$120,000 AIN'T BANANAS

by APN 12/25/19
Share

The above piece of so-called art garnered the public’s attention when it sold for $120,000.

Was it a publicity stunt? Was it satire? Whatever it was, it certainly made the headlines and probably succeeded beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.

Well, $120,000 ain’t bananas to us here at APN. In fact, we need just about $120,000 more to go to meet our 2019 budget target.

APN receives three stars on Charity Navigator, in no small part because of our fiscal responsibility. No bananas and duct tape for us. So rest assured, we do all we can to put your donations to work toward more programing and less administration.

* $120,000 more to our budget means expanding APN’s support for Israel’s Shalom Achshav (Peace Now) movement.

* $120,000 more to our budget means updating our materials, including a new 2020 map of Israeli West Bank settlements, which is an essential and highly demanded educational tool.

* $120,000 more will allow us to maintain our map-app, found on the Apple app store, produce more podcasts, renew News Nosh for which there are over 4000 subscribers, promote Yossi Alpher’s popular weekly Q and A, expand our social media presence, produce regional events, and much more.

As we head into 2020, an election year with many fundraising challenges, please do whatever you can to help now. Because fighting for a two-state solution is no publicity stunt.

From the staff of APN to all of you,

Happy Chanukah, Merry Christmas and a peaceful 2020.

comments powered by Disqus

Recent Entries