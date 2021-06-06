Webinar (Thursday, June 10, 2021) - Israel's Political Earthquake

Please join us for this timely webinar.
Thursday, June 10, 2021, 3:00 pm (ET)
Israel's Political Earthquake
with Tal Schneider
Israelis are holding their breath as their country goes through a bizarre, almost impossible, political adventure. For an update and analysis, please join APN for a webinar with leading Israeli journalist Tal Schneider.
SPEAKER:
Tal Schneider is the political correspondent of the Times of Israel. She is a former Washington correspondent for the Israeli daily Maariv and frequently comments on Israeli politics on Israeli and global media.