Legislative Round-Up- April 7, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. Hearings

3. Media & Reports

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (other Mideast countries)

New from FMEP:

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

[Both the House and Senate were in recess this week, and will be in recess next week]

(MORE US $$ FOR ISRAEL) HR 2531: Introduced 4/6/23 by Schneider (D-IL) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors, “To amend the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 to extend the authority relating to cooperation between the United States and Israel on anti-tunnel defense capabilities.” Referred to the Committee on Armed Services, and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Letters

(SUPPORT FUNDING FOR UNRWA & WEST BANK/GAZA) Carson et al letter to SFOPS leaders: On 3/24/23 Rep. Carson (D-IN) led a letter, co-signed by 34 fellow House Democrats, to the Chair and Ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, Rep. Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Rep. Lee (D-CA). The letter requests that the Fiscal Year 2024 SFOPS bill include “robust funding levels to the Migration, Refugee Assistance (MRA) account” as well as the inclusion of specific report and bill language. Specifically:

With respect to bill language the letter urges inclusion of a provision under ESF to earmark not less than $259 million for assistance for the West Bank and Gaza to “(1) implement community-based programs that provide for basic human needs, such as food, water, health, shelter, protection, education, and livelihoods, and that promote peace and development; and (2) support payments to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.”

the letter urges inclusion of a provision under ESF to earmark not less than $259 million for assistance for the West Bank and Gaza to “(1) implement community-based programs that provide for basic human needs, such as food, water, health, shelter, protection, education, and livelihoods, and that promote peace and development; and (2) support payments to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.” With respect to report language, the letter urges inclusion of the following: “United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — The Committee again commends the administration for its decision to resume humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, including its reengagement through UNRWA. The Committee is pleased that US government support for UNRWA has accelerated the Agency’s ongoing efforts to gain further operational efficiencies, enhancing its accountability and oversight bodies, streamlining its management and human resources practices, and the expansion of its mission to include all of the United Nation’s humanitarian principles – humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Funding in this bill for the Migration Refugee Assistance account provides sufficient amounts to fund UNRWA at a level no less than provided in 2017. The Committee notes the importance of such levels particularly given the deteriorating security and economic conditions in the Agency’s fields of operation.”

2. Hearings

April 18, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, will hold a hearing entitled, “Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).” The sole scheduled witness is USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

3. Media & Reports

Haaretz 4/7/23: Progressive Democrats Slam Israel Over Violence Against Palestinian Worshippers at Al-Aqsa

DAWN 4/6/23: report – Ileana Ros-Lehtinen: Former US Congresswoman is Now Lobbyist Pushing Weapons Sales to UAE Dictatorship

Tweet from FDD’s Richard Goldberg (retweeted by FDD Account) 4/4/22: “There will need to be a US government reckoning for a Jordanian head of state inciting violence on the Temple Mount. That should start in the Appropriations Committee.”

Jewish Insider 4/4/23: McCarthy, Jeffries to visit Israel this month

The Forward 4/4/23: 13 NY rabbis to Jamaal Bowman: Quit your anti-Israel charades

Jewish Insider 4/3/23: Ernst: Riyadh an ‘incredibly important partner’ on security and economy

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Support for Palestinians following Israeli security forces attacking Palestinians on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, including inside a mosque)

Carson (D-IN-7) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Year after year, Muslims worshipping at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan are attacked. No one, regardless of religion or ethnicity, should be brutally attacked simply for practicing their faith. #EndtheOccupation Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Castro (D-TX-20)

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “It’s not “clashes,” it’s called apartheid.”

Bowman (D-NY-16) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “In January alone, Israeli authorities demolished 132 Palestinian structures. Horrific to see worshippers beaten during Ramadan at one of the holiest sites. This incites—not ends—violence. We can’t use taxpayer dollars for these actions. Immediate and urgent action is needed. Link to quoted tweet”

Bush (D-MO-1) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Brutal police violence against Palestinians. Inside not just a place of worship—but one of the holiest Muslim sites. During Ramadan prayers. This is the kind of horror our government supports with billions of our tax dollars. It’s time we stop funding Israeli apartheid. Link to quoted tweet”

Lee (D-PA) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “This is unjustifiable violence against Muslim worshippers whose only crime was praying during Ramadan. How much longer are we going to let political bullies silence us from calling out these atrocities? US taxpayers should not be paying for any of this.”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship – let alone be beaten and attacked. This violence must stop. Several injured after Israeli forces raid al-Aqsa mosque… | washingtonpost.com”

