Legislative Round-Up- March 13, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

New from FMEP & events involving FMEP:

(EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY TO ATTACK THE UNHRC) HR 1563: Introduced 3/10/23 by Roy (R-TX) and 14 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To prohibit contributions to the United Nations Human Rights Council, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(WEAPONIZING US BANKING SYSTEM TO TARGET PALESTINIANS) S. 691 (pdf)/HR 1408: Introduced 3/4/23 in the Senate by Cotton (R-AR) and 17 cosponsors (all Republicans) and in the House by Lamborn (R-CO) and having 13 cosponsors (11 Republicans + Gottheimer, D-NJ, and Vargas, D-CA, of course) “A bill to deter foreign financial institutions from providing banking services for the benefit of foreign terrorist organizations and from facilitating or promoting payments for acts of terrorism” aka, the “Taylor Force Martyr Payment Prevention Act.” Referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Also see:

Cotton press release 3/8/23: Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill Targeting Palestinian Terror Payments; Cotton statement in the Congressional Record introducing the bill and bashing Democrats for being insufficiently supportive of Israel

Cotton (R-AR) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “Radical Islamic terrorists shouldn’t be rewarded for killing innocent people, and banks should be held responsible for processing any sort of “martyr payments .”

As noted in last week’s Round-Up, last week Sen. Graham (R-SC) – the driver of the original Taylor Force Act – told Jewish Insider “that he believes the original act is largely working as intended, and that he is not currently focused on further legislation relating to the martyr payments.” Yet, he is now a cosponsor of Cotton’s bill.

Also as noted in last week’s Round-Up: This bill was previously introduced by Cotton 12/6/21 (S. 3318, attracting 17 all-Republican cosponsors), and then in the House by Lamborn (R-CO) on 5/18/22 (HR 7824, attracting 20 Republican cosponsors plus, predictably, Vargas, D-CA & Gotteimer, D-NJ); both bills went nowhere.

(REPEAL IRAQ AUMF) S. 316: Introduced 2/9/23 by Kaine (D-VA) and having 27 bipartisan cosponsors, “A bill to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq.” Reported out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee without amendment 3/8/23 and placed on the Senate Legislative Calendar.

Also see:

(REMOVE US FORCES FROM SYRIA) H. Con. Res. 21: Introduced 3/1/23 by Gaetz (R-FL) and having 4 cosponsors (all Republicans), “Directing the President, pursuant to section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution, to remove the United States Armed Forces from Syria.” Defeated in the House 3/8/23 by a vote of 103-321. Floor consideration is here; see Part 7, below, for tweets.

(SANCTION HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATORS) HR 1471 (pdf): Introduced 3/8/23 by Omar (D-MN), Pressley (D-MA) and Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), “To provide for the imposition of sanctions with respect to foreign countries that are in violation of international human rights law or international humanitarian law, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and in addition to the Committees on the Judiciary, Intelligence (Permanent Select), and Homeland Security. Also see Omar press release.

(SOLIDARITY WITH IRANIAN PEOPLE AGAINST IRANIAN REGIME) H. Res. 215: Introduced 3/9/23 by Lofgren (D-CA) and 18 bipartisan cosponsors, “Recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Nowruz.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Letters

(MY LOVE IS ETERNAL & UNWAVERING!) Roy letter to Bibi: On 3/9/23, Rep. Roy (R-TX) sent a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu expressing his: “unwavering support for the historic partnership between the United States and Israel. Israel is our closest friend and ally in the Middle East. Our two countries share a sacred and unbreakable bond rooted in common values and the Judeo-Christian tradition. As Members of Congress [plural in the original] I desire to continue working with your new government to advance our long-standing, unshakeable, and mutually beneficial alliance in the 118th Congress…As stalwart friends [again, plural in the original] of the Jewish state, I look forward to collaborating with you as Prime Minister to deepen our countries solidarity, further peace and security, and oppose efforts to undermine Israel’s sovereignty or credibility on the world stage. I am eager to partner with you to accomplish these objectives and to welcome you back to the United States…”

Also see:

(ENFORCE IHRA DEFINITION ON US CAMPUSES!) Risch et al letter to Secretary of Education: On 3/8/23, Sen. Risch (R-ID) led a letter, cosigned by 14 fellow Senate Republicans, to Secretary of Education Cardona. The letter accuses the Department of Education “allowing taxpayer-funded antisemitism to take place on college campuses throughout the United States.” Notably, this letter decrying antisemitism is 100% NOT about allegations of attacks/discrimination/threats/incitement based on anti-Jewish hatred/bias. Rather, it is 1000% about weaponizing the IHRA definition of antisemitism to attack academic programs the signers (and the advocacy groups whose data is the basis of the letter, including the Brandeis Center and the Amcha Initiative) view as overly critical of Israel: “While critique of Israel is not necessarily antisemitic, the type of scrutiny coming from these taxpayer-funded programs and professors meets the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.” The letter goes on: “​​a core reason college campuses are plagued by antisemitism is because professors who teach the curriculum indoctrinate students with anti-Israel bias and viewpoints” and “Because of the widespread antisemitism taking place on college campuses, many Jewish and pro-Israel students no longer feel safe.” Stating that “Taxpayer dollars should not fund antisemitism on college campuses, and Jewish and pro-Israel students should not feel afraid for being Jewish and expressing support for Israel,” the letter closes with an requirement that the Department of Education answer a list of questions about its enforcement of the IHRA definition on U.S. campuses.

