Webinar (Tuesday, June 29, 2021) - New Government; New Opportunities?

Join us at this timely webinar.
New Government; New Opportunities?
with Member of Knesset Mossi Raz
Nobody expects Israel’s new government to sign or even negotiate a peace agreement with the Palestinians.
The Lapid-Bennett government is comprised of white doves, hardline hawks, and everything between. Does this
makeup necessarily impose a stasis on matters pertaining to Israeli-Palestinian relations, or might it allow
for some progress?
To answer this and other related questions, join APN for a webinar featuring Knesset Member Mossi Raz of the Meretz Party, which is a member of the new
governing coalition.
This webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 29th at 11 am Eastern time.
SPEAKER:
A longtime politician and peace activist, Member of Knesset Mossi Raz was
the secretary general of Israel’s Peace Now movement and the director of Ir Shalem, a nonprofit that advocated for
Jewish-Arab equality and coexistence in Jerusalem.