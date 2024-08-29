Palestinian American Voices Deserve to be Heard

From Hadar Susskind, on August 22nd (midway through the Democratic National Convention, on August 22nd, 2024). Hadar also recorded a video on this topic with our board member Mandy Patinkin, which you can view HERE.



Seeing Rachel and Jon Goldberg Polin on stage last night at the DNC was powerful and heartbreaking. It was important because it was not about politics, it was about empathy and humanity. I cried as they shared their story and their grief with the world.



But grief and humanity are not limited to Israelis, and neither should empathy be so. I stand with my Palestinian friends in their call to have their voices and their humanity recognized and valued in the same way.

It is a mistake, not just a political one, but a moral one, to ignore that grief and their humanity. It and they should be represented on the stage at the convention.



As a Jewish, Israeli-American, I hope that the DNC will reconsider and put a Palestinian-American on the stage tonight.