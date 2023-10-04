Legislative Round-Up- April 7, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.
1. Bills, Resolutions & letters
[Both the House and Senate were in recess this week, and will be in recess next week]
(MORE US $$ FOR ISRAEL) HR 2531: Introduced 4/6/23 by Schneider (D-IL) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors, “To amend the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2016 to extend the authority relating to cooperation between the United States and Israel on anti-tunnel defense capabilities.” Referred to the Committee on Armed Services, and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Letters
(SUPPORT FUNDING FOR UNRWA & WEST BANK/GAZA) Carson et al letter to SFOPS leaders: On 3/24/23 Rep. Carson (D-IN) led a letter, co-signed by 34 fellow House Democrats, to the Chair and Ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, Rep. Diaz-Balart (R-FL) and Rep. Lee (D-CA). The letter requests that the Fiscal Year 2024 SFOPS bill include “robust funding levels to the Migration, Refugee Assistance (MRA) account” as well as the inclusion of specific report and bill language. Specifically:
- With respect to bill language the letter urges inclusion of a provision under ESF to earmark not less than $259 million for assistance for the West Bank and Gaza to “(1) implement community-based programs that provide for basic human needs, such as food, water, health, shelter, protection, education, and livelihoods, and that promote peace and development; and (2) support payments to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network.”
- With respect to report language, the letter urges inclusion of the following: “United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) — The Committee again commends the administration for its decision to resume humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, including its reengagement through UNRWA. The Committee is pleased that US government support for UNRWA has accelerated the Agency’s ongoing efforts to gain further operational efficiencies, enhancing its accountability and oversight bodies, streamlining its management and human resources practices, and the expansion of its mission to include all of the United Nation’s humanitarian principles – humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. Funding in this bill for the Migration Refugee Assistance account provides sufficient amounts to fund UNRWA at a level no less than provided in 2017. The Committee notes the importance of such levels particularly given the deteriorating security and economic conditions in the Agency’s fields of operation.”
April 18, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, will hold a hearing entitled, “Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).” The sole scheduled witness is USAID Administrator Samantha Power.
Haaretz 4/7/23: Progressive Democrats Slam Israel Over Violence Against Palestinian Worshippers at Al-Aqsa
DAWN 4/6/23: report – Ileana Ros-Lehtinen: Former US Congresswoman is Now Lobbyist Pushing Weapons Sales to UAE Dictatorship
Tweet from FDD’s Richard Goldberg (retweeted by FDD Account) 4/4/22: “There will need to be a US government reckoning for a Jordanian head of state inciting violence on the Temple Mount. That should start in the Appropriations Committee.”
Jewish Insider 4/4/23: McCarthy, Jeffries to visit Israel this month
The Forward 4/4/23: 13 NY rabbis to Jamaal Bowman: Quit your anti-Israel charades
Jewish Insider 4/3/23: Ernst: Riyadh an ‘incredibly important partner’ on security and economy
4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)
Support for Palestinians following Israeli security forces attacking Palestinians on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, including inside a mosque)
Carson (D-IN-7) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Year after year, Muslims worshipping at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan are attacked. No one, regardless of religion or ethnicity, should be brutally attacked simply for practicing their faith. #EndtheOccupation Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Castro (D-TX-20)
Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “It’s not “clashes,” it’s called apartheid.”
Bowman (D-NY-16) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “In January alone, Israeli authorities demolished 132 Palestinian structures. Horrific to see worshippers beaten during Ramadan at one of the holiest sites. This incites—not ends—violence. We can’t use taxpayer dollars for these actions. Immediate and urgent action is needed. Link to quoted tweet”
Bush (D-MO-1) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Brutal police violence against Palestinians. Inside not just a place of worship—but one of the holiest Muslim sites. During Ramadan prayers. This is the kind of horror our government supports with billions of our tax dollars. It’s time we stop funding Israeli apartheid. Link to quoted tweet”
Lee (D-PA) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “This is unjustifiable violence against Muslim worshippers whose only crime was praying during Ramadan. How much longer are we going to let political bullies silence us from calling out these atrocities? US taxpayers should not be paying for any of this.”
McCollum (D-MN-4) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “No one should feel unsafe in their place of worship – let alone be beaten and attacked. This violence must stop. Several injured after Israeli forces raid al-Aqsa mosque… | washingtonpost.com”
Omar (D-MN-5) 04/05/2023: Retweet of @SanaSaeed – ““Palestinians who had barricaded themselves inside” Knowledge of Islam would reveal the practice of ‘itikaf’ – where Muslims spend nights in a mosque in secluded worship. Publishing what the Israeli state says to justify its violence, w/o questioning it, is propaganda. Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @KhaledBeydoun – “It’s funny, and telling, when the loudest social justice voices are the quietest when it comes to Palestinian lives.”
Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Every single one of my colleagues should be calling this horrific violence out. Link to quoted tweet”
Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “The attack on worshippers at al Aqsa Mosque was inhumane and violates the right of worship held by all people. Worshippers should never be attacked nor should mosques ever be desecrated. Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “This is the violent apartheid government of Israel. This is horrific. Link to quoted tweet”
Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/04/2023: Retweet of @KhaledBeydoun – “Palestinians arrested inside of the Al Aqsa Mosque. Minutes after making their Ramadan prayers. Link to image”
5. Members on the Record (Israel)
[not including mentions of Israel & Jerusalem in Easter greetings from members]
Support for Israel following rocket attacks (that were in response to Israeli security forces attacking Palestinians on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount, including inside a mosque)
Crane (R-AZ-2) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “As families across Israel gathered to celebrate Passover, they were attacked by cowardly terrorists. Israel has an unequivocal right to defend itself. Link to quoted tweet”
Crane (R-AZ-2) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepEliCrane for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The latest attack against #Israel is yet another despicable and cowardly act of terrorism that reveals, once again, how crucial it is that the United States continue to stand with the right of Israel to defend itself.”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “My prayers are with the people of the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel who are under attack by cowardly terrorists during this #Passover and #HolyWeek. As a Member of the Armed Services Committee, I fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. srael launches airstrikes on Hamas tunnels and weapon sites in Gaza Strip… | foxnews.com”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “The IDF struck targets including terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in southern Lebanon. The IDF will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from within Lebanon & hold the state of Lebanon responsible for every directed fire emanating from its territory. Link to image”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “#StandWithIsrael Link to quoted tweet”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/07/2023: Retweet of @Israel – “Here’s a recap of the last 72 hours in Israel. We stand with the millions of Israelis living under rocket fire and terror and will take all measures necessary to keep them safe. Watch: Link to video”
Golden (D-ME-2) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The attacks on Israel today as Israelis gathered with their loved ones to celebrate Passover are terrible. I condemn these indiscriminate rocket attacks on civilians and I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself.”
Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/07/2023: Twitter thread – “Iran-backed rocket attacks by terrorists in Gaza and Lebanon against Israel cannot be tolerated. Israel has the right to defend itself from these attacks, and the Iron Dome missile defense system is helping save both Israeli and Palestinian lives. Rocket warning sirens sound in Israel towns on Lebanese border… | timesofisrael.com There is no justification for indiscriminate rocket fire against innocent civilians. Israel is a key ally in the Middle East and plays a critical role in our global fight against terror. We must stand by our historic ally. I am praying for peace in the region — especially as so many celebrate and observe Passover, Ramadan, and Easter.”
Hagerty (R-TN) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “I condemn Iran’s proxy Hamas bombardment of N. Israel today in the biggest attack from Lebanon since 2006. Coming after Iran repeatedly attacked US troops in Syria, today’s attack shows @POTUS Biden must stop appeasing the mullahs & restore deterrence ASAP. Link to quoted tweet”
Hoyer (D-MD-5) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Last night, people across Israel partook in the Passover Seder to celebrate freedom, peace, and resilience. Today, they took shelter from dozens of rockets. My prayers are with them as they recover from this attack. We stand with Israel as it protects its citizens from terrorism.”
Hunt (R-TX-38) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “34 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel during Passover. A disgusting attack against the Jewish people! Israel has every right to defend itself and should never compromise their efforts to secure their country. Emily and I are praying for Israel and all the innocent… Show more”
Hunt (R-TX-38) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Always! Link to quoted tweet”
34 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel during Passover. A disgusting attack against the Jewish people! Israel has every right to defend itself and should never compromise their efforts to secure their country. Emily and I are praying for Israel and all the innocent…
Joyce (R-OH-14) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Israel. We must put an end to this violence. Israel has every right to defend itself. The Iron Dome missile defense system, supported by the US, has once again prevented catastrophic civilian casualties. I am proud to stand w/Israel.”