Also see:

(WE <HEART> ISRAELI DEMOCRACY & PEACE PROCESS; ALSO, IDF ACTIONS AGAINST PALESTINIANS IN THE WEST BANK ARE SELF-DEFENSE) Delauro et al letter: On 3/8/23, a letter, backed by J St and led by DeLauro (D-CT), McGovern (D-MA) and Schakowsky (D-IL) — and co-signed by 89 fellow House Democrats — as sent to President President Biden. As noted in last week’s Round-Up, the letter opens with a declaration that the signers “write as supporters of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship who seek to protect the viability of a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The letter goes on commend the Biden Administration’s “efforts to deescalate heightened tensions in Israel and the West Bank” before sharing the signers’ “deep concern regarding the planned changes to the structure of the Israeli judiciary, the fragile security situation in the West Bank, and the threat of partial or full annexation of areas that would most certainly be part of a future Palestinian state.” The letter urges the Biden Administration to “use all diplomatic tools available [with no discussion of what this means; one thing it clearly does NOT mean is using any non-diplomatic tools, like U.S. aid] to prevent Israel’s far-right government from further damaging the nation’s democratic institutions [notwithstanding the longstanding and manifestly non-democratic treatment of Palestinians under these institutions] and undermining the potential for two states for two peoples.” Notably, with respect to Palestinians and the situation in the West Bank, the letter focuses concerns on the weakening of the PA and the growth of Palestinian extremist groups; describes IDF raids on Palestinian cities as a “response to increased and credible terrorist threats” with Palestinian civilians “caught in the crossfire”; mentions settler violence only in passing; and nowhere asserts or even implies Israeli government responsibility for “record-breaking [Palestinian] casualties.” The letter follows these concerns with a paragraph explicitly condemning Palestinian attacks on Israelis and noting the signers repeated criticism of “actions by Palestinians leaders and organizations, including incitement, acts of terror, and payments to the families of terrorists, that harm Israelis exacerbate the conflict, and put a negotiated resolution to the conflict further out of reach.”

Also see:

(WE <HEART> ISRAEL DEMOCRACY & PALESTINIANS DON’T MATTER) Nadler/Schneider letter to Bibi/Herzog/Lapid: On 3/9/23 Reps. Nadler (D-NY) and Schneider (D-IL) led a letter, cosigned by 14 other Jewish House Democrats, to Israel’s President Herzog, Prime Minister Netanyahu and opposition leader Lapid. The letter expresses the signers’ “profound concern about proposed changes to Israel’s governing institutions and legal system that we fear could undermine Israeli democracy and the civil rights and religious freedoms it protects.” Notably, the letter does not include a single mention of Palestinian citizens of Israel or Palestinians in the occupied territories, whose experience with Israeli democracy and protections of civil rights/freedoms is categorically different from the experience of Jewish Israelis. The myopic focus on Jewish Israelis is especially clear when the writers go on to state: “We are deeply concerned about the impact these changes would have on people and groups not in the majority, including Reform, Conservative, Modern Orthodox and Reconstructionist Jewish populations in Israel” [yes, even when explicitly naming non-majority people/groups in Israel, the letter doesn’t mention the 20% of the population that is most visibility systematically and systemically discriminated against even BEFORE these reforms]. The letter’s closing appears to endorse some kind of compromise with respect to the proposed reforms [compromise that will likely be geared to protect the equities of the groups listed in this letter, at the expense of Palestinians on both sides of the Green Line] stating: “As members of the Jewish diaspora and friends of Israel, we are heartened by President Herzog’s calls for compromise, and we call on the government to suspend its efforts to pass the bills. We urge all parties to come together to fully consider the potential implications of the changes being debated in the Knesset and to negotiate fairly and openly so that a broadly acceptable resolution [bearing in mind that systematic and systemic discrimination against, and violations of the rights of, Palestinians on both sides of the Green Line as long been “broadly acceptable” to Jewish Israelis] can be reached and Israel can continue to be the flourishing beacon of democracy we have long admired.”

Also see:

2. Hearings

March 9, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia held a hearing entitled, “Expanding the Abraham Accords.” Witnesses — who provided a spectrum of views on the Abraham Accords, ranging from wildly enthusiastic, to extremely enthusiastic, to fervently enthusiastic — were: Robert Greenway, President and Executive Director, Abraham Accords Peace Institute/Hudson Institute (statement); General Joseph L. Votel, U.S. Army, Ret./Middle East Institute (statement); and Daniel B. Shapiro, former US Ambassador to Israel/Atlantic Council (statement).

Also see:

March 8, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a business meeting to deal with a number of nominations, including the nomination of Michael Ratney to be US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia [reported out favorably], as well as to discuss legislation including: S. 316, A bill to repeal the authorizations for use of military force against Iraq [reported out of Committee without an amendment]; and S. 430, A bill to provide authority to enter into a cooperative agreement to protect civilians in Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula from weaponized unmanned aerial systems.

Also see:

3. Media & Reports

The Prospect 3/13/23: Rising Democratic Tumult Over Israel

Jewish Insider 3/13/23: Following Middle East trip, Mullin endorses ‘aggressive’ and ‘proactive’ Israeli response to terror threats

Jewish Insider 3/13/23: “Bonus: Reps. Randy Weber (R-TX) and Rick Allen (R-GA), who also visited Israel last month with the U.S. Israel Education Association, said they believe that the best path forward to peace includes deeper Israeli-Palestinian cooperation. ‘If they’re actually doing business together and their kids are going to school together and they’re learning to grow together, then it’s hard to want to, the old saying is, ‘bite the hand that feeds you,’’ Weber said. Both rejected the terms ‘settler’ and ‘settlement’ to refer to Israeli outposts in the West Bank, expressing a preference for ‘neighbor’ and ‘neighborhood.’ Allen also said he does not believe a two-state solution would be an ‘appropriate’ path forward and expressed frustration with U.S. officials criticizing Israeli government moves to expand settlements. The group’s trip also included discussions about possibly establishing a Food and Drug Administration office in Israel.”

Jewish Journal 3/9/23: Congress Must Act Now to Protect the Jewish Community [by legislating/enforcing IHRA definition of antisemitism]

The Hill 3/9/23: Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy

Jewish Insider 3/8/23: Gottheimer, Moskowitz: ‘Congress should not publicly intervene’ in Israel’s judicial reform negotiations

Jewish Insider 3/6/23: Porter describes ‘constructive exchange’ between Democratic delegation and Netanyahu

Washington Free Beacon 3/6/23: How Taxpayer Funds Are Flowing to a Group Bankrolling Anti-Netanyahu Protests [excerpt: ‘The State Department should never fund foreign partisan organizations in allied democracies,’ Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told the Free Beacon. ‘If the shoe was on the other foot, the Biden administration would accuse Israel of interfering in our elections. Congress should absolutely review the State Department’s potential funding of partisan politics in Israel.’” Also see members tweeting about this article, below]

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



(there are so, so few that I am including any statements that mention concerns for Palestinians at all)

Panetta (D-CA-19) 03/09/2023: Twitter thread – “I unequivocally condemn the ongoing violence and tensions in Israel and the West Bank. The several recent attacks against Israeli citizens, and the targeting of the Palestinian village of Huwara by settler extremists, are deplorable. Israel remains a critical democratic ally of the US, and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions through a two-state solution remains my priority. I support the February 26, 2023, Joint Communique in Aqaba, Jordan, between Israel and the Palestinians to deescalate tensions. I share the Biden Administration’s concerns about several controversial proposals being discussed in the Israeli Knesset with regard to judicial reform. I understand that Israel’s elected leaders need to make their own decisions and are engaged in a contentious debate. I hope all parties come together to reach a reasonable and balanced agreement that would maintain the core democratic values shared by our two countries. In this fragile moment, sustained U.S. diplomatic leadership is critical to prevent further violent escalations. My full statement: U.S. Rep. Panetta’s Statement on Escalating Violence in Israel… | panetta.house.gov”

Omar (D-MN-5) 03/07/2023: Retweet of @DeanObeidallah – “Last week two bone chilling events happened regarding the West Bank where I have many relatives. Radical Israeli settlers engaged in a massive violent attack on a Palestinian community AND a member of Netanyahu’s cabinet called for even worse. My new MSNBC Opinion | My West Bank family has never seen settler violence like this”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 03/07/2023: Retweet of @theIMEU – “Israeli soldiers have invaded the town of Jenin again, in broad daylight. They’ve killed at least 6 Palestinians and prevented ambulances from accessing the wounded. Mass Israeli violence is becoming an everyday occurrence for Palestinians in 2023. This is apartheid in action. Link to video”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Israeli Govt/Reforms/Protests/Standing with Israel

Cornyn (R-TX) 03/13/2023: Tweet – “The Netanyahu government may have to compromise to win enough public support to pass durable judicial reforms. Opinion | Israel Needs Judicial Reform—but How? via @WSJopinion”

Kiggans (R-VA-2) 3/10/23: Recognizing the Importance of the U.S.-Israel Relationship (floor statement)

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “Regardless of our personal views & concerns, Congress shouldn’t publicly intervene in negotiations of a key democratic ally. Doing so, especially in a partisan way, could undermine the negotiations toward a positive outcome. More w/ @RepMoskowitz: Gottheimer, Moskowitz: ‘Congress should not publicly intervene’ in Israel’s judicial reform negotiations… | jewishinsider.com”

Banks (R-IN-3) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “If Israel was funding anti-Biden groups, Democrats would accuse Netanyahu of interfering in US elections. Completely unacceptable! How Taxpayer Funds Are Flowing to A Group Bankrolling Anti-Netanyahu Protests… | freebeacon.com”

Cotton (R-AR) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “President Biden and his administration should quit treating Prime Minister Netanyahu like he’s a rival or even an adversary and start treating him as he is—a great friend to America. Cotton Condemns Democrats’ Attacks Against Netanyahu | U.S. Senator Cotton of Arkansas”

Cotton (R-AR) 03/06/2023: Tweet – “Democrats have been meddling in Israeli politics to hurt PM Netanyahu for 27 years. The Biden administration should try supporting our allies instead of undermining them. How Taxpayer Funds Are Flowing to A Group Bankrolling Anti-Netanyahu Protests… | freebeacon.com”

Huffman (D-CA-2) 03/04/2023: Tweet – “Huge solidarity with these Israeli protestors who are bravely standing up for core values – democracy, rule of law, human rights – that we’ve been told for decades are central to the special US-Israel relationship. Link to quoted tweet”

