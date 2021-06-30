Webinar (Thursday, July 8, 2021) - Palestinian Politics’ Ongoing Crisis

Palestinian Politics’ Ongoing Crisis

with Dr. Khalil Shikaki

Recent developments on the Palestinian public arena – the violent eruption in May 2021, the deferral of general elections, and now the death of a dissident in Palestinian Authority (PA) detention – have brought the approval ratings of President Mahmoud Abbas, the Fatah movement, and the PA to an all-time low. The Islamist Hamas, on the other hand, is gaining momentum.



For an update on the state of affairs on the Palestinian political arena, please join APN on a webinar with leading Palestinian pollster and political analyst Khalil Shikaki. Dr. Shikaki will analyze the results of his latest poll, taken after the violent confrontations of the month of May, and comment more broadly on the current state of Palestinian politics.



The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 8th, at 12:00 noon ET.

