Legislative Round-Up- June 14, 2024

Produced by the Foundation for Middle East Peace.
1. Bills & Resolutions
(NO ONE WILL STOP CONGRESS FROM GIVING ISRAEL ALL THE WEAPONS IT WANTS!!!) S. 4537: Introduced 6/13/24 by Risch (R-ID), “A bill to provide for congressional oversight of proposed changes to arms sales to Israel, and for other purposes.” Referred to the Committee on Foreign Relations
(TARGETING ACADEMIA) HR 8648: Introduced 6/7/24 by Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), the “Civil Rights Protection Act of 2024.“ Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. Also see: press release – Chavez-DeRemer Leads Effort to Support Students Facing Discrimination on College and University Campuses [“‘Across the country, colleges and universities have repeatedly failed to protect Jewish students from antisemitic protests and riots. It has exposed a dire need for a comprehensive and commonsense standard for these institutions to follow when addressing discrimination. My Civil Rights Protection Act would break down barriers and ensure students have resources to protect themselves and their peers. Students experiencing discrimination already feel isolated and alone – they shouldn’t be left in the dark by the institution that’s supposed to be doing everything possible to protect them,’ Chavez-DeRemer said.”] NOTE: this bill is being fast-tracked by House Republicans — introduced 6/7/24, and marked up/passed by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on 6/13/24 (markup video).
(TARGETING PROTESTERS & FUNDERS) H. Res. 1300: Introduced 6/13/24 by Palmer (R-AL) and 15 cosponsors (all Republicans), “Condemning campus protest backers.“ Referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. The resolution attacks and denounces protests/protesters opposing Israel’s actions in Gaza in the wake of the October 7th Hamas attacks on Israel; implies a connection between the protests/protesters and both Hamas and Iran; condemns funders of the groups involved (including – predictably – name-checking George Soros; and “calls for a full investigation of all foreign adversaries engaged in promoting and provoking campus and public unrest.”
(DRONES) S. 4515: Introduced 6/11/24 by Romney (R-UT) and Rosen (D-NV), “A bill to combat foreign terrorist acquisition of unmanned aerial systems, and for other purposes,” aka the “Combating Foreign Terrorist Drones Act.” Referred to the Committee on Armed Services. Also see: press release 6/12/24 — Rosen, Romney Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Keep Drones Out of the Hands of Foreign Terrorists [“...to prevent foreign terrorists—such as Al Qaeda, the Islamic State, and Iran-backed groups like the Houthis—from acquiring unmanned aerial systems, or drones, to conduct attacks, collect intelligence, and deliver weapons or supplies. As recently as January 28, 2024, an Iran-backed terrorist group committed a drone attack in Jordan that killed three American soldiers and injured 40 more.“]
2. Letters
- 6/14/24: After Treasury Fails to Provide Iran Sanctions Report, Scott Demands Answers [from Yellen] [letter text]
- 6/14/24: Barrasso to Haaland: No Excuse for Acts of Violence and Vandalism [letter text] [“I am deeply troubled with last weekend’s incidents near the White House involving pro-terror, anti-Israel agitators. These individuals not only vandalized federal property with messages such as ‘Long live Hamas’ and ‘Muslim 4 Hamas,’ but also assaulted U.S. Park Police (USPP) officers and a National Park Service (NPS) ranger. These overt criminal acts, committed on your watch, necessitate your unequivocal condemnation and decisive action to help bring these agitators to justice.”]
- 6/12/24: Budd Leads Colleagues to Demand IRS Investigate Palestine Chronicle’s Links to Terrorism [letter text]. Also see: GOP Senators Press IRS To Revoke Tax-Exempt Status of ‘Palestine Chronicle’ Nonprofit Tied to Hamas Hostage Taker (Washington Free Beacon 6/12/24)
- 6/12/24: Rubio Demands President Biden Suspend Al Jazeera’s Press Credentials [letter text]
- 6/11/24: Comer Continues Probe into UNRWA Funding After Inadequate Response from State Department [letter text]
- 6/10/24: Chairman Smith Demands Revocation of Tax-Exempt Status for U.S.-Based Media Organization Employing Hostage-Taker in Gaza [letter text]. Also see: House Republicans call on White House to revoke non-profit status of Palestine Chronicle (Jewish Insider 6/10/24); Iran’s Ties to the ‘Palestine Chronicle’ – Abdullah Aljamal, who held Israeli hostages, worked as journalist for an organization registered as a U.S. nonprofit. Here’s what we know. (Free Beacon 6/10/24); U.S. Legislators Urge Revocation of Pro-Hamas Website’s Tax-Exempt Status Over Gaza Hostage Scandal (Foundation for Defense of Democracies 6/11/24)
3. FY25 SFOPS (House)
>>State-of-play: On 6/12/24, the House Appropriations Committee marked up and passed (by a vote of 31-26) the base text of the FY25 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations bill and its accompanying report. Also see: summary (Republicans); summary (Democrats); Fact Sheet (Democrats). That hearing (video here) featured – predictably – lots of grandstanding in support of Israel and point-scoring against Palestinians, including amendments reflecting both (for a summary of Democratic amendments rejected by Republicans, and Republican amendments adopted, see the Committee’s 6/12/24 press release, Committee Approves FY25 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act. Next up: debate/amendments on the House floor (stay tuned).