Cotton (R-AR) 3/7/23: Cotton press release – Cotton Condemns Democrats’ Attacks Against Netanyahu [floor statement here]

Normalization

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “The U.S. must focus its efforts on expanding the Abraham Accords and being the major mediator in the region, pushing for normalization between Israel and its neighbors. Saudi Arabia and Iran Agree to Re-establish Ties in Major Regional Shift… | nytimes.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “Creating a special envoy for the Abraham Accords would demonstrate our commitment, get the attention of our foreign partners, and help corral other nations to join the partnership. This is exactly why @RepRitchie and I introduced H.R. 1268 to establish such an envoy. Link to video”

Murphy (D-CT) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “The United States should encourage Saudi Arabia to recognize Israel. But we cannot trade away our own security to get this done. The current Saudi price to join the Abraham Accords is unreasonable and way too high. WSJ News Exclusive | Saudi Arabia Seeks U.S. Security Pledges, Nuclear Help for Peace With Israel”

Omar (D-MN-5) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @sarahleah1 – “So who is asking WHY the US should pay the “price” of a security guarantee to defend a sociopathic murderous tyrant so he can formally befriend an apartheid regime carrying out pogroms? Is this what we’re gonna send Americans to die for now? Saudi Arabia Offers Its Price to Normalize Relations With Israel… | nytimes.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 03/06/2023: Retweet of @RepRitchie – “ICYMI: I’m proud to partner with U.S. Representative @RepMikeLawler to introduce bipartisan legislation establishing a new special envoy position within the U.S. Department of State dedicated to advancing the Abraham Accords. U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Mike Lawler Introduce Bipartisan Legislation Establishing Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords – Torres”

Torres (D-NY-15) 03/06/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI: I’m proud to partner with U.S. Representative @RepMikeLawler to introduce bipartisan legislation establishing a new special envoy position within the U.S. Department of State dedicated to advancing the Abraham Accords. U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres and Mike Lawler Introduce Bipartisan Legislation Establishing Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords – Torres”

Mullin (R-OK) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “Our allies credit the Trump administration’s Abraham Accords for delivering peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East. After Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, they are doubting American leadership. #WeeklyWrapUp Link to video”

Security/Terror

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “My heart goes out to those who live in constant terror. [Image of US flag & Israeli flag] Link to quoted tweet”

Nadler (D-NY-12) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “Horrified and deeply saddened by today’s heinous terror attack in Tel Aviv. Praying for those injured and sending comfort to the families. Two wounded in shooting near Tel Aviv coffe shop… | timesofisrael.com”

Arming Israel for War with Iran

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 03/07/2023: Retweet of @simonwiesenthal – “Thank you @RepMarkGreen and @RepPfluger for pressuring Administration to give Israel tool they need to deal with nuclearizing the Ayatollah. Link to quoted tweet”

Young (R-IN) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “As the U.S. and Israel contemplate how to counter Iranian aggression, Iraq is an important partner in those efforts. Congress should repeal outdated Iraq War AUMFs so we can work together and take on the threat posed by the Iranian regime as friends. Austin makes surprise trip to Baghdad… | politico.com”

Green (R-TN-7) 03/06/2023: Tweet – “Israel is an indispensable ally. As the threat of Iran continues to mount in the Middle East, we must ensure they have aerial superiority to defend themselves. That’s why I’m joining @RepPfluger in co-sponsoring the Expediting Israeli Aerial Refueling Act of 2023.”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 03/06/2023: Retweet of @RepMarkGreen – “Israel is an indispensable ally. As the threat of Iran continues to mount in the Middle East, we must ensure they have aerial superiority to defend themselves. That’s why I’m joining @RepPfluger in co-sponsoring the Expediting Israeli Aerial Refueling Act of 2023.”

General

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “Great to meet with @Hadassah CEO @nladler this week! Together, we discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, joint medical research, and issues impacting women’s health. Link to image”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “Thank you @Hadassah for stopping by my office to discuss efforts to fight antisemitism, advance the US-Israel relationship, and strengthen women’s health. Link to quoted tweet”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 03/08/2023: Retweet of @lourdesubieta – “From the border between #Israel and #Gaza Happy Woman’s Day! With the amazing soldiers from de @IDF #InternationalWomensDay Feliz Día Internacional de la Mujer! #diainternacionaldelamujer Link to image”

Kiggans (R-VA-2) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “Yesterday I met with leaders from the VA-02 Jewish Community to discuss the importance of maintaining a strong U.S.-Israeli partnership. We also stressed the need to find concrete ways that we can combat anti-semitism in our world. It was a privilege to spend time with you all! Link to image”

Diaz-Balart (R-FL-26) 03/06/2023: Retweet of @AmbHerzog – “Great meeting this week with Rep. @MarioDB to discuss several important issues, especially ways to combat anti-Israel bias in the international arena. We value Rep. Diaz-Balart’s friendship and look forward to continuing this meaningful relationship. Link to image”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 03/05/2023: Twitter thread – “With the great power of the community, I was proud to join the Rally Against Antisemitism in Livingston — to unite and speak out as one voice against the dramatic rise of hate and antisemitism here in Jersey and across the country. No room for indifference in the fight against antisemitism… | jewishstandard.timesofisrael.com Antisemitic incidents spiked by 25% in New Jersey in 2021. Up more than 30% across the country. That’s why it’s so important to speak up and against those spouting antisemitism wherever and whenever we see it.”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Rubio (R-FL) 03/13/2023: Tweet – “Iran is governed by a sadistic regime that continues to hold innocent Americans such as Morad Tahbaz as hostages Bring them all home now”

