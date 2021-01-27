APN Webinar (Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021) - Zaha Hassan: Palestinian Politics – An Update

Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 1:00 pm (ET)

Zaha Hassan

Human Rights Lawyer, Visiting Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Her research focus is on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the use of international legal mechanisms by political movements, and U.S. foreign policy in the region. Previously, she was the coordinator and senior legal advisor to the Palestinian negotiating team during the PLO’s bid for United Nations membership, and was a member of the Palestinian delegation to Quartet-sponsored exploratory talks between 2011 and 2012.



Her talk will focus on current Palestinian politics, including efforts to advance political reform, unity talks between Fatah and Hamas, plans for elections (both presidential, parliamentary and PLO plenary elections), and current Palestinian efforts to reestablish bilateral relations with the incoming Biden administration.