Omar (D-MN-5) 04/05/2023: Retweet of @SanaSaeed – ““Palestinians who had barricaded themselves inside” Knowledge of Islam would reveal the practice of ‘itikaf’ – where Muslims spend nights in a mosque in secluded worship. Publishing what the Israeli state says to justify its violence, w/o questioning it, is propaganda. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @KhaledBeydoun – “It’s funny, and telling, when the loudest social justice voices are the quietest when it comes to Palestinian lives.”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Every single one of my colleagues should be calling this horrific violence out. Link to quoted tweet”

Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “The attack on worshippers at al Aqsa Mosque was inhumane and violates the right of worship held by all people. Worshippers should never be attacked nor should mosques ever be desecrated. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “This is the violent apartheid government of Israel. This is horrific. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/04/2023: Retweet of @KhaledBeydoun – “Palestinians arrested inside of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Minutes after making their Ramadan prayers. Link to image”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

[not including mentions of Israel & Jerusalem in Easter greetings from members]

Support for Israel following rocket attacks (that were in response to Israeli security forces attacking Palestinians on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, including inside a mosque)

Crane (R-AZ-2) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “As families across Israel gathered to celebrate Passover, they were attacked by cowardly terrorists. Israel has an unequivocal right to defend itself. Link to quoted tweet”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepEliCrane for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The latest attack against #Israel is yet another despicable and cowardly act of terrorism that reveals, once again, how crucial it is that the United States continue to stand with the right of Israel to defend itself.”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “My prayers are with the people of the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel who are under attack by cowardly terrorists during this #Passover and #HolyWeek. As a Member of the Armed Services Committee, I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. srael launches airstrikes on Hamas tunnels and weapon sites in Gaza Strip… | foxnews.com”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “The IDF struck targets including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon & hold the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory. Link to image”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “#StandWithIsrael Link to quoted tweet”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/07/2023: Retweet of @Israel – “Here’s a recap of the last 72 hours in Israel. We stand with the millions of Israelis living under rocket fire and terror and will take all measures necessary to keep them safe. Watch: Link to video”

Golden (D-ME-2) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The attacks on Israel today as Israelis gathered with their loved ones to celebrate Passover are terrible. I condemn these indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilians and I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/07/2023: Twitter thread – “Iran-backed rocket attacks by terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon against Israel cannot be tolerated. Israel has the right to defend itself from these attacks, and the Iron Dome missile defense system is helping save both Israeli and Palestinian lives. Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel towns on Lebanese border… | timesofisrael.com There is no justification for indiscriminate rocket fire against innocent civilians. Israel is a key ally in the Middle East and plays a critical role in our global fight against terror. We must stand by our historic ally. I am praying for peace in the region — especially as so many celebrate and observe Passover, Ramadan, and Easter.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “I condemn Iran’s proxy Hamas bombardment of N. Israel today in the biggest attack from Lebanon since 2006. Coming after Iran repeatedly attacked US troops in Syria, today’s attack shows @POTUS Biden must stop appeasing the mullahs & restore deterrence ASAP. Link to quoted tweet”

Hoyer (D-MD-5) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Last night, people across Israel partook in the Passover Seder to celebrate freedom, peace, and resilience. Today, they took shelter from dozens of rockets. My prayers are with them as they recover from this attack. We stand with Israel as it protects its citizens from terrorism.”

Hunt (R-TX-38) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “34 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel during Passover. A disgusting attack against the Jewish people! Israel has every right to defend itself and should never compromise their efforts to secure their country. Emily and I are praying for Israel and all the innocent… Show more”

Hunt (R-TX-38) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Always! Link to quoted tweet”

Hunt (R-TX-38) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “34 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel during Passover. A disgusting attack against the Jewish people! Israel has every right to defend itself and should never compromise their efforts to secure their country. Emily and I are praying for Israel and all the innocent… Show more”

Joyce (R-OH-14) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. We must put an end to this violence. Israel has every right to defend itself. The Iron Dome missile defense system, supported by the US, has once again prevented catastrophic civilian casualties. I am proud to stand w/Israel.”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Today’s terrorist attack by Iranian proxies further proves that the United States must continue to take measures to support Israel’s self-defense. I strongly condemn these acts of terrorism and stand with the people of Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “These attacks on Israel during one of their holiest holidays continues to show just how much their safety is at risk and the need for America to stand strong with one of our greatest allies. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @RepDesposito – “Receiving disturbing reports of militants in Gaza targeting #Israel with rockets during #Passover. I condemn these horrific, indiscriminate terrorist attacks on civilians and reaffirm my full support for our Nation’s allies in Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Israel faces daily assault from those who desire its destruction. Earlier today, Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted seven missiles aimed at causing mass casualties at the onset of Passover. Fortunately, none were harmed. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Representative from a district with one of the largest Jewish populations in the country, I will always support Israel & work with my colleagues to ensure life-saving projects like the Iron Dome receive the funding they need.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Today’s attempted mass murder against the Jewish people at the start of Passover is just the latest incident highlighting the constant danger Israel faces and how critical it is that we continue to stand by our closest ally. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com Were it not for the Iron Dome, this news story would have been very different. Doina and I continue to keep Israel in our prayers. Israel’s safety and security is and always must be paramount.”

Mast (R-FL-21) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “Yesterday – a day after Passover began – Palestinian terrorists and Hezbollah fired nine rockets into Israel. If it weren’t for Iron Dome, it would have been catastrophic. This kind of attack can NEVER be tolerated. Our nation stands with Israel.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I strongly condemn the launch of dozens of rockets from Lebanon at Israel. Israel has a right to self-defense, which is why the American people have supported the Iron Dome defense system, which intercepted many of these rockets. I stand with Israel.”” Retweeted by Lawler (R-NY-17)

Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: American investment in Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system has saved lives and supported Israel’s right to self-defense. Such joint investments benefit both our ally #Israel and the United States military. IDF says 25 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by Iron Dome… | timesofisrael.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Alarmed by Hezbollah’s missile barrage against Israel but thankful that US-supported Iron Dome is again saving lives. This attack only serves to undermine recent progress between Israel & Lebanon on their shared maritime border & endangers both Israelis & Lebanese. Link to quoted tweet”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 04/07/2023: Twitter thread – “The events in Israel over the last few days are deeply concerning. I unequivocally condemn the terrorist rocket attacks launched from Lebanon and Gaza. The Iron Dome’s continued ability to literally save lives proves that it is a wise and just US investment. As Jews, Muslims, and Christians continue to observe some of their most holy days this week, I urge calm and reduction of tension.”

Ricketts (R-NE) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The last thing our friends in Israel should be dealing with over Passover is record-breaking rocket attacks. Praying for everyone’s safety. Iran’s proxies are constantly looking to undermine freedom & prosperity. We must continue to support Israel in the face of these attacks. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The recent rocket attacks against #Israel are reprehensible. #Iran-backed #Hezbollah continues to destabilize the region. Additional sanctions under the Human Shields Law are long-overdue.”

Rose (R-TN-6) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “These most recent attacks against Israel are sickening. Israel has every right to defend itself, and I encourage them to do so to protect their citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Rose (R-TN-6) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepJohnRose for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Rouzer (R-NC-7) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “My prayers are with our ally Israel and the innocent Israeli families who are under attack by Iranian-backed terrorists during Passover. The United States must always support Israel’s fundamental right to defend itself from violence and terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 04/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Like so many in my district, I am closely watching with concern the events in Jerusalem, as well as the rocket attacks launched by terrorists against Israel from Gaza and Lebanon. [thread] Once again, Iron Dome—developed with US support—is demonstrating its remarkable ability to save lives. But Israel’s missile defense systems do not relieve Lebanon of responsibility from taking immediate action to hold these perpetrators accountable. I am pleased Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati condemned the attacks and vowed to work to arrest the perpetrators. The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) must also engage to help stop the rocket attacks emanating from Lebanon and securing the border region against further hostilities towards Israel. As Jews, Muslims and Christians observe important holy days this week, all sides must work together to reduce tensions and avoid escalation. The US resolutely stands with Israel and its absolute right to protect its citizens and defend its territory, and we will continue to pursue security and peace for both Israelis and Palestinians during this holiday season, and for the future.”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “My full statement after reports of attacks on Israel from Lebanon and Gaza, leaving thousands of Israeli families spending the first day of Passover in bomb shelters: Stefanik Statement Following the Latest Attacks on Israel… | stefanik.house.gov”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Iran-backed proxies fired 30+ missiles into Israel, terrorizing Israelis during one of the most sacred Jewish holidays. I condemn these terrorist actions and stand firmly with the Israeli people. The State of Israel has the absolute right to defend itself against these attacks.”

Torres (D-NY-15) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Israel has come under rocket fire from Lebanon during Passover. Every state has a right to defend itself against terror, and Israel should never be an exception to the rule. Thank God for Iron Dome, which has intercepted missiles that would otherwise murder civilians.”

Valadao (R-CA-22) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “My prayers are with the people of Israel who are under attack during Passover. I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from terrorism.”

Weber (R-TX-14) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “I am deeply saddened by the news out of Israel, where the Gaza militants launched rockets at the start of Passover. May GOD continue to protect Israel, the apple of His Eye. I will always stand with Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

Williams (R-NY-22) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Prayers go out to the people of Israel currently under attack while the Jewish community around the world celebrates Passover. These atrocities committed by terrorists are acts of cowardice and we must all stand with Israel together in condemning these attacks.”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “I stand with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Iranian-backed terrorists in Lebanon are launching rockets into Israel. Iron Dome is at work protecting Israeli families. Thank you to the Democrats and Republicans in Congress who have voted to fund this system. Supporting pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans saves lives. Link to quoted tweet”

Balderson (R-OH-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “ISRAEL HAS THE RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF Once again, today the Iron Dome missile defense system has proven to be a lifesaving investment following unwarranted missile attacks from Lebanese territory into Israel. The United States stands with our ally Israel.”

Balderson (R-OH-12) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepBalderson for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Receiving disturbing reports of militants in Gaza targeting #Israel with rockets during #Passover. I condemn these horrific, indiscriminate terrorist attacks on civilians and reaffirm my full support for our Nation’s allies in Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Receiving disturbing reports of militants in Gaza targeting #Israel with rockets during #Passover. I condemn these horrific, indiscriminate terrorist attacks on civilians and reaffirm my full support for our Nation’s allies in Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/05/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “Sirens sounding in southern Israel”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “As a Member of Congress, I condemn these indiscriminate attacks against Israeli civilians by terrorists in Gaza and entirely support #Israel’s right to defend itself. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com” Retweeted by Alford (R-MO-4)

Granger (R-TX-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Praying for Israel and the fortitude of Iron Dome at this critical moment to do the work of protecting innocent civilians from this attack. ” Retweeted by Pfluger (R-TX-11)

Lankford (R-OK) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Praying for peace in Israel as many people around the world observe Passover, Easter, and Ramadan.”

Miller (R-OH-7) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Jewish people in Israel have a right to observe Passover in peace and safety. Yet, here we are again with another round of rockets fired into Israel. I condemn these hateful attacks. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “While millions of innocent Israelis gathered with their loved ones to celebrate the first night of Passover, dozens of rockets were fired upon them. These constant attacks on civilians must stop, and America will always defend its ally Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The next week will present among the most tense & dangerous moments in the history of modern day #Israel It is important for our leaders to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that we will support the right of the Jewish state to defend & protect itself”

Scott (R-SC) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Passover should be a time of celebration, not violence. As attacks are levied from terrorists in Lebanon and Gaza, I firmly stand with the people of Israel and their right to self-defense.”

Van Duyne (R-TX-24) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Horrible news out of Israel, where Gaza terrorists launched a rocket attack during the early hours of Passover. I strongly condemn these terrorist attacks and stand with our ally Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/04/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “American support for Israel saves lives. Link to quoted tweet”

General

Green (R-TN-7) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Chag Pesach Sameach! Tonight, Jewish communities all over the world remember God’s deliverance of His people from Pharaoh’s tyranny. The story of Israel has always been a powerful testimony to the idea of freedom. Happy Passover from the Green family! Link to image”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Tonight, the Jewish community will recognize the beginning of Passover, which commemorates the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt. Wishing a happy Passover to all those celebrating in New Jersey and around the world! Chag Semeach!”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “The Ciscomanis went international for the day! Stopped by Kenny’s school this morning to see the kids’ world fair presentations, where he introduced Israel to his school. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “I am proud to stand with our ally Israel. President Biden should do the same. Rep. Elise Stefanik Slams Biden’s ‘Hostile,’ ‘Shameful’ Comments Toward Israel… | breitbart.com”

Banks (R-IN-3) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Thanks for the nice article Dr. Frager–I will always stand with our closest ally, Israel. @IHF_Heritage Congressman Jim Banks’ rise in American politics… | israelnationalnews.com”

