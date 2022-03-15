Webinar - The Holy Land Confederation Plan

Americans for Peace Now is committed to a two-state peace agreement. But that could take various forms. One of them is a confederation. The latest variation of such a scenario is the Holy Land Confederation Plan, co-authored by Dr. Hiba Husseini and Dr. Yossi Beilin, a Palestinian and an Israeli, both former peace negotiators.



What are the advantages of a confederative structure? How may it help overcome the current standstill in Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy? Is a confederative vision utopic or is it viable in the foreseeable future?



To address these and other questions, please join APN’s webinar with Hiba Husseini and Yossi Beilin on Monday March 21st 2022, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.



Register HERE

Speakers: