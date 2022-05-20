Webinar: Palestinian Journalists under Occupation

What is it like to be a Palestinian journalist in the West Bank? What unique challenges do Palestinian members of the media face? What pressures do they encounter from Israel, the Palestinian government and their own society?



These questions, recently raised in the context of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, will be the focus of APN’s webinar on May 26th at 12:00 EST, hosting two prominent veteran Palestinian journalists, Daoud Kuttab and Mohamed Daraghmeh.