Crockett (D-TX-30) 03/11/2023: Tweet – “The First Female @NobelPeaceOslo Prize Laureate from the Islamic World, Shirin Ebadi is a former judge, lawyer, and activist for the history books. As Iranian women refuse to be silenced, leaders like her are defending human rights for generations to come! #WomensHistoryMonth Link to image”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/11/2023: Tweet – “The Biden administration’s appeasement of the terrorist Iranian regime will have catastrophic consequences. Iran gets new Russian fighter jets Iran gets a nuke Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/12/2023: Tweet – “Tune in: Shortly joining @chucktodd on @NBCNews’ @MeetThePress to discuss the Biden administration’s immigration policies, the seemingly systematic poisoning of Iranian girls, the recent kidnapping of Americans in Mexico & more. Link to quoted tweet”

Moulton (D-MA-6) 03/11/2023: Tweet – “This deal in the Middle East is a major step that spells hope for the security of the region. At the same time, the U.S. needs to be investing more in our relationships abroad to ensure Xi Jinping can’t be single-handedly setting the terms of global diplomacy. Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 03/11/2023: Twitter thread – “It’s a bit simplistic to jump to the conclusion that China getting more involved in Middle East security is, by definition, bad for the U.S. To wit, right now Beijing free rides on billions of U.S. military spending guaranteeing free flow of oil from Middle East to China. Are we 100% sure this is a good deal for us? Are we sure we have be benefitted as a nation from being so intimately involved in Middle East security matters for the last 80 years? As a rule, I want the U.S., not China, to be underwriting the free flow of global commerce. But there are reasons to want to share responsibility with our competitors. Maybe the Saudi-Iran deal is bad for the U.S. But we shouldn’t assume it is just because China midwifed it.”

Murphy (D-CT) 03/11/2023: Retweet of @alexbward – “Have yet to hear/read a compelling case for why “China potentially reversed a 2016 Saudi decision to diplomatically freeze out Iran over protests” somehow signals a post-U.S. Middle East. Also: Possible China involving itself deeper in MidEast is bad for it and good for U.S.?”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 03/12/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@SaeedAzimi1772 UPDATE: US State Department spokesperson Price says Iranian officials’ statements on prisoner exchange agreement is “another especially cruel lie””

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/10/2023: Retweet of @iran_policy – “US @RepDonBacon: “The current government of #Iran abuses its people, takes away the freedoms, does not respect #human dignity, conflicts with its neighbors, it is a threat to the region and the world and the people of Iran are paying the price the most.” Link to video”

Carey (R-OH-15) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “I’m glad that @SecYellen agrees our sanctions on Iran have not been as effective as they could be. The U.S. should double down on sanctions against Iran that prevent them from sending oil to China. Watch below Link to video”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/10/2023: Twitter thread – “The Iranian regime’s imprisonment, torture, and announced death sentence of Jamshid Sharmahd is barbaric and contemptable. The Ayatollah’s thugs believe they can and will always be able to operate with impunity. They’re wrong. 1/x Link to quoted tweet The US and the rest of the civilized world will hold them accountable. 2/x”

Garbarino (R-NY-2) 03/10/2023: Twitter thread – “By entering into a normalization agreement with Iran, Saudi Arabia is legitimizing a state sponsor of terror and bolstering Iran with resources to continue its campaign of violence and terror throughout the region. China’s involvement in this ill-fated deal is especially concerning as the CCP continues escalating aggressions against the West in an effort to spread its malign influence across the world.”

Green (R-TN-7) 03/11/2023: Tweet – “This is what happens when the United States shows weakness on the world stage. Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore ties after years of tensions… | nbcnews.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/10/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “We have seen time and time again that any international act by China is exploited as a means to further CCP malign interests, threatening U.S. national security and that of our allies and partners. Saudi Arabia, Iran Restore Relations in Deal Brokered by China… | wsj.com “The CCP is not a responsible stakeholder and cannot be trusted as a fair or impartial mediator.””

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/10/2023: Twitter thread – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “It is concerning to see the IAEA Board of Governors fail to take concrete action to hold Iran to account for its ongoing NPT safeguards violations. “Iran made commitments to the IAEA, but we’ve seen time and again that Iran does not uphold its promises. We need real consequences for Iran’s intransigence. Otherwise I fear for the future of legitimate non-proliferation efforts.””

McClintock (R-CA-5) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “H. Res. 100 – expressing Congress’ support of the right of the Iranian people to a democratic, secular, & non-nuclear Republic of Iran – is now co-sponsored by an absolute majority of the House of Representatives. 222 members of the 435-member House, Republican & Democrat alike. Link to image”

Clarke (D-NY-9) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @MichelleObama – “My heart goes out to these girls in Iran. They should be learning in their classrooms today—instead, many are sick in the hospital. No girl should ever be afraid to go school, and we’ve got to do what we can to stand up for them and for girls everywhere. Link to quoted tweet”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @SpeakerPelosi – “As we mark International Women’s Day, we must call attention to the heinous abuses of women in Ukraine, suppression of women in Afghanistan & attacks on women in Iran. On this day, and everyday, we condemn violence against women everywhere and seek justice for these atrocities.”

