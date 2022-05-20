Webinar: Palestinian Journalists under Occupation

Featuring Daoud Kuttab and Mohammed Daraghmeh
What is it like to be a Palestinian journalist in the West Bank? What unique challenges do Palestinian members of the media face? What pressures do they encounter from Israel, the Palestinian government and their own society?
These questions, recently raised in the context of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, will be the focus of APN’s webinar on May 26th at 12:00 EST, hosting two prominent veteran Palestinian journalists, Daoud Kuttab and Mohamed Daraghmeh.
---
Daoud Kuttab is a journalist and media activist who works out of the West Bank and Amman, Jordan. He is a former Professor of Journalism at Princeton University and is currently the director general of Community Media Network (CMN), a nonprofit media organization dedicated to advancing independent media in the Arab world.
Mohammed Daraghmeh is the Palestine bureau chief of al-Shark News and a former West Bank correspondent for the Associated Press.