>>Important Background/Context to Understand this bill: As was the case last year, it is clear that Republicans did not draft this bill with any expectation that it would attract bipartisan support in the House, or that Senate Democrats would permit it to pass into law in its current form. Rather, this bill is about Republicans scoring populist, political points in the countdown to the November 2024 elections. That said, the fact that this won’t pass into law does not mean people should dismiss or ignore what it contains. Rather, this bill should be understood as a roadmap of what Republicans WILL pass into law if and when they have the power to do so.
>>The Middle East in the House FY25 SFOPS bill: Like the FY2024 bill, but even more so, the FY25 SFOPS bill in an expression of both unwavering, almost cult-like support for Israel and, relatedly, pathological antipathy toward any program, agency, body, government, funding, or office that Israel objects to or that in any way is viewed as critical of Israel or supportive of the Palestinians (and as noted vis-a-vis the FY24 bill, in adopting this approach, Republicans are standing on the shoulders of Democrats who have for years used this exact same framing in their own pro-Israel grandstanding). This approach, if it were to pass into law, would represent the most openly anti-Palestinian, anti-UN, anti-diplomacy, pro-Israeli impunity U.S. foreign policy in history.
My full analysis/summary of the Middle East-related details of the FY25 SFOPS bill and the accompanying report is available here.
Key elements (including new/important additions, edits and changes) are summarized below.
Aid for Israel
- The bill includes $3.3 billion in FMF for Israel (consistent with the MOU) of which $450.3 million can be spent in Israel.
- (CHANGED) The bill includes $6.5 million for refugee resettlement in Israel. This is an increase – since 2019 this funding had leveled off at $5 million (after being much higher at various times in the past, most recently during the period when large numbers of Jewish refugees were coming to Israel from the former Soviet Union).
- (NEW) Section 7035, part (b)(5) would exempt Israel from limits codified under US law on the amounts of defense articles it can obtain from US war reserve stockpiles in FY25.
- (NEW) Section 7035, Part (c)(5) would withhold 50% of funding for key State Department programs and for the office of the Secretary of State, until the Secretary of State certifies that any defense articles/services for Israel that have been previously withheld by the Biden administration have been delivered [irrespective of any US laws that might actually require them to be withheld].
- (NEW) Section 7035, Part (c)(6) requires the Secretary of State to obligate any remaining aid for Israel within 30 days.
Boycotts of Israel/Settlements
- (NEW) BDS REPORT TO CONGRESS: The Report accompanying the bill requires the President to report to Congress “…about the BDS campaign, which shall cover companies, international organizations,countries, and other organizations, including state investment vehicles, that are involved in promoting the movement and specific steps the Department of State has taken or expects to take to discourage or end politically-motivated efforts to boycott, divest from or sanction Israel and Israeli entities.”
- (NEW) BDS vetting: The Report accompanying the bill requires the Secretary of state to “expand vetting policies and practices” in order to impose a blanket boycott on US assistance going “to or through any individual, private entity, government entity, or educational institution that the Secretary knows or has reason to believe advocates, plans, sponsors, engages in, or has engaged in, the BDS movement.” It also directs State and USAID to “strengthen policies and procedures to ensure organizations supported through funding are not participants in the BDS movement.” NOTE: This provision — assuming it is interpreted to include differentiation between Israel and settlements, which is a reasonable assumption given how Congress has treated settlement boycotts/differentiation in the past — would not merely complicate US relationships vis-a-vis aid for/engagement with the Palestinians — it would kneecap the ability of the US to cooperate with European and most international aid organizations worldwide (most of which have a clear policy of differentiating between Israel and settlements, consistent with international law and EU policy)
- (NEW) BDS vetting: The Report requires: “Not later than 90 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State shall update the report required under this heading in House Report 118–146 on steps taken to expand vetting policies and procedures to ensure that organizations receiving United States assistance do not directly or indirectly participate in or promote the BDS movement.”
