Legislative Round-Up- April 21, 2023

(CELEBRATING/PROMOTING ABRAHAM ACCORDS) H. Res. 311: Introduced 4/20/23 by Wagner (R-MO) and 3 bipartisan cosponsors – Manning (D-NC), McCaul (R-TX) and Schneider (D-IL) – “Encouraging the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Also see Wagner’s press release promoting the resolution is “Honoring the 75th Anniversary of U.S.-Israel Relations” and tweet.

Notably:

The word “Palestinian” is totally absent from the resolution (apparently dropping the pretense that the Abraham Accord can or should help the Palestinians or help lead to an Israeli-Palestinian agreement or the like).

Also absent from the resolution is even a pretense of acknowledgement of, let alone interest in addressing, the Israel-Palestine issue, including omitting even an empty statement of support for two states or peace efforts.

Notwithstanding the resolution’s title, only one of resolution’s 4 “resolved” clauses is related to the Abraham Accords, encouraging “ t he expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords to urge other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries and all peoples in the region” [which means the content of the resolution is more in line with the title of Wagner’s press release than it is with the actual title of the resolution]

The other 3 "resolved" clauses all double down on continued/expanded US support for Israel, encouraging "the United States and Israel to continue to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of economic, security, and civilian issues", expressing "continued support for security assistance to Israel as outlined in the United States-Israel Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that Israel can defend itself by itself;" and supporting " Israel's robust involvement as an active member of the community of nations to benefit Israel and the United States as partners who share common values and a commitment to democracy."

Israel’s robust involvement as an active member of the community of nations to benefit Israel and the United States as partners who share common values and a commitment to democracy.” The final “resolved” clause refers to Israel and the U.S. sharing “common values and a commitment to democracy” — framing that, coming at this time, appears to be a direct repudiation of criticism of the illiberal/anti-democratic policies and “reform” efforts of the current Israeli government.

(CONDEMNING THE IRANIAN GOVT) H. Res. 310: Introduced 4/20/23 by Jackson Lee (D-TX) and 22 bipartisan cosponsors, “Condemning the inaction by the Islamic Republic of Iran in addressing the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls, the Daughters of the Iranian Revolution.” Referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Letters

(ANNUAL GRANDSTANDING IN SUPPORT OF $$$ FOR ISRAEL THAT ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE PROVIDED WITHOUT THIS PUBLIC STATEMENT) Gillibrand et al letter to Senate Defense Approps leaders & Meng et al letter to House Defense Approps leaders: On 4/140/23, Sens. Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rounds (R-SD) led their annual letter, this year signed by 39 Senate colleagues (bipartisan), to the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee “seeking” support for $500 million in the FY24 Defense Appropriations bill for U.S.-Israel collaborative defense programs, including Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). On 3/29/23, Reps. Meng (D-NY) and Waltz (R-FL) sent a similar letter to House Defense Appropriations leaders. Both letters were publicly applauded/endorsed by AIPAC (eg, Senate letter; House letter – note that pdf of the signed House letter was released by AIPAC).

Of note:

As was the case last year, these letters are an exercise in shameless grandstanding (both by signers and by AIPAC, which by all indications was the driving force behind the letters). Why? Because the $500 million that Gillibrand and friends are “seeking” in the FY24 Defense Approps bill is already explicitly provided under the current US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding, which states: “Further reflecting the unshakable commitment of the United States to Israel’s security, and recognizing the importance to Israel’s security of effective missile, rocket, and projectile defense, the United States supports funding for.cooperative programs to develop, produce, and procure missile, rocket, and projectile defense capabilities to help Israel meet its security needs and to help develop and enhance U.S. missile defense capabilities. Such funding should, over a ten-year period beginning in FY 2019 and ending in FY 2028, be provided at the level of $500 million per year. Total funding over the course of this understanding would equal $5 billion.”

On top of that: this funding is approved annually as part of the Defense Appropriations bill with zero debate/discussion.

As such, this letter is like a politician standing on the side of a freeway waving at cars to keep driving — and then issuing a press release seeking credit for the fact that he kept the traffic moving.

Also, as a reminder – per the latest CRS report on US aid to Israel: “For FY2023, Congress authorized $520 million for joint U.S.-Israel defense programs (including $500 million for missile defense) in the FY2023 James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act. Per the terms of the MOU, Congress appropriated $3.8 billion for Israel (FMF and missile defense) in the FY2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, and added $98.58 million in funding for other cooperative defense and nondefense programs.”

