Legislative Round-Up- May 5, 2023

5/2/23: Half-day virtual conference, The “Abraham Accords”: Implications for Human Rights, a Just Peace, and US Policy, co-convened by FMEP & Arab Center Washington. Featured speakers at this conference: Dana El-Kurd (University of Richmond; Non-resident Senior Fellow, Arab Center Washington DC), Marwa Fatafta (Al-Shabaka), Lara Friedman (FMEP), Zaha Hassan (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace), Khalil Jahshan (Arab Center Washington DC), Tamara Kharroub (Arab Center Washington DC), Tariq Kenney-Shawa (Al-Shabaka), Eitay Mack (Israeli Lawyer and Human Rights Activist), Yousef Munayyer (Arab Center Washington DC), Josh Ruebner (IMEU), Shibley Telhami (University of Maryland), Kristian Coates Ulrichsen (Arab Center Washington DC & Baker Institute/Rice University)

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

Israel

(THE RETURN OF THE ISRAEL ANTI-BOYCOTT ACT) HR 3016 (pdf): Introduced by Lawler (R-NY) and Gottheimer (D-NJ), 4/28/23, “To amend the Anti-Boycott Act of 2018 to apply the provisions of that Act to international governmental organizations,” aka, the “IGO Anti-Boycott Act.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

While the bill doesn’t mention Israel, HR 3016 is the latest iteration of legislation known previously as the “Israel Anti-Boycott Act” , which was promoted repeatedly in the past, in various forms, by AIPAC. For background see: S. 720/HR 1697 (2017); HR 5595 (202), HR 6940 (2022).

, which was promoted repeatedly in the past, in various forms, by AIPAC. For background see: S. 720/HR 1697 (2017); HR 5595 (202), HR 6940 (2022). Making this crystal clear, the lead sponsor of the bill told Jewish Insider: “I’m proud to introduce this bipartisan piece of legislation aimed at preventing international governmental organizations from discriminating against our allies…This has been spurred on by bad actors that have sought to embargo Israel using BDS, which is an absurd and antisemitic policy.” Also: “AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann told JI that the group supports the bill “to combat international attempts to isolate and delegitimize America’s ally, Israel.”

Under HR 3016, anyone who violates or “abets” what would be a ban on VOLUNTARY, VALUES-BASED decisions to boycott Israel or settlements — grounded in their own personal views and/or informed by respect for international law — could face massive CRIMINAL/CIVIL PENALTIES — up to $1 MILLION in fines or up to 20 YEARS IN PRISON. Think I’m exaggerating? Read the legislation that it would amend.

For further background/analysis on this legislation see this collection of resources.

(PALESTINIAN KIDS AND FAMILIES MATTER) HR XXXX (pdf): On 5/5/23, Rep. McCollum (D-MN) announced the reintroduction of her bill the “Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act,” with 16 original cosponsors, all Democrats and backed by more than 75 civil society groups. In her press release McCollum stated:

Not $1 of U.S. aid should be used to commit human rights violations, demolish families’ homes, or permanently annex Palestinian lands…The United States provides billions in assistance for Israel’s government each year–and those dollars should go toward Israel’s security, not toward actions that violate international law and cause harm. Peace can only be achieved when everyone’s human rights are respected, and Congress has a responsibility to not ignore the well-documented mistreatment of Palestinian children and families living under Israeli military occupation. Support is growing rapidly for the Palestinian people, who deserve justice, equality, human rights, and the right to self-determination. Prominent civil society groups, as well as Christian, Jewish, and Muslim organizations have signed on in support of this bill—because we all agree that no Palestinian child and no Jewish child should go to bed at night fearing ongoing violence. There is a path to a peaceful future, and it requires leading with our U.S. values of democracy and equal justice for all.”

Also see:

(WE <HEART> ISRAEL IN EVERY POSSIBLE ASPECT ANYONE COULD THINK OF TO INCLUDE IN THIS RESOLUTION) S. Res. 188: As previewed in last week’s Round-Up — ontroduced 5/2/23 by Menendez (D-NJ) and 27 bipartisan cosponsors, “A resolution celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations.

Also see:

(ISRAEL – YAY! IRAN – BOO!) H. Res. 346: [covered in last week’s Round-Up before it was available in the Record] Introduced 4/28/23 by Weber (R-TX) and 34 cosponsors (including 4 Democrats), “Reaffirming the support of the United States to our strongest ally in the region, Israel, and recognizing the authoritarian and extremist regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a threat to Israel, the region, the United States, and global stability.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see (from last week) Weber’s press release and his posts on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Twitter; also tweet/press release from Allen (R-GA-12)

Iran

Reminder as you review the list below: Inside The House GOP Plan to Stop a Second Iran Nuclear Deal (Washington Free Beacon 4/28/23). Also see: Republican Study Committee’s slate of bills to oppose Iran — Kevin Hern says members are ‘paying attention’ (Cleveland Sentinel 5/4/23)

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3035: Introduced 4/28/23 by Wilson (R-SC) and Hern (R-OK), “To require the President to make a determination with respect to the application of sanctions with respect to certain officials of the Government of Iran, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on the Judiciary.