Targeting the Palestinians/PA
- The bill earmarks NO FUNDING for the Palestinians/PA.
- (CHANGED) The bill would eliminates what had up until now been a perennial waiver included of Section 7041(j), “West Bank and Gaza — language enabling the the Secretary of State to waive an overarching ban on assistance to the PA in the case where the Palestinians gain status at the UN if he “certifies to the Committees on Appropriations that to do so is in the national security interest of the United States, and submits a report to such Committees detailing how the waiver and the continuation of assistance would assist in furthering Middle East peace.”
- (NEW) In this same section, the bill would add another condition for allowing the Palestinians to re-open representation in the U.S.—requiring the President to certify that the Palestinians have not “initiated any further action, whether directly or indirectly, based on an Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice that undermines direct negotiations to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including matters related to final status and Israel’s longstanding security rights and responsibilities.”
- (CHANGED) The bill would alter– to raise the bar significantly– a perennial waiver that would allow for the re-opening a Palestinian representative office in the U.S. Previously, it required that the Palestinians “have taken credible steps to enter into direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel and it is important to the national security interests of the United States and the conduct of diplomacy in advancing Middle East peace.” In this new bill text, the requirements for using the waiver have escalated, demanding that the Palestinians, “have entered into direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel” [a requirement that the Palestinians literally do not have the power to meet unilaterally].
- (NEW) DE-FUNDING US DIPLOMATS WHO DEAL WITH PALESTINIANS — Part (1)(c) of this section states simply: “None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act may be made available for the Office of Palestinian Affairs, Department of State.” [The Office of Palestinian Affairs is the part of the US Embassy in Jerusalem responsible for dealing with Palestinian-related issues and engaging Palestinians.]
- (NEW) FRAGMENTING PALESTINE: Part 5 of this section, entitled “Directive” states: “Beginning in fiscal year 2025,the Secretary of State shall bifurcate the budget operating unit of ‘West Bank and Gaza’ into separate units.” [Under the Oslo Accords (which the US ostensibly still supports), the West Bank and Gaza Strip are to be treated as a single territorial unit. Efforts to bifurcate them into separate units align closely with longstanding efforts of Greater Israel advocates.]
Targeting the UN, UNRWA, & throwing in the IHRA Definition
- (NEW) Withholding of 15% of US funding to the UN & UN Agencies— Section 7048, Part (a) requires the withholding from obligation of 15% of the US assessed contribution to to the United Nations, “including the Department of Peacekeeping Operations), international organizations, or any United Nations agency,” until the Secretary of State determines and reports to the appropriate congressional committees that the organization, department, or agency is meeting a laundry list of requirements, including “taking credible steps to combat anti-Israel bias.”
- (NEW) Enforcing the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism—The Report accompanying the bill notes, with respect to that above-mentioned report, that: “In carrying out the requirement of subsection (a), the Secretary of State shall also consider and report on efforts to combat antisemitism, as defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, as appropriate.”
- (CHANGED) The bill eliminates a waiver, included in past SFOPS bills, giving the Secretary of State the authority to waive – for the sake of the national interest of the United States – restrictions on funding for UN agencies headed by a country associated with terrorism.
- (NEW) De-funding UNRWA—Part (d) of this section bars any US funding for UNRWA, bars the US from doing anything to “to solicit or otherwise encourage funds for UNRWA from other donors and sources” and requires the State Department to prepare and provide a “transition plan” for “providing assistance in the Middle East without direct or indirect funding to, or support from, UNRWA”
- (NEW) Piling on Against UNRWA — The Report accompanying the bills piles on exuberantly against UNRWA: “…The Committee notes that UNRWA has been compromised by staff who have promoted incitement to violence, antisemitism, and the destruction of the State of Israel. The Committee is concerned by UNRWA’s relationship with Hamas and other terrorist organizations, including credible allegations that several UNRWA staff participated in the October 7, 2023 massacre that killed over 1,200 people, including American citizens, and was the worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Further, the Committee is concerned by the use of UNRWA facilities to shield Hamas infrastructure, such as the Hamas data center under UNRWA’s Gaza headquarters. The Committee notes allegations that significant numbers of UNRWA staff celebrated the October 7 massacre on social media and that hundreds of UNRWA staff, including school principals and senior UNRWA management, are also members of terrorist organizations that violently oppress the Palestinian people, including by using them as human shields. The Committee recognizes that the Palestinian people deserve better than to be subjected to UNRWA’s failure to promote peaceful coexistence with the State of Israel.”
