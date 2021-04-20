APN Webinar (Thursday, April 29, 2021) - Evangelical Support of Israel's Settlement Enterprise

Please join us for this timely webinar.
Thursday, April 29, 2021, 3:00 pm (ET)
Evangelical Support of Israel's Settlement Enterprise
with Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon
What are the theological concerns at the core of evangelical support of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem? What material support for settlements in the occupied territories have American Christians provided? And what do U.S. churches who support Israel think about settlements?
These are some of the questions to be addressed in our April 29th, 3:00 pm (ET) webinar with Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon, Executive Director of Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP). CMEP is a coalition of 30 national Church communions and organizations that works to encourage pro-peace U.S. policies, and which opposes the occupation and the settlements.
Ordained in an evangelical denomination, Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon has first-hand experience in evangelical engagement with Israel. Dr. Cannon’s doctorate, Mischief Making in Palestine, focused on the historic engagement of American Christians in the Israeli/Palestinian conflict. She is the editor of A Land Full of God, a book that discusses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a Christian perspective, which is pro-Israeli, pro-Palestinian and pro-peace.