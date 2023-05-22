Legislative Round-Up- May 19, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(JUSTICE FOR SHIREEN ABU AKLEH) HR 3477: Re-introduced 5/18/23 by Carson (D-IN) and Tlaib (D-MI), “To require a report on the death of Shireen Abu Akleh,” aka, the “Justice for Shireen Act.” Carson previously introduced this bill 11/14/22 (HR 9291) and it attracted 24 cosponsors. Referred to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Carson statement in the Congressional Record reintroducing the Justice for Shireen Act. [“…Shireen Abu Akleh, an American-Palestinian Journalist, was killed, one year ago, on May 11, 2022. She was killed wearing a clearly marked press vest on assignment, reporting on a military raid which took place in the occupied city of Jenin. One year ago, I led a letter, signed by 58 Members of Congress, to the FBI and State Department calling for an independent and open investigation led by her home country, the United States, and 24 Senators have echoed this request. It is imperative that Congress be given the information it needs to conduct the necessary oversight. We must ensure no taxpayer dollars contribute to human rights violations or anyone’s death–most especially an American abroad. As an American, Ms. Abu Akleh was entitled to the full protections afforded to U.S. citizens living abroad. As Members of Congress, we need to uphold the values that our Nation was founded on, including human rights, equality for all, and freedom of speech. As Members of Congress, we have a duty to protect Americans reporting abroad. An Israeli investigation has concluded, finding that it was indeed an Israeli soldier that shot Ms. Abu Akleh in her line of duty. It is the responsibility of the U.S. to learn all the unanswered questions leading up to, during and after the fatal shot that killed Ms. Abu Akleh. Additionally, this bill requires an identification of any United States defense materials or services that were implicated in the death of Ms. Abu Akleh. No U.S. weapons and military services by the U.S. should be used to kill Americans on foreign soil. American taxpayers should not be paying for any violation of human rights abroad...”]

Carson Tweet announcing the bill: “Today, I re-introduced the #JusticeforShireen Act, requiring a report to Congress on the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. No American journalist should fear retaliation, imprisonment, or death simply for doing their jobs.”

(THE RETURN OF THE COMBATING BDS ACT) S. 1637 (pdf): Re-introduced 5/17/23 by Rubio (R-FL) and 5 all-Republican cosponsors, “A bill to provide for nonpreemption of measures by State and local governments to divest from entities that engage in certain boycott, divestment, or sanctions activities targeting Israel or persons doing business in Israel or Israeli-controlled territories, and for other purposes”, aka, the “Combating BDS Act”. Referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. NOTE: This comes on the heels of the reintroduction of (a new version of) the Israel Anti-Boycott Act on 4/28/23 (HR 3016). Both the CBA and the IABA have in past years been supported/lobbied by AIPAC.

(SANCTION FOR SUPPORTERS OF PALESTINIAN FTOs) S. 1647 (pdf): Re-introduced 5/17/23 by Rubio (R-FL) and 8 all-Republican cosponsors, “A bill to impose sanctions with respect to foreign support for terrorist organizations in Gaza and the West Bank, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad International Terrorism Support Prevention Act.” NOTE: this bill was introduced in previous years as the “the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act” – S. 1904/HR 261(2021, attracting 24 and 57 cosponsors, respectively, and going nowhere). Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Rubio press release – Rubio, Colleagues Reintroduce Bill to Sanction Enablers of Palestinian Terrorist Groups

Rubio Tweet announcing the bill – “Reintroduced a bill with Senate colleagues imposing sanctions on foreign individuals, entities, and governments that provide support to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other extremist Palestinian terrorist groups.”

(MORE US-ISRAEL MILITARY/POLICE COOPERATION/INTEGRATION!) HR 3393: Introduced 5/17/23 by Gimenez (R-FL) and 8 all-Republican cosponsors, “To support security and law enforcement training and cooperation between the United States and Israel.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(WE STAND WITH ISRAEL AGAINST IRAN/PALESTINIANS/HEZBOLLAH/HAMAS/PIJ) H. Res. 409: Introduced 5/17/23 by Gimenez (R-FL) and 12 all-Republican cosponsors, “Condemning the acts of terrorism committed by Iranian military proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, against the people of the State of Israel.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. The resolution’s resolved clauses are a grab bag of Congressional “we love Israel” mantras, resolving that Congress “condemns the acts of terrorism committed by Iranian military proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, against the people of the State of Israel”; “recognizes Jerusalem as the legitimate capital city of the State of Israel”; “supports Israel’s efforts of self-determination and collective security against external forces”; and “reaffirms support for policies and initiatives combatting anti-Semitic behavior around the world.”

(ANTI-DOXXING LEGISLATION) HR 3547: Introduced 5/18/23 by Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and 27 bipartisan cosponsors (25 Democrats, 2 Republicans), “To require the Department of Homeland Security to develop and disseminate a threat assessment regarding the use of cyber harassment, including doxing, by terrorists and foreign malicious actors, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Doxing Threat Assessment Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Notably, in her press release announcing the bill, Wasserman Schultz states: “A notable case of ‘doxing’ was the ‘Boston Mapping Project,’ an antisemitic attempt to publicize the locations of Jewish community organizations in the Boston area. It was endorsed by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (a U.S.-designated terrorist group) and Iranian state-run media entities.” The inclusion of this case in the arguments supporting the bill in effect expands the definition of “cyber harassment…by terrorists and foreign malicious actors” to include cyber actions ENDORSED by terrorists or foreign malicious actors but taken by people who are neither — a form of post-facto guilt-by-association that flies in the face of any normal concept of rule of law.

Citing BDS ‘Mapping Project,’ lawmakers call for DHS assessment on cyber harassment, doxing (Jewish Insider 5/18/23)

Letters

(FOREIGN BANKS ENABLING US TAX EVASION, INCL IN ISRAEL) Wyden letter to Bank Leumi et al: On 5/18/23 Sen. Wyden (D-OR) sent letters to a number of foreign banks, including Israel-based Bank Leumi, seeking answers on potential ongoing tax evasion. Per Wyden’s press release: “Following the release of a two-year investigation that found Credit Suisse enabled ongoing, potentially criminal tax evasion by failing to report the outflow of fortunes belonging to U.S. citizens — a violation of its 2014 plea agreement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) — Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) expanded his inquiry with letters to four overseas banks that received funds transferred out of Credit Suisse. The banks that were sent letters are Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) and PKB Privatbank (PKB), both based in Switzerland, Israel-based Bank Leumi, and Andbank, based in Andorra.”

2. Hearings



May 17, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing entitled, The State Of American Influence In 2023: Great Power Competition And Persistent Crises In An Era Of Budget Constraints. The sole witness was USAID Administrator Samantha Power (statement). Full video is here. Notably, during the Q&A Rep. Lawler (R-NY) asked Power – starting around 01:35:45 – about “incitement and the promotion of hatred within the Palestinian schools” and whether she was confident that US funding isn’t being used to foster incitement (Power sought to clarify that USAID isn’t involved in education/textbooks for Palestinians and talked up the Middle East partnership program). Philips (D-MN) asked her directly about the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, aka the Lowey Fund (starting at around 2:03:28), giving Power and opening to talk up the program further. Manning (D-NC) also raised the Lowey Fund (starting at around 2:39:16). Davidson (R-OH) asked (starting at around 3:04:54) why US funding for Palestinians “is a good use of US taxpayer dollars” given that “Palestine houses terrorist organizations such as Hamas.”

May 16, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing to consider nominations for ambassadorships, including Ana A. Escrogima as ambassador to Oman (statement), and Lisa Johnson as ambassador to Lebanon (statement). Notably:

Full video here, including many many questions about the situation in Lebanon, including questions/grandstanding related to Israel.

With respect to Oman, her opening statement, Escorgima stated: “...I will encourage Oman to build on its announcement permittingIsraeli civilian overflights through its airspace by taking additional steps, including consideration of full normalization with Israel…” Escorgima doubled down in the Q&A — in response to a question from Booker, (D-NJ), and later a question from Young (R-IN) — on the Biden Administration’s total support and enthusiasm for the Abraham Accords and plan to push Oman to join (starting at 01:22:19 and 01:28:25 ).

May 16, 2023: On 5/15/23, Politico reported that on 5/16/23 senators would be receiving a classified (CLOSED) briefing on Iran from senior Biden Administration officials [Outgoing Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl, Deputy Director of National Intelligence Morgan Muir, Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson, and Joint Staff’s chief of strategy, policy and plans Vice Admiral Stephen Koehler. Per Politico, the briefing was requested by McConnell (R-KY). Politico noted that US special Iran envoy Rob Malley would not be present, but his deputy, Abram Paley, would be. Also see: Iran deal remains on ice, senators say following classified briefing (Jewish Insider 5/17/23)

May 16, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a markup of various measures, including:

HR 3202, “To prohibit any official action to recognize or normalize relations with any Government of Syria that is led by Bashar al-Assad ” , and for other purposes (passed with an amendment – note that bill text was not yet in the Congressional Record at the time of the mark-up). Consideration of this bill starts at 3:35:13 in the video [also see Wilson (R-SC-2) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “I am grateful that my bill countering the brutal dictator Assad passed the @HouseForeignGOP markup unanimously…]”; and

, and for other purposes (passed with an amendment – note that bill text was not yet in the Congressional Record at the time of the mark-up). Consideration of this bill starts at 3:35:13 in the video [also see Wilson (R-SC-2) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “I am grateful that my bill countering the brutal dictator Assad passed the @HouseForeignGOP markup unanimously…]”; and HR 3099, “To establish in the Department of State the position of Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords, and for other purposes.” Bipartisan grandstanding in support of this bill and in support of the US prioritizing pushing more Arab states (especially Saudi Arabia) to normalize relations with Israel, starts at 3:56:54 in the video.

3. Media & Reports

Al Jazeera 5/18/23: ‘We won’t forget’: US lawmakers call for justice for Abu Akleh

The Hill (Elie Weisel) 5/18/23: Tlaib’s shameful weaponization of the Elie Wiesel Genocide Act against Israel

Jewish Insider 5/18/23: Schneider expresses optimism about prospects for Saudi-Israel normalization, but arms sales a potential hurdle

Jewish Insider 5/16/23: Republican Study Committee pushes to strengthen Iran sanctions [note: all the RSC legislation has been covered in past editions of the Round-Up, including with explicit reference/links to the RSC’s initiative]

Jewish News Syndicate 5/15/23: State Department submits international religious freedom report to Congress [“A hefty section on “Israel, West Bank and Gaza” devotes considerably more space to right-wing Orthodox positions on egalitarian worship at the Western Wall than it does to antisemitic attacks on Israelis” – reflecting politicized framing that conflates “Israeli” with “Jewish” and as a result treats any attack on an Israeli by a Palestinian as ipso facto antisemitism (a conflation that is itself antisemitic)]

Washington Free Beacon 5/15/23: Rashida Tlaib Asks Supporters To ‘Chip In’ So She Can Host More Anti-Semitic Events

Jewish Insider 5/15/23: More than 550 NORPAC activists lobby on Capitol Hill [“The group advocated for several specific policy priorities: continued support for annual security funding for Israel; a bill providing $250 million for collaborative advanced defense technology projects; the MARITIME Act, which aims to counter maritime threats from Iran though collaboration among Abraham Accords members; new legislation aiming to counter Iran’s missile and drone program; and legislation to increase scrutiny of United Nations Relief and Works Agency curricula.]”

Jewish Insider 5/15/23: Andrei Cherny, son of Soviet refugees, vows to defend democracy in Arizona congressional race [“Cherny pledged to join what he described as a ‘proud tradition of Democratic leaders who really understood the importance of keeping that U.S.-Israel relationship at the forefront of conversations around what’s going on in the Middle East,’ Cherny said.”]

Jewish Insider 5/15/23: Intelligence Committee members weigh in on preventing Iranian breakout after Middle East trip

MSNBC 5/14/23: Rashida Tlaib on the GOP’s efforts to rewrite Palestinian history

NGO Monitor 5/14/23: Fourth Time’s the Charm? Rep. McCollum and DCI-P Re-Re-Re-Introduce anti-Israel Legislation

JTAl 5/13/23: Rashida Tlaib: The idea of uprooting Israeli settlements is ‘something I struggle with’

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Nakba

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “The Nakba is a well-documented historical event that is being commemorated by the United Nations today. True peace can only be built on truth and justice. Link to video”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/13/2023: Retweet of @AymanMSNBC – “.@RepRashida responds to McCarthy’s effort to block her Nakba event, marking Palestinian displacement: “We all deserve to be able to share our stories and to be able to have space to do that…I think [McCarthy] doesn’t believe that someone like me deserves that same access.” Link to video”

Shireen Abu Akleh Killing

Van Hollen (D-MD) 05/18/23: press release – Van Hollen Statement Following Meeting with Family of Shireen Abu Akleh

Carson (D-IN-7) 05/18/2023: Retweet of @pressfreedom – “Happening now: Press conference in Washington, D.C. about @AlJazeera journalist #ShireenAbuAkleh, who was killed by an Israeli soldier in the West Bank town of Jenin in 2022. @CPJMENA Program Coordinator Sherif Mansour will speak about our report on Israeli impunity, “Deadly… Show more Link to image”

Always Good Politics in Congress to Target Palestinians & UN

Hagerty (R-TN) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “Not a surprise to see the UN displaying overt anti-Semitism by hosting an event that commemorates the establishment of the Jewish state of Israel as a ‘catastrophe’. U.S. tax dollars should not go to such an institution. UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time… | apnews.com”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “Today the UN is holding “Nakba Day,” an anti-Semitic holiday mourning “the catastrophe” of Israel’s founding. By celebrating this discriminatory holiday, the UN is contributing to the violent hatred of Jewish people. I condemn the UN for hosting this event. #EndJewHatredAtTheUN”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “The U.N. is capitulating to those who would deny Israel’s right to exist. #EndJewHatred Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “The U.N.’s decision to placate anti-Israel propaganda is outrageous and disgraceful. #EndJewHatred Link to image”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “To say Israel’s founding is a “catastrophe” is shameful and works against the United Nation’s mission of maintaining peace and security. I stand with Israel against this event. #EndJewHatredAtTheUN UK and US to shun UN ‘Nakba Day’ event as Israel calls for boycott… | m.jpost.com”

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “Hate is a learned behavior, and there’s absolutely ZERO reason that American tax dollars should be used to teach future generations to hate our ally, Israel. Link to video” [promoting HR railing against and labeling antisemitism, among other things, a map in a Palestinian textbook that doesn’t show Israel – notwithstanding the fact that maps in Israeli textbooks, on the websites of Israeli government ministries, etc. systematically erase Palestinians and the Green Line, and label the entire territory between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River as “Israel.” And promoting HR 3266, reported in last week’s Round-Up]

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/15/23: blog post – Stop Funding Violent Textbooks

