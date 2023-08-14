Legislative Round-Up- August 11, 2023

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace in cooperation with Americans for Peace Now, where the Legislative Round-Up was conceived.

New episode of FMEP’s Occupied Thoughts podcast – Has Israel Annexed the West Bank? ft. , FMEP’s Kristin McCarthy talking to Shira Livne (ACRI/Association for Civil Rights in Israel) about all things annexation. Including, how is annexation related to the current judicial reforms? What has annexation looked like previous to the current government? How significant are the changes in governance that the current government have taken? Should we consider the West Bank, or just Area C, annexed?

1. Bills, Resolutions & letters

(US MUST TREAT SETTLEMENTS AS PART OF ISRAEL – & NOT DOING SO IS ANTI-ISRAEL BDS) HR 5179 (text): Introduced 8/8/23 by Tenney (R-NY), “To require the maintenance of the country of origin markings for imported goods produced in the West Bank or Gaza, and for other purposes.” Referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means. Reminder — As has always been the case in this battle over how to label place-of-origin of settlement products, the Tenney/Free Beacon argument boils down to: (1) if people know that some products are produced in settlements, they will likely on their own make the decision to boycott these products as a form of personal protest against Israeli policies; (2) such a boycott by individual purchasers, reflecting their own deeply-held values, CANNOT BE PERMITTED; and (3) to prevent consumers making purchasing decisions that are consistent with their own deeply-held beliefs in the Israel/Palestine context, the U.S. must allow these products to be mis-labeled to conceal their point of origin — and to do otherwise is BDS/anti-Israel.

Tenney (R-NY) 8/8/23: press release – Congresswoman Tenney Reaffirms Support for Israeli Sovereignty Over Area C in Judea and Samaria; also see Tenney X-post – “

The US must continue to stand firmly against efforts to delegitimize Israel. That’s why I introduced the Anti-BDS Labeling Act to protect the Trump-era rule that reiterates our nation’s dedication to protecting Israel’s sovereignty over Area C in Judea and Samaria.” Also Tenney X-post 8/11/23

Free Beacon 8/8/23: How Republicans Are Working Against Dem Attempts To Boycott Israel

Letters

(DON’T CERTIFY CERTAIN FMF FOR EGYPT) Meeks et al letter: On 8/10/23 Rep. Meeks (D-NY) led a letter, cosigned by 10 fellow House Democrats, to SecState Blinken. The letter expresses the signers’ “concerns over the State Department providing the $320 million conditioned on human rights” in the FY22 SFOPS law. After recognizing the importance of Egypt etc, the signers note, “ we are strongly concerned by reports from both the State Department as well as numerous credible human rights and civil society organizations about the persistent and continued systemic violations of human rights in Egypt.” After laying out details of these concerns, they conclude: “Therefore, as the Department weighs whether to grant Egypt the $320 million in FY22 FMF or to withhold such funds from obligation, we call on you not to certify that Egypt has taken ‘sustained and effective steps’ to implement the criteria as required by law…” The letter closes: “As we continue to stand for the prioritization of basic human rights in our foreign policy and call on the Administration to adhere to the spirit and letter of the law in ensuring progress in the U.S. – Egypt relationship, we call on you to withhold the full $320 million of FY22 FMF until Egypt’s human rights record significantly improves.”

(KEEP FUNDING ISRAEL CYBER PROGRAMS) Garbarino et al letter to Mayorkas: On 8/4/23, Rep. Garbarino (R-NY) led a letter, co-signed by 5 fellow House Republicans, urging Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, expressing, “serious concerns with reports that the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is considering defunding two programs vital to our national security at home and abroad: the U.S.-Israel Cybersecurity Cooperation grant program and the U.S.-Israel Binational Industrial Research and Development Homeland Security (BIRD HLS) program.” The letter goes on: “Currently, language outlined in the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations states, ‘S&T shall consider funding’ both of these programs. This non-binding language allows the Department to decide whether these programs are funded to the levels authorized by Congress. With this in mind, we encourage you to consider the Congressional intent behind authorizing these programs and fund both programs to the fullest extent possible.”

