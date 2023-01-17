Legislative Round-Up- January 13, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

New episode of FMEP's Occupied Thoughts podcast — Why Did Harvard Deny a Fellowship to the Former Director of Human Rights Watch? Featuring Peter Beinart (FMEP non-resident fellow) in conversation with former head of Human Rights Watch Ken Roth and Harvard professor Kathryn Sikkink

(TARGETING HAMAS & PIJ) HR 340: Introduced 1/12/23 by Mast (R-FL) and Gottheimer (D-NJ) [of course], “To impose sanctions with respect to foreign support for terrorist organizations, including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Committee on Financial Services. Per Mast’s press release (which includes the bill text): the bill “would sanction all financial backers of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or their affiliates: the Hamas International Financing Prevention Act. Any person, group, or government who supports Hamas is complicit, and the U.S. should not reward them with aid or access to our economy. This bill, cosponsored by Congressman Josh Gottheimer, passed the House in the previous Congress as a part of the National Defense Authorization Act, but was unfortunately removed from the bill by the Senate. However, the bipartisan support it has received in the House shows us that we have the momentum to get it to the President’s desk to become law.”

(IRAN PROTESTS) H. Con. Res. 7: Introduced 1/9/23 by Tenney (R-NY) and having 37 cosponsors (bipartisan), “Commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 133 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(Bill to keep an eye on watch – text not yet available, but title suggests may be Israel/Middle East-related): HR 211: Introduced 1/9/23 by Steube (R-FL) and having 10 cosponsors (all Republicans), “To provide for the abolition of certain United Nations groups, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

(DO MORE TO PROMOTE NORMALIZATION!) Abraham Accords Caucus letter: On 1/12/23, Ernst (R-IA) co-chair of the Abraham Accords Caucus, led a letter, along with other co-chairs (bipartisan & bicameral) of the caucus, to US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain, urging him to “initiate interfaith dialogue programming between Abraham Accords member countries, potential Abraham Accord countries, and the United States,” and asserting that the Abraham Accords “have the potential to anchor Middle Eastern security cooperation, economic prosperity, and cultural exchange grounded in mutual understanding.” Specifically, the letter asks Hussain to: “1. Issue new funding opportunity announcements or requests for proposals to support interfaith dialogue between Christians, Muslims, and Jews in Abraham Accords signatory countries and potential signatory countries and then issue such grants. 2. Provide us, by March 1st, 2023, with a briefing on the State Department’s actions to ‘promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue” in the Middle East as called for in the Abraham Accords Declaration.’” Also see: press release; article in Jewish Insider; Ernst tweet.

This week AIPAC held its annual policy conference in Washington (in person!).

For folks who were watching this event as a test of how the establishment of Israel’s new hardline (racist, anti-democratic, anti-LGBTQ, pro-authoritarian, expansionist, etc…) government would impact AIPAC’s work lobbying for unconditional, ever-expanding U.S. support for and solidarity with Israel, the answer was: not at all.

And for folks who were watching this event as a test of how AIPAC’s behavior in the last election — where it endorsed Republicans who had denied the results of the last presidential election, and where it spent massively in targeted Democratic primaries to defeat progressives — would impact its relationship with Democratic leaders, the answer emphatically: not at all.

Jewish News Syndicate 1/12/23: Ilhan Omar to be booted from House Foreign Affairs Committee, Kevin McCarthy says

JTA/Times of Israel 1/10/23: AIPAC gathering aims at 2024 game plan for electing pro-Israel candidates

Haaretz 1/10/23: The Things Netanyahu ‘Forgot’ to Tell AIPAC [“Judging by the way AIPAC received Netanyahu yesterday, the group is not only clearing the path for this ‘business as usual’ approach, but it is setting the pace for the rest to follow. In response to this article, AIPAC said: ‘Our one thousand key political leaders appreciated the opportunity to hear from the Israeli prime minister about the security challenges facing the Jewish state from the Iranian regime and the opportunities for building on the Abraham Accords. This working political forum also heard from the top congressional leaders from both parties about further strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship in the new Congress. AIPAC activists are determined to expand on our political successes of the past election cycle in the 2024 campaigns.’”]

