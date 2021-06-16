Press Release: APN Supports Conditioning US Aid to Israel

Washington, DC – Americans for Peace Now (APN) today rolled out a new policy position supporting the conditioning of the military aid Israel receives from the United States. The new policy position is laid out in an article published today in Time Magazine by APN’s President and CEO Hadar Susskind.

APN supports aid to Israel and wishes to see it continue. In order for it to continue, it is imperative to ensure that US taxpayer money is used to achieve US policy goals and uphold US values. APN is the first American progressive Zionist organization to endorse such a position.

“As I point out in the article, we did not take this step lightly. We examined the question of conditioning aid very carefully before deciding to endorse this position. The more we examined it, the more convinced we became that our government’s continued practice of granting Israel military aid without conditions serves neither US interests nor Israel’s,” Susskind said.

APN staff will discuss this new policy position on a webinar tomorrow. To join click here.