Himes (D-CT-4) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @HouseForeignGOP – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “The Biden admin must urgently prioritize securing the release of all U.S. hostages held by the Iranian regime, including Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi, and U.S.-UK citizen Morad Tahbaz. Bring them home.” Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-40) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “I’m gutted to learn that schoolgirls in Iran are being targeted with poison attacks. This is outrageous. During #WomensHistoryMonth I rally with girls & women being suppressed & silenced. Having women at the table is the world’s gain. We hear you. Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran… | apnews.com”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “Given Iran’s repeated violations of the terms of the nuclear deal negotiated under the Obama Administration as well as the Islamic Republic’s continued brutal oppression of its own people, any attempt to resurrect this failed agreement would be an egregious mistake. Link to video”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “The Biden admin must urgently prioritize securing the release of all U.S. hostages held by the Iranian regime, including Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi, and U.S.-UK citizen Morad Tahbaz. Bring them home.” Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “I applaud the German government for taking direct action in response to these cruel death sentences issued by the Iranian regime. Our message is stronger when the world speaks with one voice. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “Humor is an incredibly effective & brave form of protest. This parody of the Iranian regime’s mandate for women pharmacists to wear the hijab is a heartwarming demonstration of solidarity as the fight for #HumanRights in Iran continues. Link to quoted tweet”

Porter (D-CA-47) 03/10/2023: Tweet – “I am horrified by the recent reports of Iranian schoolgirls being poisoned, so I took to the House floor to demand accountability. The United States must stand with the Iranian people in their fight for a future free of violence. Link to video”

Risch (R-ID) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “President Biden has left Siamak Namazi, and other wrongfully detained Americans, to languish in the notorious Evin Prison in #Iran for far too long. POTUS must prioritize bringing home wrongfully detained Americans, including meeting their families. Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 03/09/2023: Twitter thread – “The Biden Administration must stop playing favorites and work to secure the return of ALL U.S. hostages arbitrarily detained abroad, including @FreeTheNamazis and Emad Shargi who courageously spoke out from Evin Prison in Iran. 1/2 It’s despicable that POTUS has not met with families of our fellow Americans who are held hostage by anti-American tyrants. 2/2 ”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @RepSchneider – “On the Foreign Affairs Committee, I expect to continue my work promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and, importantly, working to ensure Iran never succeeds in acquiring a nuclear weapon. ‘Iran on one-yard line’ approaching nuclear weapon, says Rep. Schneider… | jns.org”

Weber (R-TX-14) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @iran_policy – “.@TXRandy14: No more evil tyrants. This is evident in the revolution. The U.S. is with you. The world is watching. We are all with you. It’s evident in the slogan, “Death to the dictator, be at the Shah or the leader!” #USHouse4HRes100 #IranRevolution #No2ShahNo2Mullahs Link to image”

Wild (D-PA-7) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “The entire world should stand together in condemning & holding the Iranian regime accountable for its extreme oppression of women & violation of human rights in a quest to retain power. I stand with the women of Iran & all fighting for freedom, equality,& fundamental human rights Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @iran_policy – “.@RepDonBacon: I stand with #Iran’s people, who want freedom, democracy, human rights, all the things that Mrs. Rajavi said. Those are the principles that America stands by, & it’s our hope that the Iranian people will have that one day. #USHouse4HRes100 Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for sponsoring H.Res100 — continuing to support the Iranian people in their fight for democracy. #USHouse4HRes100 #FreeIran Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @IranNewsUpdate1 – “.@RepDonBacon: “I stand with Iran’s people. They and we want freedom, democracy, human rights, all the things that @Maryam_Rajavi said. Those are the principles that America stands by, & it’s our hope that one day the Iranian people will also have that.” #IranRevolution #HRes100 Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @Mojahedineng – “.@RepDonBacon I stand with the Iranian people. They and we want freedom, democracy, human rights, all the things that @Maryam_Rajavi said. We hope someday that you have a People’s House in Tehran. #Iran #USHouse4Res100 #FreeIran Link to video”

Cornyn (R-TX) 03/08/2023: Retweet of @SenatorWicker – “On International Women’s Day, I want to salute the courageous women of Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Iran. As they stand up for their freedoms, they bear the brunt of the brutality of war.”

Cruz (R-TX) 03/08/2023: Retweet of @NEWSMAX – “Sen. Ted Cruz said the docking of two Iranian warships in a Rio de Janeiro port on Sunday was “dangerous” to the “safety and security of Americans,” calling on Congress to act. Sen. Cruz: Iranian Warships in Rio ‘Dangerous’ Decision by da Silva… | bit.ly Link to image”

Ernst (R-IA) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “On #InternationalWomensDay, we must remember the women and girls in Iran fighting for their education and basic rights. Iran says suspected schoolgirl poisonings occurred in more than 50 schools… | pbs.org”

Hill (R-AR-2) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “On #internationalwomensday, I would like to recognize the brave women of Iran who are tirelessly fighting for equal rights – I will continue to show my support for them in Washington, D.C.”

Himes (D-CT-4) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “It is well past time for the Iranian regime to release these innocent hostages, including my constituent Morad Tahbaz. I urge President Biden to redouble efforts to free them. Link to quoted tweet”

Keating (D-MA-9) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “On International Women’s Day, I stand with women across the world from Kyiv to Tehran who are fighting for their freedom. Women’s rights are human rights & today marks a celebration of the contributions women & girls have made to our country and our world. #IWD2023”

Mace (R-SC-1) 03/09/2023: Retweet of @OrgIAC – “Thank you @RepNancyMace for supporting H.Res100 and for supporting the Iranian people in their fight for democracy. #USHouse4HRes100 #FreeIran Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “I join calls for the @UN & other orgs to thoroughly investigate recent evidence of the cruel, seemingly systematic poisoning of Iranian girls across at least 12 provinces. It’s clear that the regime is terrified of Iranian women & girls’ strength in the fight for their rights. Link to quoted tweet”

Pelosi (D-CA-11) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “As we mark International Women’s Day, we must call attention to the heinous abuses of women in Ukraine, suppression of women in Afghanistan & attacks on women in Iran. On this day, and everyday, we condemn violence against women everywhere and seek justice for these atrocities.”

Peters (D-CA-50) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “During #WomensHistoryMonth, we celebrate the stories & accomplishments of women everywhere and continue speaking up to advance equality & opportunity for all. On #IWD2023, I’m thinking of the women in Ukraine & Iran fighting bravely for the sacred right to freedom & democracy.”

Rubio (R-FL) 03/09/2023: Tweet – “As we commemorate 16 years since the Islamic regime in Tehran’s abduction of Floridian and retired FBI agent Bob Levinson, who is presumed to no longer be alive, our nation is reminded of the threat U.S. citizens face abroad at the hands of anti-American regimes and dictators.”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “On the Foreign Affairs Committee, I expect to continue my work promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and, importantly, working to ensure Iran never succeeds in acquiring a nuclear weapon. ‘Iran on one-yard line’ approaching nuclear weapon, says Rep. Schneider… | jns.org”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “From the streets of Iran to the battlefields of Ukraine, women are standing up and speaking out to demand their rights & make their voices heard. I stand with them. And I’m committed to advancing equal opportunity & the health, safety and freedom of women globally. #IWD2023”

Wicker (R-MS) 03/08/2023: Twitter thread – “On International Women’s Day, I want to salute the courageous women of Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Iran. As they stand up for their freedoms, they bear the brunt of the brutality of war. The perseverance of Ukrainian women in this time of conflict, the fortitude of Afghani women in the struggle to retake their rights, and the resilience of Iranian women during continued injustice and inequality are testaments to their strength. We stand to support them.”

Cassidy (R-LA) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “On International Women’s Day we can’t forget those women in Afghanistan and Iran who still struggle to be free. #InternationalWomensDay Link to quoted tweet”

Graham (R-SC) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “Couldn’t agree more. It’s time to focus on burden sharing, instead of pulling the plug on Ukraine. Link to quoted tweet”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “On #InternationalWomensDay we recognize the achievements of women who shaped history and continue to transform society. I will continue working with my House Foreign Affairs colleagues to advocate for trailblazers like the protesters in Iran fighting for basic freedoms & dignity. Link to image”

Porter (D-CA-47) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “I continue to condemn the Iranian regime’s violence against its own citizens. My colleagues and I are calling on the Administration to strengthen sanctions and target Iran’s legislators who are complicit in this brutality. Link to image”

Romney (R-UT) 03/08/2023: Tweet – “Our adversaries—China, Russia, Iran—are increasingly using technology products to spy on Americans and discover vulnerabilities in our communications infrastructure, which can be exploited. We must take stronger action to safeguard our national security against these threats. Link to video”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 03/07/2023: Twitter thread – “I am deeply honored to be tonight appointed to continue to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee, where I will be focused on promoting smart American foreign policy that builds upon our alliances, strengthens us relative to our adversaries and promotes U.S. interests. I expect to continue my work promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and, importantly, working to ensure Iran never succeeds in acquiring a nuclear weapon. I want to thank House leadership and in particular Minority Leader Jeffries and the Steering and Policy Committee for supporting me and enabling me to serve on both committees. I also want to thank Ranking Member Meeks for again welcoming me onto his committee. I’m ready to get to work.”

Shaheen (D-NH) 03/08/2023: Twitter thread – “From women risking their lives for their rights in Afghanistan & Iran, to Ukrainian women defending their nation & women lifting their families out of poverty in vulnerable communities – the strength, resilience & fortitude of women is on display around the world. #IWD For over 10 years I’ve led this bipartisan resolution to send a clear message to the world that the U.S. believes the equity, equality & empowerment of women & girls must be a policy priority. Today – & every day – we must live up to that commitment. #IWD2023 Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/0/2023: press release – SFRC Chairman Menendez Calls for IAEA to Approve Resolution Censuring Iran

Steel (R-CA-45) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “I am deeply troubled by reports that Iranian extremist groups are poisoning schoolgirls without any consequences from the regime. The Iranian government must respect principles of international law and hold these criminals accountable.”