Israel Hayom 1/10/23: US and Israel must ‘stand together’ on Iran, Netanyahu tells AIPAC conference [also see: Video circulated on Twitter & Telegram 1/10/23 showing Netanyahu getting standing ovation and applause]

Jewish News Syndicate 1/9/23: US and Israel must ‘stand together’ on Iran, Netanyahu tells AIPAC conference

The Forward 1/8/23: Amid increased political activities, AIPAC to discuss 2024 strategy at national summit

Jewish Insider 1/5/23: Lloyd Austin, lawmakers to address AIPAC gathering in D.C. next week

Video greetings/testimonials recorded by members at AIPAC (tweeted by AIPAC, as of 4pm 1/13/23]

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/13/2023: Tweet – “I was honored to speak at @AIPAC this week. America’s partnership with Israel is bipartisan and will continue to be so as I lead the @HouseForeignGOP committee. Link to video”

Ivey (D-MD-4) 01/13/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepGlennIvey for your strong support for the alliance! Building bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is an American value we are proud to champion and advance. Link to video”

Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) 01/12/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepJoshG and @RepBrianFitz for your strong support for the alliance! Building bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is an American value we are proud to champion and advance. Link to quoted tweet”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 01/13/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “Thank you @RepDonBacon for your strong support for the alliance! Building bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is an American value we are proud to champion and advance. Link to video”

Frankel (D-FL-22) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “It was a pleasure to meet with @AIPAC student leaders from #PBC this week! Thanks for stopping by. Link to image”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “I thank AIPAC for inviting me to speak on our strong relationship w/ Israel. Israel is the only democracy in the region and embraces the rule of law. Our recent Defense Authorization strengthens air & missile defense cooperation and counters unmanned aerial vehicle technologies. Link to image”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 01/10/2023: Retweet of @justhaina – “#thankyou ⁦@marcmolinaro⁩ for your #support of the #US #Israel relationship ⁦@AIPAC⁩ ⁦@aipacpac⁩ Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Today, Rep. Waltz attended the AIPAC Political Leadership Forum in Washington, DC. Link to image”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Standing with our ally Israel should never be a partisan issue. Great to speak with @AIPAC today about the importance of fostering a strong US-Israel partnership moving forward. Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 1/9/23: RELEASE: Gottheimer Joins AIPAC’s Political Leadership Forum to Discuss Bipartisanship and Key U.S-Israel Relationship [with lots of pix]

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 01/09/2023: Retweet of @marcrod97 – “Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Brian Fitzpatrick, the co-chairs of the Problem Solvers Caucus, addressed the AIPAC leadership conference in Washington today to “discuss bipartisan solutions in Congress,” per a release from Gottheimer’s office.”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 01/09/2023: Twitter thread – “It was great to join with @ProbSolveCaucus Co-Chair @RepBrianFitz at @AIPAC’s Political Leadership Forum to discuss bipartisan solutions in Congress and how we are working across the aisle to make sure that the historic U.S.-Israel relationship remains bipartisan and durable. Link to image Link to image”

Manning (D-NC-6) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Today, I addressed the @AIPAC Leadership Forum, sharing my work with members of both parties to support a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, to stand strong against Iran, and expand the historic Abraham Accords. Link to image”

Axios 1/12/23: Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries [notably, members of the delegation tweeted about the trip and issues press releases… – see Section 5, below]

Jewish News Syndicate 1/11/23: Ilhan Omar is the Democrats’ problem, not Kevin McCarthy’s

Jewish Insider 1/12/23: from Daily Kickoff – “Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), who represents parts of Miami-Dade County, is set to chair the State and Foreign Operations subcommittee. Diaz-Balart — a co-chair of the Latino-Jewish Caucus who is outspoken on a range of Jewish community issues — is a vocal supporter of Israel and critic of the Biden administration’s policies toward the Palestinians. During last year’s Appropriations amendment process, he introduced amendments related to Iran policy and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency’s educational materials.”

Jewish Press 1/11/23: McCarthy Confirms He’ll Boot Omar, Schiff and Swalwell from House Committees

FDD 1/10/23: Strategy for a New Comprehensive U.S. Policy on Iran [highly recommended reading, given that FDD reports invariably turn into talking points from members of Congress and inevitably show up as the basis of legislation introduced]

Free Beacon 1/10/23: Kevin McCarthy Demotes Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar [“…Omar has repeatedly embraced anti-Semitism, comparing Israel to terrorists and saying that American support for the Jewish state is ‘all about the Benjamins.’”]

