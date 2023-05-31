Webinar- West Bank Settlements: 56 Years Into the Occupation

Join Americans for Peace Now for a conversation with Hagit Ofran, one of the world’s leading experts on Israel’s settlements, on June 5th. This date marks the 56th anniversary of the 1967 war that gave birth to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank. Ofran has been documenting Israel’s settlement policies and practices, and their influence on West Bank Palestinians since joining Peace Now’s Settlement Watch team 18 years ago.

Ofran will examine the cumulative impact of the settlements-- the chief physical obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace. She will discuss the settlements' impact on the current situation on the ground and scrutinize the policies and practices of the current government.

The webinar will take place on Monday, June 5th, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

Register HERE.