2. House Dems’ Most Excellent Recess Adventure Celebrating Israel and AIPAC

This week, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), along with Hoyer (D-MD) and AIPAC President Michael Tuchin, led a delegation of 24 House Democrats (and in some cases – not clear how many – their spouses) to Israel. This trip is organized and paid for by the American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF) — an arm of AIPAC — and is part of the regular schedule of AIPAC/AIEF-backed congressional travel to Israel that takes place every year, involving a huge percentage of members of Congress (and spouses) and huge financial investments by AIPAC/AIEF.

AIPAC announced on its website: “House Democrats visit Israel with AIEF — A delegation of 24 House Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, and Former Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer, is in Israel this week with the American Israel Education Foundation (AIEF)—the charitable organization affiliated with AIPAC. The members will receive exclusive briefings about the strategic threats facing the Jewish state, tour Israel’s northern and southern borders, witness vital U.S.-Israel security programs up close, and meet with top Israeli and Palestinian officials. Follow @AIPAC on social media for updates.” That same page on AIPAC’s site includes an array of materials PR materials related to the trip, including members’ posts on X, video testimonials, photos, and more.

Below is a compilation of resources – articles, videos, social media posts – related to the visit.

Reminder about AIEF vs AIPAC (Excerpt from the 8/15/19 edition of the Round-Up)

What is AIEF & What is its Relationship with AIPAC?

On its (single page, no links) website, AIEF describes itself as “the charitable organization affiliated with AIPAC, America’s pro-Israel lobby.” The website of The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation (“MFF”) gives more details, noting that AIEF both makes annual grants to directly to AIPAC for its programs and “funds educational seminars to Israel for members of Congress and other political influentials.” [For further fun reading about Adam Milstein’s activism and funding activities related to Israel, see here.]

Why is travel to Israel [nominally] with AIEF, rather than AIPAC?

To understand why AIEF, rather than AIPAC, is at least nominally the organization taking members on these trips, see this excellent Roll Call article from 9/9/11 examining what (back in the post-Abramoff era, when Congress was clamping down on lobbying) was widely referred to on the Hill as the “Aipac loophole): Members Flock to Israel With Travel Loophole (a loophole which is exploited today by other groups as well). In a piece from 2014, the Atlantic further explained the AIEF-AIPAC relationship and this loophole:

“…the foundation hardly lacks an agenda. It shares staff, money, and an address with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the powerful pro-Israel group that employs a dozen lobbyists and spends more than $2 million annually on lobbying. As a lobbying organization, AIPAC itself isn’t allowed to plan and pay for congressional excursions abroad. Yet its shadow foundation has received the blessing of congressional ethics enforcers despite the fact that its 2011 tax filings spell out: “The foundation does not have any employees. The foundation utilizes AIPAC employees.” AIPAC even pays the $464,000 salary of Richard Fishman, the foundation’s executive director—the man who signs the congressional travel forms.”…

How much does AIEF, the sister organization to AIPAC, spend on these trips?

…according to Legistorm, going into the August recess [2019], AIEF had already spent more on Congressional travel in 2019 than any other group, “dropping more than $407,000 on travel to Israel for a bipartisan group of 29 staffers.” [UPDATE in the 8/4/23 Round-Up: Learn more about AIEF finances and how much these trips cost — IRS form 990s; 2022 filings to the House Clerk laying out trip costs in detail; article from Legistorm 11/21/22, noting that (so far) in 2022 AIEF was the top spender with respect to sponsoring congressional travel, having spent $1.87 million (more than double the other top 2 members, combined).]

Israeli government on the visit



The IDF 8/10/23: X-post – “ We hosted a U.S. Democratic Congressional Delegation organized by @AIPAC , led by House Minority Leader @RepJeffries and @RepStenyHoyer . The delegation toured an Iron Dome battery and Hezbollah’s terrorist tunnels in northern Israel. We held productive discussions on shared security challenges & strengthening the ironclad bond between Israel and the U.S.”

