HELP LEBANON!) Meeks/McCaul letter to Blinken: On 5/31/23 Reps. Meeks (D-NY) and McCaul (R-TX) sent a letter to SecState Blinken “to express grave concern as Lebanon grapples with an all-consuming political and economic crisis that is devastating the country.” The letter urges: “The United States and its European partners must reiterate with one voice the urgency of parliament to elect such a president and deliver these vital economic reforms. We also call on the Administration to use all available authorities, including additional targeted sanctions on specific individuals contributing to corruption and impeding progress in the country, to make clear to Lebanon’s political class that the status quo is not acceptable. We also call on the Administration to continue pressing for full accountability for the August 2020 Beirut Port Blast and support independent, international investigatory efforts into egregious fraud and malfeasance by the Governor of Lebanon’s Central Bank.”

2. Hearings & Events

From Jewish Insider 6/1/23: “Secretary of State Tony Blinken is slated to speak on Monday to around 500 AIPAC legislative activists at a policy summit in Washington, D.C. Sens. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and John Barrasso (R-WY) and Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) are among the featured speakers, according to an individual familiar with the planning. The fly-in will include more than 430 lobbying meetings on the Hill.”

June 8, 2023: The Center for New American Security (CNAS) will host a panel (as part of a wider conference) entitled “After the Defend Act: The Future of the Abraham Accords.” Panelists will be: Sen. Rosen (D-NV), Rep. Schneider (D-IL), Barak Ravid (an Israeli journalist), and Jonathan Lord (CNAS).

May 31, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia held a hearing entitled, FY 2024 Budget Request For The Middle East And North Africa. Witnesses were: Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf (testimony); and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for the Middle East Jeanne Pryor (testimony). Chairman Murphy (D-CT) press release (with highlights from his opening statement): Murphy: Too Much of Our MENA Assistance Is Locked in Decades-Old Assumptions

Also see: hearing video [Folks who are interested in what members of the Senate are thinking on a range of issues in the Middle East – including Iran, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Abraham Accords, and the Palestinians – would do well to watch this whole hearing. Notably. aside from one intervention from Van Hollen (transcribed below), Israel was only mentioned in passing and in the context of support for Israel and support for Israel-related aid]. Below are key excerpts:

Murphy (D-CT) re funding for Egypt & Tunisia: “I worry that this budget doesn’t communicate right the values that we share in that it doesn’t make any significant changes to the way in which we flow dollars to countries that either have worsening human rights records like Tunisia or countries that have shown no meaningful commitment to change like Egypt despite the fact that we attach occasional conditionalities on top of the dollars year after year.”

Cardin (D-MD) re funding for Egypt: “…we’ve had looks like a running battle with the administration on Egypt on conditionality of aid last year there was a disagreement between the administration and those of us in Congress on meeting the conditions of conditionality uh but one thing is clear there was some progress made 500 prisoners were released but the same time 750 were detained so the net was actually more political prisoners uh than the year before but conditionality brought this to the attention can you explain to me that if we are wrapping our foreign policy and our values why you are not suggesting conditionality in in our assistance to Egypt?”

Cruz (R-TX) exchange with Leaf & Pryor re: the PLO & aid to the Palestinians (starting at around 38:52 in the video):

Cruz: “I want to focus in particular on Israel and the PLO. The United States Congress has determined that the Palestine Liberation Organization and its affiliates are a terrorist organization and a threat to the interest of the United States. It’s written in the United States law 22 U.S code chapter 61. Do you agree with that assessment?”

Leaf: (off mic) “Yes.”

Cruz: “So you agree with Congress’s assessment that the PLO is a terrorist organization?”

Leaf: “Yes.” (on mic)

Cruz: “Congress in light of that determination has imposed multiple sanctions on the PLO. One set of sanctions prohibits the president from granting visas to PLO leaders to enter the United States. Another prohibits Americans from doing business with them. In October the administration waived some of those sanctions and went to the treasury Department to circumvent others. You did that specifically to bring the Secretary General of the PLO to Washington. You held press briefings for him with top State Department officials. Why did you do that? Why did you bring a terrorist leader to the United States?”

