Webinar - The Demolition Threat Against Al-Walaja

On March 30, 2022 the Israeli Supreme Court will be hearing the appeal of 38 Palestinian families from the Jerusalem village of Al-Walaja, whose homes are under threat of demolition. If their appeal is denied, it would mean the expulsion of nearly 300 Palestinians men, women and children from their homes.

This would not only be morally wrong, but it would also undermine prospects for peace, contributing to a larger Israeli effort to shift the demographics of Jerusalem as a way to prevent Palestinian claims to a capital in East Jerusalem, a key element of a negotiated two-state solution.

In an effort to prevent this demolition, 50 House Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the Biden administration to call on Israel to immediately freeze all demolitions in Al-Walaja.

Join us on Tuesday, March 29 at 1:00 pm Eastern (the day before the hearing) for an in-depth conversation on the situation with Aviv Tatarsky, one of Ir Amim’s lead researchers on the case. In conversation with Aviv will be Mark Zivin, a member of an ad-hoc committee of six people in the US and Israel who are working on behalf of Al-Walaja’s villagers.