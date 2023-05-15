Legislative Round-Up- May 12, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1.Bills, Resolutions & Letters

2. Hearings & Events

3. Media & Reports

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

7. Members on the Record (other Mideast countries)

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

Israel

(RECOGNIZING THE NAKBA, PALESTINIAN REFUGEE RIGHTS, PALESTINIAN RIGHTS) H. Res. 388: Introduced 5/10/23 by Tlaib (D-MI) and 5 original cosponsors — Omar (D-MN), McCollum (D-MN), Bowman (D-NY), Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Bush (D-MO), “Recognizing the ongoing Nakba and Palestine refugees rights.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. NOTE: Tlaib first introduced this resolution on 5/16/22 (H. Res. 1123) — see the 5/20/22 edition of the Round-Up for reactions to and reporting around that resolution. This year’s version expands on the 2022 version with the addition of 4 new (and extremely substantive) “resolved” clauses, according to which the House resolves that it is US policy (in addition to recognizing the Nakba, supporting UNRWA, and supporting refugee rights) to:

“condemn all manifestations of Israel’s ongoing Nakba against the Palestinian people, including (A) Israel’s illegal theft of Palestinian land in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem; (B) Israel’s displacement of Palestinians by destroying their homes and forcing them from their land; and (C) the daily brutality and violence inflicted by the Israeli military and Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians”;

“request from the President the application of the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act of 2018 (Public Law 115–441) to the treatment of Palestinians by Israel (both state and nonstate actors), including—(A) a report on the situation in the mandated annual reporting to the Congress; (B) training for United States Foreign Service Officers stationed in the United States Embassy to Israel per section 4 of such Act and section 4028(d) of title 22, United States Code; and (C) supporting and protecting Palestinian and Israeli civil society groups and human rights defenders working to monitor, document, prevent, and respond to atrocities”;

“denounce as incitement all threats, either implicit or explicit, by Israeli politicians to commit a second Nakba, or to finish what Israel began in 1948, or similar such statements”; and

“ensure the United States ends its complicity in Israel’s ongoing Nakba against the Palestinian people by— (A) prohibiting United States weapons from being used to destroy Palestinian homes and forcibly removing Palestinians from their land; (B) ending United States diplomatic support for such actions; and (C) refraining from building any diplomatic facility on land expropriated by Israel from Palestinian refugees, including United States citizens.”

(PALESTINIAN KIDS AND FAMILIES MATTER) HR 3103 (pdf): As reported in last week’s Round-Up (before the bill was in the Congressional Record) — introduced 5/5/23 by McCollum (D-MN) and 16 all-Democratic cosponsors, the “Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. See last week’s Round-Up for details.

Bush (D-MO-1) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “Not a single dollar of U.S. aid should go to funding Israeli Apartheid and violating international law. Proud to cosponsor @BettyMcCollum04’s bill #DefendingPalestinianRights”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 05/06/2023: Tweet – “Thank you to the original cosponsors of my bill #DefendingPalestinianRights! @RepDonBeyer @RepPressley @RepRashida @RepDonaldPayne @RepBonnie @Ilhan @RepRaulGrijalva @RepBowman @RepMarkPocan @RepCori @RepJayapal @RepAOC @RepBarbaraLee @RepSummerLee @RepDwightEvans Link to image”

Omar (D-MN-5) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @BettyMcCollum04 – “I’ve officially reintroduced the Defending Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act—because not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to commit human rights violations…”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @sarahleah1 – “Peace can only be achieved when everyone’s human rights are respected, and Congress has a responsibility to not ignore the well-documented mistreatment of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli military occupation.”

(TARGETING THE PA) HR 3266: Introduced 5/11/23 by Schneider (D-IL) and four bipartisan cosponsors, “To require the Secretary of State to submit annual reports reviewing the curriculum used by the Palestinian Authority, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(ARM ISRAEL WITH PGMs TO ATTACK IRAN) S. 1504: Introduced 5/9/23 by Cotton (R-AR), “A bill to ensure peace through strength in Israel by requiring a Department of Defense assessment of the quantity of precision-guided munitions and other munitions for use by Israel, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

(CREATE US SPECIAL ENVOY FOR NORMALIZATION) HR 3099: Introduced 5/5/23 by Lawler (R-NY) and Torres (D-NY), “To establish in the Department of State the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Also see:

Torres, Lawler push for a U.S. Abraham Accords ambassador (Jewish Insider 2/28/23 — yes, they announced the planned introduction of the bill more than 2 months before actually introducing it)

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/09/2023: Retweet of @marcrod97 – “Inbox: House Foreign Affairs just announced it will vote on the bill creating a special envoy/ambassador for the Abraham Accords at next Tuesday’s markup.”