Leaf: “Senator, we have the authority to waive in the National interest…” (Cruz interrupts)

Cruz: “I didn’t ask if you had the authority to waive. I said…” (Leaf interrupts)

Leaf: “We brought the delegation here to the United States to have discussions that would go to a number of interests that we have that go to Israel’s security frankly.”

Cruz: “So you were not concerned with the fact that the PLO has been determined to be a terrorist organization. You were not concerned with the fact that you were violating Congressional determinations that we should not bring terrorist leaders to Washington. Instead you sought a specific waiver and your justification, your public justification which you gave a variant of that right now, is that you think we should engage with terrorists. The problem Ms. Leaf is that your strategy is failing and it’s failing catastrophically.”

Cruz (cont): “On Friday you sent a report to Congress officially certifying that the Palestinian Authority and the PLO, and I’m going to quote, that they have not met legal requirements for quote ‘terminating payments for acts of terrorism against Israeli and U.S citizens.’ Now publicly, when the administration defends engaging with terrorists, you claim things are going well. But when you file a statutorily mandated report with Congress you admit the PLO is continuing what are called ‘pay to slay’ payments. They are paying for terrorists to murder Americans and to murder Israelis. And nonetheless this Administration is bringing those terrorist leaders to Washington, is bringing them to cocktail parties, to wine and dine political leaders in the administration and is also funneling – last year the Biden Administration, USAID said – USAID – this is another quote – ‘has invested 150 million dollars this past year to empower Palestinians to build thriving and resilient communities’ — in violation of at least the spirit if not the letter of the Taylor Force Act… Why, given that you have now certified to Congress that the PLO is continuing to pay terrorists to murder Americans and murder Israelis, why is the administration sending 150 million dollars to them?”

Leaf: “So I’ll let my colleague answer that in a moment but I would like to get to the question you ask that goes to the issue of both the engagement here in Washington as well as the regular engagements that we have with the PA officials. We are working to bring ‘pay to slay’ to an end, period.”

Cruz: “Have you succeeded?”

Leaf: “Not yet — we’re working to do something.”

Cruz: “And you’re still sending the money?”

Leaf: “We are working to do so.”

Cruz: “Are you still sending them money?”

Leaf: “We do not we do not provide assistance to the Palestinian Authority.”

Cruz: “Does USAID? Does the Administration?”

Leaf: “No.”

Cruz: “Your testimony is the USAID does not provide money to the PLO?” [tone of clear disbelief]

Pryor: “We do not. We abhor prisoner payments and we have raised these concerns repeatedly to the Palestinian leadership. We are fully compliant with the Taylor Force Act. No money goes to the Palestinian Authority.”

Cruz: “So who have you given the 150 million dollars to?”

Pryor: “To support the Palestinians.”

Cruz: “Who got the money? Not ‘to support the Palestinians’ – like who specifically deposited the check?”

Pryor: “For example, Palestinian civil society organizations to hold the Palestinian Authority accountable.”

Cruz: “So is it your testimony that none of the groups that you have sent that money to are in any way affiliated with the PLO or other terrorist organizations that are paying to murder Americans and Israelis? Is that your testimony to this committee?” [tone of clear disbelief]

Pryor: “We work hard to put in place a series of risk mitigation measures to prevent the diversion of assistance to terrorists and terrorist organizations through partner vetting…”

Cruz: “Okay, I’m going to try one more time: is it your testimony that the recipients of that money have no affiliation with terrorist groups that are paying to murder Americans and Israelis?” [tone of clear disbelief]

Pryor: “Based on the results of our vetting, and when we get allegations that suggest otherwise we investigate them carefully and take action as needed.”

Cruz: “Thank you.”

