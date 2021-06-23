Webinar (Tuesday, June 29, 2021) - New Government; New Opportunities?

Nobody expects Israel’s new government to sign or even negotiate a peace agreement with the Palestinians. The Lapid-Bennett government is comprised of white doves, hardline hawks, and everything between. Does this makeup necessarily impose a stasis on matters pertaining to Israeli-Palestinian relations, or might it allow for some progress?

To answer this and other related questions, join APN for a webinar featuring Knesset Member Mossi Raz of the Meretz Party, which is a member of the new governing coalition.