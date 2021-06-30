Webinar (Thursday, July 8, 2021) - Palestinian Politics’ Ongoing Crisis

by APN 06/30/21
Join us at this timely webinar.

Palestinian Politics’ Ongoing Crisis

with Dr. Khalil Shikaki

Recent developments on the Palestinian public arena – the violent eruption in May 2021, the deferral of general elections, and now the death of a dissident in Palestinian Authority (PA) detention – have brought the approval ratings of President Mahmoud Abbas, the Fatah movement, and the PA to an all-time low. The Islamist Hamas, on the other hand, is gaining momentum.


For an update on the state of affairs on the Palestinian political arena, please join APN on a webinar with leading Palestinian pollster and political analyst Khalil Shikaki. Dr. Shikaki will analyze the results of his latest poll, taken after the violent confrontations of the month of May, and comment more broadly on the current state of Palestinian politics.


The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 8th, at 12:00 noon ET.

REGISTER HERE

SPEAKER:

Khalil Shikaki is a Professor of Political Science and director of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR). Since 2005 he has been a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University. He finished his Ph.D. in Political Science from Columbia University in 1985 and taught at several Palestinian and American universities.