Jewish News Syndicate 1923: The new Congress is finally sworn in. What’s in store for US Jews and Israel?

Jerusalem Post 1/2/23: New US Congress to be sworn in – what’s on Jewish orgs’ agenda?

Castro (D-TX-20) 01/07/2023: Retweet of @CNN – “For the first time ever, the United States has returned a looted antiquity to the Palestinian Authority US returns looted antiquity to Palestinian Authority for first time ever… | cnn.it”

Normalization

Rosen (D-NV) 01/12/2023: Twitter thread – “Excited to share @SenatorLankford & I are leading a bipartisan Congressional Delegation with @SenatorBennet, @gillibrandny, @SenDanSullivan, @SenMarkKelly, & @SenTedBuddNC to Abraham Accords member countries. We are visiting Israel, UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to see how we can strengthen & expand normalization agreements between Israel & Arab partners and encourage further regional integration & cooperation.”

Rosen (D-NV) 1/12/23: press release – Rosen, Lankford Lead Bipartisan Senate Delegation Visit to Abraham Accords Countries

Bennet (R-CO) 1/12/23: press release – Bennet Joins Bipartisan Senate Delegation Trip to Abraham Accords Countries

Kelly (D-AZ) 01/13/2023: Tweet – “This week, I’m joining a bipartisan group of colleagues on a trip to the Abraham Accords member countries of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco to see how the Accords have improved cooperation and discuss how we can strengthen them. Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries… | axios.com”

Lankford (R-OK) 01/13/2023: Tweet – “.@SenJackyRosen & I will lead a visit to Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain & Morocco alongside five of our colleagues. As co-founders & co-chairs of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus, we will continue to bring nations together for our interests at home & abroad.”

Hagerty (R-TN) 01/12/2023: Tweet – “If our allies Israel & Saudi Arabia normalize relations, this would build upon the Trump Admin’s Abraham Accords breakthroughs & further transform the Middle East. I urge the Biden Admin to support this momentum—not spoil it. Historic Saudi-Israel normalization stalled by rift with Biden, US… | washingtonexaminer.com”

Hagerty (R-TN) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “The Trump Administration’s historic Abraham Accords continue to rack up wins—a reminder to the nay-sayers who, for so long, insisted any peace in the Middle East must run through the Palestinians. Link to quoted tweet”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “The first Negev Forum Working Group, a key Biden Admin initiative, advances regional stability & security by bringing together key players on issues like health, climate, clean water, & more. I hope other regional leaders will join these efforts to strengthen peace & prosperity. Link to quoted tweet”

Castro (D-TX-20) 01/13/2023: Retweet of @LuisMorenolg – “Seems like no one here wants to talk about what many Israelis already know: Israeli democracy is at risk. Link to quoted tweet”

Scott (R-FL) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “America’s enemies, like Iran, Communist China, Venezuela, Cuba & Russia, want to destroy our way of life. I’ll ALWAYS fight for freedom, democracy & human rights around the globe, stand up for our great ally, Israel, & stand with Taiwan as it counters Communist China.”

Scott (R-FL) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “This is disgusting. @JoeBiden should be ashamed of himself! He should IMMEDIATELY issue an apology to our nation’s Jewish community and strongly affirm our country’s STRONG relationship with Israel. Biden slammed for comparing illegal aliens to Jews fleeing Nazis: ‘Shameful and out of touch’… | foxnews.com”

Stefanik (R-NY-21) 01/07/2023: Twitter thread – “What a ride From 2014 — > 2023 From campaigning with me in #NY21 to defy the odds and win in 2014, to Air Force Two, #EPAC launch, Israel, the #75th Anniversary of #DDay in France, Air Force One, Camp David, Elon Musk’s space shuttle launch, the Conference race…It’s been quite a decade. Thanks for believing in and fighting for the American Dream, Speaker @kevinomccarthy Link to image”