Lamborn (R-CO-5) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Today’s terrorist attack by Iranian proxies further proves that the United States must continue to take measures to support Israel’s self-defense. I strongly condemn these acts of terrorism and stand with the people of Israel. Link to quoted tweet”
Langworthy (R-NY-23) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “These attacks on Israel during one of their holiest holidays continues to show just how much their safety is at risk and the need for America to stand strong with one of our greatest allies. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”
Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @RepDesposito – “Receiving disturbing reports of militants in Gaza targeting #Israel with rockets during #Passover. I condemn these horrific, indiscriminate terrorist attacks on civilians and reaffirm my full support for our Nation’s allies in Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”
Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Israel faces daily assault from those who desire its destruction. Earlier today, Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted seven missiles aimed at causing mass casualties at the onset of Passover. Fortunately, none were harmed. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Representative from a district with one of the largest Jewish populations in the country, I will always support Israel & work with my colleagues to ensure life-saving projects like the Iron Dome receive the funding they need.”
Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Today’s attempted mass murder against the Jewish people at the start of Passover is just the latest incident highlighting the constant danger Israel faces and how critical it is that we continue to stand by our closest ally. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com Were it not for the Iron Dome, this news story would have been very different. Doina and I continue to keep Israel in our prayers. Israel’s safety and security is and always must be paramount.”
Mast (R-FL-21) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “Yesterday – a day after Passover began – Palestinian terrorists and Hezbollah fired nine rockets into Israel. If it weren’t for Iron Dome, it would have been catastrophic. This kind of attack can NEVER be tolerated. Our nation stands with Israel.”
McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I strongly condemn the launch of dozens of rockets from Lebanon at Israel. Israel has a right to self-defense, which is why the American people have supported the Iron Dome defense system, which intercepted many of these rockets. I stand with Israel.”” Retweeted by Lawler (R-NY-17)
Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: American investment in Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system has saved lives and supported Israel’s right to self-defense. Such joint investments benefit both our ally #Israel and the United States military. IDF says 25 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by Iron Dome… | timesofisrael.com”
Menendez (D-NJ) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Alarmed by Hezbollah’s missile barrage against Israel but thankful that US-supported Iron Dome is again saving lives. This attack only serves to undermine recent progress between Israel & Lebanon on their shared maritime border & endangers both Israelis & Lebanese. Link to quoted tweet”
Nadler (D-NY-12) 04/07/2023: Twitter thread – “The events in Israel over the last few days are deeply concerning. I unequivocally condemn the terrorist rocket attacks launched from Lebanon and Gaza. The Iron Dome’s continued ability to literally save lives proves that it is a wise and just US investment. As Jews, Muslims, and Christians continue to observe some of their most holy days this week, I urge calm and reduction of tension.”
Ricketts (R-NE) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The last thing our friends in Israel should be dealing with over Passover is record-breaking rocket attacks. Praying for everyone’s safety. Iran’s proxies are constantly looking to undermine freedom & prosperity. We must continue to support Israel in the face of these attacks. Link to quoted tweet”
Risch (R-ID) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The recent rocket attacks against #Israel are reprehensible. #Iran-backed #Hezbollah continues to destabilize the region. Additional sanctions under the Human Shields Law are long-overdue.”
Rose (R-TN-6) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “These most recent attacks against Israel are sickening. Israel has every right to defend itself, and I encourage them to do so to protect their citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
Rose (R-TN-6) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepJohnRose for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
Rouzer (R-NC-7) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “My prayers are with our ally Israel and the innocent Israeli families who are under attack by Iranian-backed terrorists during Passover. The United States must always support Israel’s fundamental right to defend itself from violence and terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
Schneider (D-IL-10) 04/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Like so many in my district, I am closely watching with concern the events in Jerusalem, as well as the rocket attacks launched by terrorists against Israel from Gaza and Lebanon. [thread] Once again, Iron Dome—developed with US support—is demonstrating its remarkable ability to save lives. But Israel’s missile defense systems do not relieve Lebanon of responsibility from taking immediate action to hold these perpetrators accountable. I am pleased Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati condemned the attacks and vowed to work to arrest the perpetrators. The United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) must also engage to help stop the rocket attacks emanating from Lebanon and securing the border region against further hostilities towards Israel. As Jews, Muslims and Christians observe important holy days this week, all sides must work together to reduce tensions and avoid escalation. The US resolutely stands with Israel and its absolute right to protect its citizens and defend its territory, and we will continue to pursue security and peace for both Israelis and Palestinians during this holiday season, and for the future.”
Stefanik (R-NY-21) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “My full statement after reports of attacks on Israel from Lebanon and Gaza, leaving thousands of Israeli families spending the first day of Passover in bomb shelters: Stefanik Statement Following the Latest Attacks on Israel… | stefanik.house.gov”
Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Iran-backed proxies fired 30+ missiles into Israel, terrorizing Israelis during one of the most sacred Jewish holidays. I condemn these terrorist actions and stand firmly with the Israeli people. The State of Israel has the absolute right to defend itself against these attacks.”
Torres (D-NY-15) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Israel has come under rocket fire from Lebanon during Passover. Every state has a right to defend itself against terror, and Israel should never be an exception to the rule. Thank God for Iron Dome, which has intercepted missiles that would otherwise murder civilians.”
Valadao (R-CA-22) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “My prayers are with the people of Israel who are under attack during Passover. I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from terrorism.”
Weber (R-TX-14) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “I am deeply saddened by the news out of Israel, where the Gaza militants launched rockets at the start of Passover. May GOD continue to protect Israel, the apple of His Eye. I will always stand with Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”
Williams (R-NY-22) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Prayers go out to the people of Israel currently under attack while the Jewish community around the world celebrates Passover. These atrocities committed by terrorists are acts of cowardice and we must all stand with Israel together in condemning these attacks.”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “I stand with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Iranian-backed terrorists in Lebanon are launching rockets into Israel. Iron Dome is at work protecting Israeli families. Thank you to the Democrats and Republicans in Congress who have voted to fund this system. Supporting pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans saves lives. Link to quoted tweet”
Balderson (R-OH-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “ISRAEL HAS THE RIGHT TO DEFEND ITSELF Once again, today the Iron Dome missile defense system has proven to be a lifesaving investment following unwarranted missile attacks from Lebanese territory into Israel. The United States stands with our ally Israel.”
Balderson (R-OH-12) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepBalderson for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”
D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Receiving disturbing reports of militants in Gaza targeting #Israel with rockets during #Passover. I condemn these horrific, indiscriminate terrorist attacks on civilians and reaffirm my full support for our Nation’s allies in Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/05/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “Sirens sounding in southern Israel”
Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “As a Member of Congress, I condemn these indiscriminate attacks against Israeli civilians by terrorists in Gaza and entirely support #Israel’s right to defend itself. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com” Retweeted by Alford (R-MO-4)
Granger (R-TX-12) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Praying for Israel and the fortitude of Iron Dome at this critical moment to do the work of protecting innocent civilians from this attack. ” Retweeted by Pfluger (R-TX-11)
Lankford (R-OK) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Praying for peace in Israel as many people around the world observe Passover, Easter, and Ramadan.”
Miller (R-OH-7) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Jewish people in Israel have a right to observe Passover in peace and safety. Yet, here we are again with another round of rockets fired into Israel. I condemn these hateful attacks. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”
Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “While millions of innocent Israelis gathered with their loved ones to celebrate the first night of Passover, dozens of rockets were fired upon them. These constant attacks on civilians must stop, and America will always defend its ally Israel. Link to quoted tweet”
Rubio (R-FL) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “The next week will present among the most tense & dangerous moments in the history of modern day #Israel It is important for our leaders to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that we will support the right of the Jewish state to defend & protect itself”
Scott (R-SC) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Passover should be a time of celebration, not violence. As attacks are levied from terrorists in Lebanon and Gaza, I firmly stand with the people of Israel and their right to self-defense.”
Van Duyne (R-TX-24) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Horrible news out of Israel, where Gaza terrorists launched a rocket attack during the early hours of Passover. I strongly condemn these terrorist attacks and stand with our ally Israel. Gaza militants blast rockets into Israel as Passover holiday begins… | foxnews.com”
Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/04/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “American support for Israel saves lives. Link to quoted tweet”
General
Green (R-TN-7) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Chag Pesach Sameach! Tonight, Jewish communities all over the world remember God’s deliverance of His people from Pharaoh’s tyranny. The story of Israel has always been a powerful testimony to the idea of freedom. Happy Passover from the Green family! Link to image”
Pallone (D-NJ-6) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Tonight, the Jewish community will recognize the beginning of Passover, which commemorates the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt. Wishing a happy Passover to all those celebrating in New Jersey and around the world! Chag Semeach!”
Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “The Ciscomanis went international for the day! Stopped by Kenny’s school this morning to see the kids’ world fair presentations, where he introduced Israel to his school. Link to image”
Stefanik (R-NY-21) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “I am proud to stand with our ally Israel. President Biden should do the same. Rep. Elise Stefanik Slams Biden’s ‘Hostile,’ ‘Shameful’ Comments Toward Israel… | breitbart.com”
Banks (R-IN-3) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Thanks for the nice article Dr. Frager–I will always stand with our closest ally, Israel. @IHF_Heritage Congressman Jim Banks’ rise in American politics… | israelnationalnews.com”
Hinson (R-IA-2) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “This is an important message from @SpeakerMcCarthy – Israel is our closest ally. We have an unshakable bond rooted in our shared commitment to freedom and democracy. Iowans and all Americans are unwavering in our support for Israel! Link to quoted tweet”
Lamborn (R-CO-5) 03/31/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “A strong U.S.-Israel alliance helps both countries confront emerging threats. Thank you @RepJoeWilson @RepGolden @RepDLamborn @RepJasonCrow @RepMikeTurner @RepPatRyanNY for leading this important bipartisan bill to deepen defense collaboration and Lawmakers push for funding for U.S.-Israel collaborative defense, technology projects… | jewishinsider.com… Show more” Also re-tweeted by Turner (R-OH-10)
Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “The trilateral relationship of Greece, Cyprus & Israel is crucial to providing our European allies with alternatives to Russian energy. If we’ve learned anything from Europe, it’s that being independent of adversaries is critical for national security! Greece, Cyprus and Israel Vow to Create Energy Corridor to Europe… | greekreporter.com”
Sherman (D-CA-32) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “It’s always great to see my good friend @AmbHerzog to discuss strengthening the U.S.-#Israel relationship and countering regional threats from #Iran. Link to image”
6. Members on the Record (Iran)
Kennedy (R-LA) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “Pres. Biden’s surrender to the Taliban in Afghanistan is especially egregious because it telegraphed to China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran that he intended to pursue peace through weakness—and peace through weakness never works. Link to video”
Murphy (D-CT) 04/06/2023: Retweet of @politico – “Washington’s response to China brokering diplomatic deals with Saudi Arabia & Iran: One less thing for us to worry about. “I don’t know why we would perceive there to be a downside to de-escalation between Saudi Arabia and Iran,” said Sen. Chris Murphy. ‘Win-win’: Washington is just fine with the China-brokered Saudi-Iran deal… | politico.com”
Green (R-TN-7) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden has destroyed U.S. foreign policy and it will take decades to regain trust. Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China – official, media”
Scott (R-FL) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “Appeasement of an evil regime that chants “Death to America” and wants to destroy Israel solves nothing. IRAN CANNOT BE TRUSTED. U.S. discussing freeze-for-freeze approach to Iran nuclear program… | axios.com”
Cruz (R-TX) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Maybe @StateDeptSpox wants to take another try at this one? Lying to members of Congress is always a tricky thing. U.S. discussing freeze-for-freeze approach to Iran nuclear program… | axios.com Link to image Link to quoted tweet”
Letlow (R-LA-5) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Continued dependence on foreign oil means that American consumers are at the mercy of countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela. That’s why the @HouseGOP fought to pass H.R. 1 – critical legislation that will make America energy independent again. Oil prices surge after surprise OPEC+ cut, adding to inflation woes… | foxbusiness.com”
Cornyn (R-TX) 04/01/2023: Twitter thread – “How the US mission in Syria evolved into a proxy war with Iran How the US mission in Syria evolved into a proxy war with Iran… | taskandpurpose.com Syria plays an integral part of Iran’s strategy to become the biggest power in the Middle East, expel all U.S. forces from the region, and destroy Israel”
Cornyn (R-TX) 04/01/2023: Retweet of @HudsonInstitute – “In the Middle East, America’s allies are already looking for a “Plan B”—be it #Russia, #China, or #Iran—for their security needs. @wrmead warns that if the US does not demonstrate more reliability soon, more of the world will follow suit. America Shrugs, and the World Makes Plans… | hudson.org”
Marshall (R-KS) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “The same week that Christian children were targeted & murdered by a transgender activist & China brokered historic deals with Russia, Saudi Arabia & Iran, Joe Biden’s team decided this was the best thing to tweet. I have to believe they’re intentionally tone-deaf & out of touch. Link to quoted tweet”
Wicker (R-MS) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran has continued to support the Kremlin’s war crimes and spread global terror. It poses a clear threat. I joined my colleagues in a letter urging the EU to designate them as a foreign terrorist organization. Risch, Colleagues Encourage EU to Designate IRGC as Terrorist Organization | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 03/31/2023: Retweet of @HouseForeignGOP – “CHM @RepMcCaul, Middle East, North Africa, & Central Asia Subcmte Chairman @RepJoeWilson, & Europe Subcmte Chairman #RepTomKeanJr sent a letter to @SecBlinken urging him to impose mandatory sanctions in response to the Gov of Iran’s significant defense transactions with Russia Link to image”
Wilson (R-SC-2) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “Grateful to introduce bipartisan legislation with @USRepKeating, @RepDeanPhillips, and @RepTenney to ensure that American and EU products are not being used in Iranian drones to attack our allies and murder civilians. Link to image”
7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)
Syria
McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “@CENTCOM’s continued progress in the fight against ISIS is vital to keep Americans safe and threats to the homeland at bay. Thank you to our troops who keep us safe!” U.S. drone strike in Syria kills ISIS leader who was plotting attacks in Europe, U.S. military says… | cbsnews.com”
Gaetz (R-FL-1) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “3/8/23 – House Floor Link to video Link to quoted tweet”
Saudi Arabia/Yemen
Joyce (R-PA-13) 04/06/2023: Tweet – “Radical “rush-to-green” energy policy from the far-left Biden Administration only makes us more reliant on foreign oil. It’s time for the Senate to pass H.R.1 and help our nation return to energy dominance. Saudi Arabia Makes Surprise 500,000 Barrels a Day Oil Output Cut… | bloomberg.com”
McGovern (D-MA-2) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Today marked two years since a Saudi court sentenced Abdulrahman al-Sadhan to 20 years in prison, where he’s been denied contact w/ his family. His crime? Criticizing the Saudi regime on Twitter. Freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, not a crime! #FreeSadhan”
Murphy (D-CT) 04/05/2023: Retweet of @alexbward – “Increasingly feels like the admin’s Saudi policy review following the initial OPEC+ decision concluded with: “Crap, we still need them, so don’t change anything.” Link to quoted tweet”
Murphy (D-CT) 04/05/2023: Retweet of @John_Hudson – “CIA Director Burns traveled to Saudi Arabia this week, writes @IgnatiusPost. In Burns’s visit, MBS “received a reaffirmation of U.S. protection” and “a joint military exercise” despite Riyadh’s decision to cut oil production Opinion | With oil production cut, the Saudis send a message to the U.S.”
Babin (R-TX-36) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “OPEC is a cartel that controls worldwide oil production – often to our detriment. We don’t need foreign oil – bring back American energy independence! Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts… | reuters.com”
Banks (R-IN-3) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “America is too dependent on foreign oil and Democrats are too obsessed with their Green New Deal. Energy independence should be bipartisan! Oil Prices Jump as Saudi-Led Group Plans Output Cuts… | wsj.com”
Murphy (R-NC-3) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “As Saudi Arabia is planning oil production cuts, the price of gas is set to rise even higher. The time to unleash American energy independence is now. Thankfully @HouseGOP just passed HR 1, which will increase domestic production. Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts… | apnews.com”
Van Duyne (R-TX-24) 04/04/2023: Twitter thread – “When Saudi Arabia or Russia controls energy costs for American families and businesses, we are put in harm’s way. Under Trump, we were energy independent, prices were low and stable, and other countries couldn’t manipulate energy costs. For the sake of American family budgets and stable growth for our country, stop voting for politicians who sell us out to foreign nations! OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk… | apple.news”
Gooden (R-TX-5) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day. The Keystone XL pipeline would have carried 830,000 barrels per day. Restart the pipeline, Joe!”
Hern (R-OK-1) 04/03/2023: Twitter thread – “If you need an argument for American energy independence, look no further… OPEC, a very powerful group of oil producing counties including Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, has just CUT their production. This will cause oil prices to SKYROCKET. We need our energy independence NOW! It’s time to STOP depending on OPEC which includes some of our biggest adversaries, & achieve energy independence for our own country. With an all-of-the-above energy strategy, we won’t have to rely on the whims other countries. We’ll be able to rely on our own American energy.”
Hinson (R-IA-2) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “President Biden’s war on American energy has left us reliant on foreign nations & vulnerable to their whims. We need an all-of-the-above American energy strategy now. Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts… | reuters.com”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 04/03/2023: Twitter thread – “Saudi-led OPEC’s new production cuts are once again causing oil prices to skyrocket. This is a deliberate effort to keep prices high and it’s hurting working families in America. Here’s what we can do to rein them in (thread): 1. Keep oil production at home. My bill, the Gasoline Export Ban Act, would temporarily stop the export of gasoline as long as prices are above the average price in 2019. It will allow the U.S. –– not Saudi-led OPEC –– to control the supply of oil produced at home. 2. Pass my Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act with @SenWhitehouse. Big Oil has made obscene profits driving up prices during Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. We should tax these excess profits and give Americans refunds. 3. Rein in Saudi control of oil prices. @SenBlumenthal and I introduced a bill after OPEC’s last production cuts to stop arms sales to the Saudis to force MBS to reconsider his efforts to jack up global oil prices. There must be consequences for fleecing the American people.”
Lamborn (R-CO-5) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “OPEC is slashing oil production by over 1 million barrels per day, increasing fuel prices across the globe and directly funding Putin’s war. The United States must respond by increasing domestic energy production immediately. Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts… | apnews.com”
Langworthy (R-NY-23) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia is calling the shots on energy thanks to this admin’s feckless policies. This should be a wake up call for the Senate & POTUS to make H.R.1 law, but they are too busy being held hostage by environmental radicals to realize how bad this is. Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts… | reuters.com”
Latta (R-OH-5) 04/04/2023: Twitter thread – “It is entirely unacceptable that the actions of a foreign energy cartel, OPEC, would have a direct effect on how much we as Americans pay for gas. Yet, this has become a reality because of the Biden Administration’s radical anti-American energy policies. Saudis to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day… | apnews.com OPEC’s announcement to significantly cut oil production will send energy prices soaring and hurt families, farmers, manufacturers, and workers in Ohio and across America. Now is the time for action. House Republicans crafted and advanced a commonsense, bipartisan pro-energy bill – the Lower Energy Costs Act – to increase domestic energy production, lower energy costs, and streamline energy infrastructure and exports. I am urging the Biden Admin to come to the table to support this bipartisan energy bill because it will keep U.S. energy secure, affordable, & reliable. Together, Republicans & Democrats can work to withstand the whims of foreign adversaries by restoring U.S. energy independence.”
McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) 04/03/2023: Retweet of @HouseCommerce – “.@POTUS’ radical ‘rush-to-green’ policies have made us more reliant on OPEC and Russia for our energy supply needs. That’s why @HouseGOP just passed H.R. 1 to unleash production here at home and restore American energy dominance. Saudi Arabia Makes Surprise 500,000 Barrels a Day Oil Output Cut… | bloomberg.com”
Murphy (D-CT) 04/04/2023: Retweet of @POMED – “To date, the Biden administration has not reevaluated the US-KSA relationship as promised. We welcome congressional oversight & join with 52 other organizations in urging the Senate to pass @ChrisMurphyCT & @SenMikeLee’s 502B resolution on Saudi Arabia: Joint Statement – 53 Groups Urge Passage of Senate 502B Resolution on Saudi Arabia – POMED”
Scalise (R-LA-1) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Let’s be clear: We wouldn’t have to worry about OPEC’s cut of a million barrels a day hiking gas prices if we were producing more American energy. Biden and Schumer need to quit making America dependent on Russia and OPEC for oil and pass HR 1—the Lower Energy Costs Act—NOW. Link to quoted tweet”
Schmitt (R-MO) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “In other news: Joe Biden declares war on American energy production. This is not a competent Administration. Link to quoted tweet”
Weber (R-TX-14) 04/03/2023: Retweet of @HouseCommerce – “.@POTUS’ radical ‘rush-to-green’ policies have made us more reliant on OPEC and Russia for our energy supply needs. That’s why @HouseGOP just passed H.R. 1 to unleash production here at home and restore American energy dominance. Saudi Arabia Makes Surprise 500,000 Barrels a Day Oil Output Cut… | bloomberg.com”
Weber (R-TX-14) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “Buckle up…gas prices are going to rise AGAIN. We MUST be relaying on AMERICAN oil. Link to quoted tweet”
Whitehouse (D-RI) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “Note how oil prices are set. We will never be “energy independent” with a fuel whose price is set by a foreign cartel. Clean energy is independent energy. Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts… | politico.com”
Yakym (R-IN-2) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “This kind of move is exactly why we need to produce more energy here at home. Democrats in the Senate need to take up #HR1 so we can unleash American energy and reclaim control of our own destiny, not be subject to the whims of foreign governments. Link to quoted tweet”
McMorris Rodgers (R-WA-5) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “We cannot rely on adversaries like OPEC and Russia to meet our energy needs. @HouseGOP is leading on the #LowerEnergyCostsAct to boost energy production and restore American energy independence. Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts… | reuters.com”
Murphy (D-CT) 04/03/2023: Tweet – ““Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin’s coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force Americans and others to pay even more at the pump amid worldwide inflation.” Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts… | politico.com”