[with pix] Also see AIPAC X-post echoing the IDF post

Benny Gantz (Blue/White) 8/8/23: X-post – “ I had the pleasure this evening to host two true friends of Israel, House Minority Leader @repjeffries and Congressman @repstenyhoyer , leading a US congressional delegation from the Democratic Party organized by @AIPAC

. We discussed the Iranian threat, the prospects of normalization, and combating growing antisemitism abroad.” Also see AIPAC X-post thanking Gantz

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 8/7/23: X-thread (with video of speech, featuring Jeffries & Tuchin seated together at the front in Netanyahu’s briefing room as Netanyahu delivers his remarks) -“Prime Minister Benjamin, Netanyahu met today with a US Democratic Congressional delegation, organized by AIPAC, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and AIPAC President Michael Tuchin. Full remarks >> PM Netanyahu: “The future belongs to those who innovate but the future also belongs to the free societies who cooperate with each other to assure that our people, our citizens, get the benefits of AI and not its curses. We have plenty of both. I think in this regard, and in many other regards, Israel has no better ally than the United States and the United States has no better ally than Israel. We are the innovation society. The most important thing is to produce a credible military threat to Iran. The other thing is use it. We don’t want a world in which Iran can threaten New York or Washington or Los Angeles or anything in between with nuclear weapons. Certainly we’re not going to have one in which they could annihilate Israel, which they call a one-bomb country. It’s an abhorrent statement but it tells you where they are. We will do everything in our power, with or without this or that agreement, to defend ourselves. PM Netanyahu: I wanted to thank you for your position on antisemitism and on the mendacious attack on Israel as an apartheid state, for your support for Israel’s security and supporting the President’s effort to expand the peace. These are hectic times but also full of promise.” Also see AIPAC X-post thanking Netanyahu for these remarks

President Herzog 8/7/23: X-post – “ It was my honor to welcome tonight a distinguished delegation of House Democrats visiting Israel with @AIPAC , led by House Democratic Leader @RepJeffries . It was a special pleasure to welcome longstanding friend of the State of Israel Rep @StenyHoyer

.” With pix. Also see AIPAC X-post thanking Herzog

AIPAC-produced Video Testimonials, posted on X, from Dems in Israel

These videos, in which Dems dutifully recite AIPAC talking points directly into the camera, have half-jokingly dubbed “hostage videos” by at least one poster on X. Another insightful X poster noted, “Why do US Congress members visiting/discussing #Israel always act cringier than this SNL sketch?“ (video embedded in X-post)



Members on the Record on the Visit



AIPAC on the Visit



Media Reports on the visit — On meeting with Palestinians

WAFA 8/7/23: PM calls on US to recognize Palestine during meeting US Congress members [“Shtayyeh called on Congress to pressure Israel to allow holding of Palestinian elections, including Jerusalem, in accordance with the signed agreements, considering that Israel’s failure to allow this is an attempt to fight Palestinian democracy. The PM also demanded that the US administration’s condemnation of settlements be translated into deterrent measures that protect the two-state solution from Israel. On the other hand, the Prime Minister called on members of Congress to push for amending laws and regulations that target the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization and link them to terrorism.“] [NOTE: As far as I can tell, no members of the delegation posted on X or spoke publicly about meeting with any Palestinians]

Media Reports on the visit — On judicial “reform”/”overhaul” & protests



Media Reports on the visit — On settlements, Iran, etc

Media Reports — On visit in general

3. Israel in the 2024 Election Cycle (things are starting to heat up)



In parallel to AIPAC spending the week using social media to promote its current delegation of Democrats to Israel, and getting delegation members to commit – on video – to AIPAC talking points (covered in detail above), this week saw the definitive (inevitable, predictable) emergence of Israel as a political issue/weapon in the 2024 elections.

