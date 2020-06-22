APN Zoom Webinars - Annexation: Palestinian Public Opinion with Dr. Khalil Shikaki (Fri., 6/26) / US-Israel Relations with Amb. Daniel Shapiro (Mon. 6/29)

To analyze the state of affairs among the Palestinian public and its leadership as Israel moves to annex large swathes of the West Bank, join APN’s Zoom webinar with leading Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki, the director of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research.

Friday, June 26, 12:00 pm (Eastern)

REGISTER HERE

Pummeled by the Israeli occupation, Palestinian Authority diplomatic ineptness in the West Bank and Hamas governance incompetence in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian public is now facing the specter of West Bank annexation. Mahmoud Abbas’ PLO, utterly committed to two-state diplomacy with Israel, is hard-pressed to respond to this paradigm-changing move by the Israeli government.

Khalil Shikaki is a Professor of Political Science and director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (Ramallah, Palestine). Since 2005 he has been a senior fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University. He finished his Ph.D. in Political Science from Columbia University in 1985, and taught at several Palestinian and American universities.



NEXT WEBINAR - MONDAY, JUNE 29

West Bank Annexation: The Impact on US-Israel Relations – A Briefing with Amb. Daniel Shapiro



The Trump administration is working closely with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to advance Israel’s annexation of large swaths of the West Bank.



To analyze the Trump administration's policy on annexation and the impact of West Bank annexation on future US-Israeli relations, join APN's Zoom webinar with Ambassador Daniel Shapiro. Dan was is the former US ambassador to Israel. Currently, he is a distinguished visiting fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies.

Monday, June 29, 12:00 pm (Eastern) REGISTER HERE