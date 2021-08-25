Webinar (Thursday, Sept 2) - Israel-Palestine and US Public Opinion

Israel-Palestine and US Public Opinion
with Shibley Telhami
American public attitudes toward Israel and the Palestinians have dramatically shifted in the past few
years, particularly among liberals. Whether on Capitol Hill or among the general public, open criticism of
Israeli policies is no longer taboo, as are questions relating to US aid to Israel. Public support – even
sympathy – for Palestinians under Israeli occupation and their quest for civil and human rights is no longer a
fringe position. While the needle is moving, the Israel-Palestine question continues to be an increasingly
polarizing issue in the US public sphere.
To analyze the recent developments and the overarching trends on this matter, APN is hosting Prof.
Shibley Telhami, a leading expert, who has been tracking US public opinion on Israel-Palestine for many years.
In this webinar, Prof. Telhami will present findings from his recent poll on this issue and compare recent
surveys to past data.
The webinar will be held on Thursday, September 2nd, at 12:00 noon.
Shibley Telhami is the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development and the Director of the University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll. He is also a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He has advised in one form or another every administration from George H.W. Bush to Barack Obama. His best-selling book, The Stakes: America and the Middle East, was selected by Foreign Affairs as one of the top five books on the Middle East in 2003. His most recent book, The World Through Arab Eyes: Arab Public Opinion and the Reshaping of the Middle East, was published in 2013.