McCollum (D-MN-4) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “Acknowledging the Nakba (“catastrophe”) that displaced Palestinian families is a first & necessary step towards a future with justice, safety, & freedom for all. Amid ongoing violence, we must ensure that our U.S. tax dollars are not funding human rights violations. #Nakba75”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “I am glad that the United States made the correct decision to skip this event, but it is deeply concerning that the United Nations is promoting hateful, antisemitic rhetoric. More than 30 countries boycott UN ‘Nakba’ Day… | jns.org”

Risch (R-ID) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “It is outrageous that the @UN is stepping up its anti-#Israel rhetoric today. All countries should boycott this biased event. UN to commemorate Palestinians’ 1948 flight from Israel for the first time… | apnews.com”

Scott (R-FL) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “Despicable. It’s terrible enough when a radical Democrat spreads this gross antisemitism in Congress. The @UN promoting anti-Jewish & anti-Israel hate is predictable and yet another reason that this organization has lost its credibility. Israel’s UN ambassador calls for boycott of ‘antisemitic event’ at world body… | foxnews.com”

Risch (R-ID) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “The European Parliament is absolutely right – funding for Palestinian educational assistance should be frozen until anti-Semitism and incitement are removed from Palestinian textbooks. I have long-advocated for such a freeze & for #UNRWA accountability. EU Parliament ‘deplores’ Palestinian textbook incitement… | jpost.com”

Sherman (D-CA-32) 05/12/2023: Twitter thread – “The movement to end incitement in #Palestinian education is growing. I’m proud to reintroduce my legislation, the Peace & Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act. The EU Parliament just passed a resolution to condemn hateful content in PA curriculum. 1/3 Sherman and Colleagues Reintroduce the Peace and Tolerance in Palestinian Education Act… | sherman.house.gov Children aren’t born wanting to become terrorists. But tragically that’s what they’re taught in the PA/UNRWA curriculum, like in 5th grade textbooks praising Dalal Mughrabi-a convicted terrorist who perpetrated a massacre that killed 38 civilian #Israelis – incl. 13 children. 2/3 Our bill will create much needed oversight on the curriculum taught to #Palestinian youth and is vital to finally ending the horrific practice of teaching children to believe in hate, terrorism and #antisemtisim. 3/3”

Palestinian Rights Initiative in NY

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “This is how radical NY Democrats have become. They are now waging war against charities who support Israel. This blatant anti-Semitism has no place here. NY lawmakers introduce bill to prohibit supporting Israeli settlements… | forward.com”

Torres (D-NY-15) 05/17/2023: Retweet of @DanRosenthalNYC – “There’s a legislator in Albany who doesn’t believe in Israel’s right to exist. That’s why 25 of us are condeming [sic] his bill that would stop NY charities from helping victims of terror in Israel. True chutzpah: he introduced this law while rockets were raining down on civilians. Link to image”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Members re-tweeting thanks/praise from AIPAC: Cornyn (R-TX), Crane (R-AZ-2), Auchincloss (D-MA-4), Frankel (D-FL-22), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), Scott (R-FL), Ricketts (R-NE), Rose (R-TN-6), Ryan (D-NY-18)

Bilirakis (R-FL-12) 05/18/2023: Tweet – “Today we commemorate the reunification of East Jerusalem with West Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967. We will always support and defend our most steadfast ally, Israel. Link to image”

Cardin (D-MD) 05/18/2023: Twitter thread – “Today, the Senate unanimously approved the resolution I introduced with @SenJackyRosen and @SenatorTimScott to declare May as #JewishAmericanHeritageMonth. We’ve seen antisemitic incidents and rhetoric — sometimes perpetuated by people with enormous followings — rise to an all-time high, but this is a powerful declaration of unity. This resolution occurs in the same month that we recognize #Israel75 and the 30th anniversary of the @HolocaustMuseum. These milestones are landmarks to the resiliency of the Jewish people.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 05/18/2023: Tweet – “I took to the House Floor to highlight the critical importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Over the last 75 years, bipartisan support for the relationship has proven vital to America’s national security and to our fight against terror. Happy Birthday Israel! Link to video”

Houchin (R-IN-9) 05/17/2023: Twitter thread – “Recently I joined @SpeakerMcCarthy’s first international Congressional Delegation #CODEL to the countries of Jordan, Israel, Egypt, and Italy. The trip was focused on promoting peace and stability with U.S. allies and partners. 1/13 Congresswoman Houchin Joins Overseas CODEL with Speaker McCarthy | Congresswoman Erin Houchin We were welcomed to Jordan by His Majesty King Abdullah II and his royal highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah. Jordan has played a critical role toward peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords. Link to image I was grateful for the opportunity to visit Israel, our ally & friend with @SpeakerMcCarthy to celebrate 75 years of their independence. Thank you Speaker @AmirOhana for hosting us. Link to image It was an honor and privilege to meet Prime Minister @netanyahu and President @Isaac_Herzog and to have an open discussion about the progress that has been made toward peace in the Middle East. Link to image It was an incredibly moving experience to visit Holy sites in Jerusalem – including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Western Wall where we placed a written prayer into the wall. Each evening, these prayers are collected, blessed, and buried. Link to image In Israel, we paid our respects to victims of the Holocaust by visiting the Yad Vashem. While there, we viewed the Book of Names, a 2-million-page book documenting 4 million names of victims. The book includes empty pages for the nearly 2 million more that are not yet documented. Link to image Witnessed @SpeakerMcCarthy’s historic address to the Knesset – only the second Speaker of the House to ever make this address. He focused on the bond between our two counties and how the U.S. was the first to recognize Israel’s statehood. Link to image Thank you, Israel, for the tremendous hospitality and treating us as friends and honored guests. I look forward to continuing our strong U.S.-Israel friendship for years to come. Link to image The trip to Egypt was an opportunity to understand the relationship between our countries and solidify their commitment to peace in the Middle East. It was great to have the opportunity to thank U.S. Marines stationed in Egypt at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo….”

LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 05/18/23: remarks in Congressional Record – We Must Maintain Strong Ties with the Nation of Israel

Lesko (R-AZ-8) 05/18/2023: Tweet – “Please join me in celebrating Jerusalem Day, which recognizes the unification of Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty after the Six-Day War of 1967. The U.S. is proud to have Israel as a close friend and ally. Link to image”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 05/18/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@IsraelNitzan @IsraelinNewYork No city has played such a role in the life of so many more across the globe!” [re: Jerusalem]

Wagner (R-MO-2) 05/17/2023: Twitter thread – “I joined my fellow co-chairs of the Abraham Accords Caucus for a meeting with the Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ronen Levi. Link to image Director General Levi was one of the chief architects of the Abraham Accords and I appreciated the opportunity to speak with him about our ongoing work to expand the agreements and support economic growth and security in the region.”

Carter (D-LA-2) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “I’m proud to stand with our great friend and ally Israel. We all must continue to strengthen this vital partnership. Here’s to the next 75 years and beyond! #Israel75”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “I have seen firsthand how Israel stands as a beacon of hope in a world cloaked by darkness, and a shining example of the power of liberty in building a free, fair, and just society.” #READ more about my trip to #Israel in my @5TJT op-ed. Israel’s Safety Must Be America’s Priority – The 5 Towns Jewish Times”

LaMalfa (R-CA-1) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “Israel has the right to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens from attack. The United States must continue to support our ally and condemn Hamas terrorists for choosing the sword over the olive branch.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/16/2023: Twitter thread – “It was a pleasure to welcome leaders from the Jewish Orthodox community to the Capitol today along with a bipartisan group of my colleagues organized by Chairman of the Board of Beth Medrash Govoha and @AIPAC President Emeritus Howard Friedman. Link to image Thanks also President Aeder & Board Chairman Neuberger of the @OrthodoxUnion, Conference of Presidents Vice Chair Hoenlein, National Society of Hebrew Day Schools VP Weiskopf, Beth Medrash Govoha VP Jacobowitz, and Rabbi Jacob Joseph Schools President Schick for making the visit!”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “Relieved the ceasefire is holding after a week of deadly fighting in Israel. Israel has a right to defend itself, and I condemn the onslaught of rockets fired into its territory by the PIJ. This senseless violence does not serve anyone. Violence Between Israel and Islamic Jihad Outlasts Their Previous Clashes… | nytimes.com”

Rose (R-TN-6) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “On Sunday, May 14th, not only did we celebrate 75 years since the birth of Israel, but we also celebrated 75 years since the birth of a special relationship between our two countries. Happy birthday, Israel! May the next 75 years be a time of hope and prosperity. Link to video”

Smith (R-NJ) 05/17/2023: press release – Smith: ‘US must affirm Israel’s right to defend its sovereignty’ Smith meets with Israeli Intelligence Minister after more than 1,500 rockets target US ally in terror attacks

Cruz (R-TX) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “Of course he is. Link to quoted tweet reporting that SecState Blinken may appoint former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro as point person for the Abraham Accords]

Cruz (R-TX) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “Dan Shapiro has been running interference for Dem hostility to Israel for years. He even tried to directly interfere w/ me meeting w/ Bibi & threatened to pull my security. It was surreal; I told him to pound sand. Now Biden—who hates the Abraham Accords—wants to put him in… Show more Link to video”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/16/2023: Retweet of @5TJT – “Israel’s Safety Must Be America’s Priority – The 5 Towns Jewish Times “I have seen firsthand how Israel stands as a beacon of hope in a world cloaked by darkness, and a shining example of the power of liberty in building a free, fair, and just society.” @ANTHONYDESPO”

Hyde-Smith (R-MS) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “I wish Israel a very happy 75th birthday! A strong U.S.-Israel relationship is critical to both of our nations’ security, and I will continue to stand with Israel, as Israel stands with us. HYDE-SMITH CELEBRATES 75th ANNIVERSARY OF ISRAEL’S FOUNDING – MageeNews.com”

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “At some point, we need to get off the sidelines and into the action. I’m proud to have served in uniform alongside my brothers in the IDF. Link to quoted tweet” [appearing to be promoting members of Congress serving in a foreign military]

Peters (D-CA-50) 05/15/2023: Twitter thread – “Israel’s fight for survival this week against ongoing terrorist attacks is a testament to the struggle that has characterized its existence for 75 years. We can celebrate Israel’s independence by remaining a steadfast partner committed to investing in Israel’s safety & security. Indiscriminate rocket attacks not only targeted Israeli citizens, but also hundreds of visitors from San Diego. I strongly support Israel’s right to self-defense and encourage efforts to implement a lasting ceasefire.”