[Also see Cruz’s tweet 06/02/2023: Retweet of @Algemeiner – “ICYMI: “You admit the PLO is continuing what are called ‘pay to-slay’ payments,” Sen Ted Cruz told the State Department’s Barbara Leaf. “They are paying for terrorists to murder Americans and to murder Israelis.” By @andrewjbernie ‘They Are Paying for Terrorists to Murder’: State Department Confirms Palestinians Continue ‘Pay-to-Slay’ Terrorist Payments – Algemeiner.com”]

Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) re: the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and IDF extrajudicial killings and the Leahy Law (starting at around 51:43 in the video):

Van Hollen: “…I have a question regarding our efforts to secure accountability in the case of the shooting death of Shri Abu Akleh. As you know, she’s an American citizen. She’s a journalist. The president and others have spoken out strongly about the importance of protecting journalists, especially in conflict zones. Your deputy testified in front of this committee on May 4th…Yael Lambert. She said in response to a question I asked: ‘I can tell you that we continue to underscore at the level of the Secretary of State the importance of accountability in her killing and we will continue to do so.’ Do you endorse and support that statement?”

Leaf: “I do.”

Van Hollen: “As you probably know I’ve been trying for weeks and weeks now to get a hold of the updated summation report done by the General Fenzel the USSC [the United States Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority] regarding his, the report on the shooting death if Shireen Abu Akleh. I just want to tell you: I’ve run out of patience. I expect to be able to view the report – wherever you want, in a classified setting – by Friday. And I will otherwise use whatever powers I have here in ways that I have never done before. I’m a dear friend of the Foreign Service but I can tell you I’m at the end of my rope in terms of a simple request for a report.”

Leaf: “I understand Senator and I do apologize for the delay. And we expect to bring that report forth shortly to the committee for your viewing. I do apologize.”

Van Hollen: “Well I appreciate that. Ambassador, I know how much you’ve worked on these issues. Let me ask you about a recent operation that was conducted in the West Bank by an Israeli border security unit that falls under the authority of the minister of security Ben Gvir, who as you know has responsibility for the National Police and border security. First, I think it’s worth reminding people about Ben Gvir and his history. As I’m sure you know he was previously convicted by an Israeli court for racist incitement against Palestinian Arabs and for supporting the Jewish supremacist Kahanist terror organization, which for some time had been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States government. He now heads a far-right party called Jewish Power which is the ideological successor to Kahane’s party. And he’s now a member of the Netanyahu cabinet – a very far right cabinet. He recently participated in the Flag March through the Old City of Jerusalem where marchers chanted, quote ‘death to Arabs.’ You can view it on video. He days later visited the Temple Mount/El Haram al-Sharif where he declared, quote, ‘we are in charge here in Jerusalem and all of the land of Israel’ unquote – a statement where the State Department expressed its concern with, quote, ‘the provocative visit and the accompanied inflammatory rhetoric’ unquote. So this is the individual who is the Minister of Security.”

Van Hollen (cont’): “And I wanted to ask you if you saw this piece that appeared in the Washington Post just the other day headlined ‘Israeli agents conducted raid against militants in civilian area killing a child.’ Did you see that Madam ambassador?”

Leaf: [off mic says she has seen it]

Van Hollen (cont’): “So they point out in this very detailed article, where they examined video evidence, that an innocent 14 year old boy was killed in the crossfire in a raid that was part of an extrajudicial killing. The Washington Post shared its findings with five experts in international law, all of whom said that the deadly raid appeared to violate the prohibition on extrajudicial killings — that’s a quote ‘finding’ from the article. So my question to you is: as you know the Leahy Law prohibits the provision of U.S security assistance to foreign security force units where there’s credible information that the unit has committed a gross violation of human rights which includes extrajudicial killings. Have you, has the State Department, vetted this unit that is the subject of this Washington Post report?”

Leaf: “I don’t know offhand but I’ll get you an answer Senator.”

Van Hollen: “If you could — and when you do if you could also give me a list of all the other units that have been vetted.”

Leaf: “Absolutely.”

Van Hollen: “Both those under the control and command of Ben Gvir but also those other units in the military….”