Also see: More than 40 senators offer support for U.S.-Israel missile-defense funding (Jewish Insider 4/20/23)

(MORE GRANDSTANDING ON US $$ FOR ISRAEL IN DEFENSE APPROPS) This week AIPAC released/applauded (on Twitter) three additional letters sent by members of the House and Senate lobbying leaders of their respective Appropriations Committee’s Defense Subcommittee to include funding for Israel for specific programs in the FY24 Defense Appropriations bill. As with the letters discussed above, these are again letters whose purpose is grandstanding (by both members and AIPAC), given that the funding in question will already be included in the bill and will pass with zero discussion/debate. Details:

Anti-Tunnelling Letter — On 3/21/23, Reps. Schneider (D-IL) and Manning (R-NY) led a letter, co-signed by 58 House colleagues (bipartisan), requesting that the inclusion of $47.5 million in the FY 2024 Defense Approps bill to continue joint U.S.-Israel efforts designed to improve subterranean tunnel detection (aka “Combating Terrorism Technology Support / Anti-Tunneling”). Also see AIPAC tweet 4/20/23

— On 3/21/23, Reps. Schneider (D-IL) and Manning (R-NY) led a letter, co-signed by 58 House colleagues (bipartisan), requesting that the inclusion of $47.5 million in the FY 2024 Defense Approps bill to continue joint U.S.-Israel efforts designed to improve subterranean tunnel detection (aka “Combating Terrorism Technology Support / Anti-Tunneling”). Also see AIPAC tweet 4/20/23 UAS Development & Research letter — On 3/29/23, Reps. Ryan (D-NY) and Gimenez (R-FL) led a letter, co-signed by 63 House colleagues (bipartisan) requesting the inclusion of $40 million in the FY 2024 Defense Approps bill “to continue and expand the development of joint U.S.-Israel technologies to counter unmanned aerial systems and advance cooperation in directed energy and laser technology.” This is the same amount that was included for this purpose in the FY23 bill. Also see AIPAC tweet 4/21/23.

— On 3/29/23, Reps. Ryan (D-NY) and Gimenez (R-FL) led a letter, co-signed by 63 House colleagues (bipartisan) requesting the inclusion of $40 million in the FY 2024 Defense Approps bill “to continue and expand the development of joint U.S.-Israel technologies to counter unmanned aerial systems and advance cooperation in directed energy and laser technology.” This is the same amount that was included for this purpose in the FY23 bill. Also see AIPAC tweet 4/21/23. UAS Development & Research letter — On 4/14/23, Sens. Sens. Gillibrand (D-NY) and Budd (R-NC) led a letter, co-signed by 12 Senate colleagues (bipartisan) requesting the inclusion of $40 million in the FY 2024 Defense Approps bill “to continue the development of joint U.S.-Israel technologies to counter unmanned aerial systems and advance cooperation in directed energy and laser technology.” This is the same amount that was included for this purpose in the FY23 bill. Also see AIPAC tweet 4/20/23.

(UPDATE — NO US FUNDS FOR SETTLEMENTS, INVESTIGATE ISRAELI USE OF US WEAPONS) Bowman/Sanders-led letter to Biden and Blinken: See last week’s Round-Up for details of the letter. Of note this week: AIPAC continues to use the letter to try to score points against J St, notwithstanding the fact that J St didn’t support the letter (and according to some sources actively opposed it). AIPAC’s strategy appears to be to force J Street to either bear responsibility for the letter (because a number of its endorsees signed it), or to force J Street to publicly come out against the letter and throw its endorsees who signed it under the bus. See AIPAC tweets: 4/18/23, 4/17/23 (Targeting Lee, D-PA), 4/17/23 (targeting Bowman), 4/17/23 (targeting Bowman); 4/14/23 (targeting all 9 J St endorsees that signed the Bowman letter)

2. Hearings

April 26, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism will hold a hearing entitled, U.S. Policy on Tunisia. Scheduled witnesses are: Joshua Harris, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa, and Megan Doherty, Deputy Assistant USAID Administrator, Bureau for the Middle East.

April 26, 2023: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a hearing entitled, Review of the FY 2024 United States Agency For International Development Budget. The sole witness will be USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

April 19, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a markup to consider various measures including HR 589, “To impose sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran and the President of Iran and their respective offices for human rights abuses and support for terrorism”, aka “The MAHSA Act.”

