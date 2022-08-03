Webinar - Ambassador Thomas Nides: Representing the US in Israel

Four months after the Senate confirmed him to represent the United States in Israel, Ambassador Thomas Nides will be APN’s guest on a March 15th webinar at 11:00 EST.



In conversation with APN Board member and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, Ambassador Nides will discuss the US relationship with Israel and its relations and with the Palestinians. He will comment on the Biden administration’s efforts to reduce tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and to help pave a way toward future peace.