Cleaver (D-MO-5) 01/12/2023: Twitter thread – “Whenever possible, I will always seek to find common ground with my Republican colleagues to improve the health, safety, and economic security of Missourians in #MO05. Today, I was happy to join my GOP colleagues in reversing their 2015 decision to allow oil exports to China. Link to quoted tweet However, I think we should take this a step further and ban SPR oil exports to all of America’s adversaries, including Russia, Iran, and North Korea. That’s why I cosponsored @RepHoulahan and @RepDonBacon’s legislation to do just that. Read more: Link to quoted tweet”

Costa (D-CA-21) 01/12/2023: Twitter thread – “We need to modernize our energy infrastructure and produce more energy here at home. The release of oil from our strategic reserves helped ease financial burdens on American consumers. (1/3) But we need to ensure it does not end up in the hands of our adversaries and those who are a threat to our national security. (2/3) Congress could further protect American interests by bringing the Banning Oil Exports to Foreign Adversaries Act to the floor, of which I am a co-sponsor, to prohibit other adversaries like Iran and North Korea from purchasing American oil. (3/3) U.S. House passes bill banning exports of reserve oil to China… | reuters.com”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 01/12/2023: Tweet – “I just voted to ban the sale of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. @ProbSolveCaucus members @RepHoulahan, @RepDonBacon, & I are also fighting for bipartisan legislation to ban China, Russia, Iran, N. Korea, & sanctioned nations from purchasing our SPR oil.” Retweeted by Bacon (R-NE-2)

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/12/2023: Tweet – “The IRGC is a terrorist group with the blood of countless innocent lives on its hands due to its terrorist acts & violence at home in #Iran, in the Middle East, & around the world. I am encouraged to see that the UK government will soon call the IRGC what it is. Link to quoted tweet”

Allred (D-TX-32) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s use of sham trials and executions in their brutal crackdown on protests is cruel, tyrannical and must be condemned. As brave Iranians continue to stand up against this brutal regime, the world stands along with them. Iranian protesters executed and journalist arrested amid crackdown following protests | CNN”

Cline (R-VA-6) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Intelligence reports related to Ukraine, Iran & the UK were among the classified documents found in Biden’s private office. While the liberal media, Congressional Democrats, & the politicized intelligence community cover for this WH, @HouseGOP will demand accountability. Link to video”

Hagerty (R-TN) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Well done to @CENTCOM for intercepting Iranian weapons headed to Yemen. Long past due for @POTUS Biden to close the door on a new nuke deal for many tens of billions in sanctions relief to Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Iranian journalist #VidaRabbani has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for nothing more than her commitment to tell the truth. I join those worldwide demanding her release & the release of all other protesters & journalists wrongfully detained by the regime. Link to quoted tweet”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 01/12/2023: Twitter thread – “Today I will support legislation that will ban the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. I am also supporting legislation that would ban the export of oil from the SPR to Iran and North Korea. I believe there are steps we must continue to take to keep the U.S. competitive and ensure our interests are put first.”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Iran’s sham trials are leading to more state killings of people for expressing their desire for women’s rights and freedom. We need more concerted global action to hold the Iranian regime accountable. Here Are the People Iran Sentenced to Death in Its Protest Crackdown… | nytimes.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “China remains an economic and environmental security threat. @RepHoulahan and I are committed to barring any of our foreign adversaries from accessing our national reserves, including North Korea, Russia, and Iran. If we’re serious about protecting American oil, China is only the beginning … | bit.ly”

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “For 5 years, Morad Tahbaz has lived in fear for his life and freedom. The Iranian regime must immediately release Morad & all Americans being wrongfully held, including Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi. We cannot rest until all Americans wrongfully held abroad return home. Link to quoted tweet”

Cline (R-VA-6) 01/10/2023: Retweet of @NEWSMAX – “BREAKING: Intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom were in President Joe Biden’s private office according to a report. @RepBenCline reacts. @BiancaDLGarza MORE: BREAKING: Intel materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the UK found in Biden’s private office… | youtu.be Link to video”

Gooden (R-TX-5) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Joe Biden was holding CLASSIFIED Intel documents related to Ukraine & Iran at his “think tank.” This “think tank” has also received over $50M from China. I applaud @RepJamesComer & @GOPoversight for launching an investigation into the handling of these classified documents!”