April 18, 2023: The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia held a hearing entitled, “12 Years of Terror: Assad’s War Crimes and U.S. Policy for Seeking Accountability in Syria”. Witnesses were: The Gravedigger (Witness to Mass Graves in Syria – statement); Joel Rayburn (Former State Dept. Special Envoy for Syria – statement); and Jonathan Lord (CNAS – statement). Video is here. Also see:

April 19, 2023: The Senate Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs held a hearing entitled, A Review of the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the U.S. Agency for International Development. The sole witness was USAID Administrator Samantha Power (testimony). Video is here.

Notably:

Starting at 1:05:17 in the hearing, Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) raised concerns about an effort by the current Israeli government to pass a law placing a huge tax on foreign government funding to NGOs, noting this could impact US assistance. He quoted Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard saying “ if this section passes it will be a fatal blow to the human rights community in Israel ” and noting that in other countries where similar measures have been pursued the US has spoken out against them. Van Hollen asked if Power was aware of this effort and if so had communicated concerns to the Israelis. Power responded with word salad about “civil society,” “uptick in violence,” NGOs (in general) being “a critical part of the fabric of that part of the world”, a reference to NGO laws all around the world as part of the phenomenon of “rule by law” rather than “rule of law”, etc. She went on to say that NGOs in Israel “had raised their concerns about what this would mean along the lines of what you’ve just described and Ambassador Nides, I know, has engaged on this in Israel. At this point I don’t have an update on the progress or status of those laws but we very much believe that a civil society able to operate is going to make for a healthier and more stable democracy over time . ” Van Hollen responded noting that the US Administration has spoken out strongly when other countries have pursued such laws. He asked that since a lot of US assistance flows through USAID that Power (not just Nides) communicate her concerns to her counterparts in the government of Israel (she agreed she could do that).

Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) raised concerns about an effort by the current Israeli government to pass a law placing a huge tax on foreign government funding to NGOs, noting this could impact US assistance. He quoted Israeli human rights lawyer Michael Sfard saying if this section passes it will be a fatal blow to the human rights community in Israel and noting that in other countries where similar measures have been pursued the US has spoken out against them. Van Hollen asked if Power was aware of this effort and if so had communicated concerns to the Israelis. Power responded with word salad about “civil society,” “uptick in violence,” NGOs (in general) being “a critical part of the fabric of that part of the world”, a reference to NGO laws all around the world as part of the phenomenon of “rule by law” rather than “rule of law”, etc. She went on to say that NGOs in Israel “had raised their concerns about what this would mean along the lines of what you’ve just described and Ambassador Nides, I know, has engaged on this in Israel. At this point I don’t have an update on the progress or status of those laws but we very much believe that a civil society able to operate is going to make for a healthier and more stable democracy over time ” Van Hollen responded noting that the US Administration has spoken out strongly when other countries have pursued such laws. He asked that since a lot of US assistance flows through USAID that Power (not just Nides) communicate her concerns to her counterparts in the government of Israel (she agreed she could do that). Starting at 1:20:08 Sen. Hagerty (R-TN) raised the issue of USAID vetting of Palestinian groups to ensure that US funds “don’t go to support the activity of Palestinian terrorist groups or antisemitic organizations.” Power responded by talking about USAID’s “ very elaborate vetting systems in place, including working with an FBI-run terrorism center to run through all the databases, to make sure there is no connection between the organizations we are considering funding and terrorism or terrorists…in this region we also run our sub to the subs [subcontractors] through this third layer of verification…” Hagerty responded by alleging that leaders of some Palestinian organizations receiving USAID funding have glorified terrorism etc — with his arguments appearing to have been drawn from a series of articles in the Daily Caller, including a USAID grantee called The Community Development and Continuing Education Institute and referring to funding for Palestinian schools.