3. Media & Reports

Congressional Lynch Mob Targets a Student for Support for Palestinian Rights

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Defending a Student’s Free Speech Upholding Palestinian Rights/Criticizing Israel

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “Saying this loud and clear: Speaking up against the apartheid government of Israel is not hate speech. Attempts to silence those who speak truth allows the racism, oppression and violence to grow. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/31/2023: Retweet of @pal_legal – “Palestine Legal stands with Fatima Mohammed, @CUNYLaw’s peer-elected commencement speaker, in the face of a racist, anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic harassment campaign exacerbated by public officials over her comments in support of Palestinian freedom and justice for all. Link to image”

Congressional Lynch Mob Targeting a Student for Support for Palestinian Rights & a School for Letting it Happen

Crane (R-AZ-2) 06/02/2023: Retweet of @RJC – “Here is @RashidaTlaib – once again – defending and promoting antisemitic lies. House Democratic leadership? Nowhere to be found. Absolutely pathetic. Link to quoted tweet” [also retweeted by Miller (R-OH-7)]

Nadler (D-NY-12) 06/01/2023: Twitter thread – “The student address at @CUNYLaw’s commencement was filled with vile, divisive hatred against Israel. I am horrified that students would select a speaker who has notably previously trafficked in undeniable antisemitism. This and other incidents point to @CUNY’s need for ongoing work to ensure a safe space for all students as they navigate the complex contours of free speech and academic freedom. I appreciate that @ChancellorCUNY and CUNY’s board of trustees have denounced the address.”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 06/01/2023: Retweet of @NYJewishAgenda – “(1/7) Fatima Mohammed’s commencement speech at @CUNYLaw was a hateful screed that used over-the-top, divisive, and hateful language to attack Israel and Zionism and to advocate for BDS, which we at @NYJewishAgenda oppose.”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “Disgusting. CUNY brass slam student’s ‘hate speech’ address against Israel, NYPD,…… | nypost.com”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “The fact that only 5 of 17 @CUNY board members publicly denounced the hateful, anti-Semitic, anti-police CUNY commencement speech is absolutely unacceptable. Where is the outrage? Majority of CUNY Board remain silent as ‘hate…… | nypost.com”

Gottheimer (D-NJ) 06/01/23: Press release – Gottheimer Statement on CUNY School of Law’s Anti-Israel, Antisemitic Commencement Speech & Antisemitic Law Faculty [“This type of vitriolic language is completely unacceptable and is clearly hate speech. Anti-Israel rhetoric incites hatred against Jews and rallies those that seek the destruction of the Jewish State. I appreciate the CUNY Board of Trustees and Chancellor calling out the speaker’s remarks as hate speech. However, I am appalled that, earlier this month, the CUNY Law School faculty council approved an anti-Israel resolution supporting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. BDS is an antisemitic effort to punish the Jewish state. We need to address the use of antisemitic tropes, including those masquerading as anti-Israel sentiment. I remain committed to taking all measures necessary to protect students against hate, discrimination, and bigotry — especially Jewish students who face a barrage of antisemitism on their university campuses.”]

Cruz (R-TX) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “Cruz Hammers CUNY Law School Over Student’s Anti-Semitic Graduation Speech | Daily Wire Cruz Hammers CUNY Law School Over Student’s Anti-Semitic Graduation Speech | The Daily Wire”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “Antisemitic, anti-cop remarks have no place @CUNY or anywhere in NY. The fact that deans would sit there applauding this rhetoric is despicable and an endorsement of hate speech. Link to image”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 06/01/2023: Retweet of @lauder_ronald – “As heinous as the student’s remarks to her Jewish classmates and their families were, it is even more reprehensible that the Dean of CUNY Law, Sudha Setty, would echo that hate speech with applause. To that end, I am calling on the Board of Trustees to immediately fire Dean Setty… Show more”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “Anti-Semitism in any form, anywhere, is unacceptable. That @CUNY would allow such a despicably anti-Semitic speech is concerning, but it’s even worse that it would be cheered on by faculty and students. Colleges must do better at addressing anti-Semitism on campuses.”

