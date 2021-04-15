APN Webinar (Wednesday, April 21, 2021) - Israel-Palestine on Capitol Hill with Congressman Mark Pocan

Please join us for this timely webinar.
Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 1:00 pm (ET)
Israel-Palestine on Capitol Hill
with Congressman Mark Pocan
The dynamics and politics of working on Israeli-Palestinian affairs on Capitol Hill have changed over time, as have the dynamics of advancing progressive sensibilities in Congress.
Join a special APN webinar to discuss these topics with Rep. Mark Pocan, one of the House leading progressives. APN President Hadar Susskind will engage Rep. Pocan in a conversation on April 21st at 1:00 pm.
Congressman Mark Pocan has represented Wisconsin's 2nd district in Congress for 8 years. Over that time he has become a leader and a progressive champion on many issues, including Israel/Palestine. Rep. Pocan is a member of the House Appropriations Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. He is also the Chair Emeritus of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.