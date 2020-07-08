RECORDING - Webinar: "A Generation Awakens: Israel’s anti-Netanyahu Protest" with Dina Kraft (Mon. August 17)

American-Israeli journalist Dina Kraft discussed the nature and impact of the unprecedented continuing protests in Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu, government corruption, and for democracy and justice.
LISTEN:
Dina Kraft is a journalist, editor, and educator. Currently based in Tel Aviv she is a correspondent for both Haaretz and The Christian Science Monitor where she reports on Israeli and Palestinian politics, culture and society. Dina is also the host of The Branch, a podcast hosted by Hadassah, which features stories of partnerships between Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Arabs. Formerly, Kraft was based in Jerusalem and Johannesburg for The Associated Press and has reported from throughout Africa, as well as Pakistan, Jordan, Tunisia, Russia and Ukraine.