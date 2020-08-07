Webinar with Peter Beinart - "My Case for Equality" - This Friday, July 10, 1 pm (ET)

Join us to explore why one of our community's most eloquent voices in support of a two-state solution is choosing to pursue instead a path that prescribes a binational Jewish-Palestinian entity, which in the eyes of many spells the end of the Zionist vision.

Zoom webinar with Peter Beinart: "My Case for Equality"



Friday, July 10th, at 1:00 pm EST



REGISTER HERE

Please send your questions in advance to onir@peacenow.org

Peter Beinart is a leading American Jewish advocate for Israeli-Palestinian peace. In a new essay that is attracting much attention, he explains why he has moved from his long-held position advocating for a two-state solution and now makes the case for equality between Jews and Palestinians in one shared national entity.

APN maintains our strong support for a two-state solution. We also believe that open conversation and critical thinking is crucial to growing a vibrant peace movement.

Peter Beinart is Professor of Journalism and Political Science at the City University of New York. He is also a Contributor to The Atlantic, a CNN Political Commentator, Editor-at-Large of Jewish Currents and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace. He is the former editor of the New Republic.