Sen. Hagerty (R-TN) raised the issue of USAID vetting of Palestinian groups to ensure that US funds “don’t go to support the activity of Palestinian terrorist groups or antisemitic organizations.” Power responded by talking about USAID’s very elaborate vetting systems in place, including working with an FBI-run terrorism center to run through all the databases, to make sure there is no connection between the organizations we are considering funding and terrorism or terrorists…in this region we also run our sub to the subs [subcontractors] through this third layer of verification…” Hagerty responded by alleging that leaders of some Palestinian organizations receiving USAID funding have glorified terrorism etc — with his arguments appearing to have been drawn from a series of articles in the Daily Caller, including a USAID grantee called The Community Development and Continuing Education Institute and referring to funding for Palestinian schools. Starting at 1:44:51 Sen. Murphy (D-CT) raised the issue of recent/ongoing developments in Tunisia, and asked about proposed changes in US funding for Tunisia, including a proposed decrease in aid for Tunisian civil society even as there is an ongoing “slide away from democracy” happening in Tunisia. Power responded that the 2024 proposed aid for Tunisia is lower in part because many avenues for engagement have been cut off by the changed policies of the government. She added that for the first time the Administration is proposing a $90 million “opportunity fund” for the Middle East and North Africa, that could be used to respond to opportunities for engagement that might arise. Murphy followed up by asking about the argument that US support for bad regimes has to continue to prevent China stepping in (he called it a “human rights and democracy race to the bottom to the bottom” and suggested there has to be a point at which the US walks away from supporting bad regimes. Power responded by touting US democracy programs, attention to marginalized communities, attention to indigenous communities, etc… which she argued the Biden Admin is investing in at higher levels than even the Obama Administration.

April 18, 2023: The House Appropriations Committee’s Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs held a hearing entitled, “Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Request for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).” The sole witness was USAID Administrator Samantha Power (statement). Also see:hearing video; Daily Caller 4/18/23: Hours-Long House Committee Hearing Fails To Acknowledge Report Alleging US Funding Of Palestinian Terrorism

3. Media & Reports

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the MIddle East

Jewish News Syndicate 4/18/23: Lindsey Graham: Normalization with Saudi Arabia possible by 2024

Al Arabiya 4/17/23: US Senator Graham on Saudi Arabia: ‘I reserve the right to change course’

The New Arab 4/17/23: US’s Lindsey Graham gushes over Saudi Arabia’s ‘reforms’ despite previously calling MbS ‘toxic‘

Jewish Insider 4/17/23: Sen. Graham sees ‘window of opportunity’ for U.S.-mediated normalization between Israel-Saudi Arabia

Arab News 4/17/23: ‘I reserve the right to change course,’ Lindsey Graham tells Al Arabiya during landmark Saudi visit [excerpts “You bought $37 billion (worth) of aircraft made in my state and my country, I think more is coming, so as a United States senator, I reserve the right to change course. Saudi Arabia has changed course.” and“Graham said US interest in Saudi Arabia was about ‘caution and opportunity,’ adding that American firms can help develop the Kingdom’s plans for a nuclear energy program which, unlike Iran’s, would be for peaceful purposes. ‘We are here for opportunity, this is the best chance I’ve seen in decades to upgrade the (US-Saudi) relationship,’ he said. ‘If you believe climate change is real, which I do, nuclear power is clean, it’s not emitting CO2. I want to try to be helpful there and have American companies involved in the nuclear business come over to help Saudi Arabia have a nuclear program,’ he added.”]

Business Insider 4/16/23: Sen. Lindsey Graham, who once called Saudi Arabia’s crown prince ‘toxic’ and refused to set foot in the country, is now heaping praise on the country after a recent visit

Arab News 4/16/23: US Sen. Lindsey Graham U-turns on Saudi Arabia, praises ‘transformative’ reforms after visit to Kingdom

Israeli MInister of Foreign Affairs Elie Cohen 4/16/23: Tweet – “Strengthening ties with the USA I met today with American senator @LindseyGrahamSC, a true friend of Israel. We talked about the expansion of the ‘Abraham Accords’, and about the Iranian threat, and ways to confront it together. pic”

General

Jewish Insider 4/21/23: Utah Sen. Mike Lee breaks with his party on foreign policy [“One notable exception to Lee’s approach to foreign spending is Israel. Unlike Rand Paul, an isolationist with whom Lee frequently partners, Lee has not criticized Washington’s $3.3 billion in annual security assistance to Israel. The reason may be that Lee views American support for Israel as strategic for the U.S. — whereas security assistance to Ukraine does not necessarily benefit America, in Lee’s worldview. ‘I know in some ways, on a certain level, it seems like maybe an exception to his rules,’ said Saunders [former foreign policy advisor to Lee]. ‘I think for him, what’s so important about Israel is the fact that there’s a mutuality of benefit in terms of R&D, technological capabilities, cooperation when it comes to certain missile-defense programs and knowledge, and he’s driven by his faith.’ Lee traveled to Israel in 2018 for the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, along with Cruz and the more hawkish Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)… Lee earned the endorsement of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s political action committee in his 2022 reelection campaign.”]

