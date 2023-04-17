Legislative Round-Up- April 14, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

(EU: DESIGNATE IRGC AS TERRORIST ORG) H. Res. 288: Introduced 4/13/23 by Tenney (R-NY) and 24 bipartisan cosponsors, “Urging the European Union to expeditiously designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization under Common Position 931, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Encouraging the EU to DESIGNATE Resolution,” aka, the “Encouraging the European Union to Determine that the European Union Should Sanction the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Now As a Terrorist Entity Resolution.” Referred to the House House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

4/13/23 press release announcing both the resolution and Tenney’s new report, “REPORT ON IRGC TERRORIST ACTIVITY”

Tenney tweets: 04/13/2023: “The IRGC supports & carries out acts of terrorism in the Middle East & across the globe, even planning attacks in the US. Today, I released a comprehensive report on the IRGC’s terrorist activities. All nations must take action & designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity…”; 04/13/2023: “ The European Union MUST designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. I lead a bipartisan resolution calling for the EU to take immediate action to hold the IRGC accountable…. ”

” House lawmakers urge EU to designate IRGC as a terrorist group (Jewish Insider)

Letters

(NO US FUNDS FOR SETTLEMENTS, INVESTIGATE ISRAELI USE OF US WEAPONS) Bowman/Sanders-led letter to Biden and Blinken: On 4/13/23, a letter led by Rep. Bowman (D-NY) and Sen. Sanders (I-VT) was sent to President Biden and SecState Blinken (see Bowman tweet announcing the letter). The letter was co-signed by Reps. Bush (D-MO), Carson (D-IN), Lee (D-PA), McCollum (D-MN), Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Omar (D-MN), Pressley (D-MA), Tlaib (D-MI), Grijalva (D-AZ), Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Garcia (IL), and Ramirez (D-IL).

The details of the letter were covered in the 3/31/23 edition of the Round-Up. As a reminder, the letter opens: “We write to you with deep concern regarding the rapidly escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian West Bank and the alarming actions of the new extreme right-wing Israeli government. We urge immediate action to prevent the further loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives. At this inflection point, we ask your administration to undertake a shift in U.S. policy in recognition of the worsening violence, further annexation of land, and denial of Palestinian rights. Only by protecting democracy, human rights, and self-determination for all Palestinians and Israelis can we achieve a lasting peace.” The letter goes on to specifically ask the Biden Administration to:

“Ensure U.S. taxpayer funds do not support projects in illegal settlements”

“Determine whether U.S.-origin defense articles have been used in violation of existing U.S. laws, including for a purpose not authorized by Section 4 of the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. § 2754) or to commit or support gross violations of human rights by the Israeli government in violation of Section 502B(a)(2) of the Foreign Assistance Act (22 U.S.C. § 2304(a)(2)) and the U.S. ‘Leahy Laws,’ Section 620M of the Foreign Assistance Act (22 U.S.C. § 2378d and 10 U.S.C. § 362)”

“ensure that all future foreign assistance to Israel, including weapons and equipment, is not used in support of gross violations of human rights, including by strengthening end-use monitoring and financial tracking” and “respond with a detailed plan as to how the administration plans to achieve that goal”

(CEASE US FUNDING FOR ISRAELI DEMOCRACY ORG) Hagerty et al letter to Blinken: On 4/10/23 Sen. Hagerty (R-TN) led a letter, cosigned by Cotton (R-AR), Cruz (R-TX), and Rubio (R-FL), accusing the State Department of providing funding to Israeli groups “which undermines one of our strongest allies and interferes in their democracy.” Specifically, the letter urges the State Department to immediately cease funding for an Israeli NGO called the Movement for Quality Government (MQG). The letter alleges that MQG is engaged in “partisan activities” for its role in protests against proposed judicial “reform” plans of the current government and for its petition to the Israeli Supreme Court against Netanyahu [note: that petition is based on Netanyahu pursing judicial “reform” based after deciding that he is not bound by a prior Supreme Court ruling according to which, per the Times of Israel, “Netanyahu is barred by the attorney general from dealing with his government’s plan to overhaul the judiciary, based on a conflict of interest agreement he is bound to, and which the Supreme Court acknowledged in a ruling over Netanyahu’s fitness to serve while on trial for corruption.”]. Referencing a controversy over State Department funding for a different Israeli NGO that occurred SEVEN YEARS AGO, the letter goes on to contend that there is a “pattern of the State Department funding partisan organizations in an allied democracy.” It goes on to state, “If the government of a U.S. partner or ally was funding partisan organizations in the United States, we would rightly find such foreign interference in our democracy unacceptable” — an assertion that rings hollow given the Israeli government’s well-documented (but almost universally ignored, including by Congress) engagement in US domestic politics. Just a few receipts:

Press release

Hagerty (R-TN) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “I’m leading my Senate GOP colleagues in sending a letter to @SecBlinken urging the State Dept to immediately cease funding to the Movement for Quality Government—& other partisan organizations in Israel—that undermines one of our strongest allies & their democracy…”

(DEAR EU: DESIGNATE IRGC AS TERRORIST ORG) Kean et al letter to Borrell: On 4/10/23, Rep. Kean (R-NJ) led a letter, cosigned by 137 bipartisan colleagues, to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, urging the EU to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, and to make the decision to “fully sanction, penalize and delegitimize the IRGC, to help prevent them from further threatening democracy & freedom in the United States, Europe, and around the world.”

Press release

Media : House lawmakers urge EU to designate IRGC as a terrorist group (Jewish Insider)

: House lawmakers urge EU to designate IRGC as a terrorist group (Jewish Insider) Tweets : Manning (D-NC-6) 04/10/2023: Tweet – “For years, Iran’s IRGC has supported & participated in human rights abuses and terrorist activities. Today, I led a bipartisan group of 130+ Members, alongside @CongressmanKean & @USRepKeating, calling on the EU to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.”; McCormick (R-GA-6) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Proud to join my colleagues urging @JosepBorrellF to RESPECT the vote of the European Parliament and designate Iran’s Revolutionary guard as a terrorist organization. @iacogeorgia @NUFDIran @iran_policy”

2. Hearings

April 18, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia will hold a hearing entitled, “12 Years of Terror: Assad’s War Crimes and U.S. Policy for Seeking Accountability in Syria”. Scheduled witnesses are: The Gravedigger (Witness to Mass Graves in Syria)’ Joel Rayburn (Former State Dept. Special Envoy for Syria) amd Jonathan Lord (CNAS). Also see Tweet from McCaul (R-TX-10)

April 18, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs, will hold a hearing entitled, “Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).” The sole scheduled witness is USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

3. Media & Reports

Florida Daily 4/14/23: Brian Mast: Attacks on Israel Show Why U.S. Needs to Sanction Hamas

Jewish Insider 4/14/23: Jewish Democrats back Jeffries after resurfaced defense of uncle’s antisemitic remarks [“…Jeffries, who has clashed with the far-left elements of his caucus, has generally maintained strong support among mainstream Democrats, particularly in the Jewish and pro-Israel community. ‘I know Hakeem Jeffries. I know his record, his heart, and his soul,’ Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) said in a statement to JI. ‘He and I have traveled to Israel together. He is a friend of mine, a friend of the Jewish people, and a friend of Israel,’… ‘I served in Congress with Hakeem Jeffries and can tell you first hand that he is among the first and most effective voices in consistently attacking anti-Semitism and supporting Israel on the floor of the House,’ former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), who led the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee when Jeffries was first elected, told JI. ‘He’s an indispensable ally and advocate, and that record speaks for itself.’...”]

Jewish Chronicle 4/13/23: It’s well past time for Rep. Summer Lee to speak with the Chronicle [Example of the tone of the article: “Whatever views you have about Israel, you should be concerned that Lee won’t speak with the Chronicle. You have a right to know what, if anything, she has done to increase her knowledge of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. You have a right to know why she signed that letter to the Biden administration, and if she did any independent research into its claims against Israel or the positions of her co-signors, some of whom have made virulent anti-Israel statements. You have a right to know how she will vote on upcoming bills related to the Jewish state and its ability to defend itself. How concerned is she about the safety of Israelis and Jews in general?”]

The Bulwark 4/13/23: Lindsey Graham Backs Another Strongman He Once Despised [MBS]

The Hill 4/12/23: Graham says he had ‘very productive’ meeting with Saudi crown prince

CNN 4/12/23: Lindsey Graham has ‘very productive’ meeting with Saudi crown prince he previously criticized

Arab Center Washington 4/12/23: The United States’ Weak Response to the Netanyahu Government [“Congress has followed the Biden administration’s lead in appearing ‘weak’ against the Netanyahu government.”]

Washington Post 4/11/23: Lindsey Graham meets with Saudi crown prince, reversing past criticism

JTA 4/10/23: After weeks of silence, NY Rep. Ritchie Torres says he opposes Israeli judicial overhaul

AP 4/9/23: Ilhan Omar embarks on new path no longer defined by ‘firsts’

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



[Note: Tweets about the Bowman/Sanders letter are including in Section 1, above]

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/13/2023: Retweet of @theIMEU – “WATCH: Since Israeli soldiers killed world-renowned Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh last May, her family has been fighting tirelessly to secure #JusticeforShireen. Catch “The Story of Shireen Abu Akleh” here: The Story of Shireen Abu Akleh… | youtu.be. Link to video”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Craig (D-MN-2) 04/13/2023: Tweet – “As Muslims, Christians, and Jews celebrated some of their most important holidays, Iran-backed terrorist groups instigated violence in Israel. We must stand with our ally Israel, united for peace. Link to quoted tweet”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 04/12/2023: Tweet – “I was pleased to meet with Opposition Leader @YairLapid and welcome him to New York’s 12th Congressional District. We reiterated the importance of maintaining a strong US-Israel relationship and protecting the democratic values that must remain at the heart of that relationship. Link to image”

Mast (R-FL) 4/11/23: blog post – Sanction Hamas Financiers Now

Barr (R-KY-6) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “In the last week, Israel has been bombarded with rocket fire from within Lebanon and Gaza. I strongly condemn these attacks and I fully support Israel’s right to defend themselves. Let us all work together to support peace in the region.”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Israel is our strongest ally in the Middle East and it’s our duty to stand by them as they endure the most recent rocket fire. I staunchly condemn these attacks and support their right to defend themselves.”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 04/12/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCiscomani for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Finstad (R-MN-1) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Proud to have met with @CUFI last week in Owatonna. We discussed their efforts to strengthen the U.S.-Israeli relationship, confront the threat of a nuclear Iran, and stand up to antisemitism through important legislative efforts. Link to image”

Guest (R-MS-3) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Israel has the right to defend itself and its people from terrorism. I will continue to stand with our closest ally in the Middle East. Link to image”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the firing of rockets at Israel from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, & the horrific terrorist attacks that killed innocent civilians. The U.S. must continue to stand with our greatest ally in the Middle East, and support Israel’s indisputable right to defend herself.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Important yet troubling thread about some in the new Israeli coalition govt & their extremist views on Israel/Palestine. The United States should appoint a special envoy to the region, elevate our attention & stop this before it’s too late. This would destabilize the region. Link to quoted tweet”

Carter (R-TX-31) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Israel is our closest ally in the Middle East. I stand with them and condemn the recent rocket attacks. Israel has a right to defend itself against violence.”

Cuellar (D-TX-28) 04/10/2023: Tweet – “Israel is America’s closest ally in the Middle East and we must do everything in our power to support their sovereignty. I stand with Israel and it’s right to defend itself from these horrific attacks. Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “We’ve already demonstrated that national defense collaboration is possible among Abraham Accords countries. We should build on it by further aligning our trade and economic priorities as well.”

Schneider (D-IL) 04/10/2023: press release – Schneider Leads Bipartisan Introduction of Legislation to Support Israel’s Anti-Tunnel Efforts [covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Padilla (D-CA) 04/10/2023: Tweet – “Over the past week, Israel came under a barrage of rocket fire from both Lebanon and Gaza in what is supposed to be a period of observance for Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Thanks to Iron Dome, countless lives were saved. Praying for peace in the region.”

Jacob Kornbluth (journalist) 04/11/2023: Tweet – “Fixed: Group of Riverdale residents who met with Rep. Ritchie Torres & asked him to weigh in on judicial overhaul welcome statement published in Riverdale Press, in which he says basic structure of gov’t and judiciary shouldn’t be done without ‘broad buy-in of a civil society.’” pic of portion of the article with Torres quotes

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/10/2023: Retweet of @EmetTimes – “.@RepCarlos Reaffirms US Support for #Israel During Passover as Rocket Attacks Continue By @micheller3307 via @emettimes #IsraelUnderAttack #Passover #Easter #StandWithIsrael #CarlosGimenez #USIsraelRelations #IDF #RocketAttacks #Syria #AIPAC Rep. Gimenez Reaffirms US Support for Israel During Passover as Rocket Attacks Continue… | emettimes.com”

LaLota (R-NY-1) 04/09/2023: Tweet – “Israel is America’s closest ally in the Middle East and we must do everything we can to support their sovereignty. #NY01”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Hamas seeks to kill innocent Israelis. America must support our ally as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @AvivaKlompas – “My heart aches for Maya and Rina – sisters who were just 20 and 15 years old. The girls were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist. We grieve with their families and friends. May their memories be a blessing Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @IsraelNitzan – “Sisters Rena & Maya Dee, 20 & 15 years old. Brothers Yagel & Hallel Yaniv, 19 & 21. Brothers Yaakov & Asher Paley, 6 & 8 Three pairs of brothers and sisters, all murdered by Palestinian terrorists in recent months. Link to image”

Casten (D-IL-6) 04/09/2023: Tweet – ““The spirit of never again” is doing a lot of work here given the absence of monuments to oppressors that have been built by the oppressed. You don’t see statutes of Hitler at Yad Vashem or of Nathan Bedford Forest at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice after all… Link to quoted tweet”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “Sirens sounding in northern Israel”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/08/2023: Tweet – “While millions around the world who practice the Christian and Jewish faiths, are observing #Easter and #Passover, our ally the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel is under constant attack by cowardly terrorists. America stands with Israel and its right to defend itself. Link to quoted tweet”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for your leadership and moral clarity in standing with our ally Israel! Link to quoted tweet”

LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 04/08/2023: Tweet – “Thursday’s rocket strikes on Israel by Hamas terrorists are horrific. Hamas uses women and children as human shields and fires rockets from school playgrounds. Israel has every right to take necessary measures to defend their sovereignty and citizens.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/08/2023: Tweet – “The hateful terrorist who committed this horrible act was undoubtedly deliberate in carrying out his actions during Sabbath on Passover Week. We must remain firm in supporting our closest ally Israel and combatting antisemitism. Tourist killed, five others hurt in terror attack on Tel Aviv promenade… | timesofisrael.com”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @marcmolinaro for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Vargas (D-CA-52) 04/08/2023: Twitter thread – “(1/2): My thoughts are with Israel and the families of those lost and hurt in this week’s series of violent events in the region. All sides must continue working together to deescalate rising tensions and ultimately save lives and end suffering. (2/2): America will always stand with our strongest ally, Israel.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “We stand with Israel, which was attacked this week with a barrage of rockets from Lebanon, marking the biggest escalation on their northern border since 2006. Lebanon must crack down on Hamas and hold them accountable for their crimes. Israel hits Hamas tunnels, weapons sites in response to rocket attacks from Gaza, Lebanon… | timesofisrael.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @chayarivka – “Palestinian terrorists *today* have killed two British young women, critically injured their mother, killed an Italian tourist, and injured many other tourists. Palestinian terrorism is a threat to EVERYONE. Israel just happens to be on the frontline fighting it.”

Craig (D-MN-2) 04/07/2023: Twitter thread – “Our ally Israel has the right to defend itself & I condemn the indiscriminate rocket attacks this week from terrorist groups in Gaza & Lebanon in the strongest possible terms. This underscores why Congress must continue to robustly fund the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. As so many gather with their loved ones to observe Passover, Ramadan and Easter, I am praying for peace in the region and an end to this violence.”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the terrorist rocket attacks in Israel during the Passover, Easter, & Ramadan holidays. We must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself, and continue to invest in life-saving systems like the Iron Dome.”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “The cowardly, violent terrorist attacks against our ally, the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel once again shows the importance of the life-saving Iron Dome defense system. #StandWithIsrael At least 34 rockets fired into Israel, 25 intercepted by Iron Dome | Fox News Video”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 04/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for your strong support of our ally Israel! Allies stand together Link to quoted tweet”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “Innocent Israeli civilians are under a constant threat of terror. Beyond shameful for those who incite violence. Link to quoted tweet”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 04/08/2023: Retweet of @marcmolinaro – “Continued and escalating attacks against innocent Israeli civilians and visitors – these holy days – or any day, are shameful and hate filled. We stand with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Gonzalez (D-TX-34) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “These attacks against Israel are concerning, especially during the time of Passover. I stand with Israel and its right to defend itself from these horrific attacks.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepJoshG for standing with our ally Israel! America must support Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-40) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “I stand with the people of Israel & their right to defend themselves as they continue to experience rocket attacks. America stands with you!”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 04/07/2023: Retweet of @IsraelNitzan – “Thank you my friend @RepMolinaroNY19! Link to quoted tweet”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 04/08/2023: Tweet – “Continued and escalating attacks against innocent Israeli civilians and visitors – these holy days – or any day, are shameful and hate filled. We stand with Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “Yesterday, militants in Lebanon fired over 30 rockets across Israel’s northern border. The vast majority were intercepted by the Iron Dome Defense System, saving countless lives. This is why I support Congressional funding to provide military aid for Israel’s defense. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “I condemn the deplorable acts of violence against innocent Israeli, UK, & Italian civilians. The U.S. stands with our ally #Israel. As we commemorate Passover, Ramadan, & Easter for Jews, Muslims, & Christians, we must denounce the voices of extremism.”

Rosen (D-NV) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the rocket and terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Israel during Passover. We must continue to support life-saving systems like Iron Dome that enable Israel to defend itself.”

Van Orden (R-WI-3) 04/07/2023: Tweet – “The terrorist attacks on Israel are unacceptable and need to be condemned in the strongest possible terms by the Biden administration. 2 killed in West Bank after Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza… | apnews.com”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cornyn (R-TX) 04/14/2023: Retweet of @emiliotgonzalez – “#Biden invites corrupt socialist anti-US Brazilian President #Lula to the White House. Lula then permits Iranian warships into #RiodeJaneiro, backs Russia vs Ukraine, prefers the yuan over the dollar and grovels before Xi. Our friends don’t respect us Our enemies don’t fear us Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/13/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime must be held accountable for both its systematic poisoning of Iranian school girls & its cruel & misleading comments to shift blame. I again urge the @UN to thoroughly investigate this violence. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/12/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for supporting a free and democratic Iran Don Bacon (R-NE) Addresses the Free Iran 2022… | youtu.be Link to video”

Scott (R-SC) 04/12/2023: Tweet – “The Palmetto State is heartbroken to learn Scott Dubis was killed in an Iranian-backed drone strike. His family is in my prayers. Iran’s belligerent aggression is well-documented. I will always fight to ensure the US has every tool necessary to protect Americans in harm’s way.”

Klobuchar (D-MN) 04/10/2023: Tweet – “The latest: Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women. Sentencing women to death, arrests, poisonings…yet another human rights abuse from Iran. We stand with the women and girls who bravely stand up to this regime. Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women… | reuters.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/10/2023: Tweet – “The concept of “surveillance state” takes on new meaning. The regime in Iran continues its horrifying assault on women across the country with impunity. The international community cannot look away. Link to quoted tweet”

Turner (R-OH-10) 04/10/2023: Tweet – “LIVE on @SXMPOTUS at 510PM EST with @juliemason discussing the nuclear capabilities of Iran & North Korea, the ongoing leaks of classified documents detailing military assessments & my recent visit to Ukraine

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)