Williams (R-NY-22) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “What’s the opposite of education? Anti-Semitic indoctrination. @CUNYLaw should distance themselves from this hate speech by withdrawing this person’s diploma. Anti-Semitism should receive no safe harbor from any reputable institution. Link to quoted tweet”

Williams (R-NY-22) 05/31/2023: Retweet of @CasePacUSA – “Thank you @Brandon4ny22 for speaking out about the vile #Antisemitism at @CUNY #CUNY! Link to image”

Santos (R-NY-3) 05/30/2023: Retweet of @LeeMZeldin – “Raging antisemitism has fully consumed the City University of New York. Until the administration is overhauled and all Jewish students and faculty are welcome again, taxpayer funding must be immediately halted. Link to video”

Blackburn (R-TN) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “It’s no surprise that the leftist City University of New York had an anti-Israel graduation speaker. From orientation to graduation, leftist universities are fostering anti-Semitism.”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “Reminds me of when @SUNY invited a cop killer to speak. It’s not enough for @NYCMayor to condemn the remarks at @CUNY Law’s commencement. These taxpayer-funded institutions should NOT be applauding or giving a platform to such hateful speech. Someone needs to be fired! Link to quoted tweet”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “I completely agree @RitchieTorres. It’s beyond me why anyone would use their law school commencement speech as a platform to spew divisive, anti-Israel rhetoric. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/29/2023: Retweet of @lawler4ny – “This is exactly why I am finalizing legislation to strip universities of their funding if they engage in and promote anti-semitism. CUNY should be ashamed of itself — and should lose any federal funds it currently receives. Link to quoted tweet”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/29/2023: Tweet – “Beyond despicable that blatant antisemitism has been allowed to take hold at a taxpayer funded university here in New York. There must be a full blown investigation into @CUNY practices that permit such hatred to be willingly spread in our public college system. Link to video”

Goldman (D-NY-10) 05/29/2023: Tweet – “With antisemitism on the rise, this kind of hateful and misleading rhetoric is simply unacceptable. Hate speech has no place in society and certainly not in our public schools. NYC’s public law school releases video of ‘antisemitic’ commencement speech… | timesofisrael.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 05/28/2023: Tweet – “City University of New York class day speaker slanders Israel & enthusiastically celebrates antisemitism. Cheers on open borders & releasing violent criminals from jail. And decries the “fascist NYPD.” This is a LAW school. Paid for with tax dollars. Link to quoted tweet”

Torres (D-NY-15) 05/28/2023: Tweet – “Imagine being so crazed by hatred for Israel as a Jewish State that you make it the subject of your commencement speech at a law school graduation. Anti-Israel derangement syndrome at work. Link to video” Retweeted by Moskowitz (D-FL-23)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

New/pending legislation

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “Hate and intolerance are learned behaviors. U.S. Taxpayers must not continue funding the teaching of this hatred against the Jewish people! Palestinian textbook bill gains bipartisan support in Congress… | jpost.com”

Other stuff

Cruz (R-TX) 06/02/2023: Twitter thread – “1/x Ahlam Tamimi’s horrific terrorism continues to claim victims decades later. Chana Nachenberg died this week, almost 22 years after the attack by a Palestinian suicide bomber enabled by Tamimi. She is the 3rd American victim murdered by Tamimi. Israeli Sbarro bombing victim dies after 22 years in coma… | m.jpost.com 2/x Tamimi continues to walk free in Jordan, which refuses to extradite her to the US. This must end. The Biden administration must use all American leverage to bring her to justice for her crimes.”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “One of President Trump’s greatest accomplishments. Link to quoted tweet”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “Today, I hosted the summit “One Voice: South Florida Community Combating Antisemitism and Hate.” Thank you @ADL, @AJCGlobal, @IsraelinMiami, @ncri_io, @CombatASemitism, @JewishonCampus_, & @umiamihillel for making our presentations and panels meaningful and informative. Link to image”

Banks (R-IN-3) 05/28/2023: Tweet – “Why did the White House have antisemitic org in its antisemitism plan? Why did the White House have antisemitic org in its antisemitism plan?… | m.jpost.com”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 05/27/2023: Retweet of @UnxeptableD – “Thank you to all @UnxeptableD movement members who met an wrote to their congressperson. In support of the @RepAnnaEshoo and @RepRaskin letter in support of the pro democracy. Protestors in Israel @RepHuffman thank you for taking the meeting with us and for signing the letter. Link to image Link to quoted tweet”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 05/26/2023: Tweet – “Of all the organizations the Biden Administration can partner with to combat antisemitism, an anti-Israel & pro-BDS group like CAIR should NOT be one. No amount of hollow condemnations changes their history of demonizing Israel & those of Jewish faith. @POTUS should reconsider!”