Jewish News Syndicate 4/20/23: US Commission on Religious Freedom event no longer lists Ilhan Omar as speaker

New York Times 4/20/23: Israel’s Right-Wing Government Has Jewish Democrats at a Loss [“American lawmakers defending Israel have often fallen back on what they call the countries’ shared democratic values. But defending the current far-right government is proving a lot harder.”]

Jewish News Syndicate 4/19/23: Max Miller aims to be the ‘loudest Republican Jewish voice for our people’

Jewish Insider 4/20/23: Barbara Lee strikes conciliatory note on Mideast policy at Senate candidate forum [“‘I get pickets from every side of the spectrum,’ Lee averred. ‘It’s like, ‘Barbara, why do you support the Iron Dome?’ Well, I’ve always voted for the Iron Dome. I’ve visited. I know how it protects Israelis, I know what it does, and so I’ve supported it. But people in my district, for the most part, picket me because of that.’ Lee said that she has also been targeted by anti-Israel protesters in her Oakland-area district for her opposition to the BDS movement. Even as she pushed back against a non-binding resolution in 2019 that rejected BDS, Lee claimed that her decision had been an effort to uphold ‘protest protections’ and free speech rights rather than a defense of the movement’s goals. ‘I’m not a supporter of BDS,’ she clarified.”]

The Forward/JTA 4/19/23: Kevin McCarthy to address Israeli Knesset amid chill in relations between Biden and Netanyahu

Jewish News Syndicate 4/19/23: US House Speaker McCarthy to lead 20 Congress members to Israel

Axios 4/18/23: McCarthy to become 2nd House speaker to address Israeli Knesset

Jewish Insider 4/19/23: Bernie Moreno’s Senate candidacy to test MAGA strength in Ohio [“Moreno has otherwise identified as a staunch supporter of Israel, even as he has never held elected office. ‘I’m somebody who’s traveled to Israel many times,’ he told JI during his first campaign. ‘To me, somebody who’s a serious candidate for the United States Senate who has not visited Israel is a disqualifying factor for that person.’ In interviews with JI on Tuesday, a handful of Jewish leaders in Ohio expressed a positive view of Moreno’s approach to Israel and the Middle East. ‘Bernie has not been in office, so in terms of a record there’s not much to speak of, but from everything I’ve heard about him, he’s strong on the issues we care about,’ said Jason Wuliger, a former member of the board of trustees of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.”]

Jewish Insider 4/19/23: Manning: ‘Double standard’ may be involved in some colleagues’ criticisms of Israel’s judicial reform [“‘One of the things that I think to myself is… [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi is taking actions that I think are antidemocratic in his country; nobody’s asked me to sign on[to] a letter [telling] him what to do. There’s a lot of activity going on in France, [President Emmanuel] Macron is very unpopular right now for what he’s doing for social security; nobody’s asked me to sign on[to] a letter telling Emmanuel Macron what he should be doing in his country,’ Manning said. ‘So I think that the double standard is something that we have to be thinking about on a regular basis,’ she continued. Manning added that the protests against the judicial overhaul in Israel, rather than validating criticisms of the Jewish state, demonstrate it is a ‘remarkably thriving democracy.’”]

The Hill (Danielle Pletka) 4/18/23: The US should reassess its massive aid programs to the Middle East

Media Matters 4/17/23: Rep. Paul Gosar promotes pro-Hitler and Holocaust-denying site after it praised him for attacking “Jewish warmongers” [reminder: AIPAC tweet 2/10/20: Thank you @RepGosar for joining us in Phoenix and for supporting a strong U.S.-Israel relationship” – a tweet that came AFTER (among other things) a 2017 interview with Vice News in which Gosar offered the antisemitic conspiracy theory that the Charlottesville white nationalist rally during which marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us” was a false flag event organized by George Soros, whom he accused of having “turned in his own people to the Nazis.”

Jewish Insider 4/17/23: Cardin raises just $15,000 in Q1, raising questions about future in Senate [“Cardin, a mainstream Democrat and the son of Russian Jewish immigrants, has established himself as a heavyweight in the foreign policy area, particularly as a supporter of the U.S.-Israel relationship and a critic of the targeting of Israel by international organizations. He served from April 2015 to February 2018 as the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee In 2017, Cardin introduced legislation — controversial among some Democrats — that would have barred U.S. citizens from supporting boycotts against Israel and its settlements. He also sponsored legislation criticizing the United Nations in response to U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 criticizing Israeli settlements; the Obama administration memorably abstained from vetoing that resolution, allowing it to pass. He was among the small number of Democrats who voted against the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, and has since supported increasing sanctions on the regime and been critical of the Biden administration’s efforts to reenter the agreement.”]

