Political Tension and Notable Absences- PM Netanyahu's Congressional Address

By Madeleine Cereghino (Director of Government Relations)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress yesterday was marked by significant political tension and notable absences from key figures. Traditionally, the Vice President presides over joint sessions of Congress, but Vice President Harris did not attend the speech (though she will be meeting with Netanyahu privately today). In the absence of the Vice President, the role typically falls to the president pro tempore, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA). But she too declined to attend. Ultimately, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, agreed to preside.

Senator Murray was not alone in her decision to skip the speech. Approximately half of the House and Senate Democrats chose not to attend, joined by Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who stated, "The purpose of having Netanyahu address Congress is to bolster his political standing in Israel," and added that he didn’t “feel like being a prop so I won't be attending."

Among the Democrats who did attend, many made their displeasure with the Prime Minister clear. Netanyahu’s lies were largely met with silence and stone faces on the Democratic side of the aisle. As he awaited the start of the speech, Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the unofficial dean of the Jewish Members of Congress, was seen pointedly reading Ben Caspit’s highly critical biography of Netanyahu –“The Netanyahu Years.” This act followed Nadler’s statement just one day prior, in which he called Netanyahu the “worst Jewish leader since the Maccabean king.”

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), attended wearing a keffiyeh and held up a sign that said "guilty of genocide" on one side and "war criminal" on the other. Meanwhile, Speaker Emeritus Pelosi, who was among the members boycotting the speech, labeled it the “worst presentation of any foreign dignitary.”



In a dramatic turn, seven relatives of hostages still held in Gaza were arrested in the chamber for wearing shirts urging the PM to “seal the deal.”

Members who chose not to attend made it clear that their absence was a protest against Netanyahu and his policies. Both Democrats who boycotted the speech and those who attended found ways to show their support for the release of the hostages and for diplomacy and a ceasefire. They held meetings with hostage families and participated in events calling for an end to the conflict, emphasizing their commitment to finding peaceful resolutions.

Netanyahu’s address to Congress highlighted deep divisions not only within the American political landscape but also in the ongoing dialogue regarding US-Israel relations. While many in Israel consider Netanyahu a failed leader, he has achieved one thing – turning support for his vision of Israel into a partisan issue.