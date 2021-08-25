Webinar (Thursday, Sept 2) - Israel-Palestine and US Public Opinion

American public attitudes toward Israel and the Palestinians have dramatically shifted in the past few years, particularly among liberals. Whether on Capitol Hill or among the general public, open criticism of Israeli policies is no longer taboo, as are questions relating to US aid to Israel. Public support – even sympathy – for Palestinians under Israeli occupation and their quest for civil and human rights is no longer a fringe position. While the needle is moving, the Israel-Palestine question continues to be an increasingly polarizing issue in the US public sphere.

To analyze the recent developments and the overarching trends on this matter, APN is hosting Prof. Shibley Telhami, a leading expert, who has been tracking US public opinion on Israel-Palestine for many years. In this webinar, Prof. Telhami will present findings from his recent poll on this issue and compare recent surveys to past data.