Zoom Webinar Thursday, 12 Noon (ET): "West Bank Annexation - Opposition in Israel and the U.S" with Lara Friedman and Danny Seidemann

Benjamin Netanyahu, with the backing of the Trump administration, has announced his intention to annex in the West Bank, expanding sovereign Israel. Guests are Lara Friedman, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, and Danny Seidemann, founder and director of Terrestrial Jerusalem, two leading experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and on U.S.-Israel relations. They will join us for this Zoom webinar on Netanyahu’s initiative and efforts to oppose it.

Thursday, July 2nd, at 12:00 pm EST



Lara Friedman is the president of the Foundation for Middle East Peace. She joined FMEP in 2017 after a long career at APN as its director of policy and government relations. Lara is a leading authority on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, with particular expertise on the Israeli-Arab conflict, Israeli settlements, Jerusalem, and the role of Congress in U.S. policy on the Middle East.



Daniel Seidemann is the Daniel Seidemann is an Israeli attorney specializing in Israeli-Palestinian relations, with an emphasis on Jerusalem. He is the founder and director of Terrestrial Jerusalem, an NGO that works towards a resolution to the question of Jerusalem that is consistent with the two-state solution.