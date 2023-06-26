Americans for Peace Now Welcomes Congressional Letter Advocating for a UN Strategy for Combating Antisemitism

Americans for Peace Now (APN) welcomes the letter sent today by Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and 21 additional members of the House of Representatives urging US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to advocate for the United Nations to adopt its own comprehensive, nuanced, and action-based approach similar to the US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism.

The National Strategy exemplifies the Biden Administration’s unwavering dedication to fighting this deeply rooted form of hatred, while simultaneously protecting free speech and safeguarding the rights of all individuals. The incorporation of multiple definitions of antisemitism into the strategy is an inclusive and comprehensive approach that recognizes the diverse manifestations of antisemitism and allows for a more tailored response to each unique context. This approach should serve as a model for nations around the world.

We commend Representative Schakowsky and the 21 other signatories for their commitment to combating antisemitism, both domestically and internationally, and echo their call for the Biden Administration to advocate for this model to be implemented globally.

Hadar Susskind, President and CEO of APN said “As the United Nations formulates its own plan to combat antisemitism, this is a crucial opportunity for the United States to advance this pragmatic and nuanced approach to combating antisemitism on a global scale. I am grateful to Congresswoman Schakowsky and her colleagues for their support for a framework that protects speech rather than a definition that weaponizes antisemitism to quash legitimate criticism of Israeli government policies and practices.”





