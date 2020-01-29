No to Annexation Rally in Tel-Aviv Saturday night: Emergency Funds Needed (Less than $3,000 to go!)

The Trump "Peace Plan" is not a blueprint for peace. It is a sham dressed up in the language of peace to play
Israelis and pro-Israel Americans for suckers and to get them to rally behind Trump and Netanyahu as they both face
career-ending corruption charges.
Peace Now and its allies will hold a large demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Febuary 1st to
expose this annexation plan for the trap that it is, appealing to the sanity of fellow Israelis to see how
those peddling this scheme are trying to pull the wool over the eyes of the public.
APN's goal is to provide AT LEAST $10,000 to our Israeli partners to help them with this important effort.
A rally befitting this moment in time, which must be pulled together in just a few days, requires the
necessary funds for a full stage setup, entertainers, advertising on multiple media platforms, advocacy
materials, buses, particularly for Israeli-Arab residents of the Triangle Area (under threat of land swap),
promotional videos and more.
Democracy. Equality. Two States. Peace.Israel stands on the verge of self-destruction for
a fringe ideology which threatens to snuff out these values and herald a permnent apartheid reality.