Schiff (D-CA-30) 05/26/2023: Tweet – “At a time where anti-Semitism is running rampant, and democracy is under attack, it has never been more important that we stand with our Jewish community, and support democracy both here and abroad. Thank you for having me speak this evening @DemsforIsraelLA. Link to image”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cotton (R-AR) 06/01/2023: Twitter thread – “There’s a war in Europe, China has eyes on Taiwan, Iran is working on building the bomb, and our supply of weapons is dangerously low. Now is not the time to slash the defense budget. Congress should adopt my amendment to preserve vital defense spending in the debt ceiling bill. Link to video Full speech: June 1, 2023: Cotton Speaks on Senate Floor Opposing Debt Ceiling Bill’s Cuts to Defense Spending… | youtube.com”

Risch (R-ID) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “#Iran has been emboldened by a lack of US deterrence far too long. I welcome todays #IRGC designations as important steps in protecting Americans & Iranian dissidents from IRGC assassins. We are overdue for a more comprehensive Iran policy beyond a failed nuclear negotiation.”

Rubio (R-FL) 06/01/2023: Twitter thread – “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps continues its efforts to assassinate American citizens on American soil. 1/2 This designation is a step in the right direction but can be undone if @POTUS negotiates a new Iran Deal. The bipartisan Transnational Repression Policy Act ensures these sanctions can’t be lifted as a bargaining chip. 2/2 Treasury Designates Iranian Regime Operatives Involved in Assassination Plots in the United States and Abroad… | home.treasury.gov”

Rubio (R-FL) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, continues her commitment and pursuit of freedom of press. Even from prison, she continues to reveal the atrocities against Iranian women by the Ayatollah‘s regime. #ExpressionNotOpression The Struggle for Freedom: Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi advocates for ‘Women, Life, and Freedom’ from prison | George W. Bush Presidential Center”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “The United Nations just elected Iran as VP of the General Assembly and as rapporteur of the Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Committee… let that sink in. The UN has become a propaganda arm for despotic regimes like Iran, China, and North Korea.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 06/01/2023: Twitter thread – “#Iran has 2 of 3 things it needs for a nuclear weapon: an ever-expanding nuclear stockpile & sophisticated ballistic missiles, like the one unveiled last week that has a potential range of +2000 km. It’s a threat to the region, to Israel, to European allies, & to U.S. interests. These Iranian threats are why I plan to introduce a Senate companion to HR 3152, further restricting Iran’s ballistic missile program. I urge our partners to levy similar sanctions. We must remain vigilant to ensure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

Risch (R-ID) 06/02/2023: Tweet – “#IAEA’s decision to close investigations into #Iran’s nuclear work is dangerous & carries enormous long-term risk. The regime pockets every concession & negotiates in bad faith. Source: IAEA likely to close 1 of Iran nuke probes, but not final… | jpost.com”

Chu (D-CA-28) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “When @GovRonDeSantis signed #SB264, he signaled to many new residents of Florida—and Asian Americans generally—that the state wasn’t a welcome place for them. @RepAlGreen & I are fighting at the federal level to stop unconstitutional attacks on our communities’ civil rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Green (R-TN-7) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “And this is why it’s so important to contain Iran and its nuclear ambitions instead of giving the regime planes full of cash and signing a weak nuclear deal. Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile amid wider tensions over nuclear program… | foxnews.com”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “The continued beatings and death threats against journalists in Iran are reprehensible & unacceptable. A regime hellbent on silencing the truth is far weaker than the brave citizens who fight to expose it — as the Iranian people have shown time and again.‘You will be killed’: Iran’s female journalists speak out on brutal crackdown… | theguardian.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden is funding both sides of the war in Ukraine. The Biden administration’s desire to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal has had disastrous ramifications for the rest of the world. Link to video”

Santos (R-NY-3) 05/28/2023: Tweet – “The war trusty Ayatollah makes moves in the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Iranian Weapons Are Now Being Used on Both Sides of the Ukraine War… | rollingstone.com”

Johnson (R-LA-4) 05/26/2023: Tweet – “Guess who is delighting in Joe Biden’s refusal to work with Republicans on common sense spending reforms to address the debt ceiling? Our adversaries in China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Link to video”