(PERMANENT IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3033/S. 1390 (pdf): Introduced in the House 4/28/23 by Steel (R-CA) and 24 cosponsors (of which 8 are Democrats), and in the Senate 5/2/23 by Scott (R-SC), Hassan (D-NH), Hagerty (R-TN) amd Rosen (D-NV) “To repeal the sunset provision of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996, and for other purposes,” aka, the “Solidify Iran Sanctions Act.” Referred to the Committees on Foreign Affairs; Financial Services; Judiciary; Ways and Means; and Oversight and Accountability.

Also see:

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3020: Introduced 4/28/23 by Mills (R-FL) and seven cosponsors (all Republicans), “To provide for the application of sanctions regarding Mahan Air.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.”

Also see:

Mills (R-FL-7) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “I’m proud to introduce the Reinforcing Sanctions on Iranian Terrorists Act to codify sanctions against Mahan Air, an Iranian airline that has been proven to be integral to the IRGC’s terrorist activities. I will work to ensure authoritarian regimes do not go unchecked. Link to image”

(MORE IRAN SANCTIONS) HR 3070: Introduced 5/2/23 by Steil (R-WI), Hern (R-OK) and Armstrong (R-ND), “To prohibit the issuance of licenses or other waivers from sanctions imposed pursuant to certain authorities relating to the conduct of Iran, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

LETTERS

(SHARE ABU AKLEH REPORT WITH CONGRESS IN FULL) Van Hollen letter to Blinken: On 5/1/23, Rep. Van Hollen (D-MD) urging the State Department (again) to “make available immediately for Congressional review the ‘Summation Report on the Death of Shireen Abu Akleh,’ which was recently submitted by the United States Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority.” Van Hollen notes/cautions: “we were informed that, before congressional release of the USSC Report is authorized, the Administration plans to make unspecified changes to its contents. While the Administration has characterized its proposed changes as ‘technical,’ any actions to alter the USSC’s Summation Report in any way would violate the integrity of this process.” He concludes: “As we approach the one year anniversary of Ms. Abu Akleh’s death, no one has been held accountable and no independent, official investigation has been completed. At the same time, the Security Coordinator has had the opportunity to review an array of in-depth analyses and assessments in order to complete the Summation Report. I ask that you immediately authorize the release of the full and unedited USSC Report under appropriate classification to me and other interested Members of Congress.”

Also see:

(DEFEND ISRAELI DEMOCRACY!) Eshoo/Raskin open letter to Israeli protesters: This week, Reps. Eshoo (D-CA) and Raskin (D-MD) were seeking cosigners an open letter of admiration and support addressed to “the Protestors Defending Israeli Democracy.” The letter expresses signers “dismay as the governing coalition has forged ahead with judicial overhaul legislation that would do profound harm to Israel’s democratic institutions.” The letter closes: “…we proudly stand with you, the Israeli non-violent, pro-democracy movement, as you fight to preserve Israel’s democratic character and ensure that the rule of law prevails. While we confront challenges to our democracy at home, we admire the fortitude you have shown in facing down efforts to erode Israeli democracy. We share your belief that a strong, vibrant democracy with an independent judiciary is essential to Israel’s future success and the success of the U.S.-Israel relationship. We also share your hope that the Netanyahu government will listen to the concerns of its citizens, the military, and the international community, and abandon this dangerous legislation.” Also see Actions Alerts/press releases from Americans for Peace Now, Partners for Progressive Israel, J Street

2. Hearings

May 4, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing to consider the Biden Administration’s nomination of Yael Lempert as the next US Ambassador to Jordan. The hearing was notable as the occasion for some significant grandstanding against Jordan by some committee members, and the strong defense of Jordan by others. It also included one senator, Van Hollen (D-MD) raising questions about the Biden Administration’s response to the killing of American-Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Also see:

Note: Hearings in the House Armed Services Committee on HR 2670, the FY24 NDAA start next week, as follows:

May 11, 2023: Hearings in the Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies, and Innovation; Subcommittee on Strategic Forces; Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces; Subcommittee on Military Personnel; Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces; Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations

May 12, 2023: Hearing in the Subcommittee on Readiness

May 24, 2023: FULL COMMITTEE HEARING

3. Media & Reports

General Matters



Jewish Insider 5/4/23: Trone announces Senate run in Maryland – Rep. David Trone brings stalwart pro-Israel record to primary race to replace Sen. Ben Cardin

Jewish Insider 5/4/23: Criticism of Jordan is getting louder, but not from Congress

Haaretz 5/2/23: Senior Jewish Dem. Announces Retirement, Leaving One Fewer pro-Israel Lawmaker in Congress

Breitbart 5/3/23: Rashida Tlaib Hit with ‘Community Notes’ for False Tweet About Israel

Washington Times/JINSA 5/2/23: U.S. Must Expedite Delivery of KC-46A Aerial Refueling Tanker to Israel [co-authored by JINSA and Reps. Pfluger (R-TX) and Wittman (R-VA) [note: see the 3/3/23 edition of the Round-Up for details of Pfluger’s (bipartisan) bill, HR 1218, the “Expediting Israeli Aerial Refueling Act of 2023”

Jewish Insider 5/2/23: Cardin’s retirement sets off scramble for open Senate seat