Roy (R-TX-21) 04/02/2023: Tweet – “The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is about half full (or empty…) It should not be used as a crutch for lousy energy policy #EnergyFreedom Link to quoted tweet”
Santos (R-NY-3) 04/03/2023: Tweet – “As a reminder, the @HouseGOP passed H.R. 1, the Lower Energy Cost Act. This will increase domestic production, reverse the Biden Admin’s anti-energy policies, & secure our energy independence. Link to quoted tweet”
Khanna (D-CA-17) 04/01/2023: Tweet – “Saudi Arabia bears the most responsibility for the war in Yemen. “Absolutely not – it’s a non-starter” was my response to whether the US should help Saudi become a nuclear power. I hope other lawmakers will make this clear on a bipartisan basis. Inside Saudi Arabia’s Global Push for Nuclear Power… | nytimes.com”
Raskin (D-MD-8) 03/31/2023: Retweet of @OversightDems – “ If Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the U.A.E. invested billions in Jared Kushner’s firm as a quid pro quo for policy actions in the White House, these may be constitutional and statutory offenses. America needs to know. Kushner’s Firm Was Backed by Investments From the Emirates and Qatar… | nytimes.com”
Qatar
Bergman (R-MI-1) 04/03/2023: Retweet of @Am4Transparency – “RECAP @leezeldin in @NYDailyNews: “Over the past decade, foreign nations have aggressively deployed their espionage forces against United States government agencies and government officials” @RepJackBergman’s H Res 189 is the common-sense fix! Foreign state-owned media must follow U.S. law: Al Jazeera has failed to register as a foreign agent… | nydailynews.com”
Türkiye
Hern (R-OK-1) 04/05/2023: Tweet – “Turkey put a $500k bounty on @EnesFreedom for simply condemning their authoritarian regime. Countless times, I’ve demanded @POTUS take concrete action to hold Turkey accountable for putting a bounty on Enes Kanter. He’s STILL done nothing to help this law-abiding U.S. citizen.”
Durbin (D-IL) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “Fantastic news: Finland is officially joining NATO. I’m calling on Turkey and Hungary to move forward with Sweden’s membership and add another formidable ally to the alliance to remind the world of Putin’s miscalculation. Finland Clears Last Hurdle to Joining NATO… | nytimes.com”
Menendez (D-NJ) 04/04/2023: Retweet of @SFRCdems – “Today @NATO becomes stronger as Finland joins the family of allies. I urge Turkey & Hungary to immediately end their delay in voting for Sweden’s accession, which will further bolster collective security. My full statement: Link to image Link to quoted tweet”
Menendez (D-NJ) 04/04/2023: Tweet – “Today @NATO becomes stronger as Finland joins the family of allies. I urge Turkey & Hungary to immediately end their delay in voting for Sweden’s accession, which will further bolster collective security. My full statement: Link to image Link to quoted tweet”
Durbin (D-IL) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “Pleased to see Finland join NATO — adding a formidable ally to the alliance and reminding the world of Putin’s continued miscalculations. Calling on Hungary and Turkey to move forward with Sweden’s membership without further delay. Link to quoted tweet”
Kaptur (D-OH-9) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “Turkey’s move to endorse Finland’s inclusion in @NATO is welcome news. Nation’s that respect each other’s sovereign borders and territorial integrity help build a more peaceful world. Finland Clears Last Hurdle to Joining NATO… | nytimes.com”
Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/01/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: Fantastic news – welcome to our Finnish friends and soon to be Allies! Now it’s time for Turkey and Hungary to approve Sweden’s bid. Turkey formally approves Finland’s NATO membership… | cnbc.com”
Risch (R-ID) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “Although long-overdue, I’m glad the final votes have been taken to bring Finland into @NATO. Now, #Turkey and #Hungary should quickly move accession protocols for #Sweden to join as well. The alliance will be stronger with both of these important partners.”
Shaheen (D-NH) 03/31/2023: Twitter thread – “This is a historic moment for the Alliance, which is the strongest and most unified it’s ever been. I commend our @NATO Allies for their commitment to our global security & shared goals, which is reaffirmed by the approval of Finland’s protocols. Link to quoted tweet Finland will be an invaluable asset to our Alliance. But more work remains. Sweden is also a critical partner and I urge Türkiye and Hungary to swiftly approve Sweden’s entry to NATO to strengthen our collective defense against Russian aggression.”
Van Hollen (D-MD) 03/31/2023: Tweet – “Finland joining NATO will strengthen our united front for democracy—one that’ll be even stronger when its neighbor, Sweden, is also allowed to join. While this is a positive step, efforts by Turkey & Hungary to delay Sweden’s NATO accession are unacceptable and must be overcome. Link to quoted tweet”