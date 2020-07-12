Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10:30 am (ET) - Webinar with Dr. Hanan Ashrawi - Palestinian Perspective on Trump to Biden Transition

Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 10:30 am (EST)

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi

Palestinian leader, legislator, activist, and scholar

Dr. Ashrawi will discuss the Palestinian perspective on the transition, and examine the state of US-Palestinian relations after Donald Trump’s four years in the White House, the Palestinian leadership’s efforts to push the reset button on the relationship as President-elect Biden prepares to enter the Oval Office next month, and the Palestinian expectations from the Biden administration. Dr. Ashrawi will also talk about the Palestinian leadership’s overall foreign policy, beyond the relationship with Washington.

Currently a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Dr. Ashrawi has held official positions with the Palestinian Authority, was a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, and founded the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights (MIFTAH). She is considered one of the most compelling spokespeople for the Palestinian national cause.