Haaretz 5/2/23: Why Didn’t McCarthy Get to Meet Gay Israeli Speaker’s Partner? [“…because the same McCarthy whom Ohana had the privilege of welcoming is also one of the most prominent opponents of LGBTQ rights in Congress — and same-sex marriage in particular…”]

McCarthy press release 5/1/23: Speaker McCarthy Delegation Arrives in Jordan

Jewish Insider 5/1/23: Lawmakers from 19 countries discuss energy security, sustainability implications of Abraham Accords

The Forward 4/28/23: GOP congressman condemned for promoting Nazi website attends lunch to honor Golda Meir

McCarthy Meets Bibi

McCarthy in Interviews/Comments in Israel

McCarthy’s Speech to the Knesset

Analysis/Commentary of McCarthy Visit

Other members in Israel

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “Detroit is the most beautiful Blackest city in the country and taught me to always speak truth to power. From Detroit to Gaza, I will continue to demand equality and justice for all. Link to video”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 05/03/2023: Retweet of @amanpour – “Today marks World Press Freedom Day, and nearly a year since journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed. “This wasn’t errant gunfire – this was deliberate targeting” by Israeli forces, reporter @sharifkouddous tells me, and forms “part of a pattern of impunity.” Link to video” Also retweeted by Omar (D-MN-5)

Omar (D-MN-5) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @mehdirhasan – “Joe Biden said at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday that journalism isn’t a crime. But he didn’t mention Israel’s killing of Shireen Abu Akleh or his own administration’s prosecution of Julian Assange. As @ayman & I discussed yesterday: Link to video”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “Speaker McCarthy wants to rewrite history but the apartheid state of Israel was born out of violence and the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. 75 years later, the Nakba continues to this day. Link to quoted tweet”

Attacking Rep. Tlaib (again)



Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “Sadly, the squad continually exceeds my lowest expectations with their rank antisemitism and false statements. Having just returned from this bipartisan congressional visit to Israel, one thing is clear: America and the vast majority of my colleagues support Israel. Link to quoted tweet”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/02/2023: Tweet — “I was honored to join @SpeakerMcCarthy for this historic codel to our great ally, Israel. @RepRashida’s comments are disgraceful and not worthy of a member of the US House.”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “Keep on making America proud. This type of rhetoric is disgusting for anyone, especially a member of congress. Link to quoted tweet”

Pfluger (R-TX-11) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “For 75 years, anti-Israel voices have tried to rewrite history and deny the Jewish state’s right to exist. These dangerous lies have only led to pain and suffering for Israelis and Palestinians. Build a better future, @RepRashida. Stop the lies, stop the hate, work for peace. Link to quoted tweet”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

Members in Israel

(Note: some members tweeted many many many times during and about their trip to Israel. In some such cases I’ve included just links, rather than full text of the less substantive tweets)

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “In a world plagued by violence, #Israel remains a beacon of hope & freedom. I was proud to join @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan group of congressional colleagues as we traveled to Jerusalem to reaffirm our partnership with America’s greatest ally. Rep. D’Esposito Returns From ‘Eye-Opening’ Bipartisan Israeli Trip… | patch.com” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20). Also see: D’Esposito (R-NY-4) retweet of AIPAC thanks; another D’Esposito (R-NY-4) retweet of AIPAC thanks;

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “Honored to visit with one of America’s greatest champions of the special US-Israel relationship, Ambassador @davidm_friedman, during our bipartisan delegation to Israel! Link to image” Also see Stefanik (R-NY-21) retweet of Friedman’s tweet

Waltz (R-FL-6) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “Rep. Waltz & the Select Committee on Intelligence met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week. Link to image”. Also see: Waltz (R-FL-6) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “Lively discussion unpacking Israeli PM @netanyahu’s top two priorities: 1. Stopping Iranian nukes 2. Expanding Abraham Accords peace agreement with Saudi Arabia Link to quoted tweet”

Hoyer (D-MD-5) 05/03/2023: Twitter thread – “I was proud to join @SpeakerMcCarthy and a dozen of my Congressional colleagues on my nineteenth visit to Israel. The U.S.-Israel relationship remains robust, and our partnership is vital to the future success of our two nations, the region, and the world. Hoyer Participates in Bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Israel and Jordan | Congressman Steny Hoyer Link to image During my time in Israel, I had critically important dialogues with leaders in the region including Prime Minister @netanyahu, President @Isaac_Herzog , and Speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana. Thank you for your continued partnership. Link to image At the @yadvashem Holocaust Museum, I had the privilege of taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony that honored the memory of the victims of the Holocaust. The lessons that we gleaned from the Holocaust must continue to guide us as we seek to promote inclusivity around the world. Link to image Our delegation also visited Jordan and it was a pleasure to speak with King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein, and other key Jordanian leaders about strengthening our ties and building greater peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region. Link to image”

LaLota (R-NY-1) 05/03/2023: Twitter thread – “(1/3) America is Israel’s strongest ally Israel is America’s strongest ally. Our strategic partnership, centered around deterring conflicts with common adversaries, is vital to America’s national security. #NY01 Link to image (2/3) To reaffirm our partnership, I joined a bipartisan delegation to Jerusalem. We met with @netanyahu, President @Isaac_Herzog, and Speaker @AmirOhana to discuss topics including security assistance, intelligence sharing, the Abraham Accords, and reforms in Israel’s judiciary. Link to image (3/3) As a Military Veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, I understand and am fully committed to America’s strategic partnership with Israel. #NY01 Link to image”