(CAMPUS FREE SPEECH) S.1511 (pdf): Introduced 5/10/23 by Cotton (R-AR), “A bill to amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to ensure that public institutions of higher education eschew policies that improperly constrain the expressive rights of students, and to ensure that private institutions of higher education are transparent about, and responsible for, their chosen speech policies.” NOTE: I’m including this bill here because while it is safe to assume that this bill is not/not intended to protect free speech on campus that is critical of Israel and/or Zionism, bills like this do a great job underscoring the total hypocrisy of Congress in such matters. Referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. Also see: Cotton press release

Iran

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3152: Introduced 5/9/23 by McCaul (R-TX), Meeks (D-NY), Wilson (R-SC) and Philips (D-MN), “To impose sanctions with respect to countries, individuals, and entities that engage in any effort to acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or deploy Iranian missiles and related goods and technology, including materials and equipment, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and Judiciary.

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3095: Introduced 5/5/23 by James (R-MI), Hern (R-OK) and Fallon (R-TX), “To impose sanctions with respect to foreign persons that support or conduct certain transactions with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps or other sanctioned persons, and for other purposes.” Referred to the committees on Foreign Affairs; Financial Services; Oversight and Accountability; Judiciary; Ways and Means.

Syria

(NO NORMALIZATION WITH SYRIA/ASSAD) HR 3202: Introduced 5/11/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and 7 bipartisan cosponsors, “To prohibit any official action to recognize or normalize relations with any Government of Syria that is led by Bashar al-Assad, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary.

LETTERS

(DESIGNATE THE IRGC AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION) Tenney/Schneider et al letters to foreign leaders: On 5/11/23, Rep. Tenney (R-NY) led a letter, cosigned by 20 bipartisan House colleagues, to the leaders of India, the UK, Canada, and Australia calling on them to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

press release

Bipartisan congressional group calls for US allies to label Iranian army as terror group (The Hill 5/11/23)

Tenney (R-NY-24) 05/11/2023: Twitter thread – “Today, I led a bipartisan effort in Congress calling on the UK, Australia, India & Canada to join our fight in combatting IRGC terrorism. Our allies & partners should #DesignateIRGC as a terrorist organization and send a clear message that its terrorist activities must end…” Tenney (R-NY-24) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @jinsadc – “In 2019, the US designated the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. It’s time the UK, Canada, India, and Australia do the same. Kudos to @RepTenney & @RepSchneider for leading bipartisan letters to these leaders urging them to designate the IRGC…”

2. Hearings & Events



NOTE: The House Armed Services Committee has announced that markup of the FY24 NDAA has been postponed (no new dates announced yet).

May 16, 2023: On 5/9/23 the House Foreign Affairs Committee announced it will hold a markup on 5/16/23 of various measures, including: HR 3099, “to establish in the Department of State the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes” (a resolution introduced 5/5/23 — an extraordinary speedy path from introduction to markup!)

May 10, 2023: Rep. Tlaib (D-MN) was scheduled to host an event in the Capitol Visitors Center to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba. This turned into a mini-drama, as summarized below:

Members Statements/tweets supporting the event:

Members Statements/tweets attacking the event:

3. Media & Reports

Haaretz 5/11/23: At Washington Commemoration of Abu Akleh Killing, Fresh Calls for Accountability Surface

Jewish Insider 5/8/23: Republicans and Democrats come together for delegation to Israel, but judicial reform creates point of division

Jewish Insider 5/8/23: Allred’s record appeals to both moderates and progressives, as he mounts Texas Senate bid

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Anniversary of Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh

Van Hollen (D-MD) quoted in Haaretz 5/11/23: “As President Biden recently made clear at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, we have a duty to protect American citizens around the world. As he also said, we have a duty to help protect journalists who work to present the facts and report the truth. That’s why we must not rest until we get all the facts about the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh…one year later, I am still committed to getting the full truth about her killing and getting accountability – and I will not stop pressing until we have them.”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli soldier one year ago today—a devastating tragedy & assault on press freedom. I continue to urge @POTUS & @StateDept to ensure a credible U.S. investigation & full accountability. #JusticeForShireen”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Today marks 1 yr. since US citizen & journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot & killed while reporting in the West Bank, wearing her full press regalia. Her family, other journalists & the US haven’t seen an independent investigation & accountability. We must not rest until we do. Link to image” [press release]

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/07/2023: Retweet of @LinaAbuAkleh – “One year memorial mass for my dear aunt Shireen Abu Akleh. It was a beautiful service! The priest said Shireen exemplified truth and was the voice of truth. May your memory be eternal I miss you, always. Link to image”

Bush (D-MO-1) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “One year later, we remember Shireen Abu Akleh for who she was — a beautiful person and fearless Palestinian journalist. We continue to demand accountability for her killing, and we stand in solidarity with all who work to end the Israeli apartheid system that killed her. Link to image”

Carson (D-IN-7) 05/11/2023: Twitter thread – “One year ago today, Shireen Abu Akleh was killed performing one of the core tenets of our democracy: a free, independent press. Today, her friends, family, and colleagues are still searching for answers. That’s why I will be reintroducing the #JusticeforShireen Act to require a report on Shireen’s death to Congress and whether any U.S. funds or weapons were used in her killing. It’s also why I’m reintroducing the Justice for Journalists Act, which would mandate an investigation into all non-natural death of U.S. journalists working abroad. No American journalist should ever fear retaliation, imprisonment or death for simply doing their jobs. As we acknowledge this somber occasion, I renew my calls to action. We must pass the Justice for Shireen Act and the Justice for Journalists Act to protect journalism at home and abroad. Together, we can honor Shireen’s life and legacy, and preserve freedom of the press for generations to come.”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “One year ago today, American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot & killed by Israeli troops while wearing press credentials and reporting in the West Bank. I stand with those demanding justice and accountability for her death. A year after journalist’s killing, report finds pattern of Israeli inaction… | washingtonpost.com”

Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @ChrisVanHollen – “Today marks 1 yr. since US citizen & journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, was shot & killed while reporting in the West Bank, wearing her full press regalia. Her family, other journalists & the US haven’t seen an independent investigation & accountability. We must not rest until we do. Link to image”

Omar (D-MN-5) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @democracynow – “One year ago today, an Israeli soldier fatally shot Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the head. To this day, no one has been held accountable. We speak to @sharifkouddous, of the film “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh,” about the fight for #JusticeforShireen. Link to video”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @DebbiAlmontaser – “As we mark the tragic loss of #ShireenAbuAqla, May her journalistic legacy live on. #JusticeForShireen Link to quoted tweet”

General

Burlison (R-MO-7) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t fund politically-charged organizations who ignore atrocities in China – while at the same time, unjustly targets Israel for defending its borders. Proud to support @RepChipRoy’s effort to pull funding from this corrupt organization. Link to quoted tweet” [letter from March 2023 targeting UN Human Rights Council] Retweeted by Roy (R-TX-21)

Pocan (D-WI-2) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Happy to host @UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General this morning to discuss how Congress can provide ongoing support to #PalestineRefugees. Link to image”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 05/08/2023: Twitter thread – “More woke nonsense out of the Biden Administration. POTUS is spending $100,000 in taxpayer funds on a Palestinian diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, rewarding groups that focus on gender identity and sexual orientation. What a slap in the face to our ally, Israel. 1/2 U.S. Offers Palestinians $100k to Promote ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ in Arts and Sports… | freebeacon.com 2/2”

Scott (R-FL) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “Americans can barely afford to buy groceries while @JoeBiden uses our tax dollars to promote his woke agenda overseas. I’m fighting to ensure tax dollars are spent on American families. U.S. Offers Palestinians $100k to Promote ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ in Arts and Sports… | freebeacon.com”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Standing with Israel

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Due to partnership with the US, around 180 rockets that would have otherwise crashed in populated areas have been intercepted. We must continue to stand with our ally and reaffirm Israel’s right to defend itself. Link to quoted tweet”

Cotton (R-AR) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Israel’s airstrikes aim to stop rockets. Palestinian rockets aim to murder civilians. There is no moral equivalence.”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “I’m proud to stand with our ally, the democratic Jewish State of #Israel, and its right to defend itself! Jihadist terrorists have fired nearly 1,000 rockets at Israeli citizens and innocent Israeli civilians are being murdered. Link to quoted tweet”

James (R-MI-10) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Terrorists have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel’s population centers this week with the sole aim of killing innocents. Israel is the Middle East’s sole democracy & America’s ally. I’ll continue to support Iron Dome funding as well as Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Innocent families, children, and communities are under attack as terror groups in Gaza continue to relentlessly fire hundreds of rockets into Israel. Israel has every right to defend herself and her people. My strong support for the Jewish State will never waver.”

Nunn (R-IA-3) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “It’s heartbreaking for these attacks to follow such a monumentous occasion as Israel’s 75th birthday. I support Israel’s right to defend itself and I stand with our great ally. Link to quoted tweet”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @USAmbIsrael – “Concerned about the continuing rocket launches today. We stand by Israel’s right to defend itself. Working towards a quick deescalation.”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “No one should live under relentless rocket fire. I #StandWithIsrael as it defends itself from Iran-backed terrorists. I can’t imagine the loss of life & devastation w/o our support for Iron Dome defenses. Our investments in [Israeli flag]’s security & regional stability saves civilian lives.”

Weber (R-TX-14) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @RepEliCrane – “For 75 years, Israel has stood firm against its enemies under God’s steadfast protection. And it will continue to do so.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/10/2023: Retweet of @YinamCohen – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for your steadfast support of Israel! Link to quoted tweet”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “For 75 years, Israel has stood firm against its enemies under God’s steadfast protection. And it will continue to do so.”

