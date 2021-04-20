APN Webinar (Thursday, April 29, 2021) - Evangelical Support of Israel's Settlement Enterprise

Thursday, April 29, 2021, 3:00 pm (ET)

Evangelical Support of Israel's Settlement Enterprise

with Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon

What are the theological concerns at the core of evangelical support of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem? What material support for settlements in the occupied territories have American Christians provided? And what do U.S. churches who support Israel think about settlements?

These are some of the questions to be addressed in our April 29th, 3:00 pm (ET) webinar with Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon, Executive Director of Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP). CMEP is a coalition of 30 national Church communions and organizations that works to encourage pro-peace U.S. policies, and which opposes the occupation and the settlements.