Hinson (R-IA-2) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “This is an important message from @SpeakerMcCarthy – Israel is our closest ally. We have an unshakable bond rooted in our shared commitment to freedom and democracy. Iowans and all Americans are unwavering in our support for Israel! Link to quoted tweet”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 03/31/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “A strong U.S.-Israel alliance helps both countries confront emerging threats. Thank you @RepJoeWilson @RepGolden @RepDLamborn @RepJasonCrow @RepMikeTurner @RepPatRyanNY for leading this important bipartisan bill to deepen defense collaboration and Lawmakers push for funding for U.S.-Israel collaborative defense, technology projects… | jewishinsider.com… Show more” Also re-tweeted by Turner (R-OH-10)

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “The trilateral relationship of Greece, Cyprus & Israel is crucial to providing our European allies with alternatives to Russian energy. If we’ve learned anything from Europe, it’s that being independent of adversaries is critical for national security! Greece, Cyprus and Israel Vow to Create Energy Corridor to Europe… | greekreporter.com”

Sherman (D-CA-32) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “It’s always great to see my good friend @AmbHerzog to discuss strengthening the U.S.-#Israel relationship and countering regional threats from #Iran. Link to image”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Kennedy (R-LA) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “Pres. Biden’s surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan is especially egregious because it telegraphed to China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran that he intended to pursue peace through weakness—and peace through weakness never works. Link to video”

Murphy (D-CT) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @politico – “Washington’s response to China brokering diplomatic deals with Saudi Arabia & Iran: One less thing for us to worry about. “I don’t know why we would perceive there to be a downside to de-escalation between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” said Sen. Chris Murphy. ‘Win-win’: Washington is just fine with the China-brokered Saudi-Iran deal… | politico.com”

Green (R-TN-7) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden has destroyed U.S. foreign policy and it will take decades to regain trust. Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China – official, media”

Scott (R-FL) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “Appeasement of an evil regime that chants “Death to America” and wants to destroy Israel solves nothing. IRAN CANNOT BE TRUSTED. U.S. discussing freeze-for-freeze approach to Iran nuclear program… | axios.com”

Cruz (R-TX) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Maybe @StateDeptSpox wants to take another try at this one? Lying to members of Congress is always a tricky thing. U.S. discussing freeze-for-freeze approach to Iran nuclear program… | axios.com Link to image Link to quoted tweet”

Letlow (R-LA-5) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Continued dependence on foreign oil means that American consumers are at the mercy of countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela. That’s why the @HouseGOP fought to pass H.R. 1 – critical legislation that will make America energy independent again. Oil prices surge after surprise OPEC+ cut, adding to inflation woes… | foxbusiness.com”

Cornyn (R-TX) 04/01/2023: Twitter thread – “How the US mission in Syria evolved into a proxy war with Iran How the US mission in Syria evolved into a proxy war with Iran… | taskandpurpose.com Syria plays an integral part of Iran’s strategy to become the biggest power in the Middle East, expel all U.S. forces from the region, and destroy Israel”

Cornyn (R-TX) 04/01/2023: Retweet of @HudsonInstitute – “In the Middle East, America’s allies are already looking for a “Plan B”—be it #Russia, #China, or #Iran—for their security needs. @wrmead warns that if the US does not demonstrate more reliability soon, more of the world will follow suit. America Shrugs, and the World Makes Plans… | hudson.org”

Marshall (R-KS) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “The same week that Christian children were targeted & murdered by a transgender activist & China brokered historic deals with Russia, Saudi Arabia & Iran, Joe Biden’s team decided this was the best thing to tweet. I have to believe they’re intentionally tone-deaf & out of touch. Link to quoted tweet”

Wicker (R-MS) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran has continued to support the Kremlin’s war crimes and spread global terror. It poses a clear threat. I joined my colleagues in a letter urging the EU to designate them as a foreign terrorist organization. Risch, Colleagues Encourage EU to Designate IRGC as Terrorist Organization | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 03/31/2023: Retweet of @HouseForeignGOP – “CHM @RepMcCaul, Middle East, North Africa, & Central Asia Subcmte Chairman @RepJoeWilson, & Europe Subcmte Chairman #RepTomKeanJr sent a letter to @SecBlinken urging him to impose mandatory sanctions in response to the Gov of Iran’s significant defense transactions with Russia Link to image”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “Grateful to introduce bipartisan legislation with @USRepKeating, @RepDeanPhillips, and @RepTenney to ensure that American and EU products are not being used in Iranian drones to attack our allies and murder civilians. Link to image”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)