Curtis (R-UT-3) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary, we must acknowledge there are still individuals, both within the U.S. and globally, intent on its destruction. I stand firm in supporting Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens. Video: Palestinian militants fire hundreds of rockets from Gaza toward Israel | CNN”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “America must continue to stand with our great ally, Israel, as they endure these constant attacks. Link to quoted tweet

Frankel (D-FL-22) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza has fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilians. I condemn these acts of terror & am grateful that the Iron Dome is there to save lives. We must continue to support the Iron Dome & Israel’s security. Gaza factions: We fired hundreds of rockets at Israel… | jpost.com”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Imagine having to live under constant rocket fire by jihadist terrorists. As a Member of the Armed Services Committee, I’m proud to stand with the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel & support efforts to strengthen the Iron Dome defense system. Link to video”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @ElbazStarinsky – “Thank you @RepCarlos. Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 05/10/2023: Twitter thread – “Our ally Israel is under rocket attack from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad — an Iranian-backed terrorist organization that’s killed Israeli and American civilians. Israel has the right to defend itself, and the Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems are saving lives. I’m leading the bipartisan Hamas International Financing Prevention Act with @RepBrianMast to impose sanctions on anyone who assists Hamas, PIJ, or their affiliates. We need to isolate and punish terrorists by cutting off their financial resources at the source.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 05/10/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepJoshG for standing with our ally Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorism. #StandWithIsrael Link to quoted tweet”

Jordan (R-OH-4) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Rockets fired at Tel Aviv. Pray for Israel. Tense Israel braces for rockets as Hamas warns ‘a major lesson’ will be taught… | timesofisrael.com”

Lee (R-UT) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “I sincerely hope this will end soon … and peacefully. IDF launches Operation Shield and Arrow, strikes targets in Gaza… | jpost.com”

Levin (D-CA-49) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Over 500 rockets have been fired in recent days from Gaza at Israeli civilians. I support our ally Israel and its right to defend itself. I’ll continue to vote in Congress in support of Iron Dome, which is saving lives. We must now work towards de-escalation.”

Rubio (R-FL) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Palestinian terrorists in Gaza continue to launch rockets against Israeli cities and civilians. As Israel rightfully defends itself, the United States must reaffirm its unwavering support to our strongest and most resilient ally in the Middle East. Israel Strikes Gaza Again, Saying It Is Targeting Islamic Jihad Rockets… | nytimes.com”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Israel is once again the target of cowardly rocket attacks aimed at civilians. Israel has every right to defend itself from terrorism. In Miami we stand with Israel!”

Schiff (D-CA-30) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “The indiscriminate rocket attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad against innocent Israeli civilians must stop. Israel has a right to defend itself against terror groups like Islamic Jihad. And US supported Israeli missile defense systems are saving lives, while hopefully… Show more”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 05/10/2023: Twitter thread – “Today innocent Israeli civilians endured indiscriminate rocket attack from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, with more than 400 rockets launched from Gaza. Because of Israel’s Iron Dome, and for the first time in a live fire situation, David’s Sling, no direct casualties have resulted. Terrorists in Gaza, including Hamas, will not defeat Israel, and recklessly endanger their fellow Palestinians by firing from civilian areas. Tonight Israel stands united, and the United States stands with Israel. I am proud to work in Congress supporting missile defense for Israel and our allies throughout the region to defend against Iran and its proxies.”

Vargas (D-CA-52) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Heartbroken to watch Israel under attack at the hands of terrorists. Palestinian Islamic Jihad is fully responsible for all the deaths caused by these terrorist acts. The United States stands with our closest ally Israel and their right to defend themselves.”

Yakym (R-IN-2) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “These terrorist attacks on Israel are unacceptable. America stands with our close ally Israel and their right to self-defense. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “I stand with Israel Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02) speaks on the House Floor to honor Israel’s 75th Anniversary… | youtu.be”; also Bacon (R-NE-2) retweeting AIPAC thanks for this tweet

Crane (R-AZ-2) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “It’s imperative the U.S. stands with Israel as they rightly defend their people from Palestinian terrorism. Peace will never be achieved through terror. Link to quoted tweet”

Cruz (R-TX) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “RELEASE: Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Supporting Israeli Strikes Against Iran-Controlled Terrorist Leaders in the Gaza Strip Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Supporting Israeli Strikes Against Iran-Controlled Terrorist Leaders in the Gaza Strip | U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas Link to image”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 05/09/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepCarlos for standing with our ally Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorism. #StandWithIsrael Link to quoted tweet”

Hagerty (R-TN) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “As Palestinian terrorists indiscriminately launch rockets in to Israel, I stand with our close friend Israel as it defends its citizens. Palestinian Militants Fire Rockets at Central Israel as Violence Escalates… | wsj.com”

Ivey (D-MD-4) 05/10/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “America must stand with Israel as it protects its citizens from terrorists. #IsraelUnderAttack Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 05/10/2023: Twitter thread – “Iranian-backed terrorists are firing deadly rockets from Gaza into Israel in what must be an extremely fearful situation for families. Israel continues to try to keep people safe from terrorism and work toward lasting peace. We want the people of Israel to know that Americans continue to stand beside our friend and ally.”