Hawley (R-MO) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “I look forward to Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate and prosecute Joe Biden, just as he did with Trump. It’s only fair Link to quoted tweet”

Houlahan (D-PA-6) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Joining @BloombergTV at the top of the hour to talk about my latest oped. We must fix the loophole enabling foreign adversaries like China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and others to buy American oil. @RepDonBacon and I have a fix: If we’re serious about protecting American oil, China is only the beginning … | thehill.com” Retweeted by Bacon (R-NE-2)

Jackson (R-TX-13) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “The HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents found in Biden’s office contained US intelligence memos on Iran & Ukraine. WOW! When is Biden going to comment on this? He’s SILENT!!”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “Today marks 5 years since the Iranian regime unjustly detained #MoradTahbaz. This has gone on for far too long. The regime must immediately release all U.S. hostages including Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, & U.S.-U.K. citizen Morad Tahbaz. #FreeMorad #IranHostages”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “CHM ⁦@RepMcCaul:⁩ .@CENTCOM’s interception of firearms en route from Iran to the #Houthis in Yemen shows the threat the Russia-China-Iran axis poses to global security. Grateful for @US5thFleet’s important work—keep it up! US Navy says it seized Iran assault rifles bound for Yemen… | apnews.com”

McCormick (R-GA-6) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Link to video “How anyone could be that irresponsible?” Link to quoted tweet”

Meeks (D-NY-5) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “.@RepGregoryMeeks: It is imperative for the Iranian regime to immediately release all wrongfully detained US hostages, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz. #MoradTahbaz #FreeMorad #IranHostages Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “#MohammadMehdiKarami & #SeyedMohammadHosseini are the latest innocent men executed in #Iran after sham trials & trumped up charges by a regime that is willing to kill its own youth in cold blood. #IranProtests Link to quoted tweet”

Miller (R-IL-15) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “The FBI will have to explain to Chairman Jordan and Chairman Comer why they are not raiding Joe Biden’s private office and Delaware homes right now. TWO SYSTEMS OF JUSTICE! Link to quoted tweet”

Murphy (D-CT) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Today marks 5 years that Iran has wrongfully held Morad Tahbaz as a political prisoner. Currently they are failing uphold their promise to release him on house arrest. It’s been 5 years too many. He belongs at home, with his family. Iran should release him today.”

Waltz (R-FL-6) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “He had these records at least five years…who and how many people had access? Link to quoted tweet”

Blumenthal (D-CT) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “On this fifth anniversary of Morad Tahbaz’s inhumane, unconscionable detention by Iran, global outrage continues to grow. Grievously ill & indisputably innocent, Morad must be reunited with his family. Iran: free him, now.”

Fallon (R-TX-4) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “I can promise you the world is a safer place without Qasem Soleimani. It shouldn’t be difficult for this Administration to admit so. Link to quoted tweet”

Himes (D-CT-4) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Five years ago, the Iranian regime arrested and detained my constituent Morad Tahbaz. He is innocent, and his detention has been brutal. He and his family have suffered inconceivably. Iran must release him today.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “LR @RepMcCaul: “The Iranian regime’s execution of peaceful protestors is horrific. The Ayatollah and his henchman must be held to account for their crimes against the Iranian people, which means NO sanctions relief for this oppressive regime.””

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “Powerful reminder that as the Iranian regime murders its own people at home, it is also complicit in enabling Russia’s illicit & cold-blooded assault on Ukrainian civilians. This regime values nothing other than its own preservation. Link to quoted tweet”

Stevens (D-MI-11) 01/10/2023: Retweet of @SecBlinken – “Today marks five years since Iran arrested Morad Tahbaz. He should be with his loved ones, not wrongfully detained in an Iranian prison. We call on Iran to stop holding U.S. citizens and release Morad along with Emad Shargi and Siamak Namazi.”

