Webinar (Thursday, June 3, 2021) - Rebuilding Bridges between Israeli Arabs and Jews

Thursday, June 3, 2021, 1:00 pm (ET)

Rebuilding Bridges Between Arabs and Jews

with Maisam Jaljuli and Shuli Dichter

In recent years, while Israeli government policies and Knesset legislation challenged efforts to advance a shared Jewish-Arab society in Israel, Jewish and Arab activists were successfully building genuine bridges between the two publics, based on a sense of shared citizenhood.

Did the recent eruption of inter-communal Jewish-Arab hostilities smash these bridges? Could they be rebuilt? What should be the foundation for an effective Jewish-Arab shared society in Israel? Does the recent crisis open opportunities to establish such a solid foundation?

To answer these and other questions on the state of Jewish-Arab relations in Israel, APN will host a webinar featuring two leading activists in this field, Maisam Jaljuli and Shuli Dichter.

The webinar will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, at 1:00 pm ET.

REGISTER HERE