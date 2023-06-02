Legislative Round-Up- February 3, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. Media & Reports

3. Members on the Record (Attacking & Defending Ilhan Omar)

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (other Mideast countries)



1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(TARGETING REPRESENTATIVE ILHAN OMAR) H. Res. 76: Introduced 1/31/23 by Miller (R-OH) and no cosponsors, “Removing a certain Member from a certain standing committee of the House.” The text of the resolution attacks Rep. Omar for criticism of Israel, accusing her of antisemitism and validating that accusation by referencing…statements and actions by Democrats accusing her of the same thing (in effect, the decision of many Democrats to try to score political points by joining in the slanderous pile-on against Omar are now seeing that decision come back to haunt them). Passed by the House 2/2/23 by a vote of 218-211, with one voting “present”.



Miller : press release & twitter thread announcing the resolution; also see, Max Miller breaks down Ilhan Omar removal resolution (Jewish Insider)

: press release & twitter thread announcing the resolution; also see, Max Miller breaks down Ilhan Omar removal resolution (Jewish Insider) Members on the Record : Floor debate on H. Res. 76 (with Republicans attacking Omar, and Democrats for the most part trying to defend Omar while also endorsing the idea that her past statements were anti-Israel and antisemitic). Also floor debate on procedural vote to bring H.Res. 75 to the floor. In addition, lots of members tweeted or posted statements for/against Omar being kicked off the committee. See Sections 3, below, for a selection of these; for more check members’ websites and the Congressional Record.

: Floor debate on H. Res. 76 (with Republicans attacking Omar, and Democrats for the most part trying to defend Omar while also endorsing the idea that her past statements were anti-Israel and antisemitic). Also floor debate on procedural vote to bring H.Res. 75 to the floor. In addition, lots of members tweeted or posted statements for/against Omar being kicked off the committee. See Sections 3, below, for a selection of these; for more check members’ websites and the Congressional Record. Democrats’’ framing : This Democrats’ framing is summed up in the response to the passage of H. Res. 76 from HFAC ranking member Meeks (D-NY) – “ “Today’s vote is not a reflection of Representative Omar, but on the rank hypocrisy of Republican leadership, which has used its power to exact revenge on their political opponents and, in the case of Omar, punish a Member to satisfy the extreme MAGA wing of their party. If the purpose of this vote is to punish a Member for antisemitism, this resolution should not be aimed at a Representative who has apologized and learned from her mistakes, but those within their own party who’ve yet to apologize for their antisemitic remarks and actions. It should be condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – of ‘Jewish space lasers’ fame – for spreading conspiracies that ‘Zionist supremacists” are flooding Europe with migrants to replace white populations. It should be condemning Rep. Miller for quoting Adolf Hitler in Congressional remarks, or Rep. Gosar for inviting a Holocaust denier to the State of the Union. This resolution should be condemning Speaker McCarthy himself for his November 6th tweet accusing three Jewish men of buying the election, an antisemitic dog whistle about Jewish money buying elections. Not only does Representative Omar not deserve to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as the only Africa-born and Muslim Member on the Committee, her perspective and insight makes her an invaluable asset to the Committee’s important work. Rather than allowing Congress to do its job and legislate, the very purpose that people have sent us to Washington in the first place, Republicans are spending time stripping a Member of her Committee assignment on grounds they themselves can’t stand on.”

: This Democrats’ framing is summed up in the response to the passage of H. Res. 76 from HFAC ranking member Meeks (D-NY) – “ Recommended Reading: Republicans push to remove Ilhan Omar from foreign affairs panel (Al Jazeera, ft comments from a lot of folk, including me)





1. The question of “objectivity”: In Miller’s press release supporting his resolution he contends: “Congresswoman Omar clearly cannot be an objective decision-maker on the Foreign Affairs Committee given her biases against Israel and against the Jewish people.” This statement is striking, given the degree to which members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, including those serving on HFAC, regularly proclaim their pro-Israel bona fides — making clear that “objectivity” is not only NOT a requirement to serve on HFAC or in Congress, but is that non-objectivity – in favor of Israel – is consider so politically OK that it is something to brag about. Also notable on the question of objectivity: Ted Deutch, the past chairman of the HFAC’s Middle East Subcommittee (arguably one of the most important/influential roles any member of Congress can hold with respect to legislating on issues related to Israel/Palestine), recently left Congress to take over the leadership of a major pro-Israel organization. Notably, he announced he was taking that job while still in Congress, and was permitted to stay in his key HFAC role for months before he actually left. And notably, his online bio touts his previous role as a “one of Israel’s foremost champions in the halls of Congress.” But of course, if one were to suggest that a self-identified “champion” of Israel (who had literally already taken a new job focused on advocating for Israel) might lack the objectivity to serve as a decision maker on the Foreign Affairs Committee, given their biases in favor of Israel, they would almost undoubtedly be called antisemitic.

2. Ilhan on the Record: Back in July 2019 Omar delivered a lengthy, substantive statement on Israel/Palestine in the context of HFAC’s consideration of a resolution attacking protest/criticism of Israel. That statement was, of course, immediately attacked as anti-Israel and antisemitic. At the time, I tweeted out a thread with a video clip of her statement, along with my own written transcript. With the attacks on Omar this week, it seems like a good time to remind people of what she said (to be fair, nobody cared about the facts then, and there is no indication they care about them now. Nevertheless, I persist…) You can read her whole speech via my Twitter thread (here) or below:

Thank You Mr. Chairman. What are we doing to achieve peace? I believe that simple question should guide every vote we take in this committee. It was the question that guided Prime Minister Rabin in 1993, it was the question that guided President Carter, President Sadat, and Prime Minister Begin in 1978. It should continue to guide our approach to Israel-Palestine conflict.

I believe the best way to guarantee self-determination for both the Israeli and Palestinian people is to go through a two-state solution based upon international recognized borders. This is why I proudly supported Mr. Lowenthal’s resolution to affirm what has been the official bipartisan US policy across two decades and has been supported by each of the most recent Israel and Palestinian leaders as well as the consensus of Israel’s security establishment. That solution is a two-state solution.

But if we really believe in a two-state solution we must acknowledge the obvious – which is that one group of people currently has statehood while the other lives under indefinite military occupation of their land. This is not my definition of it; this is the definition of the conservative Israeli leader Ariel Sharon who in 2003 said, and I quote, “to hold 3.5 million Palestinians under occupation in my opinion is a very bad thing for us and for them. This is occupation (he said). You might not like this word but it is really an occupation.” I end quote.

I believe that truly achieving peace means ending this occupation. And ending the occupation means being honest when Israel takes steps to undermine the cause of peace. So when Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, and I quote, he is “more committed to settlement than any in Israel’s history,” we should honestly say that it is an impediment to peace. There are consequences to these actions. When Netanyahu vows to make the occupation permanent by annexing Palestinian land in the West Bank at the same time we are providing him with billions of dollars in military aid, we should say: there are consequences to these actions. And in previous times, Bush and Reagan have said that.

But, as in all diplomacy, truly pursuing peace isn’t just about punishing bad behavior. We must support efforts to end the occupation and achieve two-state solution. I believe firmly that the path to peace does not lie in a violent means. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek but a means by which we arrive at that goal.” We should condemn in the strongest terms violence that perpetuates the occupation, whether it is perpetuated by Israel, Hamas, or individuals.

But we if we are going to condemn violent means of resisting the occupation, we cannot also condemn non-violent means. We cannot simultaneously say we want peace then openly oppose peaceful means to hold our allies accountable. It is precisely when people say when people feel hopeful [sic], when people feel that non-violence does not work, that their voices won’t be heard, that they turn towards violence.

This week I introduced a resolution with civil rights leader, our colleague John Lewis, and Rashida Talib, who know the importance of non-violence movements. It recognizes the proud history of boycott movements in this country dating back to the Boston Tea Party. We should honor these movements and that history and we should honor our commitment to the principles that say we must hold our friends to the same standards as we hold our adversaries.

I understand and appreciate the bipartisan nature and history of this committee. In fact, there are two bills today that I am co-sponsoring with Republicans, and I have co-sponsored the Sri Lankan resolution with Mr. Johnson and the resolution with Mr. Zeldin. I am also proud to sponsor Mr. Lowenthal’s resolution that we just voted on and excited that every single person was on board on our side. I will not be supporting the en bloc package today, Mr. Chairman. I thank you and I yield back.

—–

(WE *LOVE* ISRAEL SO MUCH WE JUST HAVE TO SAY IT LOUD & PROUD!) H. Res. 92: Introduced 2/2/23 by Gottheimer (D-NJ) and 32 Democratic cosponsors, “Recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.” Referred to the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on Foreign Affairs.



Gottheimer press release; Tweet

Media: the big “news” was that Rep. Omar (D-MN) is a cosponsor on this resolution, which of course was introduced on the same day Republicans voted her off of the House Foreign Affairs Committee for alleged antisemitism and anti-Israel bias. Lots of media covered this fun story (not going to include them all here). One example: Ilhan Omar joins resolution recognizing Israel as ‘legitimate and democratic ally,’ denouncing antisemitism (Jewish Insider)

Schneider (D-IL-10) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Proud to once again recognize Israel as America’s legitimate democratic ally and condemn Antisemitism, this time with my colleagues @RepJoshG, @KathyManningNC, @Ilhan and 27 others. Link to quoted tweet”

NOTE: The kicker in this nothingburger of a resolution is what seems like a key – and truly tortuously worded – “whereas” clause, which somehow manages to be incomprehensible yet also sound defensive and evasive: “Whereas America’s involvement in the Middle East and alliance with the United States’ legitimate and trusted partner and ally, the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, cannot be misconstrued for lack of trust or commitment to the United States.”

(TARGETING THE UNHRC OVER ISRAEL/PALESTINE) HR 687: Introduced 1/31/23 by Steube (R-FL) and Tiffany (R-WI), “To require certain actions relating to the United Nations Human Rights Council, and for other purposes.” Per Steube’s press release (also see his tweet), this bill is a reintroduction of his “UN Human Rights Council Reform Act” – previously introduced 3/24/22 by Steube (HR 7224), and attracting a total of 5 cosponsors (all Republicans). Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see: Bill calling to end UN probe into Israel reintroduced to US Congress (Times of Israel). This bill seeks to:

permanently prohibit US contributions (voluntary or assessed) to any UN Commissions of Inquiry that relate to Israel as mandated by the United Nations Human Rights Council;

require the US to use its voice/vote/influence in the UNHRC and the UN General Assembly to defend Israel from scrutiny in the UNHRC (and report to Congress on those efforts);

brief Congress before each session of the UNHRC on the UNHRC’s session agenda and program of work; and

report to Congress annually on all votes related to Israel in the UNHRC, including in the report the amount of US aid given to each of the countries casting each vote.

