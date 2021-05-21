Webinar (Monday, May 24, 2021) - What Now? Lessons from the Recent Round of Israeli-Palestinian Violence

Monday, May 24, 2021, 11:00 am (ET)

What Now? Lessons from the Recent Round of Israeli-Palestinian Violence

with Yossi Alpher and Shaqued Morag

May of 2021 will be remembered as a traumatic landmark in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. What are its short-term and long-term repercussions? Where do Israelis and Palestinians find themselves after the recent hostilities? What’s next? How deep is the rift caused by Jewish-Arab inter-communal violence? What are the takeaways for Israel’s peace movement?

To answer these and other questions relating to the crisis, please join us for a webinar on Monday, May 24th at 11:00 am (ET) featuring Israeli strategic expert Yossi Alpher and Peace Now’s Executive Director Shaqued Morag.

The conversation will be moderated by APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind.

