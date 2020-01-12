Webinar - Monday, Dec. 7, 3 pm (Eastern) - "West Bank Settlements Between Trump and Biden" with Peace Now's Hagit Ofran

Join Americans for Peace Now for a webinar featuring Hagit Ofran of Peace Now’s Settlement Watch Project.

Monday, December 7th 2020, 3:00 pm (EST)

One of the world’s leading experts on the subject, Hagit will examine the Trump administration’s legacy regarding settlements and what the Biden administration will need to do to reverse Trump’s radical shift from America’s traditional policy on this issue.

The discussion will focus on current developments in East Jerusalem, illegal outposts, Area C of the West Bank, and other Israeli efforts – backed by the outgoing Trump administration – to normalize the settlements and to advance West Bank annexation.

This webinar is part of our series on the Israel-Palestine implications of the transition from the Trump administration to president-elect Biden’s administration.