(TARGETING THE ICC, AGAIN) S. 224 (text): Introduced 2/1/23 by Cotton (R-AR), Cruz (R-TX), and Rubio (R-FL), “A bill to impose sanctions with respect to associates of the International Criminal Court engaged in investigations of personnel of the United States and its allies.” This bill, which seeks to restore the bad old days when Trump slapped sanctions on an ICC prosecutor and her staff for the crime of…doing their jobs… would impose sanctions (freezing assets, blocking transactions, revoking visas, and barring entry to the US) of employees and associates of the ICC – and their immediate family members – who are involved in ICC investigations targeting “a protected person,” which the bill defines as pretty much anyone involved with U.S. armed forces, past and present; and pretty much anyone involved with the armed forces, past or present, of a U.S. ally (in his press release, Cotton focuses on only one ally the bill is being introduced to protect from ICC investigations: Israel).

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) S. 256: Introduced 2/2/23 by Cruz (R-TX) and 11 cosponsors (all Republicans), “A bill to terminate certain waivers of sanctions with respect to Iran issued in connection with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Also see: Republicans Go After Biden Sanction Waivers That Allow Iran and Russia To Build Nuclear Infrastructure (The Free Beacon)

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 691: Introduced 1/31/23 by Steube (R-FL) and no cosponsors, “To impose sanctions with respect to Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada,” aka (per Steube’s press release), the “Sanctioning Iranian-Backed Militia Terrorists Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on the Judiciary. This is a reintroduction of Steube’s bill introduced 3/19/21 (HR 2113), which attracted 3 cosponsors. Also see from 2021 – Steube tweet – “If Biden won’t hold Iran accountable, my Republican colleagues and I will. It is dangerous for terrorist groups such as Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada to go unchecked. Sanctioning them and others will help the Middle East advance on its path to stability.” – linked to Free Beacon article, Republican Pressure Mounts to Stop Biden’s Return to Iran Nuclear Deal; and another Steube tweet – “As part of the @RepublicanStudy Committee’s push to hold Iran accountable, I introduced legislation to sanction the Iran-backed militia, Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, who are directly responsible for American service member deaths in Iraq.”

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 589 (text): Introduced 1/27/23 by Banks (R-IN) and 18 cosponsors (15 Republicans, 3 Democrats) “To impose sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran and the President of Iran and their respective offices for human rights abuses and support for terrorism,” aka, the “MAHSA Act.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and in addition to the Committees on the Judiciary, Financial Services, and Ways and Means.



Letters

(CALLING FOR A HOUSE SELECT COMMITTEE ON COMBATING ANTISEMITISM): Gottheimer/Moskowitz letter to Speaker McCarthy: On 2/2/23, Reps. Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Moskowitz (D-FL) sent a letter to House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA), stating: “To confront the threat of antisemitism, we urge you to form a Select Committee on Combating Antisemitism.” According to the letter, this committee “would provide a dedicated forum for Members to bring legislative efforts to combat antisemitism to the forefront of the national conversation.” While the letter doesn’t mention the IHRA definition of antisemitism, it should be recalled that there have been efforts since 2016 to pass this definition into law. Notably, Gottheimer has a long record of invoking the IHRA definition of antisemitism — the definition that, via its examples, has been used almost exclusively as a blunt-instrument to attack criticism of Israel and activism in support of Palestinian rights. Examples of Gottheimer’s use of the IHRA definition to do exactly that: here [where he argues that the assertion that “criticism of Israel’s policies of apartheid and oppression of Palestinians is not anti-Semitism” violates the IHRA definition’s example that deems antisemitic “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor” ], and here [where he argues that a speaker at a New York school who said “That Jews who suffered in the Holocaust and established the State of Israel today — they perpetrate violence against Palestinians that [is] unthinkable” is guilty of antisemitism for violating the IHRA example that deems antisemitic “Drawing comparison of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.” It is also worth noting that when Rep. Moskowitz was a member of the Broward County Commission that commission adopted the IHRA definition. Also see: Gottheimer, Moskowitz call for select committee on antisemitism (Jewish Insider)

(IF TURKEY WANTS F-16s, MUST STOP BLOCKING SWEDEN & FINLAND JOINING NATO) Bipartisan Senate letter to POTUS: On 2/2/23, Sens. Shaheen (D-NH) and Tillis (R-NC) led a letter, cosigned by 27 fellow senators (bipartisan) to express concern over Turkey’s “continued delays ratifying the accession protocols for Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).” The letter goes on to state: “Failure to ratify the protocols or present a timeline for ratification threatens the Alliance’s unity at a key moment in history, as Russia continues its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. A productive and mutually beneficial bilateral security relationship with Türkiye is in the interest of the United States, and we are awaiting the government’s ratification of the NATO accession protocols for Sweden and Finland. However, a failure by Türkiye to uphold its commitments made under the trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Türkiye, Finland and Sweden should be taken into consideration, as Congress cannot consider future support for Türkiye, including the sale of F-16 fighter jets, until Türkiye completes ratification of the accession protocols.” Also see: Shaheen press release

(HISTORY/FACTS ABOUT ISRAEL = ANTISEMITISM!) Torres letter to NY Regent & House GOP letter to NY Governor & Education Commissioner: On 1/31/23, the New York Post published an article: “New York Regents exam blasted for ‘loaded’ questions about Israel.

On 2/1/23, Rep. Torres (D-NY) sent a letter to New York Chancellor Lester Young, “ to express concerns about a Regents exam that perpetuates denial, distortion, and disinformation regarding the creation of Israel and the expansion of its borders.” Torres asks the Board of Regents to “convene a meeting with institutional leaders in the Jewish Community in order to confront its own role in miseducating students about the historical origins and development of Israel as a Jewish state.”

to express concerns about a Regents exam that perpetuates denial, distortion, and disinformation regarding the creation of Israel and the expansion of its borders.” Torres asks the Board of Regents to “convene a meeting with institutional leaders in the Jewish Community in order to confront its own role in miseducating students about the historical origins and development of Israel as a Jewish state.” Not to be outdone, on 2/2/23, a group of House Republicans representing districts in New York state sent a letter to New York Governor Hochul and New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa raising their “grave concern with the abhorrent, anti-Semitic question included in this winter’s NYS Regents Exam in Global History and Geography” and which they say “blatantly promotes hateful anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric which only fan the flames of anti-Semitism in our schools.” The letter goes on to describe the offending question as “heinous” and to demand: “a thorough examination into this abject failure and the individuals responsible must be held accountable.” Also see tweets from Lawler (R-NY-17) & Lawler (R-NY-17); House GOP demands probe into ‘antisemitic’ New York exam question’s ‘revision’ of history on Israel (Fox News)

All of this outrage centers on a graphic showing the 1947 partition plan, a map of Israel in 1949, and a map of Israel in 2017, accompanied by two questions. I broke down the controversy in a Twitter thread:

The NY Regents exam is under fire for alleged anti-Israel/antisemitic bias over this graphic & these 2 questions included on a recent test. Let’s take a look! Pro-Israel critics say they offer a ‘dishonest’ picture of Israel’s expansion. I agree! The 3rd map inaccurately describes the West Bank as ‘controlled partly by Israel, partly by Palestinians.’ That’s like saying a jail is partly controlled by guards, partly by prisoners. They also take issue with the 3rd map stating Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981 — a fact they argue should be erased by Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel in 2019 (historical facts on a history test? NO WAY). Also the map is dated…2017. Next is their OUTRAGE at the test suggesting the Holocaust is the SOLE REASON for Israel’s existence! Except, the test doesn’t do that. Q1 does suggest the Holocaust, more than some other events, influenced the development of the 1947 partition plan. Which is a 100% true. Then there is the kicker: their rage at the question: which people benefited most from the changes on the historically/factually accurate] maps shown? Because the answer is, indeed, Zionists (who were there in 1948, pre-state) and Jewish immigrants (who came post-1948). This is the kind of thing that Israelis and Zionists CELEBRATE! But apparently these facts, presented in a way that is not triumphant, is….anti-Israel and antisemitic. Get it?”

(SANCTION TURKEY) Hern/Babin et al letter to POTUS: On 1/30/23, Reps. Hern (R-OK) and Babin (R-TX) led a letter, co-signed by 33 more House Republicans, calling on President Biden to review whether “any Turkish individuals or entities (government or non-governmental) meet the criteria for designation under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, or any other relevant statute, for placing a bounty on information related to the capture of Enes Kanter Freedom.” The letter also asks if the Biden Administration has “confronted the Turkish government with regard to threats issued by their government against Enes Kanter Freedom…” and asks for responses before 2/3/23 (i.e., within 3 working days).



2. Media & Reports

[again — there are just too many articles about the Ilhan/HFAC insanity to include here. Google is your friend if you want to find some.]

The New Arab 2/1/23: US Senator Chris Van Hollen: Two-state solution on ‘collision course’ with right-wing Israeli gov’t

Al-Monitor 1/31/23: Senator Van Hollen says no F-16s for Turkey if Sweden, Finland not admitted to NATO

Jewish Insider 1/31/23: L.A. school board member Nick Melvoin to run for Adam Schiff’s seat [“One reason he’s entering the race is in response to the recent ‘rise in antisemitism, pro-BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] on university campuses, the ethnic studies curriculum that we’ve been fighting in L.A., as a progressive and a strong Zionist,’ said Melvoin, who is Jewish. ‘In Congress, I don’t see as many of those candidates, especially in the Democratic Party, as I would like.’…’I also think not unlike what’s happening in America in the last few years, we have a government in Israel that I think a lot of us, particularly those on the Democratic side and slightly more progressive side, are not particularly fond of, but making sure that that doesn’t undermine [Israel’s] bipartisan support is really important,” said Melvoin.”]

Moment Magazine 1/30/23: Meet the Five New Jewish House Members [including where they stand on Israel/BDS/etc]

Time 1/30/23: The Once ‘Unbreakable’ U.S.-Israel Bond Is Under Strain

Mondoweiss 1/28/23: Brad Sherman models the perfect pro-Israel Democrat

3. Members on the Record (Attacking/Defending Ilhan Omar)



NOTE: There are many many more statements out there from members on this topic — included below are only the ones that came up in my Twitter searches. For more check members’ websites.

Members attacking Ilhan Omar on Twitter

Babin (R-TX-36) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Rep. Ilhan Omar’s years of anti-Semitic comments, downplaying 9/11, and comparing the U.S. to a terrorist organization makes her unfit to sit on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Today, House Republicans removed her from it. Actions have consequences. Link to image”

Bice (R-OK-5) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Anti-Semitism should never take root in the House. I voted to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs due to her history of dangerous & disgraceful anti-Semitic comments. Unlike when Dems acted to remove GOP members, this is not political, and we didn’t remove her from all cmtes.”

Brecheen (R-OK-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Republicans this week: -Declared the pandemic OVER -Ended the national emergency -Repealed vaccine mandates on healthcare workers -Condemned socialism and anti-Semitism I will keep fighting to restore our freedoms that have been robbed by this Administration.”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I voted against anti semitism and socialism. Link to video”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Today, I voted to oust Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar’s history of Anti-Semitic remarks disqualify her from serving on this important panel.”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Race? No, it’s about her long history of unacceptable anti-Semitic statements. Link to quoted tweet Link to reply @_RogueMermaid You’re very angry. I hope you have a better day, tomorrow.”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I proudly voted to remove Rep. Omar from the Foreign Affairs Cmte due to her blatant anti-Semitism. I’ll always stand with my Jewish neighbors in SWFL & around the world. Anti-Semitism in all forms is unacceptable. It’s unfortunate we must again restate what should be obvious.” Retweeted by Bacon (R-NE-2)

Green (R-TN-7) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Anti-Semitism and socialism have NO place in the People’s House!”

Harshbarger (R-TN-1) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “Anti-Semitism is un-American.”

Hinson (R-IA-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I voted to remove Rep. Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee due to her pattern of anti-Semitic rhetoric & comments comparing the US to the Taliban. There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society, & certainly not in Congress or on the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I’m looking forward to NEVER hearing Ilhan Omar’s racist, anti-Semitic, and outright UN-AMERICAN views on the Foreign Affairs committee!! Bye bye Ilhan, you WON’T be missed!!!”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Today, I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Her antisemitic comments and rhetoric have no place on that committee, in the Halls of Congress, or in our national conversation. My remarks on the House floor below: Link to video”

Mills (R-FL-7) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I support maintaining integrity of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC). Our voice on geopolitical matters impact the US on the world stage, and how our allies and adversaries view America. I voted YES to HR 76 removing Rep. Omar for antisemitic/ anti-American rhetoric.”

Mills (R-FL-7) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Maintaining the integrity of the HFAC is crucial. Our voice on geopolitical matters impacts the US on the world stage, and how our allies and adversaries view America. That’s why I voted YES on HR 76 and denounced Rep. Omar’s antisemitic/ anti-American rhetoric.”

Mooney (R-WV-2) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “House Democrats set the standard of kicking Members off committees for making offensive comments. I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Someone with her record of anti-Semitic and hateful comments does not belong on the Committee that helps guide the foreign policy of the United States.”

Reschenthaler (R-PA-14) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “There is no place on @HouseForeignGOP for members who embrace disgusting, antisemitic, and anti-American comments and ideology. Removing Rep. Ilhan Omar is not about partisan politics – it is a necessary action to protect our national security.”

Scott (R-SC) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to host the @OrthodoxUnion where we discussed the importance of protecting our religious freedoms, especially in the face of rising antisemitism at home and abroad. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Ilhan Omar’s history of Anti-Semitic remarks disqualifies her from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Ilhan Omar has no place on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The Jewish community and our ally, the democratic Jewish State of Israel, deserve better. Link to video”

Hern (R-OK-1) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Ilhan Omar proudly makes anti-Semitic remarks. She should not sit on the committee that handles our relationship with Israel. Israel is a trusted ally; our nations have always been close. We must protect our relationship with our strongest ally in the Middle East.”

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “(1/2) Today, I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She has repeatedly made anti-Semitic remarks, and her position on this committee undermines our longstanding relationship with Israel. (2/2) I will continue to stand against anti-Semitism and defend our relationship with our most important ally in the Middle East.”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Here’s why @Ilhan was removed. As I said here in 2021, she: Spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric | Likened USA to Hamas & Taliban | Blamed USA for Venezuela’s turmoil instead of its oppressive, socialist government | Belittled our worst terrorist attack as “some people did something” Link to video”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Ilhan Omar’s past statements make it clear she is unfit to represent the U.S. on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. – She repeatedly used anti-semitic tropes – She described 9/11 by saying “some people did something” – She compared America and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban Link to video”

Miller (R-OH-7) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The facts are clear: Rep. Omar has espoused anti-Semitic & anti-Israel rhetoric time & again and has disqualified herself from serving on House Foreign Affairs. Link to video”

Miller-Meeks (R-IA-1) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I believe Ilhan Omar’s statements regarding Israel to be antisemitic, which is why I voted in favor of H. Res 76. Antisemitism has no place in our country, and presents a clear conflict of interest with the duties of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Today I voted to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee because of her antisemitic remarks, comparison of the U.S. and Israel to terrorist groups, and more. Antisemitic and anti-American rhetoric have no place on the Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Santos (R-NY-3) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @SpeakerMcCarthy – “Ilhan Omar’s past statements make it clear she is unfit to represent the U.S. on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. – She repeatedly used anti-semitic tropes – She described 9/11 by saying “some people did something” – She compared America and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban Link to video” Also see: Huffman (D-CA-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Can’t make this stuff up. Link to quoted tweet”

Santos (R-NY-3) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Regrettably @RitchieTorres who calls himself pro Israel voted to keep an antisemite in the foreign affairs committee… so much for “supporting” Israel & the Jewish community, I guess it’s all lip service when you come to #NY03 & fundraise from my Jewish constituents.”

Santos (R-NY-3) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @SpeakerMcCarthy – “Ilhan Omar’s past statements make it clear she is unfit to represent the U.S. on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. – She repeatedly used anti-semitic tropes – She described 9/11 by saying “some people did something” – She compared America and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban Link to video”

Strong (R-AL-5) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I believe Rep. Omar’s history of anti-Semitism disqualifies her from serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee – which is largely accepted as the voice of Congress on the international stage. In support of our national defense and our ally Israel, I voted for her removal.”

Yakym (R-IN-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Ilhan Omar has a long history of making antisemitic remarks and attacking Israel. That’s why today I voted to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. I will always stand up for our relationship with Israel, America’s closest ally in the Middle East.”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Isreal [sic] is our closest ally in the Middle East and a driver of peace and Democracy in one of the most unstable regions in the world. Someone with such disdain for Israel isn’t fit to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and I will vote accordingly. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Allowing Rep. Ilhan Omar to serve on House Foreign Affairs is a national security issue. When sitting lawmakers make antisemitic remarks, question the motives behind 9/11, and liken America to terrorist groups – it plays right into the propaganda of our adversaries.”

Tiffany (R-WI-7) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @HouseGOP – “ Today, House Republicans will vote on removing Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Her history of anti-Semitic remarks disqualifies her from serving on this Committee. More…”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Allowing Rep. Ilhan Omar to serve on House Foreign Affairs is a national security issue. When sitting lawmakers make antisemitic remarks, question the motives behind 9/11, and liken America to terrorist groups – it plays right into the propaganda of our adversaries.”

Ezell (R-MS-4) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I’m voting for H.Res. 76 because Rep. Omar should be held accountable for her history of racist and antisemitic statements. Read my full statement below: Link to image”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Listening to these unhinged DEMs defending anti-semitism & a peddler of this dogma on the House floor is so rich & almost laughable. Let’s remember, the DEMs were the ones who voted REPs off of committees in the last Congress when we told them not to. Cry me a river.”

Banks (R-IN-3) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “.@Ilhan is an anti-Semite who has consistently undermined the relationship with our most important ally, Israel. She shouldn’t be allowed to serve on the important House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Harshbarger (R-TN-1) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “There’s no place for anti-Semites on @HouseForeign. Time and again, Ilhan Omar has used her platform as a Member of Congress to hurt the relationship between America and our longtime friend and partner, Israel. I applaud @SpeakerMcCarthy’s action to remove her from this committee”

Miller (R-OH-7) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “Lazy stereotypes about Jews & money are some of the oldest anti-Semitic tropes in the book. I have a hard time buying these claims of ignorance. Ilhan Omar has no place serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Link to quoted tweet” Retweeted by Hunt (R-TX-38)

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 01/28/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@BoSnerdley Have to disagree here. Rep. Omar’s anti-semitic and anti-American remarks are a liability to a committee tasked with strengthening our relationship with allies and position in the world. From 2021: Malliotakis wants ‘liability’ Omar booted from congressional committee… | nypost.com”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 01/28/2023: Tweet – “.@Ilhan should be removed from Foreign Affairs because she: | Spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric | Likened USA to Hamas & Taliban | Blamed USA for Venezuela’s turmoil instead of its oppressive, socialist government | Belittled our worst terrorist attack as “some people did something” Link to video”

Members Standing with Ilhan Omar on Twitter

Frost (D-FL-10) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “What we just saw on the floor from Republicans is racism and islamophobia in action. They can remove Rep @Ilhan from @HouseForeign, but they can’t take away an incredibly powerful voice in Congress. She is here to STAY. Stripping committee assignments has been reserved for egregious acts, like inciting violence against reps. Today, McCarthy abused his power to remove @Ilhan from @HouseForeign for a political stunt that appeases MAGA Republicans & distracts from the real issues Americans face.”

Lee (D-PA-12) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Today, in the face undeniable hated, racism, Islamophobia & unparalleled hypocrisy, my colleague @IlhanMN stood strong &proud affirming her right to be here – a Black African, refugee, Muslim woman- in America, in Congress and most certainly on Foreign Affairs committee! Nobody should have to endure the constant unfair targeting and disgusting attacks she does. She shouldn’t have to be graceful in the face of hatred everyday. But here she is showing her haters everyday why she’s the better Congreswoman and person. Solidarity, sister. Link to image”

Escobar (D-TX-16) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The @HouseGOP’s removal of @Ilhan from @HouseForeign shows their profound hypocrisy. They promote extremists and give cover to members who pose a national security threat while ignoring her apologies. If they want to target antisemitism, what they really need is a mirror.”

Ramirez (D-IL-3) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @SummerForPA – “Today, in the face undeniable hated, racism, Islamophobia & unparalleled hypocrisy, my colleague @IlhanMN stood strong &proud affirming her right to be here – a Black African, refugee, Muslim woman- in America, in Congress and most certainly on Foreign Affairs committee!”

Evans (D-PA-3) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @janschakowsky – “As a proud Jew and proud friend of @Ilhan, I don’t need any of my Republican colleagues to defend me against anti-Semitism. Ilhan Omar should not have been removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Link to video”

Gomez (D-CA-34) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “.@RepMTG spread conspiracy theories about “Jewish Space Lasers.” @RepGosar spoke at an event hosted by a Holocaust denier. @SpeakerMcCarthy rewarded them with prized committee assignments. And Republicans want to talk about antisemitism in Congress? Miss me with that.”

