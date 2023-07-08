Legislative Round-Up- August 4, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

(ADJUST US APPROACH TO LEBANON) Risch letter to Biden; Issa-Lahood-Miller letter to Blinken: On 8/4/23, Sen. Risch (R-ID) led a letter to President Biden arguing that the US “must take a more assertive role in shaping Lebanon’s trajectory, or risk losing Lebanon entirely as an Iranian client state. The United States must better support credible political candidates and a robust civil society, increase sanctions against corrupt Lebanese officials across the sectarian spectrum, impose costs for Hezbollah’s use of civilian areas to store weapons that threaten Israel, expand support to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), seek to eliminate Iranian revenue streams that keep Hezbollah afloat, and prioritize accountability as a pillar of American policy.” Also this week, according to press reports, Reps. Issa (R-CA), Lahood (R-IL) and Miller (R-OH) sent a letter [not posted on any of their websites or on social media] to SecState Blinken expressing similar concerns.

(LIFT HOLD ON DESPERATELY NEEDED HUMANITARIAN AID FOR PALESTINIANS) Carson letter to HFAC/SFRC GOP leaders blocking UNRWA aid: As reported last week, this week Rep. Carson (D-IN) continued seeking cosigners on a letter to HFAC Chair McCaul (R-TX) and SFRC Ranking member Risch (R-ID), “to respectfully request” that they “release the hold placed on the $75 million in previously appropriated congressional funding in the FY2023 State, Foreign Operations appropriations bill, which is designated for the provision of food assistance to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank and Gaza administered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).” The letter is reportedly set to close on August 9.

(WITHHOLD EGYPT MILITARY AID) Murphy et al letter to SecState Blinken: On 7/28/23, Sen. Murphy (D-CT) led a letter, cosigned by 9 fellow senators (all Democrats plus Sanders, I-VT) stating: “The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations bill directs the administration to withhold $320 million of Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to Egypt absent improvements on human rights. Over the last year, Egypt’s human rights record has continued to deteriorate, despite the Egyptian government’s claims to the contrary. Therefore, we urge you to withhold the full amount of $320 million.” The letter goes on to detail how Egypt has failed to meet the requirements set out by Congress to avoid the withholding, and closes: “The decision the administration will make as to whether to enforce the conditions set forth by Congress on holding Egypt accountable for progress on human rights is critical to advancing long-term U.S. interests in Egypt and American credibility on human rights globally. We urge the administration to withhold the full $320 million as called for by the FY22 Appropriations Act until Egypt’s human rights record improves.”

(CONCERN OVER IRAN INFLUENCE IN US MOSQUES) Lamborn et al letter to AG Garland & DNI Haines: On 7/28/23, Lamborn (R-CO) led a letter, cosigned by 8 House colleagues (all Republicans), to Attorney General Gardland and Director of National Intelligence Haines, expressing their concern about “the pressing issue of foreign influence in American religious institutions by the Islamic Republic of Iran, a theocratic, state sponsor of terrorism that has the blood of hundreds of Americans on its hands.” The letter goes on to state: “In four separate cases, recent reports have illustrated the Iranian regime’s influence on multiple Shi’a mosques and religious institutions in the United States. This is unacceptable. Most recently, in May, a mosque just a few miles from Washington D.C. in Potomac, Maryland, the Islamic Education Center (IEC) was revealed to be part of a network of mosques controlled by the Alavi Foundation…” The letter asks Garland and Haines to provide answers to questions about these allegations by August 11th. NOTE: The Middle East Forum is explicitly taking credit for this letter [notably, the letter itself is being hosted by a group that is a spin-off of the Middle East Forum – also see Middle East Forum tweet; also see GOP reps raise alarm bells over Iran’s influence in ‘American religious institutions’ (Fox News 8/1/23 — by MEF Fellow Ben Weinthal).

(CONCERN FOR PALESTINIANS – WADI FOQUIN) Lee et al letter to State Department: On 7/25/23 12 House Democrats, led by Rep. Lee (D-CA) sent a letter to Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf “regarding the Palestinian village of Wadi Foquin located in the Bethlehem District of the West Bank.” The letter details the harm facing residents of Wadi Foquin – including potential loss of land and economic suffering – “due to the policy decisions and actions of the Government of Israel.” The letter urges the State Department “to strongly communicate our concerns to the Israeli government and call for an immediate halt to all demolitions and property seizures in Wadi Foquin, including halting any planning or construction on proposed Highway 3742, military roads, and sewage infrastructure. We are aware that State Department personnel in Jerusalem are in touch with village leadership and we encourage their continued engagement in reporting concerns from the ground to your office.”

Sen. Ossoff Speaks with Former Prime Minister & Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid

Congressman Brad Sherman Named as Member of House-Knesset Parliamentary Friendship Group

Roy (R-TX) 7/31/23: Op-ed in the National Review (co-authored by Victoria Coates) – The Deadly Costs of Biden’s Israel Policy [“Today, the damage that Biden is inflicting on the U.S.–Israel partnership, and thus damage to the security of the American people, is too important to ignore. If his administration refuses to reverse its disastrous pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel policies that will do nothing to promote a real solution to the conflict, then Congress must step in. Going forward, all members who support Israel need to stand strong against the noxious anti-Israel bias in the progressive caucus and aggressively counter requests for funding to the Palestinian Authority, which is incapable of stemming the violence, and vehicles such as UNRWA that only increase aid dependency, antisemitism, and violence in places such as Jenin. And if the president can’t summon the good manners to formally schedule a visit for one of our closest allies to the White House, the speaker of the House should use his authority to invite the real leader of Israel to address a joint session of Congress, and the American people, about the state of affairs in his country.“] Also see Roy’s tweet.