Rouzer (R-NC-7) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “The ongoing missile attacks targeting innocent Israelis must not be tolerated. I remain fully supportive of Israel’s fundamental right to defend itself and protect its citizens from this violence and terrorism.”

Welch (D-VT) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “Relieved to see a ceasefire called to stop the violence. Innocent Israelis and Palestinians are suffering. We must keep working toward peace. Ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad appears to hold after days of violence | CNN”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/14/2023: Retweet of @triviapotus – “President Truman recognized the State of Israel 75 years ago today. Statement by the President Announcing Recognition of the State of Israel | The American Presidency Project Link to image” Also retweeted by: Cornyn (R-TX)

Ernst (R-IA) 05/14/2023: Retweet of @FoxNews – “Biden ‘alienating our partners’ who made peace with Israel and other US allies in the region: @joniernst Biden ‘alienating our partners’ who made peace with Israel and other US allies in the region: Sen. Ernst… | fxn.ws”

James (R-MI-10) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Today marks the 75th anniversary of Israel–and of friendship between the United States and our greatest ally in the Middle East. Proud to stand with Israel today and always.”

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Today marks 75 years since the US became the first country to recognize the Jewish nation, Israel. Since then, our two nations have stood alongside one another despite challenges & threats from all sides. These challenges still exist, but we will continue to stand with Israel.”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Then, as now, we celebrate and support #Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

Pappas (D-NH-1) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Israel. America’s friendship and partnership with Israel remains steadfast, and I’ll continue to work towards strengthening and growing that relationship.”

Turner (R-OH-10) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “.@HouseIntel wants to make certain that the leaders of Jordan, Israel, and Egypt know the U.S. values their contributions to global security. I spoke w/ @MariaBartiromo on @SundayFutures about the CODEL I led to the Middle East and HPSCI’s efforts to counter China in the region. Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/13/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@VictoriaCoates David’s Sling targets longer ranged missiles/rockets while Iron Dome goes after shorter ranged ones. We need both! Link to reply @VictoriaCoates I figured that out… belatedly. I better buy it now! Link to reply @VictoriaCoates I helped put in radar and satellite connectivity for the Arrow in 2009 and 2010.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 05/13/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to join @RepJeffries in Israel — our historic and most vital ally in the Middle East, and an indispensable partner of the United States. I will continue to make sure that the U.S.-Israel relationship remains bipartisan and strong. House Democrats will ‘lean in on our strong support’ for Israel, Jeffries says following Israel trip… | jewishinsider.com”

Hyde-Smith (R-MS) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Wishing a very happy 75th birthday to Israel! A strong U.S.-Israel relationship is critical to both of our nations’ security & I will continue to stand with Israel, as Israel stands with us. I look forward to many more years of friendship. Link to video”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Over the past 369 years, Jewish Americans have contributed in countless ways to their communities and this nation. I join @AJCGlobal in celebrating #JewishAmericanHeritageMonth Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/12/2023: Twitter thread – “Terrorists continue to launch missiles at civilians in Tel Aviv. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the David’s Sling system — saving hundreds of lives. I’ve been a strong supporter of David’s Sling to ensure the people of Israel are protected against terrorists. Link to image Link to reply @ry4876 Killing innocent people and paying blood money to the murderers are morally reprehensible. Make peace with Israel and you’ll have peace.”

Craig (D-MN-2) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “In recent days, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has fired hundreds of rockets at innocent Israeli citizens. I will continue to support robust funding of the Iron Dome so our ally can defend itself. This violence is unacceptable.”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “I was proud to reaffirm my support for Israel this week with representatives from Norpac. We must never waiver in our support for our great ally. Link to image”

Davis (D-NC-1) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Iron Dome saves lives! Gaza factions: We fired hundreds of rockets at Israel… | jpost.com”

Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Innocent families and communities in Israel are under attack at the hands of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. I fully condemn these attacks by a radical terrorist group. Israel has the right to defend itself, and I’m grateful for the lives that the Iron Dome has saved.”

Gonzalez (D-TX-34) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Every rocket launched from Gaza was paid for by Iran. The Iranian regime continues to fund terror and human rights abuses across the Middle East. We must hold the regime accountable.”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 05/13/2023: Tweet – “Palestinian TERRORISTS have ATTACKED Israel with nearly 1,000 rockets. Joe Biden is SILENT, and worst of all, he’s FUNDING THIS. If Palestinian terrorists continue to attack Israel, they deserve ZERO of your tax dollars!!”

James (R-MI-10) 05/12/2023: Retweet of @JohnJamesMI – “Terrorists have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel’s population centers this week with the sole aim of killing innocents. Israel is the Middle East’s sole democracy & America’s ally. I’ll continue to support Iron Dome funding as well as Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Kean (R-NJ-7) 05/12/2023: Twitter thread – “I strongly condemn the recent attacks by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad who have fired over 900 rockets into Israel over the last seven days. It is unacceptable and must be condemned by all parties. I express my full support for Israel’s right to defend itself against such unprovoked acts of aggression that put innocent civilians in serious danger. The United States stands with Israel during this difficult time and call for an immediate end to these attacks.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I am very concerned about the ongoing rocket launches by terrorists in Gaza into Israel, which have killed an Israeli civilian. I support Israel’s right to self-defense and to protect itself from terrorist violence.””

Menendez (D-NJ-8) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Glad to have met with Ruti Koren, Minister-Counselor for Congressional Affairs at the @IsraelinUSA, to discuss strengthening the US-Israel relationship. Having recently visited Israel, I know the importance of this alliance. Thank you for your insights! Link to image”

Perry (R-PA-10) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “I staunchly condemn the Palestinian Islamic Jihad for firing over 900 rockets into Israel in the past week. I remain fully supportive of Israel’s right to defend herself against these murderous and cowardly extremists. I pray for and stand with Israel. #IsraelUnderAttack”

Rosen (D-NV) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the rocket attacks targeting innocent civilians in Israel. No one should have to live in fear of terrorism. I’m proud to support life-saving U.S.-Israel missile defense systems like Iron Dome, which we must continue investing in so Israel can defend itself.”

Santos (R-NY-3) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “I stand with Israel! #IsraelUnderAttack Videos sent to me by a supporter on the ground. Show more Link to video”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “Palestinian terror organizations are actively targeting Jerusalem, a holy city for Christians, Jews, and Muslims. Unlike the cosponsors of H.Res. 388, who believe Israel’s founding is a catastrophe, I unequivocally support Israel’s existence & its right to self-defense”

Van Drew (R-NJ-2) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “I fully condemn the indiscriminate attacks on the Israeli people by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israel has the absolute right to defend itself and I will always stand with the people of Israel.”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 05/12/2023: Twitter thread – “Once again Israeli families are huddled in bomb shelters as Palestinian terrorist missile attacks upend their lives. I strongly condemn these terrorist attacks on our strategic ally Israel and stand with Israel as always as it defends its population. I am so grateful to see the amazing success of the missile defense systems at the heart of the U.S.-Israel relationship – Iron Dome and David’s Sling – in protecting Israel. David’s Sling’s interception of a missile over Tel Aviv’s skies was a living testament to the strength of our mutual bond with Israel. It was a message heard around the region. We will always stand with Israel and support critical security assistance that saves lives.”

Womack (R-AR-3) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “America has fulfilled our duty in standing strong with Israel for 75 years and supporting them in their efforts to protect its citizens from ruthless terrorists. I’m proud to enhance strong U.S.-Israeli relations here in Congress. Our support saves lives. #StandWithIsrael”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Cruz (R-TX) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “Watch: My speech at the Hudson Institute on Iran, Russia, and Ukraine. American National Security and the Russian-Iranian War on Ukraine: A Conversation with Sen. Ted Cruz… | youtu.be”

Cruz (R-TX) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “WATCH: My full discussion with the @HudsonInstitute on Iran, Russia, and Ukraine Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 05/17/2023: Retweet of @HudsonInstitute – “Last month Senator @tedcruz questioned the Biden admin for “boosting, and in many cases funding, both sides” of #Russia’s war in #Ukraine by loosening sanctions on #Iran. Airing now, he will discuss this and more with Hudson’s @Doranimated: American National Security and the Russian-Iranian War on Ukraine: A Conversation with Senator Ted Cruz… | hudson.org”

Mace (R-SC-1) 05/18/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “Iranian Resistance leader @Maryam_Rajavi today addressed the joint meeting of the Congressional Iran Human Rights and Democracy and Iranian Women Caucuses. She highlighted more than 4 decades of women leadership in the ranks of the Iranian Resistance. @StateDRL @HouseForeign… Show more Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “The appointment of Iran’s Ambassador as chair of the UN Human Rights Council’s 2023 Social Forum is absurd and shameful. No regime engaged in such widespread human rights abuses should be in a leadership role at the UN, much less it’s leading human rights body.””

Romney (R-UT) 05/18/2023: Tweet – “Autocracy always ends badly: Russia brutalizes its neighbor, China commits genocide on its minorities, Iran executes hundreds and imprisons 20,000 political opponents. Thank God for our Constitution.”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “As a former CIA case officer, I recognize threats posed to U.S. security not just by the Chinese Communist Party — but also Russia, Iran, and North Korea. I’m proud to help lead a bipartisan bill to protect our nation’s food security, economic security, and national security. Link to image”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “Proud to work with @SenatorBraun, @SenatorTester, @SenMarcoRubio, & @SenTuberville to recognize our adversaries’ attempts to target U.S. national security interests through seemingly innocuous transactions. We must protect America’s farms and farm families from foreign threats. Link to quoted tweet”

Budd (R-NC) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “Iran is plotting assassinations on U.S. soil and funding attacks on Americans abroad. Meanwhile, the Biden admin is considering sanctions relief to put billions in the hands of the leading state sponsor of terrorism. We must show strength, not weakness. Despite Iranian attack killing American abroad, Biden pursues nuclear deal with ayatollah’s regime… | foxnews.com”

Doggett (D-TX-37) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “I joined freedom-loving Iranians in demanding an end to ongoing repression in Iran. Second only to China in the number of executions last year, Tehran is becoming the “execution capital” of the world. Link to image”

McConnell (R-KY) 05/17/2023: Tweet – “This week’s G7 meetings are a chance for @POTUS to rally our closest allies with real American leadership – to help Ukraine win, to deter Iran’s violence at home and abroad, and to meet China’s malign influence with united resolve. I hope he will seize this opportunity.”

