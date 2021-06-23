Webinar (Tuesday, June 29, 2021) - New Government; New Opportunities?

by APN 06/23/21
Join us at this timely webinar.

New Government; New Opportunities?

with Member of Knesset Mossi Raz

Nobody expects Israel’s new government to sign or even negotiate a peace agreement with the Palestinians. The Lapid-Bennett government is comprised of white doves, hardline hawks, and everything between. Does this makeup necessarily impose a stasis on matters pertaining to Israeli-Palestinian relations, or might it allow for some progress?
To answer this and other related questions, join APN for a webinar featuring Knesset Member Mossi Raz of the Meretz Party, which is a member of the new governing coalition.

This webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 29th at 11 am Eastern time. 

REGISTER HERE

 

SPEAKER:

A longtime politician and peace activist, Member of Knesset Mossi Raz was the secretary general of Israel’s Peace Now movement and the director of Ir Shalem, a nonprofit that advocated for Jewish-Arab equality and coexistence in Jerusalem.