Landsman (D-OH-1) 05/03/2023: Twitter thread – “I was honored to join the bipartisan congressional delegation to Jordan and Israel, organized by Speaker McCarthy. It was a highly productive and important trip. Here’s why: Link to image We got a much better sense for what is happening in Jordan and in Israel, and how as a group of bipartisan lawmakers, we can further the strategic partnership with Israel and Jordan. The relationships we made will make a big difference moving forward. Link to image We are deeply invested in the success and stability of Jordan. The three big threats to Jordan are Iran, unemployment, and access to water. Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear capacity has to remain at the very top of our list of global priorities. Link to image In Israel, there is real domestic turmoil, but the democracy is very much alive. More than 70% of voters participated in the recent elections, and protests have been huge and peaceful. It is my hope that the major parties can find consensus for reforms. Link to image To get big things done, we have to build relationships. Even though we may not agree on much, the better the relationships with my colleagues, the more likely it is I can get things done for the folks I represent. That’s my job, and I take it very seriously. Link to image”

Menendez (D-NJ-8) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “Just returned from my 1st Congressional Delegation abroad to Israel + Jordan; a bipartisan trip led by @SpeakerMcCarthy + @RepStenyHoyer Incredible experience + opportunity to strengthen the bonds w/ our allies. Excited to share moments from the journey over the coming days. Link to image” Retweeted by Menendez (D-NJ-8)

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “After @SpeakerMcCarthy’s address to the Knesset we announced a U.S. House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group – so we can continue to strengthen our bonds, build mutual understanding as elected representatives, and work better together. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20). Also see: D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on meeting President Herzog, D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on visiting Yad Vashem; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) again on Yad Vashem; & again D’Esposito (R-NY-4) again on Herzog; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on “U.S. House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group”; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on McCarthy Knesset address.

Garbarino (R-NY-2) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “It was a privilege to be in Israel w/ @SpeakerMcCarthy to celebrate their 75th Anniversary. The Speaker has been a fierce advocate for strengthening this critical relationship and I am proud to stand with him to reaffirm our unbreakable bond with Israel. Link to image”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 05/02/2023: Twitter thread – “It was an honor to join a bipartisan Congressional Delegation to Israel with @SpeakerMcCarthy, @RepStenyHoyer, and others to meet with Prime Minister @netanyahu, President of Israel @Isaac_Herzog, and Speaker of the Knesset @AmirOhana. Link to image On the 75th Anniversary, this trip continues to reiterate the historic U.S.-Israel relationship that is stronger and more important than ever. I will continue to make sure that our relationship remains bipartisan and durable. Link to image”

Kean (R-NJ-7) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “It was a privilege to be in Israel with @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan group of colleagues to celebrate Israel’s 75th Anniversary. The United States is grateful for our unbreakable relationship that has made both of our countries safer and stronger. Link to image”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/02/2023: Retweet of @RepGarbarino – “It was a privilege to be in Israel w/ @SpeakerMcCarthy to celebrate their 75th Anniversary. The Speaker has been a fierce advocate for strengthening this critical relationship and I am proud to stand with him to reaffirm our unbreakable bond with Israel. Link to image”

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “As a Catholic, it was extremely moving to visit one of the Holiest sites- the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. It is the location of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, burial, & resurrection – our Savior. Link to image”. Also see: D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on his love of Israel; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on visiting the Western Wall; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on the Old City & Western Wall; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) again on the Old City & Jesus in Jerusalem; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on meeting Netanyahu; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on McCarthy Knesset speech; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) retweeting AIPAC thanks; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) again on meeting Bibi; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) again on Jesus/Jerusalem, Old City; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) on the Western Wall; D’Esposito (R-NY-4) again on the Western Wal

Garbarino (R-NY-2) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @epost1020 – “Proud to see @RepLaLota @RepGarbarino @ANTHONYDESPO, three proud supporters of the Jewish State on a bipartisan CODEL to Israel celebrating its 75th anniversary. Thank you for all you do to support a strong bipartisan U.S.-Israel relationship! Link to quoted tweet”

Houchin (R-IN-9) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @westernwall_il – “Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, at the Western Wall: “Israel is a blessed nation, and due to our shared values, there is an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States.” #thewesternwall #thekotel #israel #USA Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/01/2023: Twitter thread – “I’m honored to represent one of the largest Jewish populations in the country here in #NY17 and to be in Israel for the start of Jewish American Heritage Month. Link to image I will aways support our strongest ally Israel’s right to defend itself as well as the rights of Jewish Americans to live without fear of hate or persecution. We must work together to eliminate the scourge of antisemitism in our society.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/02/2023: Twitter thread – “Yesterday we had a historic visit to the Knesset, where @SpeakerMcCarthy delivered remarks — only the second U.S. Speaker in history — about the special relationship between the United States and Israel. Link to image In addition, we met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Speaker Ohana, and Ambassador Michael Herzog, to discuss the continued threats in the region, as well as how to promote and expand the Abraham Accords. Finally we visited Yad Vashem, the Holocaust History Museum, where Speaker McCarthy placed a wreath in memoriam and we examined the book of names that included over 4.8 million of the over 6 million Jews who were murdered during the Holocaust. It was a somber and poignant moment.” Also see: Lawler (R-NY-17) on Israelis 75th

