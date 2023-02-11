...Meanwhile, in the West Bank- Webinar with Hagit Ofran and Yoni Mizrachi (11/9/2023)

While the world’s attention is focused on Israel’s dual-front war, in Gaza and on its northern border, tensions in the West Bank are surging. Violent settlers are taking advantage of the crisis to attack West Bank Palestinians, Israeli government ministers are advancing additional budgets to the settlements and advancing settlement planning. West Bank Palestinian violence is on the rise and so is IDF tough action against Palestinian militants and demonstrators.

To discuss the situation in the West Bank in the midst of the current war, join our November 9th webinar with the co-directors of Peace Now’s Settlement Watch, Hagit Ofran and Yoni Mizrachi.

Hagit Ofran has two decades of expertise on issues related to the settlements in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem. She is widely recognized as Israel’s foremost expert on Israeli settlements.

Yonatan (Yoni) Mizrachi joined Shalom Achshav earlier this year. He is the co-founder and former executive director of Emek Shaveh, an organization working to prevent the exploitation of archaeology in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The webinar will take place on Thursday, November 9th at 2:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.