Jacobs (D-CA-51) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “It’s long overdue for a coherent foreign policy strategy that both addresses American overreach and responds to external aggression from countries like Russia, China, and Iran. In Biden’s Shadow, Progressives Are Forging Their Own Foreign-Policy Agenda… | foreignpolicy.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/08/2023: Tweet – “On December 31, while many worldwide were celebrating the new year, the Iranian regime murdered #BurhanEliasi while he was mourning the murder of a fellow protester. He was just 22 years old. Link to quoted tweet”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 01/08/2023: Tweet – “The United States must swiftly condemn the Iranian regime’s disturbing execution of protestors. We must hold them accountable for these flagrant human rights abuses. Iran Executes 2 Men Arrested in Protests… | nytimes.com”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 01/08/2023: Tweet – “No words can describe the atrocities being carried out by Iran’s barbaric regime. Just this month, more than a dozen activists have been sentenced to death. We must continue to call out these horrible injustices & stand with those pushing for change. Link to quoted tweet”

Swalwell (D-CA-14) 01/08/2023: Retweet of @jonstewart – “Iran’s regime is afraid of its own Artists…Musicians, Actors, Poets, Athletes…Women…Girls…Families…the Regime doesn’t have constituents, they have hostages. #IranRevoIution”

Cornyn (R-TX) 01/08/2023: Tweet – “How? Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (R-CA-40) 01/07/2023: Tweet – “I support the protestors in Iran fighting for freedom and human rights! #IranProtests Marchers in southeast Iran denounce top leader in renewed protests… | reuters.com” Retweeted by Bacon (R-NE-2)

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/07/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime has shown time & time again that there is no line it will not cross. Now its security forces have abducted an entire family in the city of Javanroud. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 01/07/2023: Tweet – “The Iranian regime’s brutal and unlawful execution of two innocent young men should be a final straw for anyone who still thinks this regime is redeemable. The regime in Iran terrorizes its own people and the world. It should continue to face economic and diplomatic pressure.”

Cornyn (R-TX) 01/07/2023: Retweet of @KhosroKalbasi – “Iran regime today executed 2 young men over their role in protests. They were deprived of the right to pick their lawyer and a last meeting with their family. Talked with BBC #TheNewsroom (03:56 onward) about them. The Newsroom – 07/01/2023 11:06 GMT – BBC Sounds”

Green (D-TX-9) 01/06/2023: Tweet – “Peaceful protest is a fundamental right upon which many other rights are dependent. Iranians peacefully protesting shouldn’t be treated as terrorists. In the words of President JFK, those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable. #barayeiran”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/06/2023: Tweet – “Bolstered support for Iranians’ digital comms & internet freedom is exactly what we called for in S.Con.Res. 47. @WhatsApp’s crucial push to secure user internet access in the face of censorship & blackouts is a powerful show of solidarity as we stand with #IranProtests. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 01/07/2023: Tweet – “As many of our longstanding regional partners welcome a Middle East without Qassem Suleimani, #Iraq’s #Sudani government commemorates the former #IRGC commander’s reign of terror. Iraq continues to tether itself to an isolated and sinking Iranian regime.”

Spanberger (D-VA-7) 01/06/2023: Tweet – “As the Chinese Communist Party is increasing its military spending, Ukraine is under siege, and Iran and North Korea are watching, cutting our nation’s defense spending is shortsighted and dangerous. And doing it for Speaker votes is unconscionable. McCarthy’s Emerging Speaker Deal Tees Up $75 Billion Defense Cut… | bloomberg.com”

Risch (R-ID) 01/12/2023: Tweet – “I applaud #Spain’s repatriation of its citizens from #Syria. The populations at the prisons and displacement camps represent a strategic vulnerability & a resource for the Islamic State to continue to fight. Other countries must follow suit.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 01/12/2023: Tweet – “CHM @RepMcCaul: “I welcome Spain’s repatriation of over a dozen of its citizens from IDP camps in NE Syria. To ensure ISIS’s enduring defeat, countries must make repatriating their nationals a priority.””

Cicilline (D-RI-1) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “We cannot allow humanitarian aid to be weaponized. The successful extension of the UN mandate for the Bab al-Hawa border crossing provides more than 4.1M innocent Syrians access to life-saving assistance. I agree with @USAmbUn – this is an important win but we must do more. Link to quoted tweet”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “Grateful to our allies & partners in the #UNSC for their work in extending the Syria cross-border mandate & staving off a humanitarian catastrophe. The Syrian people deserve a sustainable solution to the humanitarian crisis in NW Syria free of Russian & Assad regime blackmail. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “Today’s renewal of the #Syria cross-border mechanism is a positive & necessary step to providing life-saving humanitarian aid to millions who have suffered at the hands of #Assad’s regime. The UN Security Council must ensure this is protected until a political solution’s reached.”