- (NEW) De-funding [and for all intents and purposes pulling the US out of] the UN and certain UN agencies: The Report accompanying the bill states: “The Committee recommendation does not include funding for assessed contributions for certain United Nations agencies and other international organizations, including the United Nations regular budget. The Committee also prohibits funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). The Committee remains concerned with the continued lack of progress toward meaningful reforms at the United Nations that, at a minimum, should include increased fiscal transparency, meaningful consequences for sexual misconduct by United Nations officials and peacekeepers, protections for whistleblowers, combating antisemitism, and holding member states accountable for undermining international security and investigations into the origins of COVID–19. The Committee strongly condemns the United Nations General Assembly for undermining peace and security between the Israeli and Palestinian people by passing the ‘Status of Palestine in the United Nations’ resolution that provided the ‘State of Palestine’ almost all the rights and privileges as Member States. The Committee notes that the United Nations is not capable of living up to its charter that includes the purpose ‘to maintain international peace and security’. The Committee has concluded that further assessed contributions to the United Nations are not justified and increased scrutiny and oversight must predicate any consideration of a voluntary contribution to the United Nations or any United Nations agency…”
- (NEW) United Nations anti-Israel agenda: The Report states: “The Committee urges the Secretary of State to declare it is the policy of the United States to pursue the principled position to veto one-sided, anti-Israel resolutions at the United Nations Security Council”
- (NEW) United Nations voting practices: The Report states: “In considering bilateral assistance for a foreign government, the Secretary of State shall review, among other factors, the voting practices of such government at the United Nations in relation to United States strategic interests.” [as a reminder, this is basically the policy then-US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley articulated in 2018]
- (NEW) Annual report on anti-Israel bias: “Not later than 90 days after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State shall submit a report to the appropriate congressional committees describing instances of anti-Israel bias at the United Nations, including an identification of the agencies and entities where such bias has been demonstrated in the past, including those that appear under this heading in title I of House Report 116–444.”
Targeting the ICC & ICJ
- (NEW) De-funding the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—Part (n) states: “None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act and prior Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs may be made available for a contribution, grant, or other payment to the International Court of Justice, notwithstanding any other provision of law.”
- (NEW) De-funding the International Criminal Court (ICC)— Part (m) states: “None of the funds appropriated or otherwise made available by this Act and prior Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs may be made available for a contribution, grant, or other payment to the International Criminal Court, notwithstanding any other provision of law.”
- (NEW) Regarding the ICJ and ICC, the Report accompanying the bill notes: “The Committee strongly condemns and unequivocally rejects one-sided, politicized, anti-Israel activity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ) and prohibits funds provided in this and prior acts for such courts. The Committee directs the Secretary of State to prioritize diplomatic efforts to prevent any further efforts to weaponize the ICC and ICJ against Israel.”
Targeting Gaza/Palestinians in Gaza
- (NEW) IG INVESTIGATIONS OF USG PARTNERS IN GAZA ASSISTANCE: Section 7069, Part (h) requires that the Inspectors General of the Department of State and USAID conduct investigations of their agencies implementing partners with respect to assistance in the West Bank and Gaza, or “entities that provide logistical support to implementing partners” [I’m pretty sure this is code for UNRWA] in order to determine if “allegations or reports that such entities have employed staff or contractors that are members of, or affiliated with, a United States designated terrorist organization or have participated in any terrorist act, including before, on, or after October 7, 2023, are credible, and, as appropriate, refer their investigative findings for potential criminal, civil, or administrative enforcement remedies.” [in effect a provision accusing US partner organizations of being in league with Hamas]
- (NEW) [and underscoring that the racist, dehumanizing cruelty really is the point]—NO GAZA REFUGEES IN US: Section 7069, Part (i) states: “None of the funds appropriated by this Act and prior Acts making appropriations for the Department of State, foreign operations, and related programs under the headings ‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’ and ‘United States Emergency Refugee and Migration Fund’ may be used to support the admission and resettlement into the United States of a foreign national from Gaza.”
Random stuff
- (NEW) Targeting US Universities: During the Full Committee mark-up, a provision was added via en bloc amendment by Diaz-Balart (R-FL) barring any funding in the bill being made available to any U.S. university “that has failed to take administrative action against any student, staff member, or student group that commits acts of antisemitism while utilizing the facilities, grounds, or resources of said institution.”
- (NEW) Targeting the Maldives: During the Full Committee mark-up, a provision was added via an amendment offered by Clyde (R-GA), barring funding to the Republic of the Maldives “until the Secretary of State determines that the Republic has revoked its ban on Israeli passport holders.”
Also see: House Appropriations Committee approves 2025 State Department funding bill [“The bill restricts funding to the U.N., UNRWA and other international bodies, as well as boosts funding for the U.S. antisemitism envoy”] (Jewish Insider 6/14/24)
4. FY25 NDAA (House)
This week the House took up HR 8070 (Report), the “Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for FY25.” After 2 days of consideration of amendments on the floor, the bill was passed 6/14/24 by a vote of mostly party-line vote of 217-199 vote (6 Democrats votes “yes”, 3 Republicans voted “no”). The base bill (as always) includes far-reaching Israel/Middle East provisions, which were added to by numerous amendments. Notably, Democrats elected to allow almost all amendments (which were brought to the floor in “en bloc” packages”) to pass by voice votes, rather than demanding roll call votes. Action now moves to the Senate – stay tuned.
My full analysis/summary of the Middle East-related details of the FY25 SFOPS bill and the accompanying report is available here.
Also see:
- HASC press release 6/14/24: ROGERS STATEMENT ON HOUSE PASSAGE OF FY25 NDAA
- Rep. Schiff (D-CA) 6/14/24: Rep. Schiff Statement on House GOP’s Poison-Pilled NDAA
- NOTE: many, many members issued press releases or made statements on social media regarding the NDAA. Check member websites and social media accounts to see what any specific member might have said (it’s too much to cover here)
- House Armed Services Committee Fact Sheet, FY25 NDAA Defending Israel
- The Intercept 6/12/24: House Votes to Block U.S. Funding to Rebuild Gaza
- Middle East Eye 6/11/24: US Congress aims to deepen Israel ‘anti-tunnel’ defence capabilities
5. Hearings & Markups
6/11/24: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a classified briefing (CLOSED TS/SCI) entitled, Policy Developments and Dynamics in the Middle East. Briefers were Deputy Assistant to the President and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk, and Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor for Energy and Investment Amos Hochstein.
6/13/24: The House Committee on Ways and Means held yet another witch-hunt/kangaroo court hearing entitled, Hearing on the Crisis on Campus: Antisemitism, Radical Faculty, and the Failure of University Leadership. The witness line-up showcased a broad spectrum of views all of which are in total agreement with the title of the hearing: Shai Davidai, Professor at Columbia University (testimony); Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (testimony); Talia Dror, Student at Cornell University (testimony – back again after testifying at this same committee on a similar topic late last year); Ken Marcus, Brandeis Center (testimony); and Jonathan Pidluzny, America First Policy Institute (testimony). Also see: hearing video; Chairman Smith Opening Statement – Hearing on the Crisis on Campus: Antisemitism, Radical Faculty, and the Failure of University Leadership; AJC press release – AJC CEO Ted Deutch Tells Congress: Antisemitism Cannot Be Normalized on College Campuses; University tax-exempt status under threat after semester of campus antisemitism (Washington Examiner 6/13/24)
6/18/24: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism will hold a hearing entitled, FY 2025 Budget Request for the Middle East and North Africa. Witnesses will be Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and Deputy Assistant USAID Administrator, Bureau for the Middle East Jeanne Pryor.
6. Israel/Palestine in 2024 Politics/Elex
General analysis/News
- The Hill 6/14/24: Bowman: Hillary Clinton’s support for challenger not a ‘major endorsement’
- Current Affairs 6/13/24:
- Mondoweiss 6/12/24: ‘Their message is, The Empire Strikes Back’: Breaking down AIPAC’s role in the 2024 election [“Political consultant Peter Feld unpacks AIPAC’s strategy in the Democratic primaries, Jamaal Bowman’s bad poll numbers, and whether Gaza will impact Biden’s reelection.”]
- Ballotpedia 6/12/24: How the Middle East is playing out in Congressional primaries
- Fairness & Accuracy In Reporting 6/11/24: A Maryland House Race Shows How Not to Cover AIPAC
- Truthout 6/10/24: Report: AIPAC Is Funneling GOP Donor Money Into Democratic Primaries [“‘I want to support the most conservative person who can win,’ one Republican donor said.”]
- Common Dreams 6/10/24: George Latimer in New York and Wesley Bell in Missouri are trying to become Democratic members of Congress off millions of dollars of money from rich right-wing Republicans,’ said one group.”]