Sherman (D-CA-32) 05/26/2023: Tweet – “This will encourage more terrorism by the regime and lead to more deaths. #Iran Iranian Diplomat Convicted of Terrorism Released in Prisoner Swap… | wsj.com”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

Syria

Graham (R-SC) 06/01/2023: Twitter thread – “I fear this story will prove to be accurate and will show that withdrawing from Afghanistan and altering AUMFs sends a signal of weakness and retreat to Americas’ enemies. Iran plans to escalate attacks against U.S. troops in Syria, documents show… | washingtonpost.com This debt limit deal on defense is inconsistent with countering China and other adversaries. It is a real cut to our defense capability at a time when threats are growing throughout the globe. We will need a supplemental funding bill to strengthen our own national security, address the needs of our men and women in uniform, strengthen our position in the Middle East, ensure we counter China, and reaffirm our support for Ukraine as they repel the Russian invaders. I will not relent until I have assurances that the damage being done to the defense budget can be minimized by a supplemental.”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “Weakness from the Biden Administration has caused this. Iran plans to escalate attacks against U.S. troops in Syria, documents show… | washingtonpost.com”

Shaheen (D-NH) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “The humanitarian & security crisis at the Al-Hol refugee camp in Syria will continue to worsen if no action is taken. I encourage the Senate to expeditiously pass my bill w/ @LindseyGrahamSC to empower a senior coordinator to address these serious risks. Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “Over the last two years, China, Syria, and now North Korea have been elected to the exec board of the World Health Organization. We shouldn’t be giving this failed organization a dime. We need to leave the World Health Organization NOW, which is why I am a cosponsor of H.R. 79.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “The Biden admin’s use of #CaesarAct to sanction 2 Syrian exchanges helping the Assad regime and its Iranian backers evade sanctions is welcome, though long overdue. The admin must do more to stop the Assad regime from whitewashing its crimes.””

Menendez (D-NJ) 05/31/2023: Tweet – “Glad to see another round of #CaesarAct sanctions from the Administration. This is an important tool for holding the #Assad regime & its Russian & Iranian enablers accountable for their atrocities against the Syrian people. I look forward to further designations. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “I welcome today’s sanctions against #Assad regime entities under the #CaesarAct. Both chambers & the Biden Admin are increasingly speaking with one voice – the Assad regime is a pariah that must remain isolated.”

Türkiye

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “It’s no coincidence that the members blocking Sweden’s ascension, Turkey and Hungary, both have leaders with authoritarian tendencies & an affinity for Putin. I commend @POTUS & @SecBlinken for pushing Erodgan & Orban to reverse course. The alliance will be stronger with Sweden. Link to quoted tweet”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 06/01/2023: Tweet – “Admitting Sweden will not only strengthen the NATO alliance, but will also serve as another way to deter Vladimir Putin from continuing his invasion of Ukraine. U.S. to Turkey: It’s time for Sweden to join NATO… | washingtonpost.com”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 05/30/2023: Tweet – “Erdogan has used the full force of the Turkish government to propagandize media, jail political opponents & attack the free press. The international community cannot remain silent as Erdogan continues to suppress his critics and violate their human rights.Opinion | Turkey points to a global trend: Free and unfair elections”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 05/30/2023: Twitter thread – “As Chairman of the Caucus on U.S.-Türkiye Relations & Turkish Americans, I commend the people of Türkiye on their strong commitment to democracy and congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection. Türkiye is a valued partner and NATO ally, and the US looks forward to continuing its important work with President Erdogan, including defeating war criminal Putin in Ukraine. Turkey’s Erdogan Claims Victory in Presidential Election… | wsj.com”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 05/30/23: press release – Wilson Congratulates President of Türkiye on Election Win

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/26/2023: Tweet – “At Wed’s @HouseForeignGOP hearing on U.S. arms exports I asked @AsstSecPM Lewis about Turkey’s F-16 fighter jet request. Given Erdogan’s concerning relationship w/ Putin, human rights record & refusal to approve Sweden’s accession to @NATO, any request must be met w/ scrutiny. Link to video”