McConnell (R-KY) 05/17/23: Senate floor remarks on Iran [“…Tehran is not deterred from terror at home and abroad. Looking at this administration’s record of retreat, it is little wonder why.”]

Risch (R-ID) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “It was an honor to meet with a group of Iranian women who will be recognized by @IRIglobal tomorrow evening. These women bravely advocate for people of #Iran who suffer from the regime’s egregious human rights abuses. I thank them for their courageous efforts.”

Risch (R-ID) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “My full statement on U.S. #Iran policy: Risch Statement on U.S. Iran Policy | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Link to image”

Roy (R-TX-21) 05/17/2023: Retweet of @kiteandkeymedia – “Pipelines hacked by China. Russia breaking into the grid. Iran launching a cyberattack on a children’s hospital. All things that have really happened in recent years. Our new video explores the threats to America’s critical infrastructure — and what we can do about them. Link to video”

Scott (R-SC) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “Iran continues its push for a nuclear weapon and its support for proxy militias that target Americans. We must show Tehran that until its behavior changes, the US remains committed to maximum economic pressure. I introduced a bill to do just that. Scott, Hassan, Hagerty, Rosen Reintroduce Bill to Solidify U.S. Sanctions on Iran… | banking.senate.gov”

Green (R-TN-7) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “ Four years ago, the United States designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. That’s why I joined a bipartisan coalition in the House calling for our allies to do the same. Read our letters here: Bipartisan congressional group calls for US allies to label Iranian army as terror group… | thehill.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Russia is trying to buy even MORE drones from Iran for its war against Ukraine in violation of UNSCR 2231. My bipartisan Fight CRIME Act would sanction enablers of Iran’s missile program. Iran’s lethal weapons proliferation needs to stop.” White House: Russia looks to purchase more attack drones from Iran after depleting stockpile… | apnews.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/16/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “Great to see @RJC’s strong statement in support of Ukraine, specifically as Putin seeks more lethal support from Iran. The group is right that a victory for Ukraine is in America’s national security interest.” Link to quoted tweet”

Santos (R-NY-3) 05/15/2023: Tweet – “The time to stand up to the CCP & the Ayatollah is now! My record is 100% America First! Your support will keep me in the trenches fighting for our freedom. #StopTheCCP #FreeMilesGuoNow WinRed – Conservatives’ #1 fundraising technology”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 05/14/2023: Tweet – “Naming Iran as chair of the UN human rights social forum is like calling the arsonist to put out the fire. It shows just how broken the UN Human Rights Council is today. Thank you to ⁦@MariaBartiromo⁩ for bringing attention to this gross hypocrisy. Iran being named chair of UN human rights social forum is a ‘slap in the face’: Reza Pahlavi | Fox News Video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 05/13/2023: Retweet of @AmbDennisRoss – “When do you know you are living in an Alice in Wonderland world? When Iran’s ambassador to the UN is named to chair the UN Human Rights Council social forum. Only at the UNHRC could a country that specializes in denying human rights have its representative assume that position.”

Costa (D-CA-21) 05/12/2023: Twitter thread – “The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has carried out plots targeting citizens worldwide. My colleagues and I are calling on the United Kingdom, Australia, India, and Canada to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. (1/2) Designating the IRGC will send the clear message to Iran that acts of terrorism will not be tolerated. (2/2) Bipartisan congressional group calls for US allies to label Iranian army as terror group… | thehill.com”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 05/12/2023: Retweet of @jinsadc – “In 2019, the US designated the IRGC as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. It’s time the UK, Canada, India, and Australia do the same. Kudos to @RepTenney & @RepSchneider for leading bipartisan letters to these leaders urging them to designate the IRGC. Congresswoman Tenney Leads Bipartisan Effort Calling on U.S. Allies to Designate the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization… | tenney.house.gov”

Schumer (D-NY) 05/12/2023: Retweet of @freedomhouse – “We appreciated the chance to meet with @SenSchumer and partner with @NazaninBoniadi to discuss the importance of lifting the voices of protesters in Iran and bringing accountability to the regime. #WomanLifeFreedom: @goliameri @AnnieBoyajian @PatriciaJKaram @pcosty Link to image”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 05/12/2023: Tweet – “The IRGC’s reign of terror must end. The U.S. has taken bold action, now our allies must do the same. @RepSchneider & I led a bipartisan group of 22 lawmakers calling on Australia, the UK, India, & Canada to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. Bipartisan congressional group calls for US allies to label Iranian army as terror group… | thehill.com”