(A) AIPAC investing in 2024 Democratic races

Mondoweiss 8/10/23: The Shift: AIPAC eyes another round of Democratic races, brings Jeffries group to Israel [“AIPAC is preparing to spend big on the Democratic primaries again. A recent congressional trip to Israel has demonstrated the power the organization still holds, even among some progressives.“]

Jewish Insider 8/9/23: AIPAC steps up efforts to oust anti-Israel lawmakers [“After focusing on open primaries in 2022, the pro-Israel PAC is targeting several left-wing Squad members for 2024” Excerpt – “In recent months, AIPAC has stepped up its recruitment efforts to challenge Democratic incumbents who have clashed with the pro-Israel establishment, pushing the activist left into a defensive crouch as it prepares for a potentially bruising primary cycle. The bipartisan pro-Israel group has been actively courting a slate of House candidates to oppose marquee members of the ‘Squad,’ including Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), according to multiple sources familiar with AIPAC’s outreach who spoke with Jewish Insider on Tuesday.”]

Haaretz 8/6/23: GOP Megadonor Gives $1m to AIPAC SuperPAC, Likely to Fuel Friction With Democrats [“Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus’ donation to AIPAC’s United Democracy Project means the super PAC has $8.7 million 15 months ahead of Election Day. Last year, progressive groups were furious that AIPAC allowed Republican supporters to influence Democratic elections“]

For folks interesting in following the fundraising record of AIPAC’s “United Democracy Project,” bookmark this page at the FEC website… [you can also follow DMFI’s fundraising here]

(B) Making Israel an issue in specific races

(C) AIPAC and RJC on the Offensive

Social media sparring (and snarking) by AIPAC & its detractors is now in high gear. Some key exchanges on X from this week (these are in addition to weeks of AIPAC attacking J Street and its endorsees on social media):

Exchange 1 (Justice Democrats vs AIPAC, AIPAC vs Nina Turner):

Justice Democrats 8/9/23 (responding to Jewish Insider article about AIPAC targeting progressive Democratic candidates and incumbents in the next cycle): “ AIPAC is actively & publicly targeting progressive Black lawmakers who consistently stand up for the basic human rights of the Palestinian people. Will Democratic Party leadership do anything to stop AIPAC targeting its incumbents or does an AIPAC check buy their silence? ”

” Reply from AIPAC 8/10/23: “. @justicedems is upset about targeting incumbents? Really? AOC (Crowley) Bowman (Engel) Pressley (Capuano) Bush (Clay) Cisneros (Cuellar) Morse (Neal) Collins (Davis) Kelly (Cooper) AIPAC actively & publicly backs pro-Israel Democrats, including progressive Black lawmakers.”

Reply from Nina Turner (the Ohio Democrat whose 2022 race was targeted by massive AIPAC/UDP & DMFI funding): “AIPAC backed 109 Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election [ receipt ]. AIPAC is anti-democracy and anti-Black.”



AIPAC response: “Didn’t you lose your bids for Congress to an AIPAC-backed progressive, pro-democracy Black woman? We are proud to have supported your opponent, a strong pro-Israel Democratic voice who is now in the Congressional Black and Progressive Caucuses.”

Exchange 2 (Justice Democrats vs AIPAC, AIPAC vs Mark Pocan):

Justice Democrats 8/9/23 (responding to Jewish Insider article about AIPAC targeting progressive Democratic candidates and incumbents in the next cycle): “ AIPAC is actively & publicly targeting progressive Black lawmakers who consistently stand up for the basic human rights of the Palestinian people. Will Democratic Party leadership do anything to stop AIPAC targeting its incumbents or does an AIPAC check buy their silence? ”

” Reply from AIPAC 8/10/23: “. @justicedems is upset about targeting incumbents? Really? AOC (Crowley) Bowman (Engel) Pressley (Capuano) Bush (Clay) Cisneros (Cuellar) Morse (Neal) Collins (Davis) Kelly (Cooper) AIPAC actively & publicly backs pro-Israel Democrats, including progressive Black lawmakers.”

