Webinar (Thursday, July 8, 2021) - Palestinian Politics’ Ongoing Crisis

Join us at this timely webinar.
Palestinian Politics’ Ongoing Crisis
with Dr. Khalil Shikaki
Recent developments on the Palestinian public arena – the violent eruption in May 2021, the deferral of general elections, and now the death of a dissident in Palestinian Authority (PA) detention – have brought the approval ratings of President Mahmoud Abbas, the Fatah movement, and the PA to an all-time low. The Islamist Hamas, on the other hand, is gaining momentum.
For an update on the state of affairs on the Palestinian political arena, please join APN on a webinar
with leading Palestinian pollster and political analyst Khalil Shikaki. Dr. Shikaki will analyze the results of
his latest poll, taken after the violent confrontations of the month of May, and comment more broadly on the
current state of Palestinian politics.
The webinar will take place on Thursday, July 8th, at 12:00 noon ET.
SPEAKER:
Khalil Shikaki is a Professor of Political Science and director of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR). Since 2005 he has been a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University. He finished his Ph.D. in Political Science from Columbia University in 1985 and taught at several Palestinian and American universities.