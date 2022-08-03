Webinar - Ambassador Thomas Nides: Representing the US in Israel

|
Four months after the Senate confirmed him to represent the United
States in Israel, Ambassador Thomas Nides will be APN’s guest on a
March 15th webinar at 11:00 EST.
In conversation with APN Board member and American Federation of
Teachers President Randi Weingarten, Ambassador Nides will discuss
the US relationship with Israel and its relations and with the
Palestinians. He will comment on the Biden administration’s efforts
to reduce tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and to help
pave a way toward future peace.