Kiley (R-CA-3) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “The recent poison attacks against women simply pursuing an education in Iran are egregious and must cease immediately. I’m proud to stand with @IACNorCal @OrgIAC and others in our community in advocating for a free and democratic Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

McConnell (R-KY) 03/06/2023: Twitter thread – “Pres. Biden’s mistakes have reduced America’s influence and credibility in the Middle East. We must not push away our partners through weakness or blunders. The U.S. will have a weaker, not stronger, hand in Asia if we strategically concede the Middle East to China and Russia. Protecting America’s interests takes power, presence, and partners. President Biden needs to rally our allies to put maximum pressure on Tehran and clear the roadblocks preventing our friends in the Middle East from defending themselves with superior American weapons.” [also see: McConnell’s statement in the Congressional Record bashing Democrats over Middle East policy]

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/06/2023: Retweet of @cnni – “A committee of US senators has called on the UN to investigate a network of secret torture centers in Iran exposed by a CNN investigation US senators call for UN probe into secret Iranian torture centers exposed by CNN | CNN”

Risch (R-ID) 03/07/2023: Tweet – “#Iran’s nuclear adventurism warrants an unequivocal censure at the @iaeaorg Board of Governors. The Iranian regime is a bad faith actor & the IAEA’s failure to censure will only encourage continued nuclear non-compliance. We must focus on our backup plan. Strategic Political Challenges Facing the US in 2023… | english.aawsat.com”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 03/06/2023: Tweet – “China, Russia and Iran are flexing their muscles because President Biden’s leadership has been viewed as weak on the world stage. We need to make sure that our military is lean, mean and given every tool in their arsenal to hold back our adversaries. Link to video”

Lankford (R-OK) 03/06/2023: Tweet – “Women and girls should never have to fear for their life to go to school. The recent poison attacks across dozens of Iranian schools targeting female students are appalling, and Cindy and I are praying for recovery and justice.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/05/2023: Tweet – “The discovery of these secret jails is the latest example of the cruelty of the Iranian regime. The international community needs to hold Tehran accountable for torturing its own citizens. This should be investigated by @UN_HRC’s Fact-Finding Mission on Iran. Link to quoted tweet”

Rubio (R-FL) 03/06/2023: Tweet – “Joined @SenatorCardin, @RepTenney, and @RepKatiePorter in calling for human rights sanctions on Iranian Majles members. Congresswoman Tenney Leads Bicameral Letter Calling for Human Rights Sanctions on Iranian Majles Members… | tenney.house.gov”

Graham (R-SC) 03/04/2023: Twitter thread – “When it comes to Ukraine, the Biden Administration has been slow in supplying Ukraine the weapons they need to drive the Russians out. The last thing we can afford, after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, is additional weakness and indecision. Those who advocate pulling the plug on Ukraine, at least on the political right, are many of the same people that advocated withdrawal from Afghanistan and opposed tough actions against Iran. I believe the way to invite even bigger wars is to be weak in the face of aggression. Putin must lose in Ukraine. The next Commander in Chief needs to understand that if Putin wins, China will invade Taiwan and we really will be setting the stage for WW III. Pulling the plug on Ukraine is like the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan on steroids.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 03/04/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “A powerful message from US citizens being held hostage by Iran. @POTUS – bring them home.” Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/04/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime continues to stifle its most creative voices. Locking up its most celebrated writers & poets is a betrayal of Iran’s rich cultural heritage & a loss for the world. Link to quoted tweet”

Hagerty (R-TN) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “Outrageous. The Biden Admin refuses to join Europeans (!) in even censuring Iran at @iaeaorg for producing weapon-usable high enriched uranium. We should have already initiated UNSC snapback. If Obama led from behind, Biden is failing to lead at all. WSJ News Exclusive | U.S., Europe Split on Response to Iran’s Near-Weapons-Grade Nuclear Enrichment”

Menendez (D-NJ) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “The #IranProtests are still alive & strong in cities across the country. The international community must continue to find creative ways to sustain our support for the protesters who fight every day for their #HumanRights. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “Though I welcome the designations of entities involved in the illegal trade of #Iranian oil, the Biden Admin must do more. It’s imperative the regime again feels the full weight of international economic pressure. Risch in Asharq Al-Awsat: Strategic Political Challenges Facing the US in 2023 | United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations”

Santos (R-NY-3) 03/04/2023: Retweet of @HeshmatAlavi – “March 4—Pakdasht, Tehran Province, #Iran Reports indicate three schools – Emamat, Al-Qadir, and Bahar – were targeted today by regime operatives using chemical gases against the students. #IranianSchoolHolocaust Link to video”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 03/03/2023: Tweet – “I applaud the Biden Administration’s decision to issue new sanctions on Iranian oil. Iran’s regime should not be profiting off oil while oppressing its own people. Link to image”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 03/03/2023: Retweet of @jinsadc – “JINSA applauds @RepTenney @RepKatiePorter @SenMarcoRubio @SenatorCardin for their leadership in urging the Biden admin to impose stricter sanction against Iranian Majles members in response to their support for abuse against protestors. Congress Wants Biden to Sanction Every Member of Iran’s Parliament… | freebeacon.com @FreeBeacon @Kredo0”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 03/03/2023: Retweet of @jinsadc – “In a statement, JINSA President and CEO @michaelmakovsky stressed that: “These parliamentarians may represent the cruelty of this regime, but they certainly do not represent the millions of Iranian women and men yearning for freedom.” Congresswoman Tenney Leads Bicameral Letter Calling for Human Rights Sanctions on Iranian Majles Members… | tenney.house.gov”