Letlow (R-LA-5) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “Today, I stand with my Congressional colleagues in celebrating Israel’s 75 years of independence! America is grateful for our friendship with Israel. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20)

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @AmirOhana – “A Zionist, heartwarming speech by a true friend of Israel Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy for honoring the Knesset with your inspiring words and unwavering support: “America is grateful for our friendship with Israel. We are a better nation because of it. I believe the best days… Show more Link to video” Also McCarthy (R-CA-20) retweet of @AmirOhan’s farewell to him; and McCarthy (R-CA-20) retweet of Ohana tweet/pic

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “Thank you to my long-time friend, @netanyahu, for your hospitality. The world is a better place when America and Israel work together, and I look forward to what our countries will accomplish in our next 75 years of partnership. Link to video”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “Thank you to the Israeli people for the extraordinary graciousness you have shown our bipartisan congressional delegation. Looking forward to the next time I get to be in the company of such great friends of the United States. Link to image”

Steil (R-WI-1) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “This month, we mark 75 years of friendship between the U.S. and Israel. Our shared values protect our nations’ special bond, two nations conceived in liberty and dedicated to the belief that we are all equal. I proudly stand in support of Israel. Link to image”

Yakym (R-IN-2) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “Thank you, @SpeakerMcCarthy for your strong words today in support of the U.S.-Israel relationship. America & Israel will always be allies and close friends! Link to quoted tweet”

Another flood for this guy: D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4) [retweeted by Houchin (R-IN-9) and LaLota (R-NY-1)], D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4), D’Esposito (R-NY-4) [Retweeted by LaLota (R-NY-1), Garbarino (R-NY-2)]

Houchin (R-IN-9) 04/30/2023: Retweet of @SpeakerMcCarthy – “I just arrived back in Israel to celebrate their 75th anniversary of independence and to reaffirm the special bond between our nations. I have visited Israel more times than any other country, and today, I come for the first time as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Link to image”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “Honored to be in Israel with @SpeakerMcCarthy for the 75th anniversary of one of our strongest and closest allies in the world. It has been a moving experience to visit the Holy Land in Jerusalem and pray among the masses. Looking forward to the Speaker’s address to the Knesset. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20)

Letlow (R-LA-5) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “Honored to join @SpeakerMcCarthy and my Congressional colleagues on a bipartisan (CODEL) to strengthen U.S. partnerships and share America’s commitment to peace, prosperity, and stability in the Middle East. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20)

Lawler (R-NY-17) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “May is Jewish American Heritage Month. As we celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday we recognize & celebrate the contributions by millions of Jewish Americans. Honored to represent one of the largest Jewish constituencies in the US and to be kicking off this important month in Israel. Link to image”

Letlow (R-LA-5) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @SpeakerMcCarthy – “This bipartisan delegation stands today not only as American Congressional members, but as true friends of Israel. America is grateful for our friendship with Israel. We are a better nation because of it. And we must never shy away from defending it. Kevin McCarthy… | twitter.com”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @usembassyjlm – “Stephanie Hallett, our Deputy Chief of Mission, welcomed @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan delegation visiting Israel to celebrate 75 years of U.S.- Israel relations Link to video”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @westernwall_il – “Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States, at the Western Wall: “Israel is a blessed nation, and due to our shared values, there is an unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States.” #thewesternwall #thekotel #israel #USA Link to image”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “Starting soon: 75 years after declaring independence, Israel’s light shines brighter than ever. In recognition of our unbreakable friendship, I will be addressing the Knesset to celebrate and reaffirm the special bond between our two great nations. Tune in at:… Show more”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “For three quarters of a century, Israel has been a beacon of freedom, progress, and democracy. After 75 years of friendship between the US and Israel, I know this to be true: the best days for Israel—and our unbreakable bond—are ahead of us. Kevin McCarthy… | twitter.com”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “America is grateful for our friendship with Israel. We are a better nation because of it. And we must never shy away from defending it. I believe the best days for Israel – and our unbreakable bond – are ahead of us. Link to video” Retweeted by Garbarino (R-NY-2)

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “I want Congress and the Knesset to work together as closely as possible. That’s why I’ll establish a House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group – so we can continue to strengthen our bonds, build mutual understanding as elected representatives, and work better together. Link to video”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “This bipartisan delegation stands today not only as American Congressional members, but as true friends of Israel. America is grateful for our friendship with Israel. We are a better nation because of it. And we must never shy away from defending it. Kevin McCarthy… | twitter.com”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “The United States and Israel share a special relationship: we are the only two countries in history that were conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that we are all equal. I know the best days for Israel—and our unbreakable bond—are ahead of us. Link to image”

Miller (R-OH-7) 05/01/2023: Retweet of @AmirOhana – “Stronger together (Photos: Noam Moskowitz | Knesset Press Office) Link to image”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “It’s a pleasure to be here in Israel with our ally to celebrate its 75th anniversary. This congressional delegation visit has been a great opportunity to meet with leaders on a wide range of issues and reaffirm the United States’ solidarity with Israel. #Israel75 Link to image”

