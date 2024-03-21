Webinar: An Unprecedented Year for Settlement Expansion- with Peace Now’s Hagit Ofran

Recently, Shalom Achshav released their 2023 settlement report. Their findings were disturbing even by the standards of the actions of Netanyahu’s far-right extremist government. Under the cover of the Gaza war, conditions in the West Bank have quietly but dramatically shifted for the worse. We have seen a record number of plans for new construction, minimal law enforcement against illegal settler activity, substantial budgets for expanding settlements and outposts, and, most significantly, almost unconditional political support from the government for settlers, even in cases involving violence against Palestinians.

To discuss these alarming updates, we’ll speak with someone on the front lines of observing and analyzing settlement activity. Hagit Ofran is the co-director of Shalom Achshav’s Settlement Watch program, and is widely recognized as Israel’s foremost expert on Israeli settlements.



Please join us for this webinar on March 26th at 12:00pm (noon) Eastern Time.