Haaretz 4/16/23: Why This NYC Congressman Is Leading the Effort to Get Biden to Act on Israel-Palestine

4. Members on the Record (Palestine/Palestinians)



Omar (D-MN-5) 04/18/2023: Retweet of @RepBowman – “.@SenSanders and I sent a letter to @POTUS and @SecBlinken on the escalating violence in Palestine and the alarming actions of the new extreme right-wing Israeli government. To achieve peace, we must ensure U.S. funding is not used to violate human rights. Link to image”

Pressley (D-MA-7) 04/18/2023: Tweet – “U.S. funding should never be used to violate human rights. I joined @RepBowman & @SenSanders in calling on @SecBlinken to act. Link to quoted tweet”

Tlaib (D-MI-12) 04/17/2023: Retweet of @theIMEU – “Today is Palestinian Prisoners Day, honoring the struggle of all Palestinians who have been held captive in Israeli prisons. Israel currently detains around 5,000 Palestinian men, women, and children, hundreds of whom are held without charge or trial. These are their stories. Link to video”

García (D-IL-4) 04/17/2023: Tweet – “The U.S. must do everything in its power to promote peace, and that includes making sure our military aid is not used to violate human rights in Palestine. Link to quoted tweet”

McCollum (D-MN-4) 04/15/2023: Tweet – “My colleagues & I are concerned about Israel’s extremist government & its escalation of attacks on Palestinian families. Not $1 of U.S. military aid should be used to violate Palestinians’ human rights & freedoms or annex their land. Link to quoted tweet”

Omar (D-MN-5) 04/15/2023: Retweet of @BettyMcCollum04 – “My colleagues & I are concerned about Israel’s extremist government & its escalation of attacks on Palestinian families. Not $1 of U.S. military aid should be used to violate Palestinians’ human rights & freedoms or annex their land. Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/14/2023: Retweet of @AIPAC – “13 rabbis from @JamaalBowmanNY’s district “Congressman Jamaal Bowman is cementing his place among the members of Congress most hostile to Israel.” Read their letter 13 NY rabbis to Jamaal Bowman: Quit your anti-Israel charades… | forward.com Link to quoted tweet”

5. Members on the Record (Israel)

[not including tweets solely about Holocaust Remembrance Day unless specifically about Israel]

Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL-20) 04/20/2023: Tweet – “The appearances of Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at yesterday’s Warsaw Ghetto Uprising anniversary event remind us that all leaders on the world stage must stand up to antisemitism. Poland marks 80th anniversary of Warsaw Ghetto Uprising… | ow.ly”

Morelle (D-NY-25) 04/21/2023: Tweet – “Honored to join the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester to celebrate Israel’s 75th birthday. I’m proud to always stand with our Jewish community as we work to preserve and strengthen the close relationship between America and Israel. Link to image”

Jackson Lee (D-TX-18) 04/19/2023: Retweet of @drgoffney – “Thank you @JacksonLeeTX18 for selecting @CarverHS_AISD student Warneisha Horn & @Eisenhower_AISD student Sara González to participate in the Mickey Leland Kibbutzim Internship program this summer. The program sends 10 high school juniors to Israel for a six-week experience. Link to image”

Torres (D-NY-15) 04/19/2023: Tweet – “Israel has survived and thrived for 75 years, and no amount of hatred will wish it out of existence. Israel is here to stay and the world is better for it. Link to quoted tweet”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 04/18/2023: Tweet – “My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood. The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever, and I’m proud to accept @AmirOhana’s invitation as the 2nd Speaker of the House in history to address the Knesset. ”

McCarthy (R-CA-20) 04/18/2023: Retweet of @AmirOhana – “Another historic milestone in US–Israel relations עוד נקודת ציון היסטורית ביחסי ישראל-ארה״ב @SpeakerMcCarthy Link to video”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 04/18/2023: Tweet – “Today is the 80th Anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, which in Israel, marks the official day of commemoration of the Holocaust. Remember the lives lost & never forget the past, so that we may ensure a brighter future, free of such horrors. #HolocaustRemembranceDay Link to image”

Porter (D-CA-47) 04/18/2023: Tweet – “Today is #YomHaShoah, when we remember the 6 million Jewish people killed during the Holocaust. I recently visited @YadVashem to reflect on the lessons of history and pay my respects. As we face an era of rising antisemitism, we must stand together to denounce hate. Link to image”

