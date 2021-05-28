Webinar (Thursday, June 3, 2021) - Rebuilding Bridges between Israeli Arabs and Jews

Join us for this timely webinar.
Thursday, June 3, 2021, 1:00 pm (ET)
Rebuilding Bridges Between Arabs and Jews
with Maisam Jaljuli and Shuli Dichter
In recent years, while Israeli government policies and Knesset legislation challenged efforts to advance a shared Jewish-Arab society in Israel, Jewish and Arab activists were successfully building genuine bridges between the two publics, based on a sense of shared citizenhood.
Did the recent eruption of inter-communal Jewish-Arab hostilities smash these bridges? Could they be rebuilt? What should be the foundation for an effective Jewish-Arab shared society in Israel? Does the recent crisis open opportunities to establish such a solid foundation?
To answer these and other questions on the state of Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, APN will host a webinar featuring two leading activists in this field, Maisam Jaljuli and Shuli Dichter.
The webinar will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, at 1:00 pm ET.
SPEAKERS:
Shalom (Shuli) Dichter is the author of Tensions and Good Intentions, a vision for shared society between Arabs and Jews in Israel. He is the former Executive Director of Hand in Hand, the Centers for Bilingual Education, and the former co-executive director of Sikkuy, The Association for the Advancement of Civic Equality, a Jewish-Arab advocacy organization.
Maisam Jaljuli is the co-chair of the board of directors of Sikkuy and a member of the secretariat of the Jewish Arab organization Standing Together, a Jewish Arab movement that mobilizes people for equality, social justice, and peace. She is active in a broad spectrum of a social, feminist, labor and political causes and a leading member of the political party Hadash