Lankford (R-OK) 05/10/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @SenatorLankford for standing with our ally Israel as it acts to protect its citizens from Iranian-backed Palestinian terrorism. #StandWithIsrael Link to quoted tweet”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Israel is under siege, with hundreds of rockets being fired. Fortunately, the Iron Dome is doing what it was designed to do — which is to intercept the missiles and protect the people of Israel. I will never waiver in my support of military funding and support for Israel.”

Manning (D-NC-6) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Nearly 300 rockets have been fired at innocent civilians in Israel by the terrorist group PIJ in Gaza. I am proud to support the lifesaving Iron Dome missile defense system to intercept incoming rockets and protect our ally Israel’s safety and security.”

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “As Israel was established as a new nation, the Jewish homeland endured attacks from all sides. And the attacks never stopped – in fact, a few hours ago, Palestinian terrorists launched dozens of missiles into Israel. We must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Having just returned from Israel, I am horrified by these attacks. The Iron Dome is saving countless innocent lives from terrorism, and I will always vote to continue providing Israel with the resources it needs to defend itself. Link to quoted tweet”

Torres (D-NY-15) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Israel is facing a massive barrage of rockets. Imagine how high the death toll would be were it not for Iron Dome, which has intercepted almost all the missiles fired and saved lives. I will continue voting for missile defense systems that protect civilians from terrorism.”

Crane (R-AZ-2) 05/09/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Palestinian Islamic Jihad is an Iranian-backed terrorist organization dedicated to killing Israelis and destroying Israel. America must stand with our ally as it protects its citizens from terrorism. Link to quoted tweet”

Gimenez (R-FL-28) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “I am proud to stand with the democratic, Jewish State of #Israel and its right to defend itself from murderous jihadist terrorists. Link to video”

General

Cramer (R-ND) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Israel and the United States have had a mutually beneficial relationship for 75 years! Great to meet with NORPAC to discuss this important partnership, security assistance, and bad actors in the Middle East. Link to image”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “America has no greater friend than Israel. Recently, I was proud to join @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan group of congressional colleagues on a delegation trip to #Jerusalem to meet with #Israeli partners and reaffirm this special relationship. Visiting With Friends: Congressman Anthony D’Esposito Joins Bipartisan Congressional Trip To Israel – The 5 Towns Jewish Times”

Ernst (R-IA) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @RJC – “HAPPENING NOW: @RJC National Chairman Senator @normcoleman in conversation with Iowa Senator @SenJoniErnst. Senator Ernst is a stalwart on strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship, and we look forward to continue supporting her critical work in the U.S. Senate. Link to image”

Hagerty (R-TN) 05/11/2023: Twitter thread – “The Trump Admin did the impossible by getting Sudan to join the Abraham Accords & normalize relations with Israel. On January 20, 2021, the Biden Admin inherited a U.S.-Sudan situation that was far better than it is today. 1/3 Hagerty: Biden Neglected Abraham Accords & Must Secure Americans Left Behind in Sudan… | youtube.com But Biden Admin took its eye off the ball, underestimated difficulty of democratizing Sudan & squandered goodwill inherited from Trump Admin’s Abraham Accords. Indeed, fighting in Sudan started 4 days after @SecBlinken’s optimistic April 11th tweet. 2/3 Link to quoted tweet Worse, @POTUS ignored clear warning of impending crisis in Sudan & was forced to hastily evacuate U.S. government personnel. Yet Biden Admin left behind many private American citizens to fend for themselves in Sudan—just like in Afghanistan. 3/3 Link to quoted tweet”

Kustoff (R-TN-8) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to address @RJC Leadership today in Washington. Thank you to RJC Executive Director Matt Brooks and Chairman Norm Coleman for the invitation. The Republican Party will always support and defend Israel. Link to image”

LaLota (R-NY-1) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Israel is America’s most important ally. And America is Israel’s most important ally. To affirm that alliance that enhances each of our nation’s security, I joined @SpeakerMcCarthy and @RepHoyer on a bipartisan trip to Jerusalem. #NY01 Link to video”

Feenstra (R-IA-4) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “I had a productive conversation with NORPAC about the strong alliance between the United States and Israel. The United States will ALWAYS stand with Israel. Link to image”

Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) 05/10/2023: Retweet of @AJCGlobal – “We commend @RepDWStweets, @RepJeffries, @RepBrianFitz, @RepDavidKustoff, @SenJackyRosen, @SenatorTimScott, @SenatorCardin, and @SenRickScott for introducing bipartisan resolutions in the House and Senate celebrating #JewishAmericanHeritageMonth. Link to quoted tweet”

Fleischmann (R-TN-3) 05/10/2023: Retweet of @RepDavidKustoff – “I applaud @SpeakerMcCarthy’s actions to reaffirm the United States’ strong commitment to the State of Israel. Thank you for your leadership! Link to quoted tweet”

McCormick (R-GA-6) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “75 years ago, 11 minutes after David Ben Gurion announced the creation of a new Jewish state, President Harry Truman became the first world leader to recognize Israel. Our nations have been friends and partners ever since. Rep. McCormick Congratulates Israel on 75 Years of Independence… | youtube.com”

Mfume (D-MD-7) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “I was excited to meet with students & Executive Director Kathleen St. Villier Hill from the #ElijahCummings Youth Program in Israel! I encouraged our guests to absorb Elijah’s legacy, change the future, & rewrite the course of human events to make a difference in someone’s life. Link to image”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 05/10/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@SpeakerMcCarthy Thank you! Happy to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of our partner and ally @Israel”

Salazar (R-FL-27) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “President Biden has still not invited the Prime Minister of Israel to the White House, yet he rolled out the red carpet for far left critics of the US, Petro and Lula. If Biden does not invite Netanyahu soon, then Congress will step in and show him how an ally should be treated.”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to help lead a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Jordan, Israel, and Egypt last week with my House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence colleagues. Bipartisan Congressional committee returns from Middle East… | suncommunitynews.com”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “As I continue the critical work of strengthening the relationship and ensuring it remains bipartisan and durable, it was great to meet with former Israeli Prime Minister @barak_ehu. I am grateful for his insight and knowledge. Link to image”

Klobuchar (D-MN) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “My friend Tom is a committed public servant and he worked tirelessly to keep our relationship with Israel strong. As a Duluth native – he made Minnesota proud! U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides to leave post this summer… | axios.com”

LaHood (R-IL-16) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “I recently joined a bipartisan @HouseIntel delegation to visit Israel, Jordan, and Egypt to underscore our vital intelligence work with partners in the Middle East. We discussed shared priorities and how we can strengthen our national security interests. Link to image”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “I joined @AJCGlobal for a virtual discussion about their recent antisemitism report. Thank you for all you do to shine a light on this important issue. Read the report; we have work to do! The State of Antisemitism in America 2022… | ajc.org Link to image”

Turner (R-OH-10) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “.@HouseIntel is committed to strengthening U.S. national security. I led a bipartisan CODEL to Jordan, Israel, and Egypt alongside @JAHimes, @RepStefanik, @RepBera, @RepLaHood, @RepFrenchHill, @StaceyPlaskett, @RepDanCrenshaw, @RepJimmyGomez, @RepWaltzPress, & @RepSpanberger. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 05/09/2023: Twitter thread – “Just back from the Middle East with the House Intel Committee. Meetings with Israel’s PM Bibi Netanyahu, Jordan’s King Abdullah, Egyptian President el-Sisi, and the Palestinian Authority. My key takeaways in thread below Bibi: Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon will “change history.” Not only is it an existential threat to Israel but it will spark a nuclear arms race across the region that is a mortal threat to the world. Bibi (cont.): Expanding the Abraham Accords will be a “quantum leap” for peace, will bring several more countries into normalization w Israel & will be the catalyst needed for negotiations w Palestinians. Vague answers to our questions on how, & if, he proceeds w judicial reform. King Abdullah: Jordan remains a critical partner in the region for US diplomacy & counterterrorism. Their economy is in a difficult place. King Abdullah (cont.): Jordan’s likely to join the UAE & Saudi in pulling Assad back into the Arab League as a hedge against Iran though the King would like more concessions in return such as Assad stemming the exploding drug trade that is devastating Jordanian youth. President el-Sisi: Frustrated with the int’l community on Sudan. Egypt already has 4.5M refugees & is accepting more. The key to Sudan is stopping regional actors from backing either side and causing a regional proxy war. President el-Sisi (cont.): With the war in Ukraine cutting off wheat & global inflation, Egypt’s economy is very precarious. Cooperation w Israel on Gaza issues remains strong. President el-Sisi (cont.): He repeatedly asked if the Middle East is better off post Arab Spring w Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, & Iraq in open civil war or destabilized. Palestinian Authority: Hamas & Iran are advancing their position in the West Bank. The PA could be heading for collapse under current financial restrictions from Israel & unpopularity w people. Palestinian Authority (cont.): They remain committed to non-violence but must have something to show for it—namely a pathway to some resolution to their final status as a state.”

Yakym (R-IN-2) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy for always standing up for Israel and the strong friendship between our two nations! Link to quoted tweet”

Boozman (R-AR) 05/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @JohnBoozman for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Calvert (R-CA-41) 05/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @KenCalvert for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Cardin (D-MD) 05/08/2023: Retweet of @USJewishDems – “A great highlight of how @SenatorCardin’s 56 years of public service have been guided by his Jewish values – from Tzedakah, to Tikkun Olam, to defending Israel. May we all heed lessons from the Senator as we continue to be civically engaged. Mazel Tov, @SenatorCardin. Link to quoted tweet”

Cardin (D-MD) 05/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @SenatorCardin for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Harshbarger (R-TN-1) 05/09/2023: Retweet of @RepRickAllen – “Honored to introduce a bipartisan resolution today with @TXRandy14, @RepHarshbarger, @RepJuanVargas, and @RepJoshG to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security.”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “I just returned from a bipartisan congressional delegation visit with colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee where we met with senior officials in Israel, Jordan, and Egypt and the Americans serving on the front lines of our diplomatic and security efforts abroad. Link to image”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 05/09/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to lead a bipartisan Congressional delegation to Jordan, Israel, and Egypt to strengthen our relationships with partners and allies in the region. Link to video”

Correa (D-CA-46) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “Recently, we recognized Israel’s 75th anniversary. As we remember this history, we look toward the future and reaffirm our support and commitment to our nation’s shared democratic values—as well as a viable two-state solution.”