Van Hollen (D-MD) 01/07/2023: Tweet – “Erdogan once again cozying up to Putin — this time to get Putin & Assad to conspire w/ him to destroy the Syrian Democratic Forces. @SecBlinken, the U.S. must remain firm in supporting our SDF allies, who remain the tip of spear in fight against ISIS. Turkey Closes in on Russia-backed Assad Deal in Blow for US… | bloomberg.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 01/06/2023: Tweet – “Turkey & UAE’s recent diplomatic outreach to #Assad: Fails to advance regional security Undermines efforts to hold the Syrian regime accountable for its war crimes against its own people There CANNOT be normalization without legitimate accountability. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 01/06/2023: Tweet – “The UNSC must ignore #Putin’s veto threats and renew the vital cross-border mechanism into #Syria for humanitarian access. The international community must recommit to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people at the hands of #Assad.”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 01/08/2023: Retweet of @lhfang – “Matt Gaetz refusing corporate PAC money – rare for GOP – appears to allow more freedom for maverick positions. He bucks the establishment on unique votes like joining Bernie to end the war in Yemen and this leadership fight. Even if you completely disagree w him, seems notable.”

Gaetz (R-FL-1) 01/08/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@lhfang I refuse all pacs – that means corporate pacs, leadership pacs and ideological pacs. I refuse all federal lobbyist donations. I believe no other Republican in congress has such a policy. I work for the people and the people alone.”

Mrvan (D-IN-1) 01/12/2023: Tweet – “Testified on this case before the ITC this past November and appreciate their affirmative action to uphold our trade laws. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that our domestic steelworkers and manufacturers can compete on a level playing field. USITC Makes Determinations in Five-Year (Sunset) Reviews Concerning Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate From Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, and Turkey | United States International Trade Commission”

Pallone (D-NJ-6) 01/09/2023: Tweet – “Erdogan is once again holding NATO hostage with his ridiculous demands. There is broad support throughout the alliance for the admission of Finland and Sweden, but Turkey continues to create obstacles. Erodgan’s obstruction is yet another favor to Putin. Sweden Can’t Meet Turkey’s Demands on NATO Expansion, Prime Minister Says… | wsj.com”

Beyer (D-VA-8) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Awful, awful news. This is so sad, my heart goes out to Blake Hounshell’s loved ones today. A terrible reminder that so often we have no idea what others around us are going through. Link to quoted tweet”

Frost (D-FL-10) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “Blake was one of the best at his craft. I got to sit down with him and have some old fashions during congressional orientation and he wrote an incredible piece from our conversation. Praying for his friends, family, and loved ones. He’s a 25-Year-Old Gun Control Activist. Now He’s Heading to Congress…. | nytimes.com Link to quoted tweet”

Kim (D-NJ-3) 01/10/2023: Tweet – “I’ve chatted with Blake many times and got to know him quite well. He was a thoughtful writer, reporter, and was always passionate about the topics he brought to our conversations. Incredibly sad to have lost him, my prayers are with his family and his colleagues. Link to quoted tweet”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 01/10/2023: In reply to Tweet – “@liamstack @NYTBlake @blakehounshell In my very first week in Congress, I had the pleasure to talk with @blakehounshell, who did a story on me. This is horrible news. My condolences to his entire family. Life is precious”

Gallego (D-AZ-3) 01/11/2023: Tweet – “Rethinking and investing in managing Arizona’s water supply is the challenge of our time. Decades of drought, abuse of the Colorado River, and poor management are already stifling the growth of our state. Cracking down on Saudi abuse of our water would be a good start.”

Casten (D-IL-6) 01/10/2023: Twitter thread – “The @HouseGOP this week is going to release a bill this week that is designed to raise the price of oil. Let’s explain why. Thread: …11/ A final note: a little over 2 years ago, the @GOP successfully conspired with the Saudi government to raise oil prices, so as to bring more money to US oil producers/refiners. Link to quoted tweet 12/ It was notable that we could not get any Rs to sign on our bill last year to use those exact same tools to pressure the Saudis to raise production and bring prices down. It’s always been about sending money to the oil patch for them.”