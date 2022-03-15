Webinar - The Holy Land Confederation Plan

Americans for Peace Now is committed to a two-state peace agreement. But that could take various forms. One of them is a confederation. The latest variation of such a scenario is the Holy Land Confederation Plan, co-authored by Dr. Hiba Husseini and Dr. Yossi Beilin, a Palestinian and an Israeli, both former peace negotiators.
What are the advantages of a confederative structure? How may it help overcome the current standstill in Israeli-Palestinian diplomacy? Is a confederative vision utopic or is it viable in the foreseeable future?
To address these and other questions, please join APN’s webinar with Hiba Husseini and Yossi Beilin on Monday March 21st 2022, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.
Speakers:
Dr. Hiba Husseini is a Managing Partner at the Ramallah-based Husseini & Husseini law firm. She served as a legal advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team since 1994 specializing in Jerusalem. She has written widely on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, on the rule of law and on Jerusalem. She holds a Doctoral Law degree from Georgetown University.
Dr. Yossi Beilin is the President and Founder of Beilink International Affairs, an international consulting firm. He initiated the Israeli-Palestinian Oslo process, and was one of the architects of Israel’s agreements with the PLO. During his long political career, he served – among other positions – as Minister of Justice, Minister of Economy and Planning, Member of Knesset, and Chair of the Meretz-Yachad Party. He holds a Doctoral degree in Political Science from Tel Aviv University.