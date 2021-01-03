APN Webinar (Thursday, March 4, 2021) - with Bernard Avishai and Sam Bahour

Thursday, March 4, 2021, 12:00 pm (ET)

The Israeli-Palestinian Confederation Model - with Bernard Avishai and Sam Bahour

Co-authors of the recent New York Times article, "Want Israeli-Palestinian Peace? Try Confederation"

As physical separation between Israel and a future Palestinian state seems increasingly difficult to accomplish, the confederation model is gaining momentum among scholars. To discuss the possible benefits of such a model, please join the co-authors of a recent New York Times article on the topic, Bernard Avishai and Sam Bahour. Avishai and Bahour will discuss the confederation idea on an APN webinar on March 4th at 12:00 noon (EST), in a conversation with APN Board member Geoffrey Lewis.

Sam Bahour is an American-Palestinian writer and management consultant living in Ramallah. Bernard Avishai is an American-Israeli university professor, author and business consultant living in Jerusalem.