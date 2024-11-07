Statement Regarding Additional Sanctions on Settlers and Organizations

July 11, 2024- Americans for Peace Now welcomes the imposition of new sanctions on violent leaders, participants in and organizations representing Israel’s far-right settler movement. Having used the terrible toll of the war in Gaza as an excuse and a shield for their escalating violence and land appropriation in the West Bank, these settlers and outposts deserve to be sanctioned by the U.S. and the international community.

Reut Ben-Haim has taken a leading role in stopping desperately-needed aid convoys headed to Gaza. APN’s sister organization, Peace Now, reports that farm outposts now sanctioned “are part of a broader system of agricultural farms strategically positioned to prevent Palestinians from accessing and reclaiming extensive lands in the West Bank.” The leader of Lehava, a racist “anti-miscegenation” organization, was previously sanctioned by the Biden Administration in March.



“Netanyahu’s government may give aid and comfort to these violent settlers and their institutions, but the Biden administration is showing yet again that the United States will not do so,” said APN President and CEO Hadar Susskind. “This is a battle for the future. If you believe in peace, in two-states, in a day when Israelis and Palestinians need not live by the sword, then you must oppose the settlement movement and its violent leaders.”