Westerman (R-AR-4) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “The US and Israel share a special relationship, and what an honor it is to visit with @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan Congressional Delegation for the 75th anniversary of our ally’s independence. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20)

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “Honored to join the congressional delegation to #Israel led by @SpeakerMcCarthy as we celebrate our ally’s 75th year of independence. The USA and Israel enjoy a special relationship – I am committed to strengthening this partnership & deepening the ties between Israel & #NY04. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20)

D’Esposito (R-NY-4) 04/30/2023: Retweet of @AmirOhana – “Welcome to Israel, @SpeakerMcCarthy!(Photo: Noam Moshkovich | Knesset Press Office) ברוך הבא לישראל, יו״ר בית הנבחרים של ארה״ב קווין מקארת׳י! (צילום: נועם מושקוביץ | דוברות הכנסת) Link to image”

Landsman (D-OH-1) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “I am honored to be in Israel to celebrate their 75th year of independence with Speaker McCarthy and a bipartisan group of House members. Proud to reaffirm our support for America’s ally and strengthen our bonds with this nation. #Israel75 Link to image”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 04/30/2023: Retweet of @Jerusalem_Post – “House @SpeakerMcCarthy will arrive in Israel Sunday at the helm of a 19-member bi-partisan Congressional delegation, in advance of his historic address to the Knesset on Monday. #politics | #USA | #Israel | #Knesset House Speaker McCarthy on solidarity visit to Israel, to address Knesset… | jpost.com”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 04/30/2023: Retweet of @AmirOhana – “Welcome to Israel, @SpeakerMcCarthy! (Photo: Noam Moshkovich | Knesset Press Office) ברוך הבא לישראל, יו״ר בית הנבחרים של ארה״ב קווין מקארת׳י! (צילום: נועם מושקוביץ | דוברות הכנסת) Link to image”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 04/30/2023: Retweet of @AmbHerzog – “Welcome to Israel @SpeakerMcCarthy! We’re happy to host you and the bipartisan congressional delegation you’re leading in celebration of #Israel75. I look forward to a successful visit! Link to image”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “I just arrived back in Israel to celebrate their 75th anniversary of independence and to reaffirm the special bond between our nations. I have visited Israel more times than any other country, and today, I come for the first time as Speaker of the House of Representatives. Link to image”

Miller (R-OH-7) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “I had the opportunity to join @SpeakerMcCarthy and a bipartisan delegation to Israel and Jordan for meetings with these important allies. I appreciated their hospitality and look forward to many more years of friendship between our countries. Link to image” Retweeted by McCarthy (R-CA-20)

Meeks (D-NY-5) 04/28/2023: Retweet of @USAmbIsrael – “Closing out the week with a Shabbat Shalom filmed with the U.S. Congressional delegation to Israel lead by House Minority Leader @RepJeffries. Happy weekend and Shabbat Shalom! Link to video”

Other stuff

Carter (R-GA-1) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to participate and remain determined to keep fighting antisemitism. Lawmakers gather to celebrate Jewish community and Israel, combat antisemitism… | jewishinsider.com”

Kim (R-CA-40) 05/04/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepYoungKim for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Titus (D-NV-1) 05/05/2023: Tweet – “I’m glad my friend @DWStweets could join me for an event with Nevada @USJewishDems to discuss issues that Jewish voters care about, including supporting Israel’s security, fighting antisemitism, and protecting social security. Link to image”

Banks (R-IN-3) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “The Biden admin picked a radical left-wing, anti-Israel group to reform the IRS’s filing system. Democrats are making sure the IRS spends their new $80 billion on the far-left’s priorities! IRS’s ‘Non-Partisan’ Pick to Study Tax System Isn’t So Non-Partisan… | freebeacon.com”

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “I’m proud to be the only Member of Congress who has worn both the uniform of the United States Army and the uniform of the Israel Defense Forces, and I’ll continue to stand for the strongest partnership possible between our two countries. #Israel75 Link to quoted tweet”

Porter (D-CA-47) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “I enjoyed meeting with @MeravMichaeli, leader of the Israeli Labor Party, in Washington to follow up after my visit to Israel earlier this year. We reaffirmed the shared values between our countries and our commitment to improving our nations’ democracies. Link to image”

Donalds (R-FL-19) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “Pray for Israel. ”

Durbin (D-IL) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “Glad to meet with IL and national members of J Street today. @jstreetdotorg understands the importance of a two-state solution for the Israeli and Palestinian people, and I hope that political leaders on both sides will find the will to achieve this critically important goal. Link to image”

Mast (R-FL-21) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “Recent attacks against our ally make it clear we must stand with Israel and sanction all financial backers of Hamas. Brian Mast: Attacks on Israel Show Why U.S. Needs to Sanction Hamas – Florida Daily”

Cotton (R-AR) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “During May, we observe Jewish American Heritage Month. I’m proud to celebrate the cultural and economic impact Jewish Americans have on our communities and our special relationship with Israel.”

Cruz (R-TX) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI: @SenatorCardin and I introduced a bill commemorating 75 years of US-Israel relations. Sens. Cruz, Cardin Introduce Bill to Celebrate U.S.-Israel Relationship, Golda Meir’s Legacy through a U.S. Commemorative Coin | U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas”

Self (R-TX-3) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “The indiscriminate rocket attacks that jeopardize Israeli and Palestinian lives are unjustified and abhorrent. I strongly support Israel’s right to self defense.”

Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “It was wonderful this weekend to celebrate Israel’s 75th Birthday and honor Temple Beth El’s religious director, Barbara Bell Segal. It was a really fun time with the whole school community. #Israel75 Link to image”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “From fighting for our veterans to highlighting our student artists and celebrating 75 years of Israeli freedom, it’s been a fantastic week! WATCH the latest #CiscomaniMinute now! Link to video”

Ciscomani (R-AZ-6) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “75 years ago, the U.S. became the 1st nation to recognize Israel. Today our partnership is stronger than ever. In Congress, I’ll always stand firm with our ally & friend Israel. Appreciate the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with the Tucson Jewish Community Center! Link to image”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “I had a great time at the relaunch of the Latino Jewish Congressional Caucus! Good to see Laurence Milstein, Regional Director for @AJCGlobal Palm Beach County and Lisa Beers, AJC Palm Beach County President representing Florida. Link to image”

Jordan (R-OH-4) 05/01/2023: Tweet – “America will always stand with Israel.”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/29/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @SenatorMenendez for celebrating 75 years of a strong U.S.-Israel relationship! #Israel75 Link to video”

Schiff (D-CA-30) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “As Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week, we renew our nations’ close bond. America was the first country to recognize its independence, and demonstrate our commitment to Israel’s security and democracy. 75 years later, we remain united.”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/28/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for your outspoken leadership and strong support for the U.S.-Israel relationship! #StrongerTogether @cspanwj Link to video”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/28/2023: Retweet of @TheJGreenspan – “Don’t worry, its #Kosher to love @RepDonBacon’s unabashed support for the US-Israel relationship. @AIPAC and the pro-Israel are proud to stand with you, Congressman! Link to quoted tweet”

Boozman (R-AR) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “Happy 75th birthday to our ally Israel. I’m proud to support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship. We must always stand together to maintain our special bond built on mutual values and interests. I look forward to many more years of friendship and partnership with the Jewish state.”

Cruz (R-TX) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “ICYMI: I was proud to introduce bipartisan legislation with @SenatorCardin on Israel’s 75th anniversary. The bond between our two nations is crucial – Israel is a beacon of hope and stability in the Middle East. Sens. Cruz, Cardin Introduce Bill to Celebrate U.S.-Israel Relationship, Golda Meir’s Legacy through a U.S. Commemorative Coin | U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/28/2023: Twitter thread – “…I’m also proud that the House passed our bipartisan resolution — in a 400-19 vote — to celebrate 75 years of the historic U.S.-Israel relationship and encourage expansion of the Abraham Accords. Hope to see you back in NJ-5 soon!”

Langworthy (R-NY-23) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “Nuclear weapons must never wind up in the hands of Iran, who chant to “death to America” and want to wipe Israel off the map. I’m proud to cosponsor this resolution. Link to quoted tweet”

Lankford (R-OK) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “As we join Israelis in continuing to celebrate 75 years of hard-won freedom as a nation, please join me today in praying for peace for our friend & ally Israel and praying that her next 75 years are prosperous and joyful.”

Lawler (R-NY-17) 04/28/2023: Twitter thread – “It was a privilege to speak at yesterday’s congressional momentum luncheon for the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Commission celebrating this iconic figure as well as the State of Israel’s 75th birthday. Link to image I’m proud to cosponsor H.R. 987 directing the Treasury to mint coins in recognition of late Prime Minister Meir and 75 years of friendship between the United States and Israel. I’m honored to have the chance to join Speaker McCarthy and other members on both sides of the aisle for the Speaker’s historic address to the Knesset in Jerusalem.”

Vance (R-OH) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “This week Israel celebrated its 75th anniversary. It’s a beautiful country and one of our most important allies. Congrats to all of my Israeli friends! I hope to come visit in person soon.”

Williams (D-GA-5) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “This week we celebrated Israel’s 75th year of independence. While I voted for a resolution honoring Israel’s 75 years, I was disappointed to see it did not mention a two-state solution as did previous versions. Link to image”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Bacon (R-NE-2) 05/05/2023: Retweet of @nickbot21 – “Thank you Congressman @RepDonBacon for being a co-sponsor of #MAHSAAct HR 589 to impose sanctions on Iran’s terror regime for their crimes against humanity! Thanks for being a true representative leader in Congress by hearing constituents’ calls Link to quoted tweet”

Lee (D-NV-3) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “Proud to partner with @SenJackyRosen in standing firm against the Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people, its funding of terrorism abroad, and its reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons. Link to quoted tweet”

Rosen (D-NV) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “Iran can never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapons capability. The Iran Sanctions Act has been critical in holding Iran accountable, which is why I’m joining my colleagues to introduce bipartisan legislation to make these sanctions permanent. Nevada’s Lee and Rosen help introduce bill to strengthen sanctions on Iran… | kolotv.com”

Turner (R-OH-10) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are investing in new offensive nuclear capabilities. Today, I published an op-ed on @FoxNews’ website about why the U.S. should prioritize investments in scalable, integrated, and effective missile defense systems. China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran are investing in ways to nuke us. The time is now for missile defense… | foxnews.com”

Wilson (R-SC-2) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “As Chairman of @RepublicanStudy National Security Taskforce I was grateful to be among several of my taskforce colleagues to introduce legislation further combatting the Iranian Regime. Biden must understand this regime cannot be trusted. Read more here: Wilson Joins RSC Taskforce Members in Introducing Slate of Bills… | joewilson.house.gov”

Blackburn (R-TN) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “The Axis of Evil at work Iran Seizes Oil Tanker in Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Navy Says… | wsj.com”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “I’m sure we will send them a stern letter. That will fix it. Link to quoted tweet”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “Pleased to introduce The Closing IRGC Sanctions Loopholes Act. This bill requires the President to conduct reviews of the Iran sanctions lists & clarifies existing law to ensure no individual affiliated with the IRGC evades sanctions. We must stand with the Iranian people. Link to image” [referring to HR 2958, covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Lankford (R-OK) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “Iran remains the top threat in the Middle East. President Biden must push policy of strength to stop Iran’s behavior. Link to quoted tweet”

Nehls (R-TX-22) 05/03/2023: Tweet – “Iran is seizing oil tankers in the Gulf, and the U.S. Navy is more focused on recruiting drag queens. Priorities!”

Risch (R-ID) 05/03/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@WSJ #Iran remains the highest jailer of journalists in the world. The regime continues to harass and arrest journalists simply for trying to do their job. @WSJ #PressFreedom is under threat in the #GreatLakes region of Africa, with the suspicious death of #Rwanda investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali and the 10-year imprisonment of #Burundi journalist Floriane Irangabiye. Real #pressfreedom includes the ability to conduct investigative journalism on corruption without threat or intimidation. Inquiries into the killings of #Cameroon journalists Martinez Zogo & Jean-Jacques Ola Bebe must be credible, with findings publicly released. It is tragic that the #Lukashenka regime’s arrest, abuse, and incarceration of journalists like Maryna Zolatava, Ihar Losik, & Andrzej Poczobut in #Belarus go largely ignored. There is no #pressfreedom in Belarus. #Haiti has become an increasingly dangerous place for journalists with 7 killed in 2022. Being a journalist should not be a death sentence. #Cuba remains the most repressive environment for journalists & #pressfreedom in the Americas. The government continues to restrict internet access & there is no independent press.”

Risch (R-ID) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “#Iran continues to reinforce its status as a pariah state. We are overdue for a more comprehensive U.S. policy. We must enforce sanctions, increase deterrence, counter the ghost fleet, & ensure our partners have the means to defend themselves. Second oil tanker in a week seized by Iran in Gulf – U.S. Navy”

Ernst (R-IA) 05/04/2023: Tweet – “I’m working with @SenJackyRosen and the #AbrahamAccords Caucus co-chairs to counter Iran’s malign influence and promote a more peaceful Middle East. @SenatorLankford @SenBooker Ernst introduces the MARITIME Act… | kelo.com” [S. 1334 – covered in last week’s Round-Up]

Ernst (R-IA) 05/04/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @SenJoniErnst for leading this bipartisan legislation with @SenJackyRosen @SenatorLankford @SenBooker to help counter Iranian aggression and expand partnerships with key allies in the region. Link to quoted tweet”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 05/02/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “As Iran’s oil exports continue to rise, I urge the Biden admin to step up petroleum-related sanctions enforcement. More must be done to deny the regime this critical revenue source enabling terrorist proxies and human rights abuses.”Iran oil production above 3 million barrels per day -oil minister… | reuters.com”

Rubio (R-FL) 05/03/2023: Twitter thread – “As we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay, it’s important we take a moment to recognize the courage and sacrifices of journalists around the globe…4/6 Keyvan Samimi, a dissident Iranian journalist, was recently re-arrested due to his reporting on civil unrest in Iran. At a time when freedom of the press remains under attack worldwide, it’s important to advance the basic liberties that are critical for healthy democracies…”

Himes (D-CT-4) 04/30/2023: Tweet – “This is what the Taliban, the Iranian regime, and the Chinese communist party do. We are supposed to be the land of the free. Link to quoted tweet”

Ernst (R-IA) 04/29/2023: Retweet of @kilmeade – “Senators demanding Biden to seize Iranian oil. Joni Ernst joins us to react, WATCH: Link to video”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/29/2023: Twitter thread – “For the first time, the US has levied sanctions based on my Levinson Act, holding Russia’s FSB to account for its role in wrongfully detaining Americans. We’re matching words with actions & commit to use every available tool to bring home hostages & wrongfully detained Americans. Link to quoted tweet I also applaud new sanctions on #Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence unit for illegally detaining US nationals for use as political pawns. We will not rest until every unjustly detained American is released & reunited with loved ones.”

Burchett (R-TN-2) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “We should get our oil from America. Under Trump we were exporting it. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says… | thehill.com”

Lamborn (R-CO-5) 04/28/2023: Tweet – “The IRGC seized an int’l oil tanker making a legal transit in the Gulf of Oman bound for Texas. This is yet another heinous action by the Ayatollah’s regime that affirms malicious intentions. We must continue to stand up against these repressive acts. Iranian commandos seen landing on US-bound tanker in new video… | foxnews.com”