Reply from Rep. Pocan (D-WI) 8/11/23 – “ You raise big sums of Republican money and spend it in Democratic primaries. Trojan Horse money. That’s the real beef. Those donors usually spend money to defeat Dems. I guess some of us consider that anti-democratic. Big D and small d. Just stating the facts, @AIPAC

AIPAC response 8/11/23 – “ It’s entirely democratic for Americans to help elect politicians with pro-Israel policies they agree with & help defeat politicians with anti-Israel policies they disagree with. Policy, not partisanship. Transparent, not ‘Trojan Horse money.’ Just stating the facts, @MarkPocan“

Exchange 3 (RJC vs. US Jewish Dems):

Jacob Kornbluth (The Forward) 8/9/23: “ Ted Cruz is the latest Republican to invoke George Soros for fundraising” [with pic of Cruz mailer]

USJewish Dems re-post with comment 8/10/23: “ Ted Cruz is resorting to antisemitism to raise money. This is the latest example of antisemitic rhetoric from GOP leaders.“

Republican Jewish Committee response 8/10/23: “ Senator @tedcruz is a stalwart champion for the causes that matter to the Jewish community. Meanwhile, national Democrats have lined up behind radical Colin Allred, who has: • voted to keep antisemite Ilhan Omar on the House Foreign Affairs Committee; • supported the disastrous JCPOA nuclear deal with the terrorist regime in Iran; • opposed the successful effort to block Washington D.C.’s radical criminal code overhaul, which would have reduced sentences for violent criminals; • and Allred isn’t just endorsed by anti-Israel J Street – which routinely criticizes Israel for defending itself against Palestinian terrorism – he let them plan the Mideast trip he took part in earlier this year, while accepting nearly $200,000 of their tainted money. Try again, @USJewishDems – this is pathetic.”

4. Media & Reports



5. Members on the Record



Israel/Palestine

Wicker (R-MS) 8/10/23: X-thread – “Throughout my time in Congress, I have pushed for greater support for Israel. Last month, I met with Mississippians from Christians United for Israel to discuss their priorities.“

Lawler (R-NY) 8/10/23: X-thread – “I enjoyed meeting with members of @Hadassah from my district. Hadassah is the largest woman Zionist organization in America, with over 300,000 members located in all 50 states, 5700 of whom reside in #NY17. It was wonderful to speak with these women about my work to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship, my efforts to combat anti-Semitism at home and abroad, and the important work that must be done to combat women’s heart health and infertility issues.”



Lankford (R-CO) 8/8/23: X-post – “This year we continue to honor the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel and the growing success of the Abraham Accords among the US, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.” AIPAC X-post thanking Lanford

Massie (R-KY) 8/8/23: X-post – “‘More and more Americans who are fundamentally sympathetic to Israel are increasingly antagonistic to the idea of foreign aid in general.’ ‘U.S. officials should understand that the best way to ensure a peaceful, secure Israel and a strong America is to make sure both countries spend money sensibly and strengthen their own military capabilities.’” Linked to article, The Pro-America Case for Ending Aid (Tablet 8/6/23)

Gottheimer (D-NJ) 8/6/23: X-post – “I led a bipartisan group of 50 Members (30 Democrats & 20 Republicans) asking @SecBlinken to update Congress on the status of negotiating an end to the Palestinian Authority’s ‘Pay for Slay’ program rewarding deadly terror attacks with monetary payments.” Linked to article, US lawmakers call on Biden to end PA’s ‘pay for slay’ (Jewish News Syndicate 7/19/23). Also see AIPAC tweet thanking Gottheimer

Iran

Members (all Republicans) dunking on Biden Administration for deal to release Americans held by Iran: Loudermilk (R-GA), Malliotakis (R-NY), Budd (R-NC), Hill (R-AR), Issa (R-CA), Harshbarger (R-TN), Wilson (R-SC), Mooney (R-WV), Lawler (R-NY), Cruz (R-TX), McClain (R-MI), Stefanik (R-NY), Scott (R-SC), Scott (R-SC), Hagerty (R-TN), Britt (R-AL), Santos (R-NY)

Members (all Democrats) praising/defending Biden Administration for deal to release Americans held by Iran: Himes (D-CT), Murphy (D-CT – noting that it was Trump who changed US policy re hostages), Murphy (D-CT), Murphy (D-CT), Schakowsky (D-IL), Cardin (D-MD), Coons (D-DE)