- The Hill 6/10/24: Thomas Massie tells Tucker Carlson that every Republican congressman ‘has an AIPAC person’
- New York Times 6/10/24: Bowman Makes Amends With Democratic Socialists After Rift Over Israel [“Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York told members of the socialist group that his views on Israel aligned with theirs, and insisted that he never quit the group, despite earlier claims.“]
- Politico 6/9/24: Bipartisanship or Republican meddling? AIPAC is biggest source of GOP donations in Dem primaries [“AIPAC sees support for Israel as bipartisan, and its donors come from both parties. But its practice of sending money from GOP donors into Democratic races has enraged progressives”]
- Times of Israel 6/8/24: Ritchie Torres slams ‘blithering idiots’ behind secret Israeli influence campaign
- The Liberal Patriot/Josh Kraushaar (Editor in Chief of Jewish Insider and a Fox News Radio political analyst) 6/7/24: How the Pro-Israel Community Fights Extremism in Both Parties [“One of the great ironies about the progressive activists’ rhetoric against AIPAC is that it caricatures the group as a handmaiden of right-wing Republicans—even as the group has been mainly engaged on behalf of moderate Democrats and, overall, been a force against extremism on all sides. It’s a sign of the abuse of language—and overall bias in coverage—that a sinister narrative of AIPAC’s deep resources has overwhelmed the reality that they’re the biggest outside force for moderation in politics right now.“]
New York
- Washington Post 6/14/24: Netanyahu’s speech to Congress could cause long-term damage – While Democrats are wary, Republicans see a short-term political win — but at what cost?
- Politico 6/14/24: Playbook: Why Jim Clyburn hasn’t endorsed Jamaal Bowman
- The Nation 6/13/24: Why So Much Depends Upon Jamaal Bowman Beating AIPAC [“The pro-Israel lobbying group is spending millions to oust the New York congressman, but Bowman has ‘people power.‘”]
- Mondoweiss 6/13/24: The Shift: Bowman’s Bad Poll — The Israel lobby is set to make an example of Jamaal Bowman. Even if they’re barely talking about Israel as they do it.
- Gothamist 6/13/24: NY Dem challenging Bowman shares dozens of donors with Republican who sought Santos’ seat
- Associated Press 6/13/24: Israel-Hamas war roils congressional race outside New York City, testing Democrats in pivotal clash
- The New Republic 6/13/24: Ritchie Torres vs. the Left [“Why the New York Democrat chose Israel over his progressive colleagues“]
- The Guardian 6/13/24: Hillary Clinton endorses challenger for Jamaal Bowman’s New York House seat [“Former secretary of state voices supports for Aipac-backed George Latimer in congressional race”]
- Politico 6/12/24: Charges of racism mark final stretch of nasty NY House primary [“Rep. Jamaal Bowman has accused challenger George Latimer of discrimination against Blacks — and more recently, Muslims.“]
- New York Post 6/12/24: Jewish activists get out the vote in bid to topple anti-Israel ‘Squad’ Rep. Jamaal Bowman
- New York Times 6/11/24: No one should be surprised a Black politician is the canary in AIPAC’s coal mine [“Will Democrats allow their foes to choose their candidates? New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman hopes not“]
- Washington Free Beacon 6/11/24: Jamaal Bowman’s Closing Message: I’m Still a Socialist and Oct. 7 Was Israel’s Fault
- New York Daily News 6/11/24: Bowman accuses Latimer of anti-Arab ‘dog whistle’ in NY-16 primary debate
- New York Post 6/11/24: NY ‘Squad’ Rep. Jamaal Bowman exposed for ‘lies’ about Israel support as he pushes for Democratic Socialists’ backing
- New York Times 6/10/24: Bowman Makes Amends With Democratic Socialists After Rift Over Israel – Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York told members of the socialist group that his views on Israel aligned with theirs, and insisted that he never quit the group, despite earlier claims.
