The above piece of so-called art garnered the public’s attention
when it sold for $120,000.
Was it a publicity stunt? Was it satire? Whatever it was, it certainly made the headlines and probably succeeded
beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.
Well, $120,000 ain’t bananas to us here at APN. In fact, we need just about $120,000
more to go to meet our 2019 budget target.
APN receives three stars on Charity Navigator, in no small part because of our fiscal responsibility. No bananas
and duct tape for us. So rest assured, we do all we can to put your donations to work toward more programing and
less administration.
* $120,000 more to our budget means expanding APN’s support for Israel’s Shalom Achshav (Peace Now) movement.
* $120,000 more to our budget means updating our materials, including a new 2020 map of Israeli West Bank
settlements, which is an essential and highly demanded educational tool.
* $120,000 more will allow us to maintain our map-app, found on the Apple app store, produce more podcasts, renew
News Nosh for which there are over 4000 subscribers, promote Yossi Alpher’s popular weekly Q and A, expand our
social media presence, produce regional events, and much more.