Webinar (Monday, May 24, 2021) - What Now? Lessons from the Recent Round of Israeli-Palestinian Violence

Please join us for this timely webinar.
Monday, May 24, 2021, 11:00 am (ET)
What Now? Lessons from the Recent Round of Israeli-Palestinian Violence
with Yossi Alpher and Shaqued Morag
May of 2021 will be remembered as a traumatic landmark in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. What are its short-term and long-term repercussions? Where do Israelis and Palestinians find themselves after the recent hostilities? What’s next? How deep is the rift caused by Jewish-Arab inter-communal violence? What are the takeaways for Israel’s peace movement?
To answer these and other questions relating to the crisis, please join us for a webinar on Monday, May 24th at 11:00 am (ET) featuring Israeli strategic expert Yossi Alpher and Peace Now’s Executive Director Shaqued Morag.
The conversation will be moderated by APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind.
SPEAKERS:
Yossi Alpher, the author of APN’s weekly analysis Hard Questions Tough Answers, is an independent security analyst. He is the former director of the Jaffee Center for Strategic Studies at Tel Aviv University, a former senior official with Israel’s Mossad, and a former IDF intelligence officer.
Shaqued Morag is the executive director of Israel’s peace movement Shalom Achshav (Peace Now). A seasoned political and social activist, Shaqued served in senior positions at Israel’s Meretz party, including the party’s secretary-general.