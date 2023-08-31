APN condemns West Bank ramming attack; Calls for action to stop violent spiral

Americans for Peace Now strongly condemns today’s ramming attack near the West Bank Makabim checkpoint, which left one Israeli soldier dead and six other people injured. Our condolences to the soldier’s family and recovery wishes to the injured.

Violence in the West Bank – by both Palestinians and Israelis – has been on the rise for months. Security officials and experts are warning that an explosion of mass violence is in the offing. All stakeholders should do their utmost to prevent further bloodshed and to avoid violent chaos in the West Bank.

Although responsibility for the violence rests chiefly with Israelis and Palestinians and their respective leaderships, the United States government can use its influence with both the government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority to help lower the flames. We urge the Biden administration to do so.