Castro (D-TX-20) 04/18/2023: Retweet of @nytimes – “A New York Times investigation reveals how Mexico became the first and most prolific user of Pegasus, the world’s most advanced spyware. The country is still using it, despite promising to stop. How Mexico Became the Biggest User of the World’s Most Notorious Spy Tool… | nyti.ms”

Graham (R-SC) 04/17/2023: Tweet – “Honored to meet with Prime Minister @netanyahu today to discuss working with our allies in Israel to upgrade the relationship with Saudi Arabia. ראש הממשלה נתניהו בפגישתו עם הסנטור גרהאם: “אנו שואפים לנירמול היחסים ולשלום עם ערב הסעודית”… | youtube.com”

Graham (R-SC) 04/17/2023: Twitter thread – “I was honored to attend the Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem today. The Holocaust was one of the darkest moments in human history. This observance reminds us all that the darker side of humanity, unchecked, can create unimaginable horrors. Link to image It was a stark reminder of what happens when the world fails to confront evil. As our friends in Israel say, never again.”

Murphy (D-CT) 04/17/2023: Tweet – “So? Link to quoted tweet”

Gottheimer (D-NJ-5) 04/17/2023: Twitter thread – “I’ve known my good friend, Leader @RepJeffries, for nearly a decade, and I can personally attest American Jews and Israel are lucky to have him as an unflinching supporter and champion. In Congress, Hakeem has been an unwavering voice against antisemitism and hate. He has been a staunch advocate of the U.S.-Israel relationship. And, beyond that, he is a man of deep integrity. Anyone who has a question about Hakeem’s character, commitment to American Jews, or to Israel is welcome to call me.”

McGovern (D-MA-2) 04/16/2023: Tweet – “Thank you @JstreetU students at @UMassAmherst for today’s important conversation about how we can continue urging U.S. support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict & stand up against all efforts to undermine democracy. Link to image”

Roy (R-TX-21) 04/17/2023: Retweet of @IDF – “#NeverAgain Link to image”

Jackson (R-TX-13) 04/16/2023: Tweet – ““But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” – Acts 1:8”

Roy (R-TX-21) 04/15/2023: Retweet of @FLVoiceNews – “#BREAKING: Protestors storm an unphased Gov. Ron DeSantis at New Hampshire event They chanted “Jews against DeSantis!” DeSantis: “Why you’d want to pay the ticket to get in just to do that, I don’t know!” Link to video”

Molinaro (R-NY-19) 04/15/2023: Retweet of @IsraelNitzan – “Freedom of worship in #Jerusalem Over a million Muslim worshipers have come to the Temple Mount since the beginning of Ramadan. Thousands of Eastern Orthodox Christians participated today in the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Link to image”

Kiggans (R-VA-2) 04/14/2023: Tweet – “I strongly condemn the recent rocket attacks launched at Israel. Israel has an irrefutable right to defend itself; I’m proud to stand with the Israeli people in the face these terrorist threats! America will not waiver in our commitment to our staunchest ally in the Middle East.”

Moskowitz (D-FL-23) 04/14/2023: Tweet – “.@RepJeffries has spent his career fighting hate and staunchly supporting the Jewish community & US-Israel relations. If the House GOP had an agenda to help Americans, perhaps they wouldn’t be focused on an essay written when we used dial-up internet as if we were calling ET.”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/14/2023: Retweet of @jinsadc – “JINSA is proud to have its research and infographics featured in @RepTenney’s important new report documenting the IRGC’s many terrorist activities across the globe. Link to PDF | tenney.house.gov”

6. Members on the Record (Iran)

Risch (R-ID) 04/21/2023: Tweet – “This Sunday, April 23rd, marks 5 years since American #EmadShargi was wrongfully detained in #Iran. It is an outrage he has not been released, and I reiterate my call to @POTUS to meet with his family and secure his release.”

Ruppersberger (D-MD-2) 04/21/2023: Retweet of @WMAR2News – “Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger signs on to co-sponsor resolution condemning the Iranian government for their lack of action in the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls: Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger co-sponsors resolution condemning Iranian government… | wmar2news.com”

Menendez (D-NJ) 04/19/2023: Tweet – “Yet another hideous attack against women in Iran. The regime continues to condone & even encourage violence against its own citizens. Link to quoted tweet”

Risch (R-ID) 04/19/2023: Tweet – “Today’s sanctions against #Iran’s drone network are welcome, but Biden must do more. We must restore deterrence, ensure our partners can take Iran’s nuclear program off the table, & reach agreement on what constitutes snapback of sanctions at the UN. Strategic Political Challenges Facing the US in 2023… | english.aawsat.com”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/19/2023: Twitter thread – “These designations, which target a sanctions evasion network that has aided the bloody regime in Tehran, are long overdue. U.S. & democratic allies must stand firm against any entity or individual helping Iranian terrorist organizations or operations, such as Hamas & Hizballah. Treasury Sanctions Procurement Network Supporting Iran’s UAV and Military Programs… | home.treasury.gov”

Schneider (D-IL-10) 04/18/2023: Retweet of @AJCGlobal – “We thank @RepTenney, @RepKatiePorter, @CongressmanKean, and @RepSchneider for introducing a resolution condemning Iran’s IRGC terror group. Through the IRGC, Iran is responsible for sponsoring global terror and threatening regional stability. House lawmakers urge EU to designate IRGC as a terrorist group… | jewishinsider.com”

Blackburn (R-TN) 04/17/2023: Tweet – “The New Axis of Evil—Communist China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea—wants to destroy America. We must stop them; our freedom depends on it.”

Rubio (R-FL) 04/17/2023: Tweet – “Biden appeases our enemies & ostracizes our friends. Seeking deals with Iran & lifting sanctions on Cuba & Venezuela while criticizing & sanctioning willing partners like El Salvador under @nayibbukele Bukele Has Brought Freedom to El Salvador… | compactmag.com”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/15/2023: Tweet – “DON’T MISS IT CHM @RepMcCaul will be on @SundayFutures w/ @MariaBartiromo TOMORROW at 10amET/9amCT to discuss his trip to Taiwan, how the US should confront the China challenge, Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear program, & the Pentagon classified documents leak.”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/16/2023: Tweet – “COMING UPCHM @RepMcCaul will join @MariaBartiromo NEXT on @SundayFutures to discuss his trip to Taiwan, how the US should confront the China challenge, Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear program, & the Pentagon classified documents leak. Tune in NOW! ”

McClain (R-MI-9) 04/15/2023: Tweet – ““Lighting a candle for Khomeini?” Lighting a candle for the Butcher of Tehran? Lighting a candle for the man who committed gross human rights abuses? This is revolting, shameful and should not be taking place at a taxpayer funded university in the United States. Link to quoted tweet”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/16/2023: Tweet – “The United States designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2019. This group plans, targets, supports, and executes terror operations around the world. Other nations must now follow suit. #DesignateIRGC Iranian Attacks on U.S. and Its Allies Hit Record Highs… | freebeacon.com”

Bacon (R-NE-2) 04/14/2023: Retweet of @sarahraviani – “Republican Congressman, @RepDonBacon, has co-sponsored the #MAHSAAct. Mr. Bacon is our first co-sponsor from the state of Nebraska. We have officially secured co-sponsorships from 25 different states. Thank you, Congressman, for your leadership & support for freedom in Iran! Link to image”

Banks (R-IN-3) 04/14/2023: Tweet – “Iranian attacks are up 50% since Biden took office. Weakness has consequences! Iranian Attacks on U.S. and Its Allies Hit Record Highs… | freebeacon.com”

Gonzales (R-TX-23) 04/14/2023: Tweet – “As a leading state sponsor of terror, Iran’s IRGC must be held accountable to the fullest extent by the U.S. and our allies. That’s why I’m proud to join this bipartisan effort with over 130 of my colleagues calling on the EU to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. Link to image”

McCaul (R-TX-10) 04/14/2023: Tweet – “TUNE IN CHM @RepMcCaul will join @MariaBartiromo THIS SUNDAY at 10amET/9amCT on @SundayFutures to discuss his trip to Taiwan, how the US should confront the China challenge, Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear program, & the Pentagon classified documents leak. Link to image”

Tenney (R-NY-24) 04/14/2023: Retweet of @JasonMBrodsky – “Congressional pressure to sanction #IRGCterrorists is increasing. @RepTenney is introducing a bipartisan resolution urging EU to do so. Progressives and conservatives are sponsoring as well. Congress is tired of the inaction from U.S. allies. Congresswoman Tenney Releases Report and Resolution Calling Out Iran’s Extremist IRGC… | tenney.house.gov”

7. Members on the Record (Other Mideast countries)