- Daily Beast 6/10/24: Dem Rep Bowman Pledges to Back BDS in Primary Knife Fight
- Jewish News Syndicate 6/10/24: ‘Her strong convictions, not politics,’ RJC says of Rep. Tenney’s support for Israel, Jews [“The New York congresswoman is “a standout ally of Israel in its fight against Hamas and a strong voice against antisemitism,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said.“]
- Free Beacon 6/10/24: Notorious Left-Wing Domestic Terrorist Donated to Rep. Jerry Nadler, ‘Squad’ Members
- City & State NY 6/10/24: The evolution of Ritchie Torres [excerpt – “While progressives like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar have cast Israel as the oppressor for leveling the Gaza Strip, Torres has taken unabashed swings at anyone criticizing the country’s response. He calls the response, which has left Gaza in ruins, a form of self-defense. For Torres, there is no nuance: Israel is the victim; Hamas is the aggressor. He wants a ceasefire, only with conditions. His positions have made him a polarizing figure these days. He has been called a shill, a mouthpiece and the N-word. He has also received death threats. His battleground is usually social media, where – sandwiched between posts on legislative accomplishments for the district – he lobs merciless missives at critics of Israel. He has reserved his sharpest adjectives for the DSA, calling them ‘despicable, detestable, disgraceful, and disgraced.’ He has also directed his ire at colleges and universities, which he deems to be a breeding ground for antisemitism.’Garbage in, garbage out,’ read one of Torres’ posts condemning a pro-Palestinian supporter at Columbia University. He has made that clear on his personal X account, with half of his posts, retweets or interactions since Oct. 7 being about Israel. His position as one of the nation’s foremost pro-Israel Democrats has earned him six-figure contributions from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a pro-Israel group that has spent significant amounts of money to elect candidates in both parties that support the country. ‘If an organization like AIPAC were to close its operations tomorrow, it would have no bearing on where I stood on the issue because I’ve been pro-Israel long before entering Congress; long before I even heard of an organization like AIPAC,’ Torres said in a nearly 90-minute interview with City & State. ‘I am a committed Zionist to the core. It is a belief that I hold deeply and I’ve held consistently for about a decade.’…“]
- Fox News 6/8/24: Progressive tensions burst out into the open amid Jones-Bowman split
- The Hill 6/8/24: Progressive tensions burst out into the open amid Jones-Bowman split
- City & State New York 6/7/24: George Latimer’s run against Bowman splits grassroots activist groups in Westchester [“Former Latimer supporters are launching a new group called ‘Westchester Progressives’ to show support for Rep. Jamaal Bowman.“]
- Democracy Now 6/6/24: “Propaganda Machine”: NY Congressmember Jamaal Bowman on AIPAC’s $25 Million Campaign to Unseat Him
Virginia
- Jewish Telegraphic Agency 6/10/24: One of the most Jewish elections in the country is in Northern Virginia [“Eileen Filler-Corn was the first Jewish speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. State lawmaker Dan Helmer is the son of an Israeli father and the descendant of Holocaust survivors… In addition to the invocations of Jewish identity in the race, pro-Israel money has poured into Filler-Corn’s campaign. Her backers cite her leadership in passing into law a popular yet contentious definition of antisemitism, a bill that Helmer opposed. In public appearances, both have been vocal in backing Israel in its war with Hamas.”]
Oklahoma
- Jewish News Syndicate 6/11/24: RJC endorses Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole [“‘Tom Cole played an indispensable role in passing the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act—the bill to provide $14 billion in emergency aid for Israel’s self-defense war in Gaza,’ Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, national chairman and CEO, respectively, of the RJC said in a statement on Monday. The RJC heads described Cole as a leader in “the difficult fight to compel the Biden administration to deliver the promised aid. When Biden announced his weapons embargo against Israel, Cole spoke out strongly, calling on Biden to ‘stop appeasing terrorists and stand with Israel.’”]
Pennsylvania
- Teen Vogue 6/14/24: John Fetterman: Gaza Protesters Spend “Fridays at Fetterman’s” Office [“The protesters have one goal: to encourage the Senator to call for a ceasefire and back down from his unwavering support of Israel’s offensive in Gaza.“]
7. Selected Media & Press releases/Statements
[NOTE: A huge number of members of Congress posted on social media or issues press releases praising the IDF operation that rescued 4 Israeli hostages in Gaza. Very few acknowledged or expressed any concern for the fact that this mission killed nearly 300 Palestinians and injured many hundreds more – indeed, some explicitly blamed every single Palestinian in Gaza for their own deaths/injury, by blaming every single one of them for the taking/holding of the Israeli hostages. If you want to see what individual members said, check out their accounts on X, FB, etc…]
Oct 7/Israel’s War on Gaza
- Jewish Insider 6/14/24: Cardin predicts Israeli operations in Gaza may begin to wind down even without cease-fire deal
- Sanders (I-VT) 6/13/24: Sanders Statement on UN Investigation Concluding Both Hamas and Israel Have Committed War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity
- Jewish Insider 6/11/24: New York politicians condemn pro-Hamas rally at Nova festival exhibit [“Even left-wing lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez, who’ve been deeply critical of Israel’s operations in Gaza, condemned the demonstration“]
Targeting the ICC
- would not sign off on any legislation or nominations in the committee until Democrats agreed to take up the legislation, either in the SFRC or through a floor vote. It is the latest in a series of efforts from the GOP to force Israel-related votes in an attempt to drive a wedge between Democrats.” Republicans in Congress are threatening to obstruct committee legislative activity if the Senate does not vote on a bill sanctioning the International Criminal Court that passed the House last week. Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho), the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Tuesday that he
- Cruz (R-TX) 6/11/24: Sen. Cruz, Colleagues, Applaud House Effort to Sanction ICC After Actions Against Israel
The Battle Around Antisemitism & Criticism of Israel/Zionism
- Haaretz 6/13/24: AIPAC, AOC and the American left’s antisemitism problem
- Slate 6/11/24: Elise Stefanik’s Fight Against Antisemitism Is Quite the Exercise in Chutzpah [“She’s rebranded herself as Congress’ foremost protector of Jews. There’s just one problem.”]
