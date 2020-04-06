West Bank Annexation: A View from the Knesset - Briefing Call with MK Merav Michaeli - Thurs., June 11, 2020

The Israeli government’s decision to annex large parts of the West Bank is now on the forefront of the political agenda in the public and in the Israeli Knesset.

Join us for a briefing call with MK Merav Michaeli of Israel’s Labor Party, a member of the opposition in the Knesset, and a longtime advocate for Israeli-Palestinian peace:

Date: Thursday, June 11th

Time: 11:00 am (Eastern Time)

Dial-in Number: 951-797-1058

Participant Access Code: 147414

Annexation would require careful mapping and planning, as well as preparatory legislative work. What is the legislative process likely to be? What can the Knesset opposition do to disrupt it? Why is the Israeli right divided over the government’s annexation plan? Is the specter of annexation uniting the Israeli left, and emboldening it to fight harder for a viable two-state solution?

In her eight years in Israeli politics, following a successful career in television and print journalism, MK Michaeli has established herself as a clear, courageous progressive voice, focusing on peace, social justice, and women’s rights. One of Israel’s leading feminists, Michaeli has been socially active since the late 1990s, when she established a lobbying organization to assist and promote sexual violence victim centers across Israel. As a Knesset member, she has consistently speaks out against the occupation and against the Israeli government’s inaction in pursuit of an end to the occupation.