Kean (R-NJ-7) 05/08/2023: Twitter thread – “See my most recent eNewsletter where I discuss my recent trip to Israel . My trip to Israel… | iqconnect.house.gov If you have not already, subscribe to my eNewsletter so you can stay up to date on my work for New Jersey! Newsletter Subscribe | Congressman Thomas Kean Jr.”

LaLota (R-NY-1) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “I recently traveled with a bipartisan delegation to Israel to affirm our nations’ strategic partnership. Check out some details of the trip here. Republicans and Democrats come together for delegation to Israel, but judicial reform creates point of division… | jewishinsider.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/07/2023: Tweet – “While I was commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary in the Holy Land, #NY17 had its own celebrations of this historic milestone. Proud to have a member of my team attend @JCCRockland’s celebration of #Israel75 last weekend! Link to image”

Rogers (R-AL-3) 05/08/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepMikeRogersAL for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “Yesterday, I returned from a historic bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Jordan, Israel, and Egypt to highlight our critical intelligence work with partners and allies in the Middle East. Link to image”

Turner (R-OH-10) 05/07/2023: Tweet – “This week, @HouseIntel Ranking Member @JAHimes and I led a bipartisan CODEL to the Middle East where we met with @KingAbdullahII, @IsraeliPM and @AlsisiOfficial. We spoke w/ @JakeTapper on @CNNSOTU about what we learned and the importance of strengthening security in the region. Link to video”

Auchincloss (D-MA-4) 05/06/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepAuchincloss for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/07/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Kaptur (D-OH-9) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @AJCGlobal – “Celebrating #JewishAmericanHeritageMonth is something that unites us across the aisles. Thank you OH @RepMarcyKaptur, UT @RepJohnCurtis, MA Rep @WhipKClark, NY @RepMikeLawler, MI @RepHaleyStevens, CO @RepDLamborn, RI @RepCicilline, and others for affirming their support this… Show more Link to image”

Landsman (D-OH-1) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepGregLandsman for joining this delegation in Israel to celebrate 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/06/2023: Twitter thread – “While I was on our bipartisan delegation trip to Israel and Jordan, a member of my team represented our office at the 9th Annual Fundraiser Visionary Luncheon of the Tender Steps of New York. The theme of the event was “Serving, Educating, and Empowering Our Diverse Community.” Link to image TSONY does so much to meet the needs of many in our diverse communities, including bilingual social services, academic & wellness workshops in schools & shelters, case management services. Thank you for all you do & congratulations to all of the 2023 honorees who were recognized!”

Menendez (D-NJ-8) 05/05/2023: Twitter thread – “Arriving just days after Israel’s 75th anniversary, our CODEL delegation had the opportunity to meet w/ the President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog, Prime Minister @netanyahu + the Speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana. I look forward to the continued partnership w/ our strategic ally. Link to image Visiting Israel was an unforgettable experience. The Western Wall + Yad Vashem serve as reminders of Israel’s history + the importance of standing against all forms of hatred incl. anti-semitism in the US + abroad. We’ll always support + stand with the Jewish community. Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ-8) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @RepMenendez – “Visiting Israel was an unforgettable experience. The Western Wall + Yad Vashem serve as reminders of Israel’s history + the importance of standing against all forms of hatred incl. anti-semitism in the US + abroad. We’ll always support + stand with the Jewish community. Link to image”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 05/06/2023: Tweet – “Finding my families name in the book ⁦@yadvashem⁩ of those murdered during the Holocaust. Link to image”

Nickel (D-NC-13) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “Happy 75th Birthday, Israel! As a crucial ally and the only democracy in the Middle East, I’ll always stand with Israel and its people. Here’s to many more years of a strong U.S. – Israel relationship! Link to quoted tweet”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Waltz (R-FL-6) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Many outside of DC have never heard of Wendy Sherman. But she has severely weakened American security throughout her career through destructive negotiations with North Korea, Iran, and now China. Link to quoted tweet”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 05/11/2023: Tweet – “Clinton Admin: Wendy Sherman threw money and concessions at North Korea & now they have nukes. Obama Admin: Sherman threw cash at Iran & we got more terrorism. Biden Admin: Sherman lobbied against Chinese slave labor laws & blocked communist sanctions. Link to quoted tweet”

Banks (R-IN-3) 05/10/2023: Tweet – “What a joke! The US should immediately withdraw from and defund the U.N. “Human Rights Council” Link to quoted tweet”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/11/2023: Retweet of @SteakforPodcast – “READ IT: A BIG @RepMaxMiller and @BryanLeibFL collab with the @dailycaller Five Years Ago, @realDonaldTrump Ditched The Iran Deal And Made The World A Safer Place REP. MAX MILLER And BRYAN LEIB: Five Years Ago, Trump Ditched The Iran Deal And Made The World A Safer Place… | dailycaller.com”

Roy (R-TX-21) 05/11/2023: Twitter thread – “Taxpayer dollars should NEVER fund corrupt organizations – especially those masquerading good while regularly covering for some of the world’s most brutal and inhumane regimes That’s why Rep. Roy is pushing to cut funding for the so-called UN “Human Rights Council” Link to image Link to quoted tweet Thank you, co-signers! @RepJeffDuncan @RepMaryMiller @RepRalphNorman @RepDanBishop @RepBrecheen @RepTenney @RepEricBurlison @RepBoebert @RepEliCrane @RepWebster @RepKatCammack @RepBobGood @RepSpartz @RepGrothman @RepCloudTX @RepOgles”

Rubio (R-FL) 05/10/2023: Twitter thread – “Reintroduced the Western Hemisphere Security Strategy Act with @SenBillCassidy to ensure the increase in bilateral and multilateral security cooperation in our hemisphere. Harmful influence campaigns led by Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran will come to an end. 1/2 Read more English/Español: Rubio, Cassidy Reintroduces Bill to Boost U.S. Security Engagement in Western Hemisphere… | rubio.senate.gov Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/10/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Grateful to present the Freedom Award to Nazanin Boniadi & Aida Ghajar last night on behalf of the women of Iran, who have bravely stood up against the oppression and brutality of the Iranian regime. We can & must do more to support the people of Iran.” Link to image Learn more about these inspiring women here Link to urldefense.com$”

Steel (R-CA-45) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “As Tehran builds its nuclear program to target the United States and our troops, this bipartisan effort is critical. Lawmakers introduce bill to permanently authorize law allowing sanctions on Iran… | thehill.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/07/2023: Retweet of @nickbot21 – “@DonJBacon @Melikabolour Thank you Congressman @DonJBacon for shedding light on the threats of terrorist regime in Iran & standing up for security of Americans!”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “Five years ago today, we made this country and every other country around the world safer. We must never return to the JCPOA and Iran should never have a nuclear weapon. @BryanLeibFL REP. MAX MILLER And BRYAN LEIB: Five Years Ago, Trump Ditched The Iran Deal And Made The World A Safer Place… | dailycaller.com”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/08/2023: Tweet – “5 years ago, President Trump ended the Iran Deal & made the world a safer place. Since then, America First strength has been replaced by Biden admin’s weakness. When America fails to lead, terrorism and tyranny fill the space. My op-ed w/ @BryanLeibFL: REP. MAX MILLER And BRYAN LEIB: Five Years Ago, Trump Ditched The Iran Deal And Made The World A Safer Place… | dailycaller.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/07/2023: Tweet – “This is a reminder that Iran has targeted dissidents here in America too. Link to quoted tweet”

Van Orden (R-WI-3) 05/06/2023: Tweet – “I am betting on the latter. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @TheShahsMan – “@DonJBacon @inventor_kevin @RepDonBacon Thank you @RepDonBacon @DonJBacon for cosponsoring this legislation that will help protect Americans from the Islamic Republics aggression and also help #IranianAmericans I hope all the #Iranian people of #Nebraska and all our concerned allies will remember this come voting time!”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @azi_amm – “Huge thanks to Congressman @RepDonBacon for co-sponsoring #MAHSAAct HR 589 to sanction Iran’s terror regime for their appalling human rights violations. Your exceptional leadership in Congress, attentive to your constituents’ voices, is deeply appreciated Link to quoted tweet”

Crapo (R-ID) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “Idaho agricultural land is a precious resource that should be protected from foreign adversaries. Prohibiting China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from investing in U.S. farmland and agricultural companies is necessary for our national security. Weekly Column: Safeguarding Idaho Farmland | U.S. Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “Proud to introduce my bill today along with @repkevinhern that ensures we enforce sanctions against Iran. We cannot afford to allow State Sponsors of Terrorism like the Ayatollah to continue to receive financial backing. @RepublicanStudy Press Releases | Congressman Pat Fallon”

Hern (R-OK-1) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @RepPatFallon – “Proud to introduce my bill today along with @repkevinhern that ensures we enforce sanctions against Iran. We cannot afford to allow State Sponsors of Terrorism like the Ayatollah to continue to receive financial backing. @RepublicanStudy Press Releases | Congressman Pat Fallon”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 05/06/2023: Tweet – “Did the Asst. Sec of State for the Middle East not know she was speaking alongside a designated Iranian terrorist, or just not care? Link to quoted tweet”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)