- Chronicle of Higher Education 6/11/24: The Impossible College Presidency [“Leaders face unreasonable demands and intolerable critics.”]
- Jewish Insider 6/11/24: AOC calls for strong response to antisemitism in progressive spaces, but also decries ‘false accusations of antisemitism’
- The Forward 6/10/24: AOC: ‘Antisemitism is an assault on our values’ [“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive congresswoman, hosted a conversation about the rise in antisemitism with Jewish experts on her social media platforms“]
- Inside Higher Ed 6/10/24: Colleges in Republicans’ Crosshairs Enroll Only a Sliver of U.S. College Students [“…the idea that a whole college campus is antisemitic, or that everybody at a protest is antisemitic like that, you can only make those claims if you have this long, long narrative that says there’s something that’s deeply corrosive that’s going on on college campuses, that there’s something that you should be concerned about that’s going on on college campuses, and that was the narrative that was manufactured long before October…“]
- Insider Higher Education 6/10/24: House Education Committee Threatens to Subpoena Northwestern
- The New York Sun/Middle East Forum 6/8/24: Amid Campus Hate Riots, Lawmakers Moving To Protect College Students From Middle Eastern Indoctrination and Other Foreign Influences
Bibi Speech to Congress
- Axios 6/14/24: Scoop: Democrats plan to go bigger than a boycott for Netanyahu speech [“…Multiple discussions about counter-programming have taken place, primarily among progressives but including other Democratic lawmakers as well, the sources say. The proposals include a press conference, a vigil, or an event with families of those taken hostage by Hamas, many of whom feel Netanyahu hasn’t done enough to free their loved ones. In a sign of how extensive and high-level some of these discussions are, former House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Politico he was participating in one counter-programming meeting.“]
- Spectrum News1 6/12/24: Netanyahu’s upcoming speech highlights Democratic divisions over Israel-Hamas war
- The Hill 6/10/24: Momentum grows behind Democratic boycott of Netanyahu speech
- The New Republic 6/10/24: Dissent Is Growing: Boycott Netanyahu Calls Pick Up in Congress [“A growing number of Democrats are pledging to boytcott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in Congress”]
- MassLive 6/10/24: Mass. Rep. Clark: Israel’s Netanyahu may be out of a job before speech to Congress
- Fox News 6/10/24: ‘Apologists for terrorism’: House Republicans eviscerate far-left Dems skipping Netanyahu speech
- Times of Israel 6/9/24: ‘I think this is wrong’: Pelosi comes out against Netanyahu’s Congress invite
- The Hill 6/9/24: Clyburn says he won’t attend Netanyahu’s address to Congress
- Jewish News Syndicate 6/9/24: Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
- New York Magazine 6/8/24: Why on Earth Is Chuck Schumer Inviting Netanyahu to Address Congress? [“Giving the flailing leader a lifeline isn’t good for the U.S. or Israel.“]
- Panetta (D-CA) 6/7/24: Rep. Panetta’s Statement on the Proposed Pathway to Middle East Peace
- Vermont Biz 6/7/24: Welch urges US to stop supporting Netanyahu’s ‘Scorched Earth Campaign’
[video of Welch’s full remarks on the Senate floor]
- WCAX 6/7/24: Sen. Welch calls for US to stop supporting Israel’s military action
- New York Post 6/7/24: Nancy Pelosi blasts ‘very sad’ Netanyahu invite to address Congress: ‘I think this is wrong’
- Fox News 6/7/24: Pelosi says it’s ‘wrong’ to invite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to speak to Congress: ‘Very sad’