Larsen (D-WA-2) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “House Democrats removed Reps. Gosar & Taylor Greene from committees because they called for violence against other members of Congress. Extreme House Republicans voted to remove @Ilhan from the Foreign Affairs Committee because they don’t agree with her opinions on policy. Link to quoted tweet These two things are not the same. That is why I voted “no” – to support Rep. Omar as she faces continued GOP attacks. I will continue to stand united with all who denounce & work to confront antisemitism, racism, bigotry & xenophobia wherever it exists.”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “The Republican majority has thrown together an ill-conceived resolution so sloppy that it condemns socialism in *all* its forms—including important U.S. allies & friends that have mainstream socialist political parties, like Norway, Australia, & Sweden, among many others. (1/3) Congress should be working to strengthen the relationships with our fellow democracies—not passing poorly written resolutions that alienate our allies. Yet another political stunt by the new majority. (2/3) House Republicans were even offered the opportunity to soften the resolution, with Democrats offering amendments in the Rules Committee to clarify the resolution’s intent & add language condemning fascism & the Holocaust. Republicans rejected both. McCollum Vote on H.Con.Res 9, Denouncing the horrors of socialism… | bit.ly (3/3)”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: This is not about antisemitism. This is a political stunt. This is about the GOP fulfilling promises to its most extremist elements at the expense of doing the work of the American people. Link to video”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @marcrod97 – “Scoop: Shortly after voting in favor of keeping Rep. Ilhan Omar on Foreign Affairs, Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Josh Gottheimer wrote to Speaker McCarthy requesting he establish a House Select Committee on Combating Antisemitism Gottheimer, Moskowitz call for select committee on antisemitism… | jewishinsider.com”

Murphy (D-CT) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “This is a mistake. Nothing @IlhanMN has said justifies being removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Her ouster, combined with so many House Republicans’ open support for Nick Fuentes’ rabidly anti-Semitic group, exposes GOP’s continuing double standard for women of color. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @EladNehorai – “Every damn word. If you can’t see how what’s happening with @IlhanMN is purely about Islamophobia and racism, and you think she’s in any way equal to the woman who aligns with Neo-Nazis, then you should admit you also don’t care about antisemitism. Link to video”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @ChrisMurphyCT – “This is a mistake. Nothing @IlhanMN has said justifies being removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Her ouster, combined with so many House Republicans’ open support for Nick Fuentes’ rabidly anti-Semitic group, exposes GOP’s continuing double standard for women of color. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/03/2023: Retweet of @Acyn – “Meeks: The G.O.P. was not outraged when Donald Trump broke bread with the anti-semitic holocaust deniers at his Florida mansion. There was no outrage when he deployed images of the star of David Link to video”

Pascrell (D-NJ-9) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Last week a monster tried to burn down this synagogue in a twisted act of extremism. Tonight New Jerseyans of all religions have gathered here to tell that antisemite and all others like him: you have failed. Together we will stamp out hate and bigotry whenever it appears. Link to image”

Peters (D-CA-50) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Congrats to the Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center at @UCSanDiego! I oversaw the early stages of this project when I was on the City Council and am happy to see it opening now as a safe place for Jewish students to gather and find community. After 20 years, Beverly and Joseph Glickman Hillel Center opens in La Jolla… | sdnews.com”

Pressley (D-MA-7) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @RepDeanPhillips – “The most dangerous act by elected officials in a democracy is to silence voices of dissent – even those with which we fundamentally disagree. Canceling @Ilhan is wrong, embarrassing, and the very weaponization of antisemitism that I, a Jewish person, find shameful. Link to video”

Quigley (D-IL-5) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Republicans’ decision to remove my colleague Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs committee is rooted in bigotry. She is a valued member who has earned her seat on that committee. Republicans are entitled to their policy disagreements with Rep. Omar but accusing her of anti-Semitism while members of their own party who’ve espoused disgusting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are rewarded, is not only hypocritical, it’s shameful.”

Schakowsky (D-IL-9) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “As a proud Jew and proud friend of @Ilhan, I don’t need any of my Republican colleagues to defend me against anti-Semitism. Ilhan Omar should not have been removed from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Link to video”

Scott (D-VA-3) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Rep @Ilhan Omar is a valued member of the House. As the only refugee and the only African-born member of Congress, and one of only a few Muslim members of Congress, she brings a unique and valuable perspective to this chamber. As the Ranking Member of @EdWorkforceDems, I can personally attest to the commitment and critical contributions she has brought to that committee. It is undisputed that @Ilhan made a mistake with some of her previous comments. But she apologized when she learned that her words were hurtful and sought out members of the Jewish community to better understand how she could be an ally in the fight against antisemitism. Her actions stand in stark contrast to similar situations involving members of the Majority party & only underscores their incredible hypocrisy. @SpeakerMcCarthy and Majority Whip Emmer have both accused prominent Jewish Democrats of trying to buy elections & control of Congress. Not only have they never apologized, as @Ilhan did, for engaging in the same antisemitic tropes, they were elevated to leadership positions within @HouseGOP. And let us not forget that former President Donald Trump just recently dined with two prominent antisemites. There is simply no comparison between today’s vote removing @Ilhan w/ the bipartisan actions taken against Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green & Paul Gosar. Both of them were stripped of their committee assignments after they promoted violence against their colleagues in Congress. Instead of trying to punish members of congress that they do not like, I would invite House Republicans to join @HouseDemocrats in our efforts combat inflation, reduce costs for families and continue building on the economic progress we made over the last two years.”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Hey MAGA-GOP— take a look in your own damn mirror before you come here looking for Anti-Semitism. Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @jacobkornbluh – “This from @RepSwalwell: “When I heard that we’re going to remove a member of this House from their committee for antisemitism, I raced down here because I thought finally, finally in this chamber, there’s going to be some accountability.” Points to a Jim Jordan pro-Kanye tweet Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @Acyn – “Swalwell: Finally. So I thought, we’re going to hold someone accountable for anti-semitism. Surely it’s the author of this tweet. Kanye, Elon. Trump… Don’t come here looking at us for anti-semitism. Look at your own damn mirror Link to video”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/02/2023: Retweet of @JohnYarmuth – “I served with Ilhan Omar and spoke to her about her attitude about Jews and Israel. As a Jew, I’m convinced she is not anti-Semitic.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “My critique of our foreign policy, Israeli’s policy towards Palestinians or that of any foreign nation will not change. As a person who suffered the horrors of war and persecution, my advocacy will always be for those that suffer because of the actions of governments.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Utter bullshit. His caucus is afraid of a strong woman of color and the Muslim faith. She apologized for remarks. And more Republicans have said worse. Pathetic day in the house, signaling just how weak McCarthy is. People who will say or do anything for power are dangerous. Link to quoted tweet”

Torres (D-NY-15) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Unlike the fictional George Zabrovsky, who invented his Jew-ish identity and his ancestral ties to the Holocaust, I have a REAL-LIFE record of combating Antisemitism and defending the American-Israeli relationship. Link to quoted tweet”

Torres (D-NY-15) 02/02/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@Santos4Congress You do realize that mentioning your Jewish constituents in terms of fundraising perpetuates the same antisemitic trope that you have attributed to Ilhan Omar? And since you mentioned your Jewish constituents, maybe you should listen to them? Poll: 94% of Jews in George Santos’ district want him to resign… | forward.com”

Smith (D-WA-9) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Jewish space lasers and violence against her colleagues, but she’s on committees because she’s buds with Kevin McCarthy. Removing @Ilhan from committees shows once again McCarthy’s allegiance to MAGA extremists over a functioning Congress.”

Phillips (D-MN-3) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The most dangerous act by elected officials in a democracy is to silence voices of dissent – even those with which we fundamentally disagree. Canceling @Ilhan is wrong, embarrassing, and the very weaponization of antisemitism that I, a Jewish person, find shameful. Link to video”

Dean (D-PA-4) 02/01/2023: Twitter thread – “Kevin McCarthy’s Republican-led House is not serious about governing — only airing grievances to settle scores. @Ilhan should be a welcomed voice to continue serving on the @HouseForeign. The GOP should be ashamed of undermining our committees to score points of vengeance. Let’s be clear: Rep. Omar immediately apologized when told by the Jewish community that her words were hurtful and put in the work to become a better ally. Her four years on @HouseForeign have been dedicated to peace and human rights — she should remain.”

Smith (D-MN) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Make no mistake: today’s vote to remove @Ilhan from the House Foreign Affairs Committee is an insult to all refugees in this country. Not to mention the hundreds of thousands of constituents that she represents — including me. Link to quoted tweet”

Velázquez (D-NY-7) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Rep Omar isn’t guilty of being an anti-Semite, but she is guilty of being a strong Muslim woman of color. Republicans are using fear, islamophobia, and racism to justify their actions. I stand with @Ilhan because she is a true fighter in Congress. Link to quoted tweet”

Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “As the first African-born Member to serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa, Congresswoman Omar brings a unique perspective to the Committee. Removing her is a disservice to our national security and the American people. Link to quoted tweet Of course, under Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, they have become the party of political stunts over public service. This motion is meant to appease his party’s most extreme members. When I talk about extremism in the Republican Party, I’m talking about Members who spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and a former Pres. who dines with anti-Semites. For that party to accuse Congresswoman Omar of antisemitism is at best hypocritical and at worst Islamophobic. This motion is merely the latest distraction from House Republicans, who will do anything to avoid governing OR holding their own members accountable for misconduct.”

Smith (D-WA-9) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Jewish space lasers and violence against her colleagues, but she’s on committees because she’s buds with Kevin McCarthy. Removing @Ilhan from committees shows once again McCarthy’s allegiance to MAGA extremists over a functioning Congress.”

Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “As the first African-born Member to serve as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Africa, Congresswoman Omar brings a unique perspective to the Committee. Removing her is a disservice to our national security and the American people. Link to quoted tweet Of course, under Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, they have become the party of political stunts over public service. This motion is meant to appease his party’s most extreme members. When I talk about extremism in the Republican Party, I’m talking about Members who spread antisemitic conspiracy theories and a former Pres. who dines with anti-Semites. For that party to accuse Congresswoman Omar of antisemitism is at best hypocritical and at worst Islamophobic. This motion is merely the latest distraction from House Republicans, who will do anything to avoid governing OR holding their own members accountable for misconduct.”

Smith (D-WA-9) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Marjorie Taylor Greene talks about Jewish space lasers and violence against her colleagues, but she’s on committees because she’s buds with Kevin McCarthy. Removing @Ilhan from committees shows once again McCarthy’s allegiance to MAGA extremists over a functioning Congress.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/01/2023: Retweet of @PeterBeinart – “The fact that it’s being led by enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump, a man who has said at least a dozen things that evoke antisemitic tropes more brazenly than Ilhan Omar–and apologized for none of them, unlike her–is a bit of a tell Link to quoted tweet”

Dean (D-PA-4) 02/01/2023: Twitter thread – “Kevin McCarthy’s Republican-led House is not serious about governing — only airing grievances to settle scores. @Ilhan should be a welcomed voice to continue serving on the @HouseForeign. The GOP should be ashamed of undermining our committees to score points of vengeance. Let’s be clear: Rep. Omar immediately apologized when told by the Jewish community that her words were hurtful and put in the work to become a better ally. Her four years on @HouseForeign have been dedicated to peace and human rights — she should remain.”

Bush (D-MO-1) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “.@SpeakerMcCarthy’s efforts to remove Rep. @Ilhan from the Foreign Affairs Committee is part of the perverse backroom deals he made with the Freedom Caucus to secure his gavel. We won’t stand for white supremacist efforts to use Islamophobia & racism to silence her.”

Lee (D-PA-12) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “Rather than using his speakership to help Americans struggling to afford gas and groceries, McCarthy is whipping votes for the removal of the only House Foreign Affairs Committee member who’s lived in a refugee camp. Republicans’ xenophobia, Islamophobia & racism hurts us all. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “This is a dangerous argument that members must reject. We can’t go down this road. No member of Congress should be removed from committee because of accusations of undermining a relationship with a foreign country. Members must maintain their independence on policy issues. Link to quoted tweet”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Removing Rep. @Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee is an incredible act of hypocrisy and cowardice from @SpeakerMcCarthy and the @HouseGOP. Link to video Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “There is nothing objectively true in this resolution. It’s all perceived and filled with pretext. Also, if not being objective is a reason to not serve on committees, no one would be on committees. We vote our districts. This censorship really underscores their true intentions. Link to quoted tweet”

Warren (D-MA) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “.@IlhanMN is the first African-born congressmember and the only House Foreign Affairs Committee member who’s lived in a refugee camp. It’s shameful that Republicans are trying to remove her after smearing her for years. We need her voice, values, and expertise on the Committee. Link to quoted tweet”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 01/29/2023: Retweet of @IlhanMN – “McCarthy did nothing when Taylor Greene said Muslims don’t belong in our government. He did nothing when Boebert said I was a terrorist. He did nothing when MTG wanted @RashidaTlaib & I kicked out of Congress unless we swore in on a Christian Bible. Spare me the GOP hypocrisy.”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/30/2023: Retweet of @thehill – “Rep. @IlhanMN on Foreign Affairs removal vote: “It’s motivated by the fact that many of these members don’t believe a Muslim, a refugee, an African should even be in Congress, let alone have the opportunity to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee.” Omar says some Republicans don’t want a Muslim in Congress: ‘These people are OK with Islamophobia’ … | trib.al Link to video”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/29/2023: Twitter thread – “McCarthy did nothing when Taylor Greene said Muslims don’t belong in our government. He did nothing when Boebert said I was a terrorist. He did nothing when MTG wanted @RashidaTlaib & I kicked out of Congress unless we swore in on a Christian Bible. Spare me the GOP hypocrisy. Trump dined with Nazis, said “Jews have to get their act together, and said to a group of Jewish leaders, “You’re brutal killers. Not nice people at all. But you have to vote for me; you have no choice.” He never apologized. Kevin McCarthy himself accused Jewish donors of trying to ‘buy elections.’ He never apologized. Whip Tom Emmer said Jewish donors ‘essentially bought control of Congress.’ He never apologized. McCarthy is following a well worn playbook: pit minority groups against each other in order to further marginalize them. It has been used by demagogues throughout history and it won’t work. We will continue to out-organize and outwork the hate. I don’t work for corporations, special interests but for the people. That’s why I reject lobbyists money and corporate pac money. Our campaign is funded by the people for the people..”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/29/2023: Retweet of @atrupar – “BRENNAN: You put Marjorie Taylor Greene on the subcommittee to investigate the origins of Covid. She compared mask requirements to the Holocaust. How’s anyone supposed to take that work seriously? MCCARTHY: You have all the questions out there. Link to video”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “On the day we honor the lives of millions of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust, Republicans make a mockery of fighting actual antisemitism by equating @RashidaTlaib and I to folks who praise Hitler and deny the Holocaust. Horrifyingly insane. Republicans reportedly vote to condemn West, Fuentes, Yiannopoulos, Omar, Tlaib at winter meeting… | forward.com”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/27/2023: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “Kevin McCarthy removed @AdamSchiff and @ericswalwell from the Intel Comm and is attempting to remove @IlhanMN from Foreign Affairs while elevating George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The GOP is too extreme to govern. Opinion | Kevin McCarthy is trying to silence us. He will lose.”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 01/27/2023: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “Kevin McCarthy removed @AdamSchiff and @ericswalwell from the Intel Comm and is attempting to remove @IlhanMN from Foreign Affairs while elevating George Santos and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The GOP is too extreme to govern. Opinion | Kevin McCarthy is trying to silence us. He will lose.”

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Tlaib (D-MI-12) 02/01/2023: Twitter thread – ““…an Israeli sniper shot 16-yr-old Jana Zakarneh in her head as she stood on the roof of her house in the Jenin Refugee Camp. Her white cat still roams that roof searching for her—much like Shireen Abu Akleh’s dog, who sits by the window awaiting the slain journalist’s return.” Link to quoted tweet “The shiny career she’d worked hard to obtain no longer seems to matter. It’s depressing, she said, that the “height of ambition” for young Palestinians is “a full night’s sleep not interrupted by the army.” The dehumanization of Palestinians is real. It is used to create a world that allows Palestinians to be treated like they are disposable. It’s sickening. This article by @m7mdkurd is a must read.”

Slotkin (D-MI-7) 01/30/2023: Twitter thread – “As @SecBlinken holds meetings in Israel & the West Bank, it’s critical that all sides push for de-escalation. Between the deadly synagogue attack in East Jerusalem and a series of raids & clashes in the West Bank, this spike in hostility will only take the region downward. Violence cannot be used to justify more violence, and Israeli and Palestinian leaders must be clear about that with the public.”

Watson Coleman (D-NJ-12) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “Peace can only be achieved between Israel and Palestine when people feel safe and secure in their homes and places of worship. The illegal destruction of Palestinian homes and the horrific attacks on synagogues must come to an end. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 01/27/2023: Retweet of @AymanM – “Just a reminder, as the Western media now begins to urgently and extensively cover the attacks in Jerusalem, in which at least 8 Israelis were killed, that 30 Palestinians (9 on Thursday alone) who have been killed in 2023.”

Pocan (D-WI-2) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “The attack on a refugee camp in Jenin was yet another in the West Bank in 2023, further escalating violence. The newly formed Israeli gov’t must de-escalate immediately. The coalition’s extremism is manifesting in increased, unwarranted attacks on Palestinians. This must stop.”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “Tonight, far too many families, both Palestinian and Israeli, are going to bed broken, without loved ones. If there is not immediate de-escalation, I fear countless more families will suffer the same fate.”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “I may be the only Palestinian American in Congress, but I will never stop reminding folks that our country is funding an apartheid regime that is killing Palestinian children & families. We honor the victims of the Jenin massacre by telling the truth about the apartheid gov’t. Link to quoted tweet”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Ernst (R-IA) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “As co-chair of the Senate #AbrahamAccords Caucus, I am pleased to see that #Sudan and #Israel have taken a major stride towards peace. Expansion of the Abraham Accords creates more stability and prosperity for the region. Israeli foreign minister heads delegation to discuss Sudan normalisation… | reuters.com”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “@SecBlinken’s Middle East trip reaffirms U.S. commitment to lasting peace & security in the region. We must continue to support actions that create conditions for peace through the de-escalation of tensions and advancing freedom and prosperity for both Israelis and Palestinians. Link to quoted tweet”

Carter (D-LA-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Last night I met Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III of the Holy City of Jerusalem and all Palestine and Israel. It was a pleasure to speak with this man of great faith. Thank you for inviting me to visit with you in Israel. Link to image”

Castro (D-TX-20) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “After an increase in attacks against Jerusalem’s Christian community, I urged @SecBlinken to work with Israel to ensure free and safe worship. Today, I met with the Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Theophilos III, to discuss our work to protect religious freedom. Link to image”

Malliotakis (R-NY-11) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Nicole welcomed His Beatitude Theophilos, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, who is originally from her father’s island of Crete, to her office to discuss freedom of religion and challenges faced by Orthodox Christian communities. Link to image”

Scott (R-FL) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Democrats are jeopardizing a long-standing partnership between the U.S. and our great ally, Israel. This is dangerous and a result of Biden and Dems failures to support our friends and Allies. The Once “Unbreakable” U.S.-Israel Bond Is Under Strain… | time.com”

Panetta (D-CA-19) 01/31/2023: Twitter thread – “I commend @SecBlinken for his visit to Israel and his call for a deescalation of violence. The attacks that killed numerous people over the past week, including at a synagogue on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, are awful and disturbing. As we continue to ensure the security of Israel, we also must continue our commitment to a lasting and secure peace in the region.”

Grassley (R-IA) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “The Pro Israel community lost a big champion w the passing of Bob Asher Its a personal loss to me bc he’s been so helpful to me in many re-elections & he was a gr8 friend God bless his family”

Himes (D-CT-4) 01/31/2023: Retweet of @jsrailton – “2/ Of course, the mercenary spyware risk isn’t just to lawmakers. Americans are being hacked with mercenary spyware like #Pegasus. @jahimes succinctly expresses Congress’ displeasure, and notes the dangers to democracies around the world. And at perhaps at home. Link to video”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I will always stand with the people of Israel. Thank you for inviting me to take part in this incredible event. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn these horrendous acts of anti-Semitism. Every Floridian deserves to live in a community where they feel safe and welcome. I will ALWAYS stand up for Jewish Floridians and with our ally, Israel. These disgusting acts of hate must stop. Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns… | actionnewsjax.com”

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 01/28/2023: Retweet of @cspan – “.@RepAuchincloss delivers AI-generated speech on the House floor: “We must collaborate with international partners like the Israeli government to ensure that the United States maintains a leadership role in AI research and development…” Link to video”

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 01/28/2023: Retweet of @thehill – ““We must collaborate with international partners like the Israeli government to ensure that the United States maintains a leadership role in AI research and development.” Rep. Auchincloss delivers a speech on the House floor Wednesday using the AI tool, ChatGPT. Link to video”

Sullivan (R-AK) 01/27/2023: Twitter thread – “Today #WeRemember the 6 million Jews horrifically murdered in the #Holocaust. I was recently in Israel on a bipartisan Senate delegation trip that included a visit to @yadvashem, the somber memorial museum that depicts the horrors of the Holocaust and honors the victims. #HMD2023 Link to image One particularly important result of the Abraham Accords is that two of the Arab nations that have normalized relations with Israel—Morocco and the UAE—have agreed to incorporate the history of the Holocaust into their school curriculum. #WeRemember We still have a long way to go, but this decision marks a positive step in combating antisemitism and uniting the world in our moral obligation to #NeverForget this darkest chapter in human history. #HolocaustRemembranceDay Link to image”

Supporting Israel Drone Strike Against Iran

Greene (R-GA-14) 01/29/2023: Twitter thread – “…As the Biden Administration has failed in negotiations to stop Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, Israel is taking action. It must always be remembered what Iran says it will do to Israel & America when it becomes capable of doing so. Link to quoted tweet Link to quoted tweet Wisely, Netanyahu intends to keep Israel out of the war in Ukraine…”

Issa (R-CA-48) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “America must stand with our ally and unequivocally defend Israel’s right to defend itself against existential enemies – especially Iran .”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 01/30/2023: Retweet of @NikkiHaley – “Israel has a right to self-defense.”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “It appears that Israel may have finally said enough with this White House’s appeasement strategy. Link to quoted tweet”

Solidarity with Israel following attacks in Jerusalem [& in many cases equating them with antisemitism]

NOTE: There are too many to include them all in full. Below is a list (probably not comprehensive) if members’ tweets. Check members’ website for formal press releases.

Aderholt (R-AL-4), Alford (R-MO-4), Arrington (R-TX-19), Bacon (R-NE-2), Bacon (R-NE-2), Bacon (R-NE-2), Bacon (R-NE-2), Bacon (R-NE-2), Baird (R-IN-4), Balderson (R-OH-12), Balderson (R-OH-12), Balderson (R-OH-12), Banks (R-IN-3), Barr (R-KY-6), Barragán (D-CA-44), Biggs (R-AZ-5), Blumenthal (D-CT), Boyle (D-PA-2), Brecheen (R-OK-2), Britt (R-AL), Britt (R-AL), Burlison (R-MO-7), Capito (R-WV), Carbajal (D-CA-24), Carey (R-OH-15), Cassidy (R-LA), Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR-5), Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20), Cicilline (D-RI-1), Ciscomani (R-AZ-6), Clarke (D-NY-9), Cline (R-VA-6), Coons (D-DE), Cornyn (R-TX), Costa (D-CA-21), Cotton (R-AR), Cotton (R-AR), Cotton (R-AR), Cotton (R-AR) , Craig (D-MN-2), Cramer (R-ND), Crane (R-AZ-2), Crane (R-AZ-2), Crawford (R-AR-1), Crockett (D-TX-30), Cruz (R-TX), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), Daines (R-MT), Davidson (R-OH-8), Davis (D-NC-1), DesJarlais (R-TN-4), DesJarlais (R-TN-4), Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26), Dingell (D-MI-6), Donalds (R-FL-19), Duckworth (D-IL), Emmer (R-MN-6), Ernst (R-IA), Ezell (R-MS-4), Feenstra (R-IA-4), Finstad (R-MN-1), Fischer (R-NE), Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1), Fletcher (D-TX-7), Flood (R-NE-1), Frankel (D-FL-22), Garcia (D-CA-42), Garbarino (R-NY-2), Garcia (R-CA-27), Gillibrand (D-NY), Gimenez (R-FL-28), Gimenez (R-FL-28), Gimenez (R-FL-28), Gimenez (R-FL-28), Goldman (D-NY-10), Gonzales (R-TX-23), Gonzalez (D-TX-34), Gonzales (R-TX-23), González-Colón (R-PR-0), Good (R-VA-5), Gottheimer (D-NJ-5), Granger (R-TX-12), Granger (R-TX-12), Green (R-TN-7), Green (R-TN-7), Hagerty (R-TN), Harshbarger (R-TN-1), Hern (R-OK-1), Himes (D-CT-4), Hinson (R-IA-2), Houchin (R-IN-9), Hoyer (D-MD-5), Hudson (R-NC-9), Hunt (R-TX-38), Hunt (R-TX-38), Hunt (R-TX-38), Issa (R-CA-48), Ivey (D-MD-4), Jackson (R-TX-13), Jackson (R-TX-13), Jordan (R-OH-4), Jordan (R-OH-4), Kamlager (D-CA-37), Kamlager (D-CA-37), Kilmer (D-WA-6), Kim (R-CA-40), LaLota (R-NY-1), LaLota (R-NY-1), Lamborn (R-CO-5), Langworthy (R-NY-23), Langworthy (R-NY-23), Langworthy (R-NY-23), Lankford (R-OK), Lawler (R-NY-17), Lawler (R-NY-17), Lawler (R-NY-17), Lesko (R-AZ-8), Levin (D-CA-49), Lieu (D-CA-36), Loudermilk (R-GA-11), Loudermilk (R-GA-11), Manning (D-NC-6), Mast (R-FL-21), Mast (R-FL-21), Moskowitz (D-FL-23), Molinaro (R-NY-19), McCaul (R-TX-10), McClain (R-MI-9), McCormick (R-GA-6), Meeks (D-NY-5), Menendez (D-NJ), Menendez (D-NJ-8), Miller (R-OH-7), Miller-Meeks (R-IA-1), Molinaro (R-NY-19), Mooney (R-WV-2), Moore (R-AL-2), Moskowitz (D-FL-23), Moskowitz (D-FL-23), Moskowitz (D-FL-23), Mullin (D-CA-15), Nadler (D-NY-12), Nickel (D-NC-13), Norcross (D-NJ-1), Nunn (R-IA-3), Ogles (R-TN-5), Ogles (R-TN-5), Padilla (D-CA), Peters (D-CA-50), Pelosi (D-CA-11), Pfluger (R-TX-11), Risch (R-ID), Rogers (R-KY-5), Rose (R-TN-6), Rosen (D-NV), Rosen (D-NV), Rubio (R-FL), Ryan (D-NY-18), Ryan (D-NY-18), Salazar (R-FL-27), Scalise (R-LA-1), Schiff (D-CA-30), Schneider (D-IL-10), Schumer (D-NY), Scott (R-FL), Scott (R-FL), Scott (R-FL), Scott (R-SC), Sherman (D-CA-32), Sherrill (D-NJ-11) , Steel (R-CA-45), Steel (R-CA-45), Steube (R-FL-17), Stevens (D-MI-11), Strong (R-AL-5), Sullivan (R-AK), Swalwell (D-CA-14), Tenney (R-NY-24), Thanedar (D-MI-13), Tiffany (R-WI-7), Torres (D-NY-15), Torres (D-CA-35), Van Duyne (R-TX-24), Vargas (D-CA-52), Wagner (R-MO-2), Waltz (R-FL-6), Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25), Weber (R-TX-14), Wild (D-PA-7), Williams (R-NY-22), Williams (R-NY-22), Williams (R-NY-22), Williams (R-NY-22). Wilson (R-SC-2). Yakym (R-IN-2)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

NOTE: There were many, many tweets/statements from Republicans this week related to a Fox News story that starts: “Texas law enforcement arrested an Iranian illegal immigrant at the southern border last week whose name and date of birth were initially flagged as a match on the FBI’s terror watchlist, but who a DHS official tells Fox News was ultimately determined not to be a match on the database after further vetting.” Based on those tweeets, it seems like a lot of members just saw “Iranian” and “terrorist” in the headline, and tweeted without bother to read even the first paragraph (would be fun to now if they would have been relieved or disappointed to discover the guy was not actually on the terror watchlist…) Anyway, ? I’m not including those statements/tweets in this report, given that they aren’t really about Iran, they’re about the fight over border security,]

Bonamici (D-OR-1) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “For 4+ months, brave Iranian women have risked everything to demand their basic rights. Their courage has been inspiring. We stand with those who have spoken out in support of #WomanLifeFreedom, including #FatemehSepehri, #NiloufarHamedi, & #KatayounRiahi.”

Brownley (D-CA-26) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Sham trials, forced confessions, and heinous executions are some of the many ways Iran’s regime is silencing women and girls. I am proud to stand with the brave women of Iran in their fight against the regime’s oppression, and I condemn the human rights violations being committed against peaceful protesters. Women like #KatayounRiahi, who removed her compulsory hijab in solidarity with #MahsaAmini, deserve the right to choose if and how they demonstrate their faith. This is a right that is being taken away from women around the world. We must demand fundamental change, and recognizing and supporting the courage of Iranian women is essential to achieving that change. #WomanLifeFreedom”

DeLauro (D-CT-3) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “We stand with the brave women of Iran who’ve galvanized Iranian society to demonstrate for freedom. I stand with women like #KatayounRiahi who the regime is looking to punish harshly for being the 1st actress to publicly remove her mandatory hijab in support of #WomanLifeFreedom.” Also tweeted by Balint (D-VT-0), Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25), Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20), Frankel (D-FL-22)

Kamlager (D-CA-37) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Iranian women & girls have been the spark & engine for the #WomanLifeFreedom protests demanding change. I strongly condemn sham trials, executions, torture, as in the case of rap artist #ToomajSalehi & attempts at forced confessions, as in the case of actress #KatayounRiahi.”

Manning (D-NC-6) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Iran continues to brutally crack down on protesters, including #KatayounRiahi, the 1st Iranian actress to publicly remove her mandatory hijab in support of #WomanLifeFreedom. The US must continue standing with Iranian protesters, women & girls who are fighting for freedom.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The regime in Tehran would rather jail its youth than work with them to secure a better future for #Iran. This generation of Iranians persists in its fight for fundamental freedoms even amid such baseless arrests. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “I’m grateful to again serve as Republican leader of SFRC. Helping #Ukraine get what it needs to defeat #Russia, bolstering #Taiwan in the face of #China’s aggression, addressing #Iran’s malign activities, & holding POTUS accountable are my top priorities. Risch Reelected Ranking Member of Senate Foreign Relations Committee | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”

Schumer (D-NY) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The House passed a bill to prohibit the sale of oil from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. Here’s my question: Why stop at China? What about Russia? North Korea? Iran? That’s what we’re doing, finding ways to make this proposal stronger.”

Titus (D-NV-1) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “For more than four months, Iranian women have demanded basic rights, risking their lives to do so. I commend their courage, and I strongly support the female dissidents, journalists, and actors who’ve stood up for #WomanLifeFreedom in Iran.”

Zinke (R-MT-1) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The left is so set on virtue signaling they would rather ask a terrorist regime in Iran, dictators in Russia and Venezuela, and polluters all over the planet for energy rather than let the hardworking AMERICANS produce here at home under our regulations and standards. Unreal. Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/01/2023: Retweet of @AlinejadMasih – “In a conversation with @SenatorLankford: It’s important if president Biden meet with the united opposition of Iran. Western governments should prepare themselves for Iran without the Islamic Republic. Iranian people want an end to this regime. #MahsaAmini https://t.co/KOgjC2iTY3 Link to quoted tweet Link to video”

Lankford (R-OK) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “A successful operation by @CENTCOM to prevent further aggression against the people of Iran & the region Link to quoted tweet”

Fischer (R-NE) 01/31/2023: Twitter thread – “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Putin’s continued nuclear-saber rattling have already cemented their status as a dangerous pariah on the world stage. Link to quoted tweet Now, Russia’s violation of New START is yet another deliberate attempt to undermine global stability and intimidate the international community. This admin. needs to hold Russia accountable for its failure to abide by its own agreement. We must also begin immediately working with our allies to shore up our nuclear deterrence and assess how these violations fundamentally change our force posture abroad. We already live in an increasingly dangerous world, with China on track to triple its nuclear arsenal by 2035. Iran and North Korea continue to pursue nuclear weapons programs. Russia’s irresponsible refusal to cooperate on nuclear arms control has serious implications for global security and must be treated as such.”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 01/31/2023: Retweet of @DemWomenCaucus – “Thank you to @NazaninBoniadi for meeting with us today to discuss the ongoing human rights abuses in Iran. If we want to see real change, fierce advocates like you are essential. Link to image”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 02/01/2023: Retweet of @NazaninBoniadi – “My appreciation to @RepLoisFrankel and the @DemWomenCaucus for meeting this morning to discuss the brave people of Iran who are risking everything to call for fundamental poltical change. Thanks for standing with the people of Iran and #WomanLifeFreedom. Link to image”

Kiley (R-CA-3) 01/31/2023: Retweet of @IACNorCal – “#Iran #FreeIran2023 Thank you @RepKiley for your strong message of support & your leadership. “It is so important that we, the U.S., do not do anything to embolden this regime in its capacity to threaten its own people & wreak havoc in the M.E. & around the world” @OrgIAC Link to video”

Lankford (R-OK) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “What’s going on in Iran? Why should the US care? Answers to these questions and MORE on the Season 3 Premiere of #TheBreakdown Season 3, Episode 1: Iranian Uprising… | soundcloud.com”

Manning (D-NC-6) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “As Policy & Administration Chair of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, I was pleased to welcome @NazaninBoniadi to the Capitol today to share her work to support the women and girls of Iran and discuss what we can do in Congress to stand with them. Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime is tearing parents like #HassanFirouzi away from their children. Sending my deepest condolences to Hassan’s family for how they have been treated by this cruel regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Shaheen (D-NH) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “As brave Iranians – especially women protesters – continue to face persecution for demanding gov’t accountability & respect for fundamental human rights, I’m proud to join this bipartisan call to support their protests. The global community cannot take its eyes off Iran. Link to image”

Torres (D-NY-15) 01/31/2023: Retweet of @RitchieTorres – “Iran is the leading aggressor of the Middle East; the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world; and a longstanding oppressor of its own people. The Iranian regime has been shaken to the core by a revolution led by powerful women. Link to video”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “A real honor to meet @NazaninBoniadi to discuss reform and protest efforts in #Iran and the vital role women play in human rights movements. I stand in strong solidarity with the brave Iranian women and hope the regime recognizes their rights. Link to image”

Aderholt (R-AL-4) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I condemn the recent attack in Tehran on the Embassy of Azerbaijan. I call on the Iranian government to fully and promptly investigate this terrorist attack.”

Ezell (R-MS-4) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “President Biden claims he’ll veto anything passed by @HouseGOP. To recap, here’s what he’s committed to opposing: Banning POST-BIRTH abortion | Investigating the Chinese Communist Party | Condemning Iran’s human rights abuses | Refilling the SPR with American oil Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “Students like Zahra are being deprived of an education simply for exercising their rights. Universities should be supporting students’ growth as they learn & express their beliefs, not punishing them. Link to quoted tweet”

Panetta (D-CA-19) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I met with Iranian Americans in California’s 19th Congressional District to discuss how we can best support the free speech, safety, and rights of Iranians who are living up to the legacy of Mahsa Amini by protesting for change. Link to image”

Porter (D-CA-47) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I strongly support the Biden Administration’s newly-announced sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian regime’s right hand in oppression. “Woman, Life, Freedom” is not just a chant—it’s a call to action. #MahsaAmini Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI: Last week, my bipartisan resolution passed the House with nearly unanimous support. But the fight isn’t over yet. I will continue and stand with and support the people of Iran in their quest for freedom. Rep. Tenney Leads Bipartisan Resolution Supporting Iranian Protesters’ Fight Against ‘Murderous Regime’… | breitbart.com”

Weber (R-TX-14) 01/31/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “Thank you @TXRandy14 for always showing support for the Iranian people in their fight for freedom and democracy. #IranRevoIution #Iranian Congressman Randy Weber Recognizes The Iranian People’s Right To Liberty – Calls For More Support Link to video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies | CNN Politics”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 01/29/2023: Twitter thread – “The men and women of Iran have bravely stood up to a murderous regime who sponsors global terrorism and wants to wipe Israel from the Earth. (1/2) This week, we passed a bipartisan resolution to show America’s unwavering support for the exploration of freedom and democracy across the world and the continued condemnation of countries who harm their citizens for speaking out. (2/2) House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote… | apnews.com”

Kiley (R-CA-3) 01/30/2023: Retweet of @IACNorCal – “#Iran #FreeIran2023 Thank you @RepKiley for your strong message of support & your leadership. “It is so important that we, the U.S., do not do anything to embolden this regime in its capacity to threaten its own people & wreak havoc in the M.E. & around the world” @OrgIAC Link to video”

Lankford (R-OK) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian people have risked their lives to stand up for their freedom & the right to live their faith. @AlinejadMasih Iranian Human Rights Leader: ‘We Are in the Middle of our Revolution’… | freebeacon.com”

Lankford (R-OK) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “Have you listened to the Season 3 premiere of #TheBreakdown yet? Listen in to hear @AlinejadMasih and me discuss the current crisis in Iran. Link to video”

Levin (D-CA-49) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “Women’s rights are human rights. I stand with the women in #Iran, strongly condemn the continued attacks by the regime on its people, and join those calling for immediate action to stop the violence.”

Manning (D-NC-6) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I stood with a bipartisan group of Members to speak up for the brave Iranians protesting for their basic human rights & freedoms to be respected. The US must stay unified in condemning the Iranian regime’s use of brutal force to suppress the basic rights of its citizens. Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s crackdown on free press continues unabated. #MelikaHashemi, #MehrnoushZarei, #SaeedeShafiei & all other journalists detained by the regime must be released immediately. Journalism is not a crime. Link to quoted tweet”

Torres (D-CA-35) 01/29/2023: Tweet – “It’s not every day we see the House come together in a truly bipartisan fashion. I am glad we could do so to send an overwhelming message of support to the brave men and women in Iran fighting for their freedoms and liberties. House commends Iranian protesters in bipartisan vote… | apnews.com”

Torres (D-NY-15) 01/30/2023: Retweet of @RitchieTorres – “Iran is the leading aggressor of the Middle East; the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world; and a longstanding oppressor of its own people. The Iranian regime has been shaken to the core by a revolution led by powerful women. Link to video”

Torres (D-NY-15) 01/30/2023: Retweet of @RitchieTorres – “The women in Iran, who are risking their lives in confronting a monstrous and murderous regime, are among the most courageous freedom fighters in the world. The United States must stand with our Iranian sisters in their fearless fight for freedom.”

Cruz (R-TX) 01/28/2023: Tweet – “The Biden White House is fundamentally ok with Iran getting a nuke. That’s nonsense! I don’t want to risk Iran using a nuke to murder Americans. #Verdict ‎Verdict with Ted Cruz: Biden Funding BOTH Sides Of Ukraine War, plus Schiff-less! on Apple Podcasts… | podcasts.apple.com Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/28/2023: Twitter thread – “Another sobering reminder of how far the regime in Tehran will go to target US citizens in Iran, around the world, & here in the US. I applaud US efforts to foil another Iranian plot to murder a US citizen & welcome the announced charges. Link to quoted tweet We also cannot talk Iran’s targeting of Americans without raising those unjustly detained in Iran: #Siamak_Namazi,#FreeEmad Sharghi, & Morad Tahbaz. It is long past time for the Iranian regime to release them so they can reunite with their families.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/28/2023: Retweet of @NedaSharghi – “@SFRCdems Chairman @SenatorMenendez @SFRCdems, we’re constantly worried our loved ones are being forgotten & de-prioritized. This reassures us they’re not. Thank you. We’re grateful to you & your staff for looking out for our American citizens wrongfully detained in Iran. #BringThemHome”

Torres (D-NY-15) 01/29/2023: Twitter thread – “Iran is the leading aggressor of the Middle East; the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world; and a longstanding oppressor of its own people. The Iranian regime has been shaken to the core by a revolution led by powerful women. Link to video The women in Iran, who are risking their lives in confronting a monstrous and murderous regime, are among the most courageous freedom fighters in the world. The United States must stand with our Iranian sisters in their fearless fight for freedom. On September 13th, 2021, Masha Amini was brutally beaten to death by the Iran’s Orwellian morality police merely for not wearing a head covering. Out of the tragedy of Masha’s murder came a spontaneous groundswell of thousands of Iranian women rising up for their freedom, some removing their head coverings and cutting their hair as a poignant form of protest. The revolution there reminds us that the future of Iran does not belong to a regime whose malevolence and obsolescence have become too glaring to ignore. Iran’s future belong to its people led by its fearless formidable female freedom fighters. The vision of a free and democratic Iran is an unrealized dream whose time has come, whose realization is long overdue.”

Lankford (R-OK) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “TUNE IN to the Season 3 premiere of #TheBreakdown wherever you listen to podcasts I’m joined by @AlinejadMasih to break down the crisis in Iran and why it matters. Season 3, Episode 1: Iranian Uprising… | soundcloud.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 01/28/2023: Tweet – “I was proud to stand with @NazaninBoniadi and colleagues on both sides of the aisle yesterday morning in support of the Iranian people. Thank you to my colleagues @RepTenney and @RepJoshG for leading the charge on the bipartisan resolution in support of the Iranian protesters. Link to image” Retweeted by Tenney (R-NY-24)

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “@DOJ’s arrest/indictment of Iran-backed thugs who tried to kill @AlinejadMasih on US soil is evidence of regime’s global malign influence. The admin MUST do more to DETER Iran’s plots against Masih & other US citizens. The threat is real.” Link to PDF | justice.gov”

McCormick (R-GA-6) 01/27/2023: Retweet of @iacogeorgia – “Senate reintroduces Iran resolution in support of ‘brave’ protesters Senate reintroduces Iran resolution in support of ‘brave’ protesters… | washingtonexaminer.com @RepMcCormick”

Risch (R-ID) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “#Iran’s attempt to kill US citizen & exiled Iranian activist, @AlinejadMasih, in NY is appalling. While their indictment is a win for justice, more must done. The #IRGC will stop at nothing to silence any person that exposes it for what it is – experts of torture, murder, & rape. Link to quoted tweet”

Steel (R-CA-45) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “Today I joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues and @NazaninBoniadi to celebrate the passage of a resolution condemning the Iranian regime’s brutal human rights abuses and to reaffirm our commitment to standing with the brave Iranian people fighting for freedom. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “Proud to support my friend @claudiatenney’s resolution to stand with the brave Iranian citizens in their fight for freedom. Rep. Tenney Leads Bipartisan Resolution Supporting Iranian Protesters’ Fight Against ‘Murderous Regime’… | breitbart.com”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 01/27/2023: Retweet of @RepSteel – “Today I joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues and @NazaninBoniadi to celebrate the passage of a resolution condemning the Iranian regime’s brutal human rights abuses and to reaffirm our commitment to standing with the brave Iranian people fighting for freedom. Link to image”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)

Syria

Risch (R-ID) 02/03/2023: Tweet – “The administration has ignored #Syria’s deterioration into a narco state for too long. #Assad’s drugs destabilize the Middle East & provide resources for continued atrocities. I look forward to the admin’s strategy that I mandated in the defense bill. Is the Syrian Regime the World’s Biggest Drug Dealer?… | vice.com”

Durbin (D-IL) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “The recent OPCW report marks the 9th time it and the UN independently verified chemical weapons use by the Assad regime. Whether by Assad in Syria or Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, we cannot allow these war criminals to act with impunity.”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: With its vital report, @OPCW makes clear what has been known for some time: no amount of misinformation or whitewashing can change the fact that Assad’s air force was responsible for the heinous Douma chemical attacks on Syrian civilians. Link to quoted tweet”

Hill (R-AR-2) 01/28/2023: Tweet – “More confirmation of the decade of murder against his own citizens led by Assad. No nation serious about peace and security in the region should consider reestablishing diplomatic relations with this regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Krishnamoorthi (D-IL-8) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “This confirmation Bashar al-Assad’s regime used chemical weapons against his own people is a disturbing reminder of the crimes Assad has already committed and the ones of which he’s still capable. I urge the Biden Administration to bring meaningful change to the people of Syria. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Today’s OPCW report confirms what we’ve all known for yrs – Assad is a war criminal who used chemical weapons on Syrian civilians. The international community MUST treat him like the pariah he is & pursue accountability. NO normalization.” Assad Regime Carried Out 2018 Chlorine Attack in Syria, Investigators Say… | wsj.com”

Risch (R-ID) 01/27/2023: Tweet – “.@OPCW has confirmed #Assad’s abhorrent chemical weapons use against civilians in Douma. In response, Biden has done little to curb normalization and #Caesar sanctions have been nonexistent, further freezing the conflict. The status quo is unacceptable. Link to quoted tweet”

United Arab Emirates

Markey (D-MA) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “The UAE’s appointment of an oil executive as President of this year’s COP28 summit is shameful—we can’t put polluters in charge of climate diplomacy. We need a climate process free of Big Oil’s big influence.”

Escobar (D-TX-16) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “The leader of one of the world’s largest oil companies has been appointed the president of COP28, the UN’s CLIMATE CHANGE conference. I’ve joined my colleagues in urging @JohnKerry to push for a change in leadership to ensure COP28 is a serious & productive climate summit Link to quoted tweet”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “Appointing someone with deep ties to the fossil fuel industry to lead COP28 undermines the very essence of this conference and our work to combat climate change. We must get Big Oil’s thumb off the scale if we want to make meaningful progress. US Lawmakers to John Kerry: Urge UAE to Remove Oil Boss From COP28 Presidency… | commondreams.org”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “I led this congressional letter to Special Climate Envoy John Kerry because it’s obviously a terrible idea for the UAE to tap the CEO of their state-owned oil company to preside over the COP28 Climate Conference. Just unbelievable. U.S. lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president… | msn.com”

Jordan

Menendez (D-NJ) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Honored to again welcome @KingAbdullahII to the Capitol for a productive discussion on our shared commitment to the enduring US-Jordan partnership. Appreciated his insights & wisdom, & look forward to working together to advance mutual interests & address regional challenges. Link to image”

Risch (R-ID) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “It was wonderful to welcome my friend @KingAbdullahII of #Jordan back to DC today. Jordan’s work to enhance regional security and address the drivers of conflict are vital, and we look forward to continue partnering in these efforts. Ranking Member Risch Welcomes His Majesty King Abdullah of Jordan | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Link to image”

Scott (R-SC) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to meet with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan and his family at the @uscapitol. The strong relationship between our two countries is grounded in a common vision for stability and security in the Middle East. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Rep. Waltz met with @KingAbdullahII to discuss Jordan, Israel, and the Middle East. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Great to talk with @KingAbdullahII about our shared goals for our countries and the Middle East AND maybe skydiving together with Jordanian Special Forces! Link to quoted tweet”

Alford (R-MO-4) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “We had a productive House Armed Services round table discussion today with King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan. Link to image”

DeLauro (D-CT-3) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “The partnership between the U.S. and Jordan is as strong as it has ever been. My Appropriations Committee colleagues and I are deeply appreciative of @KingAbdullahII and welcome his leadership on the economic and political challenges facing Jordan and her neighbors. Link to image”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “I had the honor of meeting with a delegation from Jordan, including His Majesty King Abdullah II, to discuss issues of mutual concern such as strengthening US-Jordan relations, Middle East peace, and security. Link to image”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 01/31/2023: Twitter thread – “As Speaker, it’s an honor to host my first foreign leader visit—the King of Jordan—at the Capitol. Link to video Thank you,@KingAbdullahII for your friendship and tireless efforts to bring about peace in the Middle East Link to image”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “RM @RepGregoryMeeks: Good to see @KingAbdullahII today in a bipartisan leadership meeting. The US-Jordanian bilateral relationship is strong and important for promoting peace and prosperity across the Middle East. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 01/31/2023: Twitter thread – “As Republican Conference Chair & senior Member of the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, it was an honor to welcome the King, Queen, and Crown Prince of Jordan to our nation’s Capitol. Thank you @KingAbdullahII and @QueenRania for your partnership and tireless work to bring peace in the Middle East. Link to image”

Smith (D-WA-9) 01/31/2023: Twitter thread – “The terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem this weekend was horrific and abhorrent. The dangerous rise in antisemitism and attacks on people trying to worship and practice their religion is unacceptable and must be condemned. .@SecBlinken’s trip to the region comes at a critical time. Promoting dialogue and cooperation, including security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Israel, is critical to restoring calm in the region and advancing long term security. Link to quoted tweet It’s crucial for the U.S. and regional leaders to continue to look for ways to de-escalate and prevent more violence. Today the House Armed Services Committee met with @KingAbdullahII who briefed us on the constructive role that Jordan is playing in trying to find a long-term peaceful solution between Israel and the Palestinians. Palestinian leaders must take greater steps to prevent acts of terror and incitement of violence by militant groups, and the PA must immediately restore security cooperation with Israel. Additionally, Israel should not take actions like settlement expansion that jeopardize both the viability of a Palestinian state and the ultimate and necessary goal of a two state solution. @SecBlinken’s visit comes at a time when U.S. leadership is needed.”

McClain (R-MI-9) 01/31/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to meet and speak with King Abdullah II of Jordan this morning. The United States’ relationships in the Middle East are increasingly important, and I am grateful for Jordan’s friendship and partnership. Thank you, Your Majesty, for speaking with HASC today. Link to image”

Turkey

Garbarino (R-NY-2) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Today I met with @EnesFreedom to discuss what Congress can do to address human rights abuses in Turkey, including possible sanctions against human rights abusers in the Turkish government. The US must lead the world in standing against human rights violations at home and abroad. Link to image”

McClain (R-MI-9) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “It was great to sit down and talk with my friend @EnesFreedom today. Enes is a courageous man who is not afraid to speak out against tyranny. The United States MUST stand by him and condemn Turkey’s actions and the bounty on his head. Link to image”

Merkley (D-OR) 02/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Transnational repression is on the rise around the world. Journalists, activists, and everyday people who have spoken truth to power in their country are bullied and blackmailed beyond that country’s borders, or even put on a “terror list.” Opinion | How Turkey pursues dissident exiles like me all over the world We need to do more to address this startling uptick in transnational repression whenever and wherever it occurs, including this alarming account of Turkey’s efforts to target and intimidate Can Dündar, a journalist living abroad.”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 02/02/2023: Tweet – “Had a good meeting with former NBA player @EnesFreedom. We discussed the human rights abuses committed by Erdogan’s regime and the importance of free and fair elections in Turkey. It was interesting to hear his perspective as a former Turkish national who is now a U.S. citizen. Link to image”

Ezell (R-MS-4) 01/30/2023: Retweet of @RepublicanStudy – “Hey @POTUS: This is @EnesFreedom, an American citizen. He has a $500k bounty on his head from NATO ally, Turkey. Why do you refuse to meet with him? Link to image”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 01/30/2023: Tweet – “Erdogan is holding NATO hostage in a desperate attempt to maintain power. There’s broad support for Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, but Turkey continues to create new obstacles. It’s becoming clear that Erdogan is willing to endanger the alliance to protect himself. Link to quoted tweet”

Qatar

Bergman (R-MI-1) 02/01/2023: Tweet – “Spot on, @LeeMZeldin! Link to quoted tweet”

Bergman (R-MI-1) 02/01/2023: Retweet of @LeeMZeldin – “Foreign governments like Qatar are finding creative ways to purchase new influence in U.S. foreign policy. The Think Tank Transparency Act will help expose this activity. Let’s Bring Greater Transparency to Foreign Influence on Policy Making! Let’s Bring Greater Transparency to